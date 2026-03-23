Greetings from the Underground,

For years, the Air Force Academy has marketed itself as an institution where discipline, character, and service are forged into the next generation of leadership and pilots. But inside that structure, there has long been a quiet and more contested question: who is shaping the culture that young cadets are stepping into? And what kind of worldview comes with climbing the ranks?

In the early 2000s, that question came into public view. Cadets and watchdog groups raised concerns about tightly connected evangelical circles on the campus — something critics came to call the “God Squad” — and whether participation in that culture created informal advantages, social pressure, or a sense that faith was less a personal choice and more a pathway to belonging. Multiple investigations followed and Academy leadership pushed back with clarified policies and a blanket statement that the issue had been addressed. But if you’ve ever talked to people who have spent time around the Academy, and the consensus is harder to pin down. The formal rules may have changed, but the underlying dynamics didn’t simply disappear.

This matters because the Air Force Academy isn’t just a college, it’s one of the most powerful identity-forming environments in the country. It takes young men and women at a moment when they are looking for structure, purpose, and direction, and immerses them in a system built on hierarchy, discipline, and shared values. When you combine that kind of environment with tightly aligned religious, social, or ideological networks, the result isn’t always obvious — but it is influential. And over time, those influences don’t stay contained within the Academy’s gates. The move outward, shaping how a generation of officers — especially young men navigating identity and belonging — see the world long after they leave.

The AFA’s “God Squad”

It wasn’t an official club with a roster or a chain of command, it was the nickname critics gave to a broader evangelical culture that, by the early 2000s, had become deeply embedded in the Air Force Academy.

What started as internal discomfort didn’t stay quiet for long. By 2004-05, cadet complaints about religious pressure, favoritism, and exclusion had escalated into something much larger — drawing scrutiny from Academy leadership, outside religious liberty groups, Congress, and eventually triggering a formal Air Force investigation. This wasn’t a one-off controversy or a couple of isolated whistleblower complaints, it was a documented dispute over whether one wing of Christianity had gained an influential stronghold inside one of the most important officer pipelines in the country.

The incidents that pushed it into the open weren’t pretty. A command-wide National Day of Prayer email in 2003 was seen before some cadets and staff as an endorsement of religion from leadership. The Commandant used a “J for Jesus” hand signal at cadet events. A Christmas advertisement from Christian Leadership Ministries — signed by more than 250 people, including Academy personnel — declared that salvation came only through Jesus. Flyers for The Passion of the Christ were distributed in cadet spaces, which some said felt less like optional outreach and more like institutional messaging. Others described being labeled or separated socially if they didn’t participate, including the use of a nickname, “Heathen Flight,” for cadets who chose not to attend optional religious services. Even a Yale Divinity School review later noted that evangelical themes were consistently present during Protestant services tied to Basic Cadet Training.

What makes all of this more complicated, and why it still matters, is where the official findings landed. The Air Force investigation concluded that there was no clear evidence of systemic religious discrimination. It did document failures to accommodate minority-faith cadets, instances of religious slurs, and cases where cadets and faculty were described as “overly aggressive” in expressing their beliefs.

Roughly a dozen individuals brought forward around 50 separate allegations over several years — enough to trigger policy changes, leadership responses, and a congressional hearing on the Academy’s religious climate. That’s the part that tends to get lost. This wasn’t about proving the Academy had become some kind of theocracy, it was about recognizing that in an environment built on hierarchy, discipline, and belonging, even informal cultural pressure can carry real weight — and that the line between personal faith and institutional influence isn’t always as clear as it looks on paper.

Source: GovInfo

That history didn’t disappear when the investigations were over, it just became less visible. The policies were updated, language cleaned up, and the Academy made it clear (on paper) that religious expression would be protected, but not imposed. And in many ways, it worked. The overt incidents that defined the early 2000s aren’t what people point to today.

But culture isn’t something you regulate once and move on from, especially not in an environment like the Air Force Academy where identity, hierarchy, and belonging are built into the fabric of the system from day one. The question was never whether cadets were being told what to believe, it was whether certain beliefs carried more weight in the environments where future officers are taught how to lead.

That’s what makes moment like this one land differently.

Erika Kirk and the Modern Moment

Earlier this month, President Trump appointed Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, the congressionally mandated oversight panel tasked with reviewing academy operations and providing recommendations on issues like morale, curriculum, discipline, and institutional culture. The appointment places her in the same advisory role held by her late husband, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

On paper, the position does not carry direct authority over cadets or training. The Board of Visitors functions primarily as an external oversight body. Members review reports, visit the Academy periodically, and provide recommendations to senior defense officials and the president. They don’t have access to cadet units, they don’t set training schedules, and they don’t dictate day-to-day life at the Academy.

But the reaction to the appointment wasn’t really about what the role allows someone to do, it was about what it represents.

One person familiar with internal dynamics at the Academy described the Board less as a tool of direct influence and more as a mechanism that helps shape the broader conversation around leadership priorities.

She won’t have regular access to cadets,” the source said. “It’s more this weird de facto advisory or input group to advise the superintendent.”

The same source pointed to a growing perception inside parts of the Air Force that the Academy has become increasingly entangled in broader political debates.

