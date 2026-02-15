Author’s Note

It’s been a while since the last installment and I appreciate your patience and for sticking with me as I keep working through how to write long form fiction alongside everything else I’m working on.

These are the latest chapters of The American Successor. If you’re new or want to catch up, the earlier chapters are all available under Previous Posts on News from Underground.

I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to read, share thoughts, and support this project as it grows.

Chapter Fifteen: The Shape of It

People tend to think plans announce themselves.

They imagine a moment where everything clicks — a speech, a decision, a dramatic phone call — something cinematic enough to justify the shift that follows. That’s not how it happens. Not when you’re dealing with an institution. Not when that system is already working against you.

The real change comes quieter than that.

It arrives when you stop asking permission from people who were never going to give it.

I woke up before my alarm the morning after we decided not to tell Eric everything.

Not out of anxiety — that would’ve been too familiar — but with the steady awareness of someone who’d already crossed a line in their head and was ready for everything else to catch up. The kind of calm that only shows up once the argument is over.

Maryanne was up.

I could hear her moving around the apartment, coffee brewing, the soft rhythm of someone who knew exactly what kind of day it was going to be and had decided not to dramatize it. When I walked into the kitchen, she slid a mug across the counter without looking at me.

“You slept,” she said.

“I always sleep,” I replied.

She looked up — just long enough to register the difference.

“Not like that,” she said.

I didn’t correct her.

We didn’t talk about the plan while we ate. That was intentional too. The walls in D.C. are thinner than people think, and repetition breeds sloppiness. Instead, we talked logistics. Schedules, travel, which entrance to use, whether Daniel would be hovering or pretending not to.

“He’ll be watching the calendar,” Maryanne said. “He won’t understand the timing until it’s already moving.”

“That’s the idea.”

She nodded without hesitation. No moralizing. Just assessment.

“You sure you want to do it this way?”

“It’s the only way it works.”

Maryanne leaned back against the counter, her arms crossed. “Then we need to make sure it looks boring.”

I smiled.

This was why she was indispensable. Not loyalty. Not bravery. Precision.

We arrived at the office separately. Optics demanded independence and today it carried weight.

I took the long way in, through the public entrance, nodding to staffers who were suddenly careful about eye contact. Daniel was already there, of course, seated and scrolling through something he didn’t bother to minimize when I walked past.

“Morning, Congressman,” he said.

“Daniel.”

I didn’t slow down.

Inside my office, I closed the door and stood there for a moment, embracing the quiet. This was the first time since the FBI search that things felt like mine again. Not safe — that illusion was gone — but mine.

That difference mattered.

Eric texted ten minutes later

You good?

I stared at the screen longer than necessary.

All good. Talk later.

That wasn’t a lie. Just incomplete.

Maryanne came in without knocking.

“They’re pushing a revised ethics timeline,” she said. “They want your testimony transcript sealed longer than usual.”

“Of course they do.”

“It actually helps us.”

“How so?”

“It tells us they’re scared of process,” she said. “Not exposure. Precedent.”

I sat down, pulling the legal pad from my drawer — the same one from the night before. Blank pages still blank. The kind of thing that made people nervous when they took notice.

“What’s the press posture?” I asked.

“Confusion,” she said. “Which is exactly where we want them.”

She handed me a thin folder.

Inside wasn’t evidence. Not documents or leaks. It was procedural language — dry, statutory, the kind of thing no one on the news bothered to read unless forced.

I tapped the page.

“They’re not ready for this.”

“They don’t have to be,” she replied. “They just have to react.”

That was the key.

The mistake everyone kept making was assuming this was still about persuasion or convincing the public. That it was about winning an argument.

That phase had passed.

This was about forcing movement when the system was trying to stall.

By mid-morning, the building shifted to its familiar hum — aides moving fast enough to look important, members drifting between offices, phones ringing without urgency. Daniel hovered closer than usual, trying to look useful without inserting himself.

I let him.

Just before noon, Maryanne leaned into the doorway. “Five minutes.”

I stood, straightened my tie, and walked past Daniel without acknowledging him.

The room we used wasn’t a hearing room. No cameras. No dais. Just a conference space assigned to the committee that no one ever paid attention to.

Perfect.

There were six members present. Fewer than expected. Enough to proceed.

I didn’t grandstand or accuse. I didn’t raise my voice. I invoked procedure.

