Greetings from the Underground,

There’s a temptation, especially in the Trump era, to treat every foreign policy escalation as just another outrage in an endless sequence of outrages — especially by the mainstream media. Another strike. Another threat. Another press conference filled with bullshit talking points, distraction, and half-formed justifications. That instinct has become commonplace, and it’s dangerous.

What happened in Venezuela is not just another incident. It’s a threshold moment.

When U.S. military strikes hit Caracas and resulted in the capture of regime leader Nicolás Maduro, the immediate reaction from the administration was familiar: moral framing, homeland security rhetoric, and a rush to define the narrative before any questions could catch up. The operation was described as necessary. Defensive. Preventative. A response to “narco-terrorism.”

When you strip away the language, what remains is far more consequential: the unilateral use of overwhelming military force to achieve regime change in a sovereign country — without congressional authorization — followed by public threats suggesting that other nations could be next.

This is not normal and it shouldn’t be treated as such.

The Legal Reality the Regime Wants You to Ignore

The United States Constitution is explicit about where the power to initiate war resides. Article 1 grants Congress the authority to declare war and to authorize military action. This was not an accident of drafting. It was a deliberate constraint, born from the founders’ understanding that executives, left unchecked, will default toward force.

Presidents do have limited authority to repel sudden attacks and to conduct narrow operations under existing authorizations. What they don’t have is a blank check to initiate regime change, conduct cross-border strikes at their whim, or threaten further invasions absent congressional approval.

Venezuela was not an imminent threat to the United States. There was no sudden attack to repel. There was no new Authorization for Use of Military Force passed by Congress. And Congress didn’t vote, before or after, what was done in its name.

That matters.

When military action is justified through vague terror designations, executive declarations, or semantic gymnastics from a band of dipshits, the constitutional process isn’t merely bypassed — it’s rendered irrelevant. Congress becomes a decorative piece. Public consent becomes assumed by the elite.

This is not a procedural dispute. It’s a democratic failure.

War as Executive Branding

One of the defining features of Trump’s second-term foreign policy is the treatment of military force as a form of executive expression rather than a last-resort instrument of state power. Strikes are framed like business decisions, threats are floated casually as leverage, and war is discussed as an extension of negotiations.

This approach collapses the distinction between governance and personal dominance.

When Trump mused publicly about whether Cuba or Colombia might be next, it wasn’t a gaffe or a slip. It was a signal. A normalization of the idea that the United States can threaten sovereign nations at the discretion of a single madman — without votes, without debates, and without consequences.

That signal is being heard globally, and other authoritarian leaders are taking note.

The End of Post-War Restraint

After World War II, the world’s most powerful states quietly accepted a basic bargain: territorial conquest by force wouldn’t be an acceptable means of resolving disputes between major powers going forward. Sovereignty would matter. Institutions would mediate conflict (see: NATO). Restraint would be the practice of stability in a nuclear world.

The system is imperfect. Often hypocritical. But it functioned because even the most powerful states understood that breaking it carried unacceptable risk.

That understanding is eroding before our eyes.

Across the globe, leaders are converging on the same conclusion through different ideologies. Power justifies itself. Law is conditional. Institutions exist to be used or ignored depending on convenience.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s posture toward Taiwan, Israel’s permanent state of war, and the United States’ renewed willingness to conduct unilateral regime change operations are not an isolated phenomenon. They are expressions of the same underlying global shift: the abandonment of restraint as a governing principle.

Trump’s Venezuela operation and the capture of a head of state squarely fits within this pattern.

Why Venezuela, Really.

If the administration’s justification were genuinely about drugs, the facts would look a lot different.

The fentanyl driving America’s overdose crisis doesn’t originate in Venezuela. It flows through Mexico. Sourced from synthetic production networks unrelated to South America. Cocaine production remains concentrated in Colombia, with trafficking routes that largely bypass Venezuela as a point of origin.

Venezuela plays a role in the drug trade, but a limited one. A permissive transit corridor facilitated by government corruption, not the engine of U.S. public health catastrophes. That makes the “narco-terror” framing useful, not truthful.

What Venezuela does process in abundance, is oil. The largest proven reserve on the planet, largely inaccessible to the United States for decades. Layer on top of that a chaotic, under-governed rare mineral landscape with critical resources for tech companies and governments alike, and the strategic incentive becomes obvious.

Moral narratives are not incidental here, they’re functional. They convert material objectives into public justification.

The Crisis at Home

The most dangerous consequence of this shift is not geopolitical, it’s domestic.

When presidents initiate or threaten war without congressional authorization, the public loses its most fundamental democratic lever. Voters no longer influence the gravest decision a nation can make. War becomes easier to start, harder to end, and politically useful as a tool of distraction — especially when you’re being labeled a pedophile.

This is how republics erode. Not through a sudden collapse, but through normalization. Each operation sets a precedent. Each bypassed vote or capitulation by members of the president’s party lowers the bar. Each silent member trains the public to expect irrelevance from its own representatives.

Eventually, the question of consent disappears entirely while the state moves on with what it wants.

Democracy does not survive on intentions. It survives on limits.

The power to wage war is the ultimate expression of state authority. If that power is removed from democratic oversight, everything else becomes negotiable. Rights follow force, law follows convenience, and accountability becomes optional.

The United States is at that line.

In 2026, the pro-democracy movement cannot afford to treat war powers, foreign policy, and constitutional authority as secondary concerns, Authoritarian systems don’t announce themselves, they quietly consolidate while daring the public to object.

Silence is not neutrality, it is consent.

The answer is not outrage for its own sake. It’s enforcement of the ideals we live by. Demand congressional authorization. Demand hearings. Demand votes. Support only candidates who understand that constitutional limits are not obstacles, but safeguards.

Because once the consent of the governed is assumed rather than earned, democracy becomes a performance, and war becomes policy by default.

The future is being tested right now.

Until next time,

Evan.