“There is the feeling, even amongst some Air Force leaders, that AFA is too woke.”

Whether that perception is accurate or not, it helps explain why a relatively low-profile advisory appointment is drawing national attention. The Board of Visitors rarely makes headlines. But in an environment where military culture, education, and leadership pipelines are being pulled into the country’s political gravity, even roles without formal authority can carry symbolic weight.

And that’s where the history starts to matter again.

Who Shapes the Officers We Send to War

The Air Force Academy isn’t just a school, it’s one of the most controlled and immersive leadership environments in the country. From the moment cadets arrive, nearly every aspect of their lives is structured: how they spend their time, who they interact with, how they’re evaluated, and what it means to succeed. That’s by design. The Academy is supposed to take young men and women and turn them into officers capable of making decisions under pressure, often in life-or-death situations.

But that process doesn’t just teach tactics or discipline, it shapes identity.

Most cadets arrive at the Academy between the ages of 17 and 19 — a period where people are still figuring out who they are, what they believe, and where they fit in. Research on military socialization has consistently shown that these environments don’t just train individuals, they reorient them. Cadets are taught not only how to lead, but how to think about leadership, authority, loyalty, and purpose. The structure works because it fills the gap to provide clarity, direction, and belonging at a moment when many are actively searching for it.

That’s especially true for young men.

Across the broader culture, traditional pathways for identity like stable careers, clear social roles, even community institutions have become less defined. In that vacuum, environments like the service academies offer something increasingly rare: a clear hierarchy, a shared mission, and a sense of meaning tied to something larger than the individual. That’s not inherently political, it’s part of what makes the military one of the most trusted institutions in the nation.

But it also means that the cultural signals inside those environments carry serious weight.

When certain ideas — whether they’re about faith, morality, nationalism, or the nature of conflict itself — are more visible, more reinforced, or more closely tied to belonging, they don’t just hide in the background. They become part of how future officers interpret the world. Not through formal instruction or written policy, but the day-to-day experience of what is rewarded, what is accepted, and what feels like the path forward.

And that influence doesn’t stay contained…

The cadets who move through these systems go to lead units, shape strategy, and make decisions in environments far removed from Colorado Springs. The Academy isn’t deciding what those decisions will be, but it is shaping the framework through which those decisions are understood.

And that’s where the line between culture and consequence starts to matter.

What This Means

The controversy surrounding the Air Force Academy has never really been about one group, one investigation, or the appointment of Erika Kirk.

It’s about the same underlying question that surfaced twenty years ago and still hasn’t been fully resolved: how much influence do culture and belief systems carry inside institutions designed to shape future leaders?

The “God Squad” era showed that even informal networks could create pressure, define belonging, and blur the line between personal faith and institutional presence. The Academy responded by updating policies, addressing the issue through leadership, and it mostly faded from view. But as with most systems built on hierarchy and identity, the formal rules were only part of the equation.

What has remained harder to measure, and easier to overlook, is how influence operates over time. Not through directives or official policy, but through what is allowed to be reinforced, what is normalized, and what carries weight in the environments where future officers are learning what it means to lead.

That’s what makes moments like Erika Kirk’s appointment resonate beyond the limits of the role itself. The position does not provide direct authority over cadets or training, but it exists within a broader ecosystem where culture, perception, and leadership priorities are constantly being shaped. And in that context, even symbolic influence becomes part of a larger pattern.

The Air Force Academy is not unique in this. It reflects a broader reality about institutions that take young people at a formative stage of life and immerse them in systems built on structure, purpose, and belonging. Those environments are effective because they shape identity. But that also means the ideas, values, and cultural signals present within them don’t stay contained.

They move out into society through the people shaped by them.

And in a profession where those same individuals will go on to lead, interpret conflict, and make decisions under pressure, the question isn’t whether influence exists — it’s how it shows up over time, and what decisions it ultimately shapes.

That’s a question worth looking at more closely.

Because this isn’t just about the Air Force Academy…

It’s about the environments that are shaping the next generation of leaders — and the forces that are competing to define what those leaders believe before they ever take command.

Until next time,

Evan.

Author’s Note:

This piece is the starting point of a much larger investigation.

Over the next few months, I’m going to be digging into how institutions, media, ecosystems, religious networks, and cultural forces are shaping young men in the United States — and how that influence is showing up in places like the military, politics, and the broader direction of the country.

The AFA is one piece of that puzzle. It’s a controlled environment where identity, leadership, and belief systems are formed early — but it’s not the only one. What happens inside institutions like this intersects with what young men are consuming outside of them — podcasts, online communities, political movements, and cultural messaging that reinforce the same ideas in different ways.

That overlap is where things begin to get more complicated, and more consequential.

If you’ve been following News from Underground, you know that I don’t take this lightly. This is going to be a serious, ongoing effort to understand how these systems connect, where the influence actually comes from, and what it means for the people being shaped by them… and for the rest of us who have to live with the outcomes.

If you want to follow this investigation as it develops, consider becoming a paid subscriber. That support allows me to take the time to report this the right way and dive deeper than surface level commentary.

Because this is just the beginning.