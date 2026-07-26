Greetings from The Underground,

There are some lies that aren’t spoken out loud.

Nobody has to tell them to you directly. Nobody sits down and explains them. They just begin to take shape after enough years of living in an environment where your mistakes seem larger than everyone else’s. After enough arguments. Enough criticism. Enough wondering whether today will be a good day or a bad one. Eventually, your brain starts connecting dots that were never meant to be connected.

A forgotten errand becomes proof that you’re unreliable.

An awkward conversation becomes proof that you’re difficult to love.

A disagreement becomes proof that you’re about to be abandoned.

Over time, those moments stop feeling like isolated experiences. They become evidence. Before long, your mind reaches a conclusion that feels so obvious you never stop to question whether it’s actually true.

Eventually, everyone gets tired of me.

I don’t think it’s a thought that I was born with… I think I learned it.

What’s strange is that the lie doesn’t disappear just because your life gets better. If anything, it becomes harder to recognize because it no longer sounds dramatic. It disguises itself as overthinking. As apologizing too much. As checking in one extra time to make sure everything is okay. As replaying conversations in your head before you fall asleep, searching for the exact moment you might have said the wrong thing.

It convinces you that every mistake is the beginning of the end.

I’ve realized over the last several months that healing isn’t simply about leaving unhealthy situations behind. Sometimes healing means discovering that your body is still responding to a world that no longer exists. Your mind can understand that you’re safe while your nervous system is busy preparing for a battle that isn’t coming.

That’s an incredibly confusing place to live.

Because nothing around you looks dangerous anymore, yet your heart still races over ordinary things. You fall asleep too early. You forget something at the store. You sleep too long. You say the wrong words. Most people shrug those moments off and move on with their day.

Your body doesn’t.

Instead, it starts collecting evidence. Quietly, but automatically.

“There it is.”

“You messed up again.”

“This is how people end up leaving.”

The cruelest part about trauma isn’t always what happened while you were living through it… Sometimes it’s the voice it leaves behind.

That voice doesn’t care how much you’ve grown. It doesn’t care how many years you’ve spent in therapy, how much you’ve healed, or how many people have shown you kindness. It simply waits for the next imperfect moment and whispers the same familiar sentence it has told you for years.

“See? I told you that you were too much.”

The hardest part is that the voice is convincing because it isn’t loud. It doesn’t scream. It doesn’t tell you that you’re worthless. It simply changes the way you interpret reality.

A friend takes a little longer than usual to answer a text message and you wonder if you said something wrong. Someone seems quieter than normal and you begin searching your memory for the conversation that must have upset them. You make an honest mistake and suddenly your mind isn’t focused on fixing it anymore.

It’s focused on what the mistake said about you.

Not what you did… Who you are. That’s the difference.

Healthy people tend to separate mistakes from identity. They spill the coffee, apologize, clean it up, and move on with their day.

Trauma has a way of convincing you that there is no separation. You didn’t make a mistake. You are the mistake. And when you begin believing that, every interaction starts to feel like a test you’re eventually going to fail. You become hyperaware of every change in someone’s voice. Every delayed response. Every sigh. Every moment of silence.

You aren’t reading the present anymore… You’re reading the past. Your brain is trying to protect you using rules that were written for a life you no longer live.

That’s what makes healing so frustrating.

People talk about healing as though it’s a destination. As though one day you’ll wake up and discover that your anxiety is gone, your confidence has returned, and all those old fears have quietly disappeared while you were sleeping.

I haven’t found that day. What I’ve found instead is something much less dramatic. I’ve found myself having to gently remind my own nervous system that it no longer has to survive everything.

That’s much more difficult than it sounds, because your nervous system doesn’t respond to logic. It responds to experience.

The other night, I was reminded of all of this in a way that caught me completely off guard. It wasn’t because of some enormous fight or life-changing event.

It started with a handful of ordinary mistakes. I accidentally ate the extra egg roll, ordered the wrong replacement, and by the end of a mentally exhausting day I fell asleep earlier than I intended. None of those moments were significant on their own. If they happened to someone else, I probably wouldn’t have thought twice about them.

My trauma quietly collected those ordinary moments and stitched them together into a story that was never true. By the end of the night, I wasn’t thinking about Chinese food anymore. I wasn’t thinking about being tired. I was asking myself a question that has followed me through far too much of my life

Can I do anything right?

It’s such a painful question because it doesn’t have anything to do with competence. It has everything to do with worth.

When you’ve spent enough years believing that love is conditional, your brain stops asking whether you’ve made a mistake. It starts asking whether the mistake has finally revealed who you really are. That’s what trauma does: it convinces you that every imperfect moment is evidence that you’ve been fooling the people who love you, and that sooner or later they’re going to figure it out.

Looking back, I can see that my nervous system wasn’t reacting to what was happening… It was reacting to everything that came before it. It’s an important distinction because the people in our lives today often end up carrying the weight of wounds they never created.

The people who love us become the ones who witness fears that don’t belong to them.

That’s not fair to them.

It’s also one of the hardest parts of healing.

The next morning, Marissa told me she thought it would be good for us to spend time apart that day. A year ago, I don’t know if I could have heard those words without immediately assuming the worst.

The old voice was certainly ready.

“See?”

“You finally pushed it too far.”

“I told you this would happen.”

But on the other end, something different happened this time. There wasn’t anger, or cruelty, or punishment… There was reassurance. She reminded me that nothing was ruined. That we were okay. That one difficult night didn’t erase everything we’re building together.

As simple as those words sound, they were doing something much bigger than comforting me. They were giving my nervous system a new experience. For one of the first times in my life, I was learning that conflict didn’t automatically lead to abandonment. That mistakes didn’t automatically lead to rejection. That someone could need a little space without deciding they no longer wanted me in their life.

Those may seem like ordinary lessons.

For some of us, they have to be learned all over again.

I’m beginning to realize that healing isn’t about forgetting what happened to you. It’s allowing yourself enough new experiences that the old ones slowly lose their authority. It’s discovering that disagreement isn’t the same as rejection. That needing space isn’t the same thing as abandonment. That making a mistake isn’t the same thing as becoming one.

Maybe that’s the most dangerous lie trauma tells me. Not that I’m impossible to love, but that love has to be earned through perfection.

I’m finally beginning to learn that the right people don’t ask for perfection. They ask for honesty. They ask for accountability. They ask for communication. They ask you to keep showing up. That’s very different from asking someone to never make mistakes.

Maybe that’s what healing has been all along. Not becoming someone who never makes mistakes. But becoming someone who no longer believes those mistakes determine whether they’re worthy of being loved.

Until next time,

Evan.