What should have been a moment of national pride turned to shame real quick.

The USA men’s hockey team secured an overtime victory against Canada in the Olympic Gold Medal Men’s Hockey game early Sunday morning, with a golden goal from Jack Hughes to secure the 2-1 win.

The team had already been mired in controversy online due to certain players’ open support of the Trump regime, including statements about what an honor it is to play and generally positive remarks about the president.

The rest of the week had been highlighted by the performances of women athletes such as Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Eileen Gu, and others. The strength and joy of these competitors sent a shockwave across social media. Women everywhere were amazed by the emotional intelligence and pure joy displayed by Liu after her gold medal individual performance.

Liu’s unapologetically fearless approach to her art was set to be the story of the Olympics — until the federal government took over. Cultural rumblings from the right, and commentators like Megyn Kelly, had already begun going after Glenn and Liu for their perceived “wokeness,” but it wasn’t a direct attack that ultimately drained the energy from the moment.

The FBI director, Kash Patel, has made news in his position for apparently thinking that the FBI’s private jet, a government-funded plane — is his own personal transportation. Reports have stated that Patel has previously used the jet to pick up his girlfriend, Nashville-based entertainer and rumored Israeli ally Alexis Wilkins, and to fly to MMA matches and other high profile events.

Kash made this same move when he flew to Milan to attend the men’s hockey gold medal game on Sunday. After the victory, videos surfaced online of the director emphatically yelling “FUCK YEAH!” while chugging beer with the players. He later gathered them around as he made a phone call to president Trump, with the players laughing along.

And just like that, a group of men making the choice to cosign the vibes of a regime that treats women like second-class citizens, like less-than, took the joy from a nation of women and young girls who had just been amazed by the strength of one of their own.

It’s not that they wouldn’t have been happy for the men and their victory, had they recognized the importance of the moment and what it meant for women and young girls. Instead, vibes, intellectual laziness, and the age-old trap of men prioritizing their own feelings stole that joy.

Not on purpose. Not as a slight to women. But because they didn’t even think about what it would mean to them. What it would mean to get on the phone, in front of the world, with a man who doesn’t value the lives or rights of the very people they would disappoint.

That matters, because women in this country aren’t experiencing politics as a policy debate. They’re experiencing it as a tightening vise on their autonomy.

In Tennessee, lawmakers have openly floated legislation that would allow the death penalty for abortion. Across multiple states, doctors have been forced to delay care until women are septic, hemorrhaging, or actively dying because politicians decided ideology mattered more than their lives. The SAVE Act threatens to strip voting access under the guise of “election integrity,” disproportionately targeting women who change their names through marriage or divorce. IVF access has been thrown into legal limbo. No-fault divorce is back on the chopping block. Their access to healthcare is no longer treated as settled law.

This is the backdrop. This is the air women are creating.

So when someone like Alysa Liu steps onto the ice and skates with pure joy, confidence, emotional intelligence, and an ownership of herself — it lands differently. It’s not just a gold medal, it’s proof of possibility. It’s a reminder of what women look like when they are supported instead of controlled, celebrated instead of punished, trusted instead of legislated into silence.

Liu didn’t perform with fear. She didn’t apologize for her confidence or dampen her joy to make anyone else comfortable. She showed young girls what it looks like to exist fully in your body, your talent, and your power without shrinking.

And for a brief moment, that’s what the Olympics were about.

That’s why the intrusion on their happiness mattered. That’s why the phone call mattered. That’s why the locker room video mattered.

Because when men in positions of power, whether athletes or government officials, casually align themselves with a regime that is actively stripping women of autonomy, they don’t get to claim ignorance. They don’t get to say it was “just vibes'“ or they were “just celebrating.” Celebration is never neutral when it comes at the expense of someone else’s dignity.

This is the part men still struggle with: your moment does not exist in a vacuum.

Nobody was asking the men’s team not to win. Nobody was asking them not to celebrate. What women were expecting — silently, once again — was to be seen. To have the significance of their moment recognized. To not watch their joy be immediately overshadowed by a public embrace of a man and a movement that treats them as expendable.

And this is where the call comes in.

Men, stop putting yourselves first by default. Stop treating empathy and understanding as optional. Stop assuming that if something feels good to you, it must be harmless. Power without perspective isn’t strength — it’s being a negligent asshole.

If you want to be worthy of the platforms you stand on, the medals you wear, and the influence you wield, then start by asking a simple question before you act like an idiot:

Who does this hurt? and — Did I bother to think about them at all?

Because this morning, too many women already know the answer.