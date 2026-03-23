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Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
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Evan — How the H.E.🏒🏑are you? Life is good here. You and Mrs. Underground should take a trip to the beautiful Willamette Valley, Oregon. 🏵️ The Monster is fading. Huzzah!!! 🥳 Take care of yourself. Love, Auntie Pixie Furiosa 🧚

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