Specifically, I invoked a statutory obligation triggered by evidence already entered into the record — not classified, not speculative, not new. An obligation that required referral. Not a vote. Not permission. Referral.

To an office that couldn’t ignore it without leaving fingerprints.

I watched it land.

One member shifted in their seat.

Another asked a question that wasn’t really a question.

The chair cleared their throat.

“Congressman,” they said carefully, “this is… unusual.”

“No,” I replied evenly. “It’s overdue.”

Silence followed. Not confusion, but calculation.

That’s when I knew it was working.

By the time we adjourned, no one had stopped me. They couldn’t. Stopping me would’ve required admitting they’d been avoiding this exact mechanism the entire time.

Maryanne was waiting outside.

She didn’t smile.

“Phones are lighting up,” she said. “Leadership wants to know what you just did.”

“And?”

“They’re going to say you blindsided them.”

“Good.”

Eric called an hour later. I let it ring twice before answering.

“What the hell did you just trigger?” He asked.

I leaned back in my chair, staring at the ceiling.

“A process,” I told him.

“That’s not an answer.”

“It’s the only one you need right now.”

He exhaled, “You’re freezing me out.”

“I’m protecting you.”

“Dude, that’s bullshit.”

“Maybe,” I said. “But it’s useful bullshit.”

There was a pause. Longer than usual.

“Is this about the presidency?” He asked finally.

“Everything is,” I said. “Eventually.”

When the call ended, I didn’t feel relief. I felt momentum.

That evening, the networks struggled to explain what had just happened. They used words like arcane and technical and inside baseball. The White House issued a statement that said nothing while trying to sound confident.

Leadership leaked frustration.

And the president — sensing movement without understanding the full weight — lashed out at ghosts.

By midnight, the machine was grinding in a new direction.

Not because I’d shouted.

Not because I’d leaked anything.

But because I’d stopped asking the people who benefitted from paralysis to authorize motion.

I turned off the television and sat in the dark.

The move wasn’t visible yet, but it was inevitable.

And for the first time since the party tried to isolate me, I wasn’t reacting.

I was shaping what came next.

Chapter Sixteen: The Price of Motion

The first sign that it had worked wasn’t panic.

It was silence — but the wrong kind.

Not the coordinated quiet I’d grown used to, not leadership holding its breath while deciding how to frame the moment. This was different. This was the sound of people discovering they were no longer in the room where the decision had been made.

I was in my office when Maryanne sent the message.

Docketed.

Nothing else. No qualifiers. No follow-up.

I didn’t respond.

I pulled the door shut and opened my laptop. The filing was already public — stripped of context, stripped of commentary, just the bones of it laid out in language that didn’t care who it embarrassed. Jurisdiction. Authority. Obligation. Referral.

It wasn’t dramatic. That was the point.

No one had voted. No one had approved anything. No speech had announced it. No cameras were invited in. The mechanism had been there the whole time, waiting for someone to stop pretending it was optional.

Once triggered, it didn’t belong to Congress anymore.

And that was the cost.

By mid-morning, the White House press team had issued a statement that framed this as a political stunt — the same language they always used — but something in the wording had shifted.

They didn’t deny things. They attacked the process.

If they could’ve dismissed the substance, they would have. If they could’ve pretended the evidence was weak, they’d have flooded the airwaves with it. Instead, they argued the mechanism itself was improper.

Which meant it scared them.

The first real consequence came quietly.

A federal judge issued a scheduling order. Routine. Administrative. Impossible to spin.

The president now had a calendar he didn’t control.

I leaned back in my chair and stared at the ceiling, letting that settle. Not satisfaction — something heavier. The understanding that the story had moved into a phase where words mattered less than dates.

Maryanne opened the door.

“They’re scrambling,” she said. “Internally.”

“DOJ?”

“They asked a question they shouldn’t have needed to ask unless the file existed.”

I nodded. That meant the referral had done exactly what it was supposed to — it had forced attention without spectacle.

“Leadership?” I asked.

“They’re pissed,” she said. “Not because of what you did. But because you made it visible that they hadn’t.”

I smiled faintly.

“Elaine Truman’s office called,” she added. “Not you. Me.”

“And?”

“She wanted to know why she wasn’t warned.”

“Did you tell her?”

Maryanne shook her head. “I told her the same thing I told everyone else. This wasn’t a request.”

