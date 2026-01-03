Greetings from the Underground,

We’ve got another installment of The American Successor, my first piece of fiction for News from Underground. I’m proud to share this all with you and hope you’re enjoying it!

-Evan

Author’s Note:

These chapters mark a shift in The American Successor. The story moves away from exposure and momentum and into consequences of how power reacts when it’s pressured — and what the cost is to the people closest to it.

This is the third installment in a serialized political thriller, but it’s also a study of institutions, ambition, and the quiet ways American systems attempt to enforce “stability.”

Chapter Four: Acceleration

The days started bleeding together at some point without me noticing.

The morning show into the briefing. The briefing into a secure call from a General. Somewhere in between, Senate Minority Leader Jacobs announced I’d been named to the impeachment committee — a decision I learned about with the rest of the country, through a push notification.

The cycle that followed wasn’t much different.

SCIF meetings stacked on top of committee prep. Committee prep giving way to media appearances. Media appearances turning into late night calls from party leadership, donors pretending to be my new best friend, and staffers I barely recognized asking for time I didn’t have. Not that I didn’t want to, it just wasn’t feasible anymore. The calendar stopped being something I controlled and started behaving like it hunted me.

Eric called it momentum.

The team saw it as opportunity, a narrow window into the kind of visibility that mattered on the national stage. For the future. The kind where hesitation could kill a narrative before it had a chance to harden. The youth wanted a face and their outrage wanted a voice that sounded like it wasn’t already compromised. Accountability needed to be loud, constant, and unavoidable.

So rallies went on the schedule.

At first, I treated them like maintenance — a pressure release to keep the base energized while the real work went on behind closed doors. They would’ve gotten bored with the information holdout eventually. Better to give them something to aim at.

I read prepared remarks. Hit the beats. Talked about consequences, transparency, the Constitution. The crowd responded the way crowds always do when you invoke democracy — cheers in the right places, chants on cue, and signs lifted when the cameras turned.

Then something shifted.

It wasn’t the size of the crowds, though they kept growing. It was the reaction to them. Leadership started calling after rallies. Committee conversations changed tone depending on what I’d said the night before. Reporters stopped asking how impeachments worked and started asking what we were doing next.

I noticed the president change, too.

He grew more erratic. More paranoid. He started demanding from staffers who I’d spoken to, what questions I’d been asked, and what I know. My own team warned me to slow down when they began hearing the rumblings.

And that’s when it clicked.

He saw me as a threat.

Not privately. Not procedurally. Publicly.

I was standing between him and freedom, doing it out in the open. I hadn’t realized it before, but I’d taken his own game from him.

The spectacle. The pressure. The narrative — and wielding it against his future.

How does it feel when someone else holds the cards, Mr. President?

Later that week, Eric and I were on the way to the office when he got a call.

It came together the way these meetings always do. No pomp. No circumstance or paper trail. No one saying explicitly why it mattered or why it was so important.

Eric told me it was “leadership.” That was all. No agenda. No staff. Just me and the old guard in a room I’d been in a hundred times before, suddenly arranged to feel smaller than it was.

It’s amazing how private things can get when the big dogs want them to. Three people were on the House floor when I walked in. All of them familiar. All of them smiling.

The kind of smiles meant to disarm, not welcome me.

They first congratulated me on the “recent success.” That was important. The committee appointment, the media presence, the way I’d “connected with the youth.” One of them even joked that they wish they’d had my instincts at this age. Another called the work I was doing “necessary.”

Then the tone shifted, just enough to register.

One of them folded their hands on the chair, Leader Jacobs, and said almost conversationally, “We’re starting to hear some concerns from friends of ours.”

I waited.

“There’s a sense,” he continued, “that things are accelerating faster than anyone anticipated and have become…”

He better n…

“Too targeted.”

Before I had the chance to protest, because I knew exactly where this was going, another old white man chimed in.

“You’re forcing timelines the system wasn’t built to survive.”

It wasn’t an accusation so much as a diagnosis.

I noticed what they weren’t saying. They didn’t question the evidence or the corruptness of the president. No one disputed the tape or the cash. No one suggested the president hadn’t committed the crimes the intelligence community had direct evidence of.

They didn’t tell me I was wrong.

The told me I was destabilizing.

“The institution,” one of them said, gesturing vaguely around the room, “exists because it moves deliberately. Because it absorbs shocks instead of applying them.”

Senator Jacobs nodded. “We believe in the work you’re doing. Truly. But there’s a difference between accountability within the system and calling for this type of acceleration.”

I asked what the difference was.

The three of them exchanged a look. Quick and practiced.

“Control,” Jacobs said.

Silence followed. Not awkward. Just final.

I understood then what the meeting was for. It wasn’t to stop me or threaten me. It was to remind me where the ceiling was and who decided when you were getting too close to it.

As I stood to leave, one of them added, almost reassuringly, “We just want to make sure you don’t become the story.”

