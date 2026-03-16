Greetings from the Underground,

Trump’s cruelty is becoming almost embarrassingly asinine. For much of his adult life, he was able to masquerade as the playboy protagonist in his own devious world and get away with it. But now that he has reached the pinnacle of American life — holding the most powerful office on earth — there is no way to spin getting punched in the face on the world stage.

Trump threw the first punch at lunchtime, and now he’s in the middle of a fight for everyone to see.

And he’s getting his ass kicked.

For a malignant narcissist, someone who feeds on the humiliation and denigration of others, the moment that humiliation turns inward becomes dangerous. Because when it happens to him, the rest of us are usually the ones who end up paying the price — even the people most loyal to him.

It’s why we saw him in a press conference earlier today joking about the terminal diagnosis of Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL), casually sharing details about Dunn’s heart condition that weren’t previously public, while an uneasy Speaker Mike Johnson awkwardly tried to keep the moment from spiraling completely off the rails.

What Malignant Narcissism Actually Looks Like

Before we get into what Trump might do next, it’s worth understanding what we’re dealing with. Malignant narcissism isn’t just an insult that analysts throw around in mainstream media, it’s a term psychologists have used for decades to describe specific pattern of behavior.

The concept was laid out by psychiatrist Otto Kernberg in the 1980s when he used it to describe a blend of traits: extreme narcissism, a lack of empathy, a willingness to exploit other people, and a paranoid view of the world where everyone is either useful or an enemy.

The important thing to understand is that the narcissism part isn’t just about ego — a lot of people have outsized egos — what makes this different is the need for constant validation and dominance. Everything becomes a performance designed to reinforce the idea that the narcissist is stronger, smarter, and more important than everyone else in the room… Hence the, can you believe that pussy with the heart problems, rhetoric at the expense of a member of his own party.

When that validation is flowing through applause, loyalty, fear, and attention, things can almost look normal on the surface because the narcissist feels powerful when the system hums along.

But the entire structure is fragile.

Psychologists call the attention and admiration that keeps it going the “narcissistic supply.” It’s the fuel. If you take it away, or threaten it, the reaction can be immediate.

Criticism becomes betrayal.

Failure becomes sabotage.

Reality itself becomes something that has to be rewritten in order to protect them.

That’s where the cruelty comes in.

Humiliating someone else, mocking weakness, or exposing someone’s private suffering isn’t just random behavior — it serves a purpose. It restores the hierarchy that the narcissist needs to feel safe. Him on top, everyone else beneath him.

When you see Trump casually joke about a man’s terminal diagnosis or reveal private medical details in a press conference, you’re not looking at a normal lapse in empathy… You’re watching someone instinctively push another person down in order to pull himself back up, even if that person might be dying.

That impulse only gets stronger when the narcissist feels like the world is starting to turn on him.

The Psychological Engine Running and the Narcissistic Supply

Not even a strategy, competent diplomacy, or a coherent plan can fulfill what Trump needs right now…

Only his narcissistic supply. The psychological fuel that keeps someone like him functioning through attention, fear, applause, dominance, the humiliation of others, or anything that reinforces the idea that he’s still the most powerful person in the room (or on the planet at this point).

At the moment, that supply is running short.

The dipshit-in-chief launched a war in Iran without anything resembling a clear objective or an exit ramp that would give him a moral victory in the eyes of his sycophants. The consequences are beginning to stack up. Gas prices are out of control, press coverage isn’t as forgiving as he’d hoped, images of a girls’ school reduced to rubble have circulated around the world, and Iran’s response has been exactly what you’d expect from a country that just watched its supreme leader get killed. Chants of “Death to America,” have grown, hardliners are consolidating power, and the son of the man Trump just eliminated has stepped into the role of Ayatollah.

There’s no obvious victory narrative here and no speech Trump can give to declare that any mission has been accomplished.

For someone with a normal personality structure, that kind of uncertainty is just the reality of geopolitics. Wars are messy, outcomes are unclear, and sometimes leaders have to make the tough decision to absorb criticism while events play out in order to look out for the betterment of the country.

For a malignant narcissist, it’s a direct threat to the ego.

When that validation disappears, headlines turn negative, allies begin to look uneasy, and the public starts asking whether there ever was a plan — the narcissist feels the ground becoming uneasy beneath them. The admiration and fear that normally keep them running starts to dry up.

So the instinct is to create supply somewhere else.

Sometimes that means escalating the conflict itself (like in the Strait of Hormuz). Sometimes it means blaming advisers (Kristi Noem), the media (threats of treason for reporting on Iran), or foreign governments for problems that were set in motion by the narcissist’s own decisions (threats to Iran).

And sometimes it means doing something much smaller and crueler, just to reassert dominance in the moment.

That’s how you end up with reports of Trump laughing for days about rumors that the new Ayatollah might be gay, turning a geopolitical crisis into a schoolyard insult and attempting to humiliate an enemy leader in front of the cameras because humiliation is the fastest way to restore the emotional hierarchy he depends on.

In that hierarchy, someone always has to be under him.

The problem is that when the narcissist begins to reach for supply this aggressively, it usually means the pressure inside his system is building. The gap between the image he wants the world to see and the reality everyone else is witnessing is getting more difficult for him to close.

And that’s when the behavior starts to change — as we have noticed.

Psychologists who study pathological narcissism have documented a pattern that shows up over and over again when someone like Trump feels their control slipping.

It’s the beginning of what comes next… and the pattern is surprisingly consistent.

The Endgame Behaviors of Pathological Narcissists

When someone with this personality feels their control slipping, their behavior doesn’t become random — it becomes predictable.

News from Underground found that psychologists who study pathological narcissism have spent decades noticing the same cluster of responses that appear when a narcissist experiences what they call a narcissistic injury — the moment when reality threatens the grand image they’ve built of themselves.

The details vary depending on the situation, but the pattern almost always includes some combination of five behaviors and if you’ve been watching Trump long enough you’ve already seen every single one of them.

Control at Any Cost The first instinct is always control and Trump has recently escalated his attacks on the press over coverage of Iran by accusing outlets that reported critically on the conflict of committing treason and suggesting they should face criminal prosecution. He also praised efforts by the FCC to potentially revoke broadcast licenses from media organizations that he claims are spreading “fake reporting” about the war. Why this fits the behavior: when the coverage of the war became negative in Trump’s eyes, especially after the strike on the Iranian girls’ school and lack of a clear military objective, the response wasn’t to explain the strategy — it was to threaten the institutions reporting the reality of things. That’s textbook control restoration behavior: if you can’t control events, control the narrative around them. Punishing the Mirror Over the past week, Trump has lashed out at the judiciary after courts blocked part of his economic agenda and accused judges of being politicized and unfairly targeting him and his policy. He also threatened critics of right-wing media figure Mark Levin and said that anyone criticizing Levin for his support of the president’s war in Iran “wasn’t MAGA.” Instead of threatening the rulings as legal constraints or the position of those criticizing his conflict in Iran, he framed them as personal attacks against himself. Why this fits the behavior: courts, reporters, and critics function as mirrors reflecting the reality back to Dear Leader and when the reflection shows failure or limits on his power, the narcissist attacks the mirror rather than confronting the reality being reflected back to him. Narrative Rewriting Trump has repeatedly framed the Iran war as a “brief excursion” that will quickly end in victory, even while leaving open the possibility of major escalation if Iran interferes with oil traffic. Meanwhile, global markets reacted immediately and oil prices have spiked while analysts warn about disruptions to the global energy supply. Why this fits the behavior: the reality of the situation — rising energy prices, regional instability, civilian and military casualties — conflicts with the narrative of decisive victory. The story changes and the war becomes an “excursion,” and escalation becomes strength — even while he shifts to buying oil from Russia to rewrite his narrative in action. Emotional Extraction As tensions with Iran intensified, Trump reportedly spent days mocking rumors about the newly installed Ayatollah’s sexuality. There was no strategic value to it, it didn’t change anything on the battlefield, and it didn’t advance diplomacy. But it generated outrage, headlines, and attention… which is the point. For a narcissist under pressure, even negative reactions serve as narcissistic supply (see: he’d be dead by June), because outrage still keeps the spotlight on them. Scorched Earth Example: Any and Every Form of Escalation. Trump has warned that if Iran disrupts oil shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States would respond “twenty times harder” than the strikes already carried out. Even with tensions rising following the killing of the supreme leader, the leveling of a girls’ school, indiscriminate bombing, and the installation of an ayatollah who has essentially had his entire family killed… Trump escalates. Rather than cooling things off after an already controversial start to a war that serves no purpose, the rhetoric signals a willingness to expand the conflict dramatically. That’s the essence of the scorched earth phase: if the situation threatens the narcissist’s image of strength, idea of self-worth, or an assault on ego… escalation becomes the preferred and often times, only option.

The real danger here isn’t just the war in Iran, it’s the psychology of the man who started it.

Trump is older than he’s ever been, visibly declining, and staring down the possibility that this war could define the final chapter of his life. For a malignant narcissist, that kind of pressure is intolerable. The idea of leaving office, or this earth, looking weak is something his personality makeup cannot accept.

And right now, he doesn’t have an off-ramp.

The war has no clear objective, the costs and casualties are mounting, and the narrative of strength he built his entire identity around is starting to crack.

That’s when narcissists become most dangerous.

When the illusion of power begins to collapse, they don’t retreat gracefully. They escalate, lash out, and burn things down in an attempt to force reality back into alignment with the myth they’ve created.

And if that myth is the only thing holding Trump’s identity together, he’ll take the world with him before he lets it die.

Until next time,

Evan.