She watched me closely, gauging something beneath the surface.

“This is where it gets expensive,” she said.

“I know.”

“No,” she corrected. “You think you know.”

She was right. The true cost doesn’t arrive all at once. It tends to unfold.

By afternoon, the press had split into camps — not ideological, but structural. Some tried to explain the referral as arcane procedure, others as an escalation, others as the inside baseball that viewers didn’t need to worry about. None of them sounded confident.

That mattered too.

Confusion meant the usual framing tools weren’t working.

Eric called just after three.

I answered this time.

“What did you do?” He asked.

Not angry. Not accusatory. Just direct.

“I stopped waiting for everyone else,” I said.

“That’s not what I meant.”

“I know.”

There was a pause. I could hear him breathing on the other end, recalibrating.

“You’ve moved this outside the system,” he said.

“Just into a different one,” I replied.

“You know what this does to you, right?”

“Of course.”

“You just became the reason everyone has to pick a side,” he said.

“That already happened,” I said. “I’m just forcing them to admit it.”

Eric exhaled. “This isn’t just about accountability anymore.”

I didn’t answer.

“That silence,” Eric continued, “that’s what scares me.”

“It should,” I said. “That’s the price of motion.”

He didn’t respond right away, but asked once again, “Is this about the presidency?”

I closed my eyes.

“Not yet,” I said.

When the call ended, I felt exposure instead of relief.

By evening, the president was lashing out — not at me, not at the committee, but at the idea of limits. He railed against courts, against process, against the notion that anyone could force him to answer to something he didn’t command.

It was familiar. But this time it landed differently.

Because beneath the noise, something irreversible had happened.

The question was no longer whether the tape mattered. It was who would act as if it did.

I stayed late, long after the building emptied. Daniel was still hovering at a distance, careful not to intrude, also careful not to disappear. I let him stay. Let him report what he needed to report.

Let Elaine Truman understand, on her own time, that the choice she’d made had consequences she couldn’t manage quietly.

When I finally turned the lights out and locked the door, the street outside was crowded again — more people, more signs, more uniforms. The city was adjusting, the way it always does when something shifts beneath it.

Motion has a cost.

It strips away comfort.

It exposes who was relying on delay.

It makes neutrality impossible.

I paid that price willingly.

Because once you force the system to move, it can’t pretend it was standing still.

And neither can you.

Chapter Seventeen: Alignment

The scheduling order came in at 6:14 a.m.

Not a ruling. Not an opinion. Just a calendar.

Maryanne was already in my office when I opened it, jacket on the chair, coffee untouched. She’d printed the order and annotated it in the margins the way trial lawyers do when they’re trying to be tidy.

“They didn’t waste time,” she said.

“They decided to move,” I said. I scanned the page again, slower this time. Deadlines. Response windows. Appearance dates. No discretion. No wiggle room. The kind of document that looks harmless until you understand what it locks in place.

“What does this trigger?” I asked.

“Everything,” she said. “Preservation obligations across DOJ and the Executive Office. Initial disclosures. Sworn declarations. Once those clock in, it stops being a political dispute and becomes a compliance problem.”

“For who?”

She didn’t answer immediately. She just tapped the paper with her pen.

“For everyone,” she said. “Including us.”

Outside, the city was jittery in the way it gets when the news cycle hasn’t decided what it wants to be yet. Sirens. A helicopter circling lower than normal. Someone yelling at a camera crew across the street.

I leaned back and let the math settle.

A referral could be ignored. Slow-walked. Buried under statements about restraint and norms. A schedule couldn’t. A schedule created winners and losers automatically. You either complied or you didn’t. And once you decided not to, the question stopped being about what happened and became who enforces.

“Leadership know yet?” I asked.

Maryanne nodded. “They will officially in about twenty minutes. Unofficially? They knew the moment the docket was updated.”

“Which means Truman knows.”

“Yes.”

“And the White House.”

“Yes.”

She finally took a sip of her coffee. “This is where alignment starts.”

“Alignment with what?” I asked.

She looked at me. Really looked. The way she did when she was deciding how much truth I needed right now versus what I already understood.

“With the calendar,” she said. “Or against it.”

I picked up my phone. Three missed calls already. Two staffers. One number I didn’t recognize but suspected I had a clue.