I smiled. Thanked them for their time. Said all the right things.

But walking off the silent House floor, one thought kept circling back to me, sharper with each step I took.

They weren’t afraid I’d fail or become the “story.”

They were afraid I’d succeed too quickly.

And that kind of power scared them more than anything the president had done.

I called Eric after I’d walked out of the building and he suggested lunch — which in practice meant a late afternoon drink and a burger at a place two blocks off the Hill that pretended it wasn’t full of staffers and members hiding in plain sight.

It was dim, narrow, and loud enough to keep conversations from being overheard. The kind of bar where no one looked at you twice even though you were wearing a suit, because no one wanted to be seen looking at all.

We took a booth in the back.

Eric didn’t order right away. Neither did I. He slid into the seat across from me, loosened his tie, and watched my face like he was waiting for it to settle.

“They trying to slow you down?” He asked.

“Not directly,” I said. “But they made the point.”

He nodded. “They always do.”

I told him what they said. Not word for word, just the broad details. Acceleration. Guardrails. Stability. Control. The ceiling I wasn’t supposed to notice until they said so. Eric listened without interrupting and when I finished, he leaned back and let out a deep breath — halfway between a laugh and a sigh.

“Okay,” he said. “So they’re nervous.”

“They don’t think I’m wrong,” I said. “They think I’m dangerous.”

“Wrong gets corrected, dangerous gets managed.” He replied.

The server came by. Eric ordered a beer. I stuck with water.

We sat in silence for a moment, the buzz of the room filling the space. A television over the bar was muted on MSNBC, my face frozen mid-sentence beneath a chyron that hadn’t bothered to ask permission.

Eric nodded toward it.

“You see that?” He said. “That’s the problem they’re trying to solve.”

“I don’t want to become the story,” I told him.

Eric smiled. “You already are.”

The drinks arrived. He took a sip and leaned forward with his elbows on the table.

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “You don’t get to exist in the middle anymore. You’re either part of the bullshit, or you’re the one putting pressure on it. And they’ve made it pretty clear which one scares them more — even our side.”

I didn’t respond. I didn’t need to. I already knew what he was thinking.

“We don’t leak things,” he continued, anticipating my reply. “That’s sloppy. That’s traceable. That’s how you lose control of a narrative.”

“So what do we do?” I asked.

He thought for a second, then smiled. Not like a strategist, but someone who had just solved a puzzle.

“We signal,” he said. “We don’t give them facts. We give them a question.”

He leaned in.

“You go on record. No wild language. No accusations. Just calm and measured. You say something like, ‘The American people would be horrified if they knew the full scope of what the president has done.’ You talk about his character. His greed. His judgement. Let everyone else connect the dots.”

“And if they push?” I asked.

“You repeat it,” he said. “Word for word. Don’t escalate. Don’t clarify. Let the uncertainty do the work.”

I looked back up at the television. At myself, paused mid-frame.

“Leadership will say I’m doing the very thing they warned about, destabilizing,” I said.

Eric shrugged, “They already did.”

I drank some water. It was colder than I expected.

“This makes it me vs. him, and the entire machine,” I said.

Eric nodded. “That’s the point. No reacting anymore. You’re shaping how things go.”

I sat back and let things settle.

This wouldn’t end the presidency. It wouldn’t trigger an impeachment vote overnight. It wouldn’t dominate the news cycle for more than a day.

But it would do something far more important.

It would make me unavoidable.

I nodded. “Book the interview,” I said.

Eric smiled. Not too wide. Not too excited. Just satisfied.

“I’ve already got the team drafting the talking points,” he replied.

As we stood to leave, I caught my reflection in the window.

Not triumphant. Not afraid. Focused.

The institutions wanted time.

The president wanted silence.

Party leadership wanted guardrails.

And I wasn’t giving them any of it.

Chapter Five: Containment

“Where the hell is Jessie?” I barked, impatience slipping into my voice.

“Sir,” one of my staffers said carefully, “she came by early this morning to collect her things. She asked me to give you this.”

He placed an envelope on my desk and left without waiting for a response.

Mr. Congressman,

For the past two years, it has been an honor to serve on your staff. First, as a speechwriter on your campaign, and then as a congressional aide.

You gave me an opportunity I had no business receiving. You believe in regular people doing extraordinary things, and that is admirable.

But it comes at a price. One that I can’t afford at this point in my life.

With the committee underway and the increased scrutiny coming from the White House, I believe it is in my best interest to resign from my position, effective immediately.

Thank you for the opportunity and for your trust.

Best,

Jessie Andrews

Jessie had been class president and graduated cum laude from Liberty University when she joined my staff. She was far from the “regular” she described in her letter.

Jessie Andrews was one of the x-factors, the kind of staffer who kept everything moving just smoothly enough that Eric didn’t lose his mind.

