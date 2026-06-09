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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
16h

Excellent article. The peace and quiet of your thoughts were wonderful. Makes me remember the beautiful state capitol in the state where I was born and raised. How the capital still stands gloriously looking down on the Missouri River. To my young eyes it was a palace. Today, as you said so well, "It is a foundation of what is worth protecting." Thank you, Evan. Beautifully expressed. Take care.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
15h

Thank you for this💜

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