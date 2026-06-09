Greetings from The Underground,

On Sunday I went to the Denver Chalk Art Festival with someone very special to me, but it wasn’t the art that left the biggest impression on me.

It was the walk we took around the Colorado State Capitol.

I’d never really spent time there before. Like most people, I knew it existed, had seen pictures, and understood the mechanisms of what was going on inside. But I’d never stopped to appreciate what it actually represented.

Later that night, we found ourselves talking about it. She mentioned how difficult it was to comprehend someone willingly defiling a Capitol building. The conversation naturally drifted to January 6th and the images that most of us will never forget. Standing there earlier that day, looking at that gold dome rising above the city, there was a sense of pride that neither of us expected.

Every state has a Capitol building. Whether we’ve visited it or not, whether we’ve thought about it or not, it stands as a symbol of something larger than ourselves. It’s the physical representation of our communities, our history, and our belief that ordinary people should have a voice in how they are governed.

I think that’s what I realized that day…

I’ve spent a lot of time lately learning to appreciate the things around me — the small moments. The people I care about. The joy that still exists despite the chaos in the world. But standing there, I realized there is something else worth appreciating too: the places and institutions that generations before us built and entrusted to us.

We are incredibly fortunate to live in a country made up of fifty different states, cultures, traditions, and histories, all connected by the shared belief in self-government. We argue, we disagree, and sometimes we fail to live up to our ideals. But the fact that those ideals exist at all is remarkable.

The Capitol building is more than stone, marble, and gold leaf. It’s a reminder of a promise. It’s a reminder that democracy belongs to us all, and that preserving it is our responsibility.

It’s easy to take that for granted.

We’re living through a time where cynicism has become the default setting. Nobody trusts Congress, the media, or the institutions. Every day we’re told that the system is broken, the country is doomed, and everyone on the other side is the enemy.

And some of those criticisms are fair.

Our government often falls short of its promises. Politicians lie. Corruption is rampant. Powerful people abuse their positions and there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated. But standing there, I found myself thinking about how extraordinary the entire concept is in the first place.

For most of human history, ordinary people had no voice at all.

They didn’t vote. They didn’t choose their leaders. They didn’t petition their governments. Kings ruled because they were born into the right family. Empires expanded because powerful men demanded it. Entire populations lived and died without having any meaningful say in the decisions that shaped their lives.

The American experiment was built on a different idea.

As messy as it may be, the fundamental belief was that government derives its legitimacy from the consent of the governed. That ordinary people should have a voice and power should ultimately belong to the public rather than a monarch.

It was a radical idea and in many ways it still is.

Art is temporary. Life is temporary. We are temporary. These institutions and ideas we build are what connect generations of Americans.

The Colorado State Capitol isn’t just important because it’s beautiful… It’s important because of what it symbolizes. The same is true of every state Capitol and the Capitol in Washington, D.C. They’re monuments to an unfinished project.

Democracy isn’t a destination, it’s an ongoing act of maintenance. Every generation inherits it, every generation is responsible for preserving it, and every generation has to decide whether it will leave it stronger or weaker than we found it.

That’s why January 6th felt so personal to a large majority of Americans.

People weren’t just watching a building being attacked. They were watching an attack on an idea that our lives are built upon. The idea that our disagreements should be settled through votes instead of violence. Through debate instead of brute force. Through elections instead of loyalty to a single person.

Despite all the headlines, all the dysfunction, and all the reasons we have to be frustrated… I still believe that most Americans understand that.

As we walked away from the Capitol that afternoon, I realized that the sense of pride wasn’t about a building… It was about belonging to something larger than myself.

It was about understanding that millions of people came before us, built these institutions, protected them, expanded them, and handed them to the next generation with the hope that we would do the same.

And maybe that’s the lesson…

In a world that constantly encourages us to focus on what’s broken, sometimes it’s worth stopping to appreciate what’s worth protecting.

The Capitol reminded me of that.

And I think we could all use that reminder from time to time.

Until next time,

Evan.

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