She wasn’t the type to just cut and run.

I leaned out into the lobby. “Get me Eric on the phone.”

The call transferred to my office a few seconds later.

“What the fuck happened?” I asked. “Jessie resigned this morning. Left a letter and took her stuff.”

There was a pause on the other end.

“Wait, seriously?” Eric said. “We were just going over notes for the committee hearing next week.”

“Something isn’t right,” I said.

To outsiders, Washington can feel like a city of perpetual motion — ambition colliding with ambition in a race to the top of power. In reality, it’s a small town with a long memory and a handful of rooms where the same people keep finding one another.

That night, it was a donor dinner at the home of Senator Elaine Truman. No relation to the former president. Truman was old guard. The kind of figure the youth wing liked to dismiss as a corporate sellout. But she also wielded real power within the party, the kind that didn’t need a microphone or a movement to be effective.

I came alone.

I’d learned early on not to bring dates to these things. Mixing business and pleasure never ends neatly. And Eric didn’t worry about me — he knows I don’t drink.

“Congressman,” Senator Truman said as I stepped into the receiving room, her smile perfectly calibrated. “What a pleasure.”

“I appreciate the invitation, Senator,” I replied. “You have a beautiful home.”

“Well, isn’t that kind of you,” she said, stepping aside. “Do come in. Enjoy yourself.”

The house was immaculate. Maple-paneled walls, curated art, textiles that look like they’d been selected by a committee rather than taste. The kind of decor you’d find in a Reader’s Digest spread on Washington’s permanent class. Every surface was polished. Nothing out of place.

The room itself was dense with power. Billionaires. Business titans. Lobbyists who never called themselves lobbyists. Elected officials from both parties who knew better than to pretend they didn’t recognize one another. This wasn’t a cocktail party, it was a holding room for political influence.

“Congressman,” Senator Truman said, reclaiming my attention. “You know Jeffrey Deacon Jones, don’t you?”

The billionaire tech CEO stepped forward and extended his hand. “I don’t believe we’ve met,” he said, smiling easily.

“A pleasure,” I replied, shaking his hand. “You run the AI firm looking to enter the media space through a merger next year, correct?”

His eyebrows shifted slightly. “That’s us,” he said, surprised at my directness. “I’d love to get your thoughts—“

I stopped him there.

“Perhaps another member of the room would be better suited,” I said evenly. “I’d rather your money not get anywhere near the committee reviewing that merger.”

I held his gaze, letting the implication settle before he excused himself.

“I’m sure you understand.”

I turned back to the senator. She was watching me closely now. Not angry, not amused. Measuring.

“Congressman,” she said evenly, “that man contributes a significant amount of money to the party. It would be appreciated if we extended him a certain degree of… restraint.”

She didn’t wait for a response.

“This won’t become an issue going forward, will it?” She continued, her tone unchanged. “I’d hate for misunderstandings to arise. Especially after Senator Jacobs was kind enough to facilitate a promotion for one of your staffers.”

It took me a moment to process what she’d just said.

“I’m sorry,” I replied before I could stop myself. “What?”

I nodded after I saw her look and let it go.

The rest of the evening unfolded the way those gatherings always do — polite conversation, careful laughter for terrible jokes, people saying just enough to be heard without saying anything that could be repeated under oath.

I made the rounds, shook the hands I was expected to shake, declined the drinks that were offered, and tried to listen more than I spoke. By eleven, the room had begun to soften. The voices grew louder, the jokes edged closer to honesty, and it turned to the kind of looseness that ends up in headlines or subpoenas.

I left before that happened.

Outside, the air was cold and clean, a relief after hours of smelling scotch and smoke. I walked the few blocks back to my place, replaying the night in order — the introductions, the warning, the casual way power had reminded me of what it could move without raising a voice.

At home, I hung my jacket, checked my phone, and scanned messages I’d ignored at the event. Committee updates. Media requests. And a note from Eric asking if I was still on for the morning.

I sat for a while without responding.

They never told me to stop.

They just implied what the acceleration would cost.

This kind of power didn’t need threats or raised voices. It worked through implication, a quiet understanding of what the machine could move if it decided to.

I sat with that thought late into the night, replaying the conversation I hadn’t been present for. The one between Senator Jacobs and Jessie. I imagined it wasn’t much different from the meeting leadership had with me. Casual. Professional. Framed as concern for the target.

An invitation to come in. A warning about my “acceleration.” A reminder about stability. Then an offer — a promotion, an opportunity, a way out that could still be called a favor.

I wasn’t naive about how this town worked, but I hadn’t expected the pressure to come from inside so quickly.

Then again, they hadn’t expected me to push back so early, or so publicly.

The realization settled quickly and it stuck.

Slowing down wouldn’t protect me. Not from the president. Not from Republicans. And not from my own party.

The machine was already moving and whether I stepped in front of it or tried to move, it would keep going all the same.