Happy Holidays from the Underground,

Is caroling still a thing? We’re not totally sure, but if you do find yourself singing with neighbors — or heading out on a random Wednesday night in December with a group of like-minded friends — we figured it couldn’t hurt to have a few alternate lyrics on standby.

Just in case you’re feeling patriotic.

Joy To The World

(Verse 1)

Joy to the world, we’re all dirt poor Steak costs way too much The market’s fine, the suits all smile While none of us get fed

(Verse 2)

Joy to the world, the screens all glow They say it’s just his style They wipe the blood, they sell the lie And let him do it all

(Verse 3, closer)

Joy to the world, the flags still fly The anchors call it “strength” Peace on earth for the rich tonight For us, just carry on

Final Line (hold the note)

Joy… to… the… world.

Silent Night

(Verse 1)

Silent night, holy night Red hats glow in the light All is calm outside the house While sins sleep behind closed doors Smiles wide as the orders are signed Silent night

(Verse 2)

Silent night, holy night Marble halls, robed in white Soft-spoken gavel falls Robes decide, rights erased Pen meets paper, immigrants displaced Silent night

(Verse 3)

Silent night, holy night Private jets, boardroom fights Deals are made, palms are greased Laws rewritten, poor deceased Gold stays warm while mouths go dry Silent night.

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Democracy Version)

(Verse 1)

O come, all ye faithful Tired, not defeated O come ye, O come ye Still willing to stand Long have we waited While MAGA held the floor O come, let us rise now And take back the land

(Chorus)

O come, let us stand up now O come, let us stand up now O come, let us stand up now For our de-moc-ra-cy

(Verse 2)

O come, all ye neighbors Workers and teachers Nurses and veterans Students and youth Not for a strongman Not for a king But for each other And what we defend

(Chorus)

O come, let us stand up now O come, let us stand up now O come, let us stand up now For our de-moc-ra-cy

(Verse 3, closer)

O come, all ye faithful The hour is here now Not later, not someday But here, while we can Hope is not passive It’s chosen and done O come, let us keep it In each other’s hands

(Final)

O come, let us stand up now O come, let us stand up now O come, let us stand up now For our de-moc-ra-cy

We Three Kings

(Verse 1)

We three kings of capital Bearing checks from lands afar Stocks and oil and hidden deals Bought the law and raised the bar

(Chorus)

Star of money, star of night Star that blinds with gilded light Westward leading, still proceeding Guiding deals behind the night Oligarchs all, where you are Follow, follow, the golden star

(Verse 2)

Born a vote for all to share Sold by courts in twenty-ten Super PACs and billionaires Drown the voices of working men

(Chorus)

Star of money, star of night Star that blinds with gilded light Westward leading, still proceeding Guiding deals behind the night Oligarchs all, where you are Follow, follow, the golden star

(Verse 3)

Capital they bring from Silicon Private jets and crypto schemes Platforms tilt, the rules are bent While they call it “free speech”

(Final Chorus)

Star of money, star of night Star that blinds with gilded light Westward leading, still proceeding Guiding deals behind the night Oligarchs all, where you are Stop… following… the golden star.

Jingle Bells

(Verse 1)

Jingle bells, freedom rings Hear the people say Truth still matters, votes still count We’re not going away They sell fear and scream it loud Try to break the spell But hope is louder when we stand You can hear it — well…

(Chorus)

Oh! Jingle bells, justice calls All the way we go Not one man, not one lie This country’s ours to hold — hey! Jingle bells, courage rings Every voice can tell Democracy is stronger when We all ring the bell

(Verse 2)

They wave flags and shout real hard Say the past is king But the future’s built by all of us Not one dipshit king We don’t need a strongman’s fist Or rage to lead the way We just show up, side by side And vote again today

(Chorus)

Oh! Jingle bells, justice calls All the way we go Not one man, not one lie This country’s ours to hold — hey! Jingle bells, courage rings Every voice can tell Democracy is stronger when We all ring the bell

(Final Chorus)

Oh! Jingle bells, Fuck D-T Hear the people say No more fear, no more hate We’re taking this back — hey! Jingle bells, justice calls Loud as truth can yell Democracy is stronger when We all ring the bell

All the best,

Evan.