Greetings from the Underground,

President Trump’s trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum got off to a fitting start — a stall right out of the gate.

Reports Tuesday night indicated that Air Force One turned back over the eastern seaboard, returning to Joint Base Andrews due to what officials described as an “electrical malfunction.” Within minutes, social media did what it always does — lighting up with rumors ranging from Trump’s demise to a diaper emergency. Use your imagination. Everyone else did.

Eventually, Dear Leader did arrive in Switzerland, right on time to deliver his remarks this morning. Remarks that were, as expected, destined to embarrass the American people yet again.

And he didn’t disappoint.

Trump appeared visibly labored from the trip, swaying and gripping the podium in a way that made viewers uncomfortable — part exhaustion, part whatever the hell that posture is. Whether it was gait or just Trump being Trump, the visual alone set the tone before he ever opened his mouth.

The speech itself didn’t so much begin as lurch forward.

Davos is a place where leaders pretend to speak in complete sentences. It’s a choreographed event with nods to “shared values,” vague commitments to cooperation, a lot of hand-waving about innovation and resilience.

Trump has never respected that ritual on the world stage, and this time, he didn’t even attempt the costume change. He arrived with the same grievance-ridden worldview he brings to every room, only now delivered from a mountain resort packed with global elites he secretly (or not so) claims to despise.

Within minutes, it became clear this wasn’t going to be a speech about economics.

It was going to be about Greenland. Again.

Trump returned to his latest imperial daydream like a dog with a bone, or like a man who can’t let go of the idea that every problem in the world can be solved if he simply owns one more thing.

Greenland, he insisted, is essential to U.S. security. Greenland must be protected. Greenland needs America. And by America, he means him.

“I won’t use force,” he said, pausing long enough to feign reassurance. Then he kept going, undoing the reassurance in real time. The United States, he claimed, is the only country capable of defending Greenland from Russia and China. He suggested that NATO couldn’t be trusted to handle it. Denmark, the actual owner of the territory, was treated not as an ally, but as an inconvenience.

His message wasn’t subtle: sovereignty is negotiable when Trump decides it is.

This is the part where defenders will say he’s “just negotiating.” That this is his usual “deal making bravado.” But Davos isn’t some low budget boardroom like the Trump Org. and Greenland isn’t a bankrupt casino. When a sitting U.S. president uses the world’s most visible economic forum to float territorial acquisition — even while insisting he won’t use force — it signals something darker than tough talk. It signals that norms are optional, that alliances are transactional, and that the post-WWII order exists only until it becomes annoying to him.

The audience knew it too.

As California Governor Gavin Newsom looked on, the room was quiet in a distinctly European way — polite on the surface, but alarmed underneath. It wasn’t the applause punctuated speech Trump gets at home. It was the sound of people calculating risk. The pauses, the way heads tilted slightly — they didn’t boo, but they didn’t lean in either.

And you could tell Trump noticed.

So he pivoted, like he always does, from persuasion to resentment.

He complained about NATO. He complained about trade. Again. He framed tariffs not as economic tools but as leverage to extract obedience. He mocked environmental policies. He dismissed climate concerns. He cast Europe as weak and drifting while America (him) stood alone as the strongman in the room.

It was the same bullshit he’s been delivering for a decade, only much lower energy due to the obvious mental decline and health problems.

Davos is built on the illusion that the world’s biggest problems can be managed through dialogue, investment, and incremental reform. Trump shattered that illusion without replacing it with anything coherent. Instead of offering vision, he offered a threat: align with me, or I’ll destabilize the system you rely on.

It’s a fucking mafia extortion racket.

The Greenland obsession, in particular, exposes how unserious this moment has become. Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said that the territory is not for sale. Yet, Trump keeps offering the figure of $700 billion which we’re guessing is supposed to come from the American taxpayers who are still waiting for affordable groceries and healthcare?

At one point, he even got confused on basic geography. The casualness with which he conflates Arctic security, alliance commitments, and personal fixation would be alarming in a late-night bar rant, much less on the world stage in Davos.

Meanwhile, European leaders spent the rest of the day doing damage control. Panels meant to discuss global inequality turned into side conversations about sovereignty. Trade talks were overshadowed by questions about whether the U.S. president was serious, bluffing, or incapable of backing down once he’s publicly fixated on something.

And the markets reacted the way they always do: briefly relieved by Trump’s “no force” line and then unsettled by everything that followed. Investors don’t like unpredictability, and Trump delivered it in bulk. Tariffs dangled toward allies. Security guarantees sounded conditional. The Arctic — once a zone of quiet cooperation, now framed as a personal acquisition target.

All of this played out while Trump looked increasingly uncomfortable at the podium, as if his body was protesting the performance. He leaned. He swayed. He gripped the lectern like it was getting away. The optics were hard to ignore: a man selling strength while visibly struggling to project it.

Trump didn’t just embarrass the American people on that stage, he reminded the world that the United States is no longer a predictable actor. That its commitments now come with asterisks. That its president views alliances less as partnerships than as hostage situations.

“The Dipshit Hits Davos,” isn’t just a headline. It’s a diagnosis.

This speech wasn’t meant to persuade the world. It was a faltering strongman giving a performance meant to reassure himself — that he’s still feared, still central, still capable of bending global attention around his personal obsessions. The problem is that fear is not the same as respect, and attention isn’t the same as leadership.

The collective at Davos saw the difference.

And so did everyone watching.

Until next time,

Evan.

Share