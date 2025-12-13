The Carols They Don't Want You Singing
Happy Holidays from the Underground,
Is caroling still a thing? We’re not totally sure, but if you do find yourself singing with neighbors — or heading out on a random Wednesday night in December with a group of like-minded friends — we figured it couldn’t hurt to have a few alternate lyrics on standby.
Just in case you’re feeling patriotic.
Joy To The World
(Verse 1)
Joy to the world, we’re all dirt poor
Steak costs way too much
The market’s fine, the suits all smile
While none of us get fed
(Verse 2)
Joy to the world, the screens all glow
They say it’s just his style
They wipe the blood, they sell the lie
And let him do it all
(Verse 3, closer)
Joy to the world, the flags still fly
The anchors call it “strength”
Peace on earth for the rich tonight
For us, just carry on
Final Line (hold the note)
Joy… to… the… world.
Silent Night
(Verse 1)
Silent night, holy night
Red hats glow in the light
All is calm outside the house
While sins sleep behind closed doors
Smiles wide as the orders are signed
Silent night
(Verse 2)
Silent night, holy night
Marble halls, robed in white
Soft-spoken gavel falls
Robes decide, rights erased
Pen meets paper, immigrants displaced
Silent night
(Verse 3)
Silent night, holy night
Private jets, boardroom fights
Deals are made, palms are greased
Laws rewritten, poor deceased
Gold stays warm while mouths go dry
Silent night.
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Democracy Version)
(Verse 1)
O come, all ye faithful
Tired, not defeated
O come ye, O come ye
Still willing to stand
Long have we waited
While MAGA held the floor
O come, let us rise now
And take back the land
(Chorus)
O come, let us stand up now
O come, let us stand up now
O come, let us stand up now
For our de-moc-ra-cy
(Verse 2)
O come, all ye neighbors
Workers and teachers
Nurses and veterans
Students and youth
Not for a strongman
Not for a king
But for each other
And what we defend
(Chorus)
O come, let us stand up now
O come, let us stand up now
O come, let us stand up now
For our de-moc-ra-cy
(Verse 3, closer)
O come, all ye faithful
The hour is here now
Not later, not someday
But here, while we can
Hope is not passive
It’s chosen and done
O come, let us keep it
In each other’s hands
(Final)
O come, let us stand up now
O come, let us stand up now
O come, let us stand up now
For our de-moc-ra-cy
We Three Kings
(Verse 1)
We three kings of capital
Bearing checks from lands afar
Stocks and oil and hidden deals
Bought the law and raised the bar
(Chorus)
Star of money, star of night
Star that blinds with gilded light
Westward leading, still proceeding
Guiding deals behind the night
Oligarchs all, where you are
Follow, follow, the golden star
(Verse 2)
Born a vote for all to share
Sold by courts in twenty-ten
Super PACs and billionaires
Drown the voices of working men
(Chorus)
Star of money, star of night
Star that blinds with gilded light
Westward leading, still proceeding
Guiding deals behind the night
Oligarchs all, where you are
Follow, follow, the golden star
(Verse 3)
Capital they bring from Silicon
Private jets and crypto schemes
Platforms tilt, the rules are bent
While they call it “free speech”
(Final Chorus)
Star of money, star of night
Star that blinds with gilded light
Westward leading, still proceeding
Guiding deals behind the night
Oligarchs all, where you are
Stop… following… the golden star.
Jingle Bells
(Verse 1)
Jingle bells, freedom rings
Hear the people say
Truth still matters, votes still count
We’re not going away
They sell fear and scream it loud
Try to break the spell
But hope is louder when we stand
You can hear it — well…
(Chorus)
Oh! Jingle bells, justice calls
All the way we go
Not one man, not one lie
This country’s ours to hold — hey!
Jingle bells, courage rings
Every voice can tell
Democracy is stronger when
We all ring the bell
(Verse 2)
They wave flags and shout real hard
Say the past is king
But the future’s built by all of us
Not one dipshit king
We don’t need a strongman’s fist
Or rage to lead the way
We just show up, side by side
And vote again today
(Chorus)
Oh! Jingle bells, justice calls
All the way we go
Not one man, not one lie
This country’s ours to hold — hey!
Jingle bells, courage rings
Every voice can tell
Democracy is stronger when
We all ring the bell
(Final Chorus)
Oh! Jingle bells, Fuck D-T
Hear the people say
No more fear, no more hate
We’re taking this back — hey!
Jingle bells, justice calls
Loud as truth can yell
Democracy is stronger when
We all ring the bell
All the best,
Evan.
News from Underground is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jingle Bells Donny smells
Santa hates his guts
What bad luck that we got stuck
With a president who's nuts.
Wonderful ✨️🎄🎶