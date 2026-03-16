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Lynn St. Georges's avatar
Lynn St. Georges
2h

I grew up during the years we were taught that to duck and cover under a child’s size desk was how to respond in the event of an incoming nuclear strike. Lately I’ve begun to wonder if the odds of it actually occurring are increasing. He’s truly and verifiably insane. I put nothing past him, not even survival of our species and our planet. Fun times, right? Yeah … no.

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2 replies by Evan Fields and others
GigiLeigh's avatar
GigiLeigh
3h

I saw Orange Fuhrer laughing about the dying Congressman and was disgusted, of course, like any sane human would be. But had not thought about the why, until this article.

I think you are spot on. It is pretty obvious that he is ill with something. I say congestive heart failure based on the swollen ankles and injections he get in his hand weekly. But here is the loser Congressman who is dying with probably the same thing and shithead is all, "Ha ha. I have the best congestive heart failure. Nobody has ever seen a congested heart as congested as mine. Doctors with bulging muscles and tears in their eyes just can't believe how Beautiful my congested heart is. They say they've never seen a more congested heart. And that low IQ loser congressman can't even stay alive because he is not a stable jeanus like I am. Ha haha ha!"

Truly a very sick man. And with all of our allies telling him to piss off things are going to get so much worse. He has no understanding that he spend the last year starting trade wars and threatening real wars with our allies, Canada, Mexico and Greenland, maybe they don't want to help you out now. Hmmm maybe they don't trust a man who has torn up one deal after another, like say the Iran deal that stopped Iran from making nuclear weapons.

So thanks MSM for helping this narcisstic fart factory get elected twice. You get to live in this shit hole with us. Hope it was worth it when he gets you fired for not being nice to Dear Leader.

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