The order wasn’t dramatic. No language about democracy. No warnings. Just the dates and obligations written by a judge who assumed the system still worked the way it was designed.

The assumption was the test.

“Cancel my first meeting,” I said. “Push the second. And tell Daniel I’ll see him at nine.”

Maryanne raised an eyebrow. “You’re letting him in?”

“I want him carrying the wrong version of today,” I said.

She smiled. “That’s dangerous.”

“So is letting them dictate the narrative,” I said.

The phone buzzed again. This time a text.

Elaine Truman: We should talk before this hardens.

I set the phone face down.

The calendar was live now. Which meant no one was neutral anymore.

And no one was waiting.

The meeting wasn’t called as an emergency, but it might as well have been.

Leadership had already read the order. I could tell by how little time they spent on the paper and how much time they spent on me.

“We’re aligned on accountability,” the Majority Leader said. “That hasn’t changed.”

“But?” I added.

“But this has crossed into a judicial posture,” she replied as if that wasn’t the point. “And once courts are involved, coordination matters.”

“Coordination with who?” I asked.

She didn’t hesitate. “With leadership.”

Another member leaned forward. “No more solo escalations. No freelance statements. No forcing headlines we can’t manage.”

“The deadlines aren’t mine,” I said. “They’re the court’s.”

“Which is exactly the problem here,” he replied. “Judges don’t negotiate. We do.”

The room went quiet.

“What you’re asking,” I said, “is for me to help you slow-walk a court order.”

“We’re asking you to let us protect the institution,” she said.

“From what?”

“From turning this into a constitutional crisis.”

I nodded. “We’re long past that. Where have you been?”

The Majority Leader exhaled. “If you continue down this path alone, you lose coverage. Donors pull back. Committee support evaporates. And when the White House retaliates, you stand by yourself.”

“That’s the alignment?” I asked.

“That’s reality,” she said.

I looked around the table, weighing my options against familiar faces. Serious people. None of them questioning what he’d done. All of them terrified of who would enforce the consequences.

“I’m not asking you to agree with me,” I said. “I’m asking you to not interfere.”

Silence.

Which was an answer.

Daniel was already sitting when I walked in.

That was the tell.

He had my office posture down by now — jacket folded once, phone face down, legal pad centered like he belonged there. The kind of confidence you only get when someone higher up has told you the outcome that’s been decided.

“You’re early,” I said.

He smiled. “Elaine hates wasting windows.”

I closed the door and didn’t offer him a seat. He stayed put.

“She read the order,” he continued. “She understands what it does.”

“So do I,” I said (You little shit.)

“Yeah,” he replied. “But she understands what it will cost.”

He slid a folder across the desk. Not thick. Not dramatic. Three pages. That was intentional as well.

“Framework,” he said. “Leadership aligned. Respectful to the judiciary. And it affirms accountability without inflaming tensions.”

I didn’t touch it.

“This isn’t messaging,” I said.

“No,” Daniel said calmly. “It’s insulation.”

“From who exactly?”

“From everyone who now has to decide whether you’re an asset or a liability.”

There it was. No more bullshit.

Elaine Truman didn’t want to kill the process. She wanted to own the throttle.

“What exactly are you trying to offer?” I asked.

“Coordination,” he said. “Elaine becomes the point of contact. Statements clear through leadership. Procedural moves are discussed, not announced. DOJ engagement happens through agreed channels.”

“And the calendar?” I asked.

Daniel hesitated — just enough.

“The calendar remains,” he said. “But enforcement slows.”

I finally opened the folder.

A draft statement with my name already on it. Clean language. Respectful tone. Not a single false sentence. And not a single deadline referenced.

“You pre-wrote my compliance,” I said.

He didn’t deny it.

“This keeps things intact,” he said. “It keeps you viable. And it keeps the White House from escalating.”

“Escalating how?” I asked.

Daniel leaned back slightly. “Ethics complaints. Jurisdictional challenges. Committee restructuring. Elaine would prefer to avoid all of that.”

“By turning me into a brake,” I said.

“By turning you into a partner,” he replied.

I closed the folder.

“You know what happens if they ignore the schedule,” I said.

“Yes.”

“And you’re comfortable betting that they will.”

He smiled again. Smaller this time. “I’m comfortable betting enforcement won’t hold.”

There it was. The entire strategy summed up into one sentence.

