Author’s Note:

This marks the end of Act One of The American Successor. The pressure is no longer theoretical. It’s become visible, public, and coordinated. What comes next isn’t escalation for its own sake — it’s response.

Catch up on the Prologue and first six chapters here:

(Prologue + Chapter One)

(Chapters Two & Three)

(Chapters Four & Five)

(Chapter Six)

Chapter Seven: Closed-Door Testimony

There are several rooms in the Capitol designed for this kind of interrogation. Closed-door testimony, if we’re being technical.

The one they chose today was in the basement. Windowless, antiseptic, and deliberately bland. The kind of room meant to strip time of meaning.

Daniel was already there when I arrived.

He didn’t speak. Just gestured toward a table where my phone, watch, and notebook were logged, tagged, and kept out of reach. Process, not suspicion. Courtesy, not permission.

Eric was waiting outside. He’d be called in next.

Inside the room, members of the House Ethics Committee sat spaced far enough apart for it to feel intentional. Counsel at their sides. Folders open and ready to go.

I was there to discuss my “handling of classified intelligence.”

No cameras.

No press in the hallway.

Just me and allegations already framed to survive a news cycle.

They didn’t bother easing into things.

“Let’s start with the briefing,” one of the Republicans said, already leaning forward.

“Which briefing?” I asked.

“The classified impeachment briefing you attended prior to your media appearance,” another voice cut in, this one from my own party. “Please answer directly.”

“I attended several briefings,” I said carefully. “If you’re referring to—“

“Did you retain any documents from that briefing?” The first voice interrupted.

“No.”

“Did you take any notes?”

“Yes.”

“Where are those notes now?”

“I turned them in to the head of the committee, as required.”

“So you did retain classified material temporarily,” counsel interjected, not looking up.

“No,” I said. “I handled the materials according to procedure.”

A pause. Not for clarification, but recalibration.

“Congressman,” the Chair said evenly, “your television interview the following morning included statements about the president’s conduct. Were those statements informed by classified intelligence?”

“They were informed by my own two eyes. I spoke about character and conduct,” I replied. “Not classified specifics.”

“Answer the question,” the Republican snapped. “Were they informed by what you learned in the briefing?”

“If you were listening, you—“

“So you can’t deny the briefing influenced your remarks,” a Democrat said, almost apologetically.

I stopped.

That was when it hit me.

There was no order to this. No referee. No counsel stepping in. No Eric clearing his throat beside me to break the tension. Just bullshit layered on top of bullshit. Answers clipped mid sentence, silence being treated like an admission.

And just me, facing the firing squad, trying to be precise with my movements just enough to outlast them.

When it was over, no one escorted me out.

They simply opened the door and told me to wait.

The lobby outside the room was quiet in the way only government buildings ever are — no clocks, no windows, nothing to mark the time except the occasional door opening and closing down the hall marked with footsteps in between. I took a seat and watched staffers pass by without looking at me.

Eric’s grilling had probably started by now.

Daniel lingered nearby, leaning against the wall with the ease of someone who knew exactly why he was there. Too close to be incidental. Too casual to be accidental.

“So,” he said after a moment, like we were killing time together. “How’d it go?”

I didn’t answer right away because this wasn’t concern, it was collection.

Senator Truman didn’t need a report just yet. Not until I knew just how tightly Daniel was tethered to her and how quickly whatever I said would travel back up the chain.

I gave him nothing worth carrying.

The doors opened about fifteen minutes later and Eric stepped into the lobby.

“They said we’re good for the day,” he said as I approached.

“What else?” I asked, clocking Daniel the moment his attention sharpened.

“Not much,” Eric replied. “We can talk back at the office, or grab some food if you want.”

“Food sounds good,” I said without hesitation.

I turned slightly, just enough to include Daniel. “Why don’t you head back to the office. We’ll be back in a bit.”

Chapter Eight: Public Fallout, Private Silence

Footage of FBI agents inside my building went viral by late afternoon.

Some half-assed YouTuber managed to get onto my floor and filmed the search as it was happening. Shaky video of agents moving in and out of my apartment. Boxes being carried down the hall. The kind of visuals that didn’t need context or explanation to do damage.

The captions did that part anyway.

Questions about competence.

Under review.

Serious concerns.

No concrete accusations. Just enough implication to let the media run with the story.

I took the day to regroup. Sent the staff home, told them we’d reconvene after the weekend. No sense in pretending we were getting real work done under a microscope like that — not initially anyway.

Besides, I’m not an asshole.

By the time I got home, the FBI had mostly cleared out. Two agents remained, walking me through what they’d done and handing over paperwork in short, professional tones. They hadn’t trashed the place. No overturned furniture, no drawers dumped on the floor.

One of the quieter privileges of being a congressman instead of a regular American.

I needed the noise to stop. Changed clothes, laced up my running shoes, and jumped on the Peloton. No music. No distractions. Just running.

An hour later and eight miles in, my breathing evened out and my head finally started to clear.

After a shower and changing into sweats, I sat down to write. Nothing structured, just something to quiet my head.

For background noise, I turned on the television and changed it to CNN. The president was in the Oval, sitting behind the Resolute for a press gaggle.

A reporter shouted a question from the side.

“Mr. President, do you have any response to the ethics probe involving Congressman—“

“Well, I hate to see it,” the president said, cutting her off with a small shake of his head. “I really do. Very unfortunate. I’ve always said we need standards, the best, especially when it comes to classified. Very important.”

He leaned forward on the desk.

“When people are trusted with sensitive material, they have a responsibility. They have to be careful. And there are questions — they need to be looked at.”

Another reporter tried to jump in.

“I’m not accusing anyone,” he added quickly “That’s for DOJ. But I will say this — top secret is no joke. We can’t have top secret go missing. We can’t have withholding.”

He smiled, thin and malicious.

“It’s sad. I wish him well. But the American people deserve… a thing they like to call ‘transparency’, they deserve transparency.”

The balls — transparency.

In the middle of an impeachment inquiry. After being caught on tape taking cash from the Russians. After all of it, this is the pivot he chose?

I should’ve expected it. Still, I would’ve thought he’d aim a little higher. Someone more entrenched. Someone safer.

I sat with the thought for a few minutes before noticing.

Silence.

No calls. No texts. No messages of concern. No frantic efforts to correct the record.

Silence was the response.

The president hadn’t needed to accuse me of anything. He’d simply let the weight of the office do the work. Freezing momentum and daring anyone to step in.

And apparently, it was working.