News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
Dec 26

Glad you could pick up your dogs. Give them all a nice pat on the head and scratchy rub behind the ears. Thinking of you. May the new year be filled with hope and purpose. Good writing Evan. Take care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Evan Fields
Connie's avatar
Connie
Dec 26

Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones Evan! Happy that you got your dogs!

Our furry families make things better :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture