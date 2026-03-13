Author’s Note:

I apologize that I haven’t gotten you guys new chapters in a while, but I feel like these three will make up for that and get us back on track. I hope you are enjoying it so far, don’t forget to catch up on the previous chapters below if you need to.

Chapter 18: Preservation Obligations

The staffer didn’t call again. That was probably worse than if they had.

I stood in Maryanne’s kitchen with the phone in my hand, staring at the message like it might update itself if I looked long enough.

They’re outside my apartment.

No punctuation. Just observation and panic.

Maryanne was already moving toward the door, “which building?” She asked.

“Dupont,” I told her. “It’s a third floor walk-up.”

“Federal or local?” She asked.

“I don’t know.”

She grabbed her keys, “Then we assume it’s the feds.”

Outside, the city hadn’t changed. Traffic, distant sirens, a woman walking her dog past a news van like nothing in the world had shifted.

But something had. The calendar had teeth now.

Maryanne didn’t speed, she never did. She drove like someone who understood that panic was a luxury for people without consequence.

“Call them,” she said.

I hit dial. It rang twice before they answered.

“They’re still here,” the staffer said. Their voice low and controlled. That was worse than panic. “Two SUVs. One black. One gray. They’ve been out there for twenty minutes.”

“Marked?” Maryanne asked, leaning closer.

“No. I can’t see any plates.”

“Anyone knock?”

“No. But one of them got out when I opened the blinds and just stood there. Like he wanted me to see him.”

Maryanne nodded.

“Listen carefully,” she said. “Do not go downstairs. Don’t delete anything. Don’t log into anything new. Don’t call anyone else.”

“I wasn’t going t—“

“I know,” she said. “That’s not the point.”

Silence on the line. I could hear a television somewhere in the background. Someone else’s life continuing on the other side of thin drywall.

“They’re not there for an arrest,” I said.

“How do you know?” The staffer asked.

“Because if they were, they’d knock.”

Maryanne shot me a look.

“That doesn’t mean they won’t,” she added. “It means this is stage one.”

“Stage one of what?” The staffer asked.

“The pressure campaign,” she replied, the word hanging there.

I ended the call and stared out the passenger window.

Dupont was ten minutes away.

“They’re front loading the fear,” I told her. “In case the stay gets denied.”

Maryanne didn’t answer.

She didn’t have to.

If the judge denied the motion to stay, the schedule remained a go. Preservation obligations hardened. Declarations and discovery followed.

If the judge granted it, the calendar went quiet and tonight became unnecessary theater.

The White House was hedging.

We turned onto their street without slowing. The SUVs were exactly where they’d been described.

Engines idling, windows tinted, and no visible insignia. Professional in the way that was meant to be deliberate.

Maryanne didn’t pull over.

As we passed, the passenger in the gray SUV looked up. Not surprised, curious. Measuring.

He didn’t reach for a radio or give a wave. Just made sure I saw him.

That was the message.

No arrest.

No warrant.

Not yet, anyway.

Just reach.

We circled the block.

“What’s the window for court?” I asked.

“Forty-eight hours,” Maryanne said. “Unless the judges moves faster.”

“And ethics?”

“Draft letters are probably already written.”

I nodded.

This wasn’t about evidence anymore, it was about which side could outlast the other.

We parked two streets over.

“Are you going upstairs?” Maryanne asked.

“Yes.”

“That’s not smart”

“No,” I said. “But it’s necessary.”

“For what?” She asked.

“Alignment.”

She held my gaze for a moment, “Make sure you know the difference between protecting them and proving something,” she said.

I didn’t answer.

Because I wasn’t sure there was one anymore.

I stepped out of the car and walked toward the building. Halfway down the block, one of the SUV doors opened.

Just enough to remind me that they weren’t watching the apartment.

They were watching me.

The door didn’t open all the way, just enough for a shoe to hit pavement.

Polished. Dark. Fed.

I didn’t break stride. If I looked back, this became a standoff. If I slowed down, it became theater.

The staffer’s building came into view. Brick, narrow stoop, three floors with uneven blinds. Ordinary and forgettable. The kind of place that a staffer who was out more than home could get by in.

I climbed the steps and hit the buzzer.

The door opened almost immediately.

They were pale. Not panicked. Just pale.

“They’ve been there the whole time,” they said quietly.

“I know.”

Maryanne stayed on the sidewalk. Visible but not engaging.

Inside, the hallway smelled like old carpet and radiator heat. Someone had taped a holiday wreath to a door that hadn’t been taken down yet.

“Have they contacted you?” I asked as we climbed.

“No. They’ve just been sitting there.”

“Any calls you don’t recognize?” I asked.

“A few, but I didn’t answer.”

“Good.”

Third floor. The walk-up creaked under weight that suddenly felt heavier than it had an hour ago.

Inside the apartment, a laptop was open on the kitchen table. A phone charger plugged in. Papers neatly stacked like they’d been straightened in anticipation of something official.

“Okay,” I said. “Here’s what this is. And I’m sorry I couldn’t inform you earlier.”

They waited.

“This is leverage. Not anyone bringing charges against you or anything like that.”

“They can’t do anything, right?” They asked.

“That depends,”

Maryanne’s voice came from the doorway behind us, calm and precise.

“It depends on whether you give them something to formalize,” she added.

The staffer looked between us.

“I didn’t delete or hide anything.”

“I know,” I said.

“Good,” Maryanne added. “Because deletion is obstruction, and obstruction charges would be a gift to them.”

Silence settled in the apartment. Not heavy, just aware of the moment.

I stepped toward the window and adjusted the blinds half an inch.

The gray SUV was still there. The passenger door was now fully closed.

He was looking at his phone.

They weren’t here to execute a warrant, they were here to document reaction.

“They’re hoping you panic,” I said. “Call someone sloppy. Send a careless message or email. Moving something you shouldn’t be.”

The staffer swallowed nervously.

“I haven’t.”

“I know.”

The truth was, they hadn’t needed to. The pressure alone was movement.

My phone buzzed… unknown number.

Maryanne saw it.

“Answer it,” she said.

I stepped into the hallway and picked up.

“This is Congressman—“

“Counsel for the Department of Justice,” the voice interrupted. Measured. Professional. “We’re attempting to confirm that your staff understands their preservation obligations under the court’s scheduling order.”

“By doing this?” I asked.

A pause.

“We’re ensuring compliance,” he said. “Given the accelerated posture of this matter.”

“Then serve something or leave,” I replied.

Another pause.

“That’s not how this works, Congressman,” he replied.

I almost laughed.

“No,” I said. “It’s exactly how it works.”

The line went quiet for half an hour second too long.

“You’re putting your staff in a dangerous position,” he said finally.

“Am I?” I asked, “Or is the president?”

No answer. Just the sound of someone writing something down.

“We’ll be in touch,” he said.

The line went dead.

I stared at the phone for a moment before walking back inside.

“DOJ called,” I said.

“Of course they did,” Maryanne replied.

“What did they want?” The staffer asked.

“Confirmation,” I said. “That you’re afraid.”

Outside, one of the SUVs finally turned its engine off — that was new.

Maryanne noticed it too.

“This is the pivot point,” she said quietly.

“For what?” The staffer asked nervously.

“For whether enforcement runs through the law,” she said, “or through you.”

I looked at the laptop on the table.

Then at the window.

Then back at the staffer.

Eric’s question came back like it had been waiting to be in this room.

If someone has to be sacrificed—

I pushed the thought away.

“Pack a bag,” I said.

Both of them looked at me.

“Only essentials,” I continued. “We’re not running. We’re relocating.”

Maryanne’s eyes narrowed.

“Visibility or protection?” She asked.

“Both,” I told her.

Because the truth was simpler than I wanted it to be:

If they were going to apply pressure, I was going to force them to do it in daylight.

And that meant choosing where the calendar drew blood.

Chapter Nineteen: Public Record

The reporters were already there when we stepped out onto the sidewalk.

I didn’t notice them at first. From the doorway, the street looked the same as it had when we arrived: quiet, a few parked cars, the gray winter light settling between the buildings. It took a second for my eyes to register that two vehicles were angled awkwardly along the curb half a block down. Doors open. Cameras already out.

Maryanne saw them before I did.

“Don’t stop,” she said quietly.

But the first voice already found us.

“Congressman!”

The shout carried down the block, enough that a couple walking their dog turned around to look.

A reporter moved forward with a cameraman in tow balancing it on his shoulder while two others raised their phones. They hadn’t been waiting long. The urgency in their movement gave it away.

“Congressman, can you confirm whether the Department of Justice is investigating members of your staff?”

Maryanne didn’t break stride, but I felt her glance in my direction.

“That was quick,” she murmured.

Another reporter stepped in front of us.

“Congressman, is your office under investigation for preservation violations?”

That word landed differently.

Preservation.

I hadn’t said it outside the apartment. The staffer hadn’t said it on the phone. It had existed only in the language of the call with DOJ counsel, and inside the room we had just left.

Yet somehow it was already out here, on the sidewalk, being repeated into microphones and recording devices.

Behind the small cluster of reporters, the gray SUV was still parked where we had left it. The passenger window was dark enough to reflect the street, but I knew someone was inside.

Maryanne leaned slightly closer as the questions continued.

“They leaked something,” she said.

I watched the SUV for a moment.

The passenger inside wasn’t looking at the cameras.

They were watching me.

“No,” I said quietly.

Another question cut through the noise.

“Congressman, did federal investigators contact a member of your staff tonight?”

The camera light flared as someone adjusted their angle.

Maryanne frowned.

“Then how do they—“

“They didn’t leak,” I said.

The engine of the gray SUV started.

That was when it clicked.

They hadn’t fed the press a story, they created it.

The reporters moved in another step.

“Congressman, are members of your office cooperating with investigators?”

I looked past them as the SUV slowly pulled away.

“They’re testing reaction,” I said.

Maryanne followed my gaze.

“To what?” She asked.

I watched the SUV turn the corner at the end of the block.

“To who breaks first.”

***

By the time we reached the car, the reporters had already moved on to the next version of the story.

That was the thing about Washington, a question shouted into a microphone didn’t need an answer to become a headline. It only needed a reaction.

Maryanne unlocked the car but didn’t get in immediately. She stood with one hand on the door, watching the end of the block where the SUV had disappeared.

“They knew the word preservation,” she said.

“Yeah.”

“That wasn’t by accident.”

“Nope.”

She finally slid into the drivers seat, but the engine stayed off. For a moment, neither of us said anything.

The street had settled back into its early quiet. The reporters were already packing equipment into the trunks of the cars, their urgency fading now that they had the footage they needed.

Maryanne turned toward me and asked, “Who else knows?”

“About the pressure?” I asked.

“About the staffer.”

I thought about that carefully,

“Too many people,” I said finally.

She nodded the way someone does when the answer confirms what they were already afraid of.

My phone buzzed in my hand. Not an unknown number this time. Leadership.

Maryanne saw the name on the screen.

“That was fast,” she said.

I didn’t answer right away. When I did pick up, the voice on the other end didn’t bother with greetings or niceties.

“We have a problem,” he said as I watched the news vans pull away from the curb.

“I saw.”

“No,” they replied.

“You saw the beginning of it.”

Something in his tone made this feel colder.

“The White House just called,” he continued. “They’re asking questions about members of your staff.”

Maryanne was watching me carefully.

“What kind of questions?” I asked.

He paused.

“The kind that end careers, kid.”

The line went quiet for a moment before he added something that made the entire night shift.

“They’re asking whether you knew.”

I looked down the street where the SUV had been.

Where the pressure had started and the system had been measuring our reaction.

“They already know the answer,” I told him.

“Maybe.”

Another pause.

“But right now they’re deciding who has the right answer.”

The call ended.

Maryanne didn’t ask what was said. She didn’t need to.

Instead, she started the car and pulled slowly away from the curb. The building disappeared into the rearview and the thought I had pushed away upstairs came back with clarity that felt almost physical.

The system didn’t need everyone.

It just needed someone.

Chapter 20: Upstairs

By the time we got back to the office, the story had already begun to harden.

Not the facts, those were still fluid enough to be bent. What hardened first was the shape of things, the outline people could pass between themselves without having to say what they meant. A staffer under pressure, a congressman at the center of it, a court calendar no one wanted to own, the White House asking questions, and leadership getting nervous.

That was all it took in Washington.

No one needs the full story if the silhouette is useful.

Maryanne parked in the garage and cut the engine, but neither of us moved right away. The concrete around us held sound in a way that made every passing car feel further away than it was.

“They’re going to call you upstairs,” she said.

“I know.”

“No,” she replied, looking at me now. “You think you do, but what they’re going to want is different.”

I rested my head against the seat for a second and closed my eyes. I could still see the gray SUV pulling away from the curb, still hear the reporter asking whether members of my staff were cooperating with investigators, still feel the way the word preservation landed the moment it left someone else’s mouth.

“What do you think they’ll want?” I asked.

Maryanne didn’t hesitate.

“They want distance,” she said. “The kind that sounds responsible.”

I opened my eyes.

“And what if I don’t give it to them?”

She gave me a look that wasn’t unkind, just tired.

“Then they’ll make it for you.”

We went upstairs separately. That had become a habit by now, the kind you develop when everyone in the building is trying to decide whether proximity is loyalty or liability. The halls were still lit too bright for the hour, aides moving with the strain of artificial urgency that only exists in political offices — people walking fast enough to imply purpose but slow enough to keep listening.

My office door was closed when I got there.

Daniel was waiting outside.

He pushed off the wall when he saw me, straightening his coat like he’d been there for hours instead of minutes.

“They want you upstairs,” he said.

“Who’s they?”

He gave a thin smile. “The powers that be.”

I looked at him for a second longer than I needed to. He had the same smug look on his face he always did when the machine thought it had regained its footing — not confidence exactly, but relief disguised as composure.

“You enjoy this part too much,” I said.

“Just doing my job,” he replied.

“That’s a lie.”

Daniel shrugged. “They said five minutes.”

He stepped aside, but didn’t leave. He just remained near the door, close enough to be seen by anyone walking past, close enough to communicate what didn’t need to be said aloud.

You’re being managed now.

Inside, my office felt unfamiliar. Same desk, same legal pad, same stack of folders. But the room no longer felt like a place where decisions were being made. It felt like a place where they were being explained to me.

My phone buzzed as soon as I stepped inside and closed the door on Daniel.

The staffer.

I stared at the name for a minute, then answered.

“Everything alright?” I asked.

There was a pause on the other end. It wasn’t dramatic, just long enough to tell me they were trying to sound better than they felt.

“I’m at the apartment you sent me to,” they said. “Your friend met me downstairs.”

“Good.”

“Am I supposed to stay here?”

“For tonight, yes.”

Another pause.

“They’re still outside my building,” they said. “Not both cars. Just one.”

I turned toward the window out of instinct even though there was nothing to see from this angle.

“Did anyone call?”

“No.”

The lack of insight that came with that answer bothered me.

“You’re doing the right thing,” I said.

“I know.”

That answer came too quickly.

They didn’t know. They were trying to convince themselves they knew, which was worse. I could hear it in their voice — a thin edge of doubt. Not about me, not yet. About whether the system recognized the difference between obedience and innocence.

“I’m going into a meeting,” I said. “Maryanne knows where you are. Don’t leave. Don’t use anything you don’t have to. And if anyone contacts you, you call me first.”

This time the pause was shorter.

“Okay.”

I almost said I’m sorry again, but didn’t. An apology that late in the process only clarifies the damage. So I told them I’d call later and hung up.

Then I went upstairs.

The leadership office had the same smell it always did: coffee gone cold in paper cups, carpet cleaner, and air-conditioning turned too low. Institutional confidence has its own scent. It smells like rooms where people are used to surviving anything that happens to them.

Three people were already inside when I walked in. The Majority Leader stood by the window, hands folded behind her back. A senior committee member sat at the end of the table with a legal pad in front of him that was blank. The caucus counsel was near the credenza, reading from her phone and pretending not to look up too quickly when the door closed behind me.

No one asked me to sit.

That told me more than any greeting would have.

The Majority Leader turned from the window first.

“This went public faster than expected,” she said.

I took the chair anyway.

“Expected by whom?” I asked.

Her expression didn’t change. “Don’t do that.”

“Do what?”

“Pretend this is still theoretical.”

The committee member leaned back in his chair and studied me with the patience of a man who spent his entire career confusing caution with wisdom.

“The White House called leadership,” he said. “They’re asking whether members of your office had advance awareness of potential preservation exposure.”

There it was.

Not what happened.

Not what the court did.

Not why the White House had parked federal pressure outside a junior staffer’s apartment and the optics of such a move.

Awareness. Exposure.

Language meant to remove the actor and preserve the event.

I looked at the caucus counsel.

“Are they accusing us of obstruction?”

“No,” she said. “Not yet.”

“Then what are they doing?”

The Majority Leader answered.

“They’re building a framework,” she said. “One that becomes much more difficult to contain if we don’t get ahead of it.”

I almost laughed.

Contain.

They always say it like the fire exists in nature, like nobody lit the match.

“And what exactly does getting ahead of this look like?” I asked.

No one answered right away. The committee member glanced at the counsel. The counsel looked down at her phone again even though the screen was dark.

The Majority Leader took a step toward the table.

“It looks like facts being established before narratives harden,” she said.

“That’s not an answer.”

“It’s the only one you’re going to get at the moment.”

I leaned back in the chair and looked around the room. I wanted to see who would hold my gaze and who would blink first.

Only the counsel looked away.

“The press knows about preservation obligations,” I said. “Reporters were outside the building before we left. DOJ counsel contacted me directly while federal vehicles sat on the curb below my staffer’s apartment. Maybe we should start with the part where the Oval Office is running a pressure campaign against my office during an impeachment.”

The committee member finally wrote something on the legal pad. One line. Then he looked up.

“Nobody in this room is defending the optics of that,” he said.

“Optics, Jesus Christ.”

“Don’t get hung up on the word.”

“I’m not hung up on the word,” I said. “I’m hung up on the fact that nobody seems interested in defending my staffer.”

The Majority Leader sat down, slow and deliberate, like she’d decided the performative part of the meeting was finished.

“We’re trying to defend the institution,” she said.

“From what?”

“From collapse,” she said. “From a separation of powers fight turning into a criminalization narrative six months before the party needs discipline.”

That was cleaner. Colder too.

The committee member tapped the legal pad with his pen.

“The White House is asking whether the staffer acted independently,” he said.

There it was.

Not stated like a threat. Not even stated like a theory. Just presented the way bad people present bad ideas when they want history to mistake them for practical.

I didn’t answer right away.

The counsel stepped in when the silence went too long.

“No one is saying that’s what happened,” she said.

“Then why bring it up?”

“Because it’s being discussed,” the Majority Leader replied.

“By who?”

Again, that pause while the room did the work for them.

I nodded slowly.

“So this is about whether I’m willing to let them create a story where one of my staffers went rogue.”

“It’s about whether you understand the gravity of the moment,” she said.

“No,” I replied. “It’s about whether you think I’ll help you isolate the blast radius.”

The committee member sighed, disappointed in the way men like him always are when you refuse to be handled.

“You’re making this personal.”

“And you’re laundering it,” I said.

That landed harder than I expected. The counsel looked up fully now. The Majority Leader folded her hands on the table and studied me with something closer to curiosity than anger.

“That’s not a helpful framing,” she said.

“It’s an accurate one.”

“The useful frame,” she said, “is that a member of your office may have created exposure for all of us.”

I stared at her.

It wasn’t just what she said, it was how natural it came out of her mouth. Like the sentence had been tested somewhere else first, like someone had already decided it could survive contact.

“The staffer didn’t create the exposure,” I said evenly. “The White House did.”

The committee member shook his head.

“That’s not going to be enough anymore.”

“For who?”

“For anyone.”

That answer sat between us for a moment. It was honest at least. Cowardly, but honest.

The counsel took a breath and tried another way.

“If the stay is denied,” she said, “this accelerates. Discovery broadens. Preservation scrutiny tightens. If there’s any inconsistency in what your office knew and when it knew it, they’re going to exploit that.”

“So your solution is what?” I asked. “Offer them inconsistency?”

“No, the Majority Leader said. “Our solution is discipline.”

I could feel the meeting becoming more narrow. This was the point of it. Not to persuade me, not really. It was to box me inside a vocabulary that already assumed an outcome. Discipline. Exposure. Independence. Containment.

All the antiseptic words that let decent people participate in something rotten without tasting it.

“What exactly do you want me to say?” I asked.

The counsel looked to the Majority Leader. The Majority Leader nodded.

“We want a statement,” the counsel said. “Brief. Measured. You reaffirm confidence in the process, you deny any prior knowledge of improper handling by staff, and you say you expect full cooperation from everyone involved.”

There it was.

Not even subtle at this point.

A script with legal deniability and moral vacancy built right into it.

“And if I don’t?”

The committee member answered that one.

“Then events will move without you.”

I looked at him and believed him, that was the most dangerous part.

Not because he was threatening me, because he was describing the system accurately.

When institutions panic, they don’t need your permission to save themselves. They just need your refusal on record.

The Majority Leader stood again, signaling that the meeting had reached the point where decisions were supposed to be made.

“You have an hour,” she said. “After that, we assume you chose a different path.”

I stayed seated.

“No,” I said. “After that, you’ll assume whatever version protects you.”

She didn’t deny it. That told me everything.

When I left the room, Daniel was waiting in the hallway.

He didn’t ask how it went. He didn’t have to. The answer was already on my face, or maybe he just knew enough about it to recognize the look people wear when they’ve been offered a cleaner form of surrender.

“Well?” He asked.

I continued past him.

“Tell Truman she doesn’t get the staffer,” I said.

I heard his steps behind me a second later.

“That’s not what this is,” he said.

I kept walking.

“That’s exactly what this is.”

He caught up near the elevator.

“You’re making this harder than it needs to be.”

I turned then.

For the first time all night, I let him see what I actually thought of him.

“You mean I’m making it harder for you to package.”

Daniel’s face tightened. Not much. Just enough.

“This city runs on package,” he said. “You know that.”

“Yeah,” I said. “That’s part of the problem.”

The elevator doors opened and I got in without another word. Daniel stayed in the hall.

The ride down felt longer than it should have. I could see my reflection in the brushed metal doors: tie loosened, jaw set too tight eyes carrying more anger than I needed and less certainty than I wanted.

By the time I got back to my office, Maryanne was already waiting.

She was standing near the bookshelf with her coat still on, reading something from her phone.

“They gave you the statement?” She asked.

I tossed the draft on the desk.

“They gave me the staffer.”

She looked up.

That one hit.

Because she understood immediately.

She crossed the room, picked up the paper, and scanned it over. No visible reaction. With Maryanne, the reaction always came a second later.

“They want you to say you had no prior knowledge,” she said.

“Yes.”

“And that everyone will cooperate.”

She set the page back down.

“And if you don’t?”

“They move without me.”

She nodded slowly.

“That part’s true.”

I sat down and rubbed my eyes with the heels of my hands. The room was too quiet again, or maybe I was just noticing it more.

“They’re going to build the story anyway,” I said. “With or without me.”

Maryanne didn’t answer right away.

When she did, her voice was flatter than usual.

“Yes,” she said. “But they would prefer your fingerprints on it.”

That was exactly right.

I stared at the statement for another second before pushing it further away on the desk.

The phone rang.

Not my cell this time, the office line.

Maryanne and I both looked at it.

No one calls the office line at that hour unless they want the room to hear it.

I picked up.

“Congressman.”

The staffer’s voice came through low and strained.

“There are two men in the lobby,” they said. “Building manager says they’re here with paperwork.”

I sat up straight.

“What kind of paperwork?”

“He wouldn’t say.”

Maryanne was already moving for her coat again.

“Did anyone come up?”

“No. But they’re asking if I’m home.”

I looked at the statement on the desk.

Then at Maryanne.

Then at the closed office door.

The machine didn’t need everyone, it just needed someone who would hold still long enough to be named.

“Do not go downstairs,” I said. “Do not open the door for anyone. We’re coming to you now.”

I hung up.

Maryanne was already at the door.

“This is the next move,” she said.

I nodded and grabbed my coat.

On the desk, the statement remained exactly where I left it.

Clean. Disciplined. Ready for release.

The kind of document that made sacrifice sound like order.

And for one brief second, I understood why people signed things like that.

Then I turned off the office light and left it sitting there in the dark.