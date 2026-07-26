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Mare's avatar
Mare
5h

Evan, you are quite young, but you talk with wisdom. I am much older, but I had the same story. I could scream right now! Yes, yes, yes. I know that one. It took me a long time to heal almost all of it. I still have one weak point that I am working on, which is that of going silent with those who are authorities. Not so much that they are more knowledgeable (it used to be that). It is that they will sense that I feel (am) "inferior", and that will become a fixed part of their image of me. (She's shy.) I spent all my childhood and adolescence trying not to be seen, be invisible, good. I never got angry. It robbed me of so much. One day, a new Italian friend yelled at me - but then the day went on as normal. I feel so grateful to him for having taught me that people can get upset with me and yet continue to like being with me. I have generally found that people, even those more skilled or knowledgeable, like to talk with me. Thanks for sharing your story. I think it will ring true for a lot of people.

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1 reply by Evan Fields
Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
2h

Wow. I was just writing about something similar. My body clocks trauma that my brain doesn’t understand. I am currently experiencing a nice break from anxiety because I can walk to my neighbor’s vineyard (Vitis Ridge) to be treated to relaxification juice. I’m not much of a drinker so one glass is plenty. The walk is more divine than the wine. 🍷🍇

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