I stood. Walked to the window. Down below, two vans idled longer than they needed to. DHS plates. Subtle, but not subtle enough.

“You should tell Elaine something,” I said.

Daniel looked up. “What’s that?”

“That I’m not confused,” I said. “And that if she wants control, she should ask the judge.”

His expression tightened — just for a second.

“I’ll tell her you’re considering the framework,” he stuttered.

“No,” I told him. “You’ll tell her I’m not coordinating against a court order.”

He stood this time.

“She won’t like that.”

“She doesn’t have to,” I said. “She just has to decide whether she’s aligned with the calendar.”

Daniel gathered his things. Paused at the door.

“This ends one way,” he said. “Institutions always win.”

I met his eyes.

“You obviously haven’t been paying attention around here,” I said.

After he left, my phone buzzed.

Maryanne.

White House counsel just filed notice. They’re challenging jurisdiction.

I looked back at the folder on my desk. My own name staring up at me.

Containment had failed.

Which meant the next move wouldn’t be polite.

Eric picked the place because no one important ever went there.

A diner just off the freeway. Vinyl booths. Bad coffee. A television mounted off-center, muted, looping weather footage from three states away. The kind of place where conversations went to die quietly.

He was already sitting when I arrived. Same booth. Same posture. Hands folded like he was bracing for impact.

“You look tired,” he said.

“So do you,” I told him.

“That’s not the same thing,” he said

I slid into the booth. The waitress came by without asking and poured coffee neither of us would finish.

“You didn’t call,” Eric said.

“I’ve been busy.”

“I know,” he said. “That’s why I asked you to meet me.”

We sat for a moment, listening to the hum of old refrigerators behind the counter.

“They filed,” he said finally.

“Yeah.”

“And leadership is starting to circle.”

“Yep.”

“And Truman’s people are already out there telling everyone this is about optics, not the law.”

“Uh-huh.”

He nodded like he was checking items off a list he didn’t like.

“So here’s what I don’t understand,” he said. “You won.”

I didn’t answer.

“You forced movement,” he continued. “You got a judge to take jurisdiction. That’s not nothing. Most people never get that far.”

“And?” I asked impatiently.

“And now you’re still pushing,” he said. “Which means this isn’t about accountability, it’s about control”

“That’s not fair,” I said.

He shook his head. “It’s accurate.”

I leaned back. The booth creaking under the weight.

“They only move when they’re under pressure,” I said. “You know this.”

“I know they break under pressure,” he replied. “And they don’t break clean.”

The waitress came back with plates neither of us ordered. Eggs. Toast. The smell of grease between us.

“You’re turning this into a binary thing,” Eric said. “Enforce or delay. Align or resist. That’s how people miss things.”

“That’s how systems reveal themselves,” I said.

“You’re starting to sound like them,” he said. “Just with better reasons.”

That one landed.

“I’m not doing this because I want power,” I told him.

“I believe you.” He said. “That’s the problem.”

I frowned. “What’s that supposed to mean?”

“It means you don’t see what you’re becoming willing to to trade,” he said. “Coverage. Allies. Stability. People.”

I thought of Daniel. Of that folder. Of leadership’s silence.

“They were never going to say it,” I said.

“No,” Eric replied. “But you used to care how they left.”

I stared down at the coffee. It had already gone cold.

“What would you have me do?” I asked.

He didn’t even hesitate.

“Win,” he said. “Then stop.”

“That’s not how this works.”

“I know,” he said. “That’s why I’m worried.”

Another pause. Longer this time.

“If this escalates,” he said, “they’re not coming for you first.”

I looked up.

“They’ll come for the people around you,” he continued. “Staff. Friends. Anyone who could be used as leverage.”

“You think I don’t know that?”

“I think you’ve decided it’s acceptable,” he said.

Silence again. The television flickered. Snow in a place that didn’t matter.

“I need to know something,” Eric said. “And I need an honest answer.”

I nodded.

“If this turns into a real standoff,” he said. “and someone has to be sacrificed to keep moving — is that a line you won’t cross?”

I opened my mouth. Closed it.

That was enough.

Eric stood. Left a bill on the table.

“I’m with you on the truth,” he said. “I’m not sure I’m with you on the method anymore.”

He paused, hand on the booth.

“Just don’t tell yourself this is free,” he added. “Nothing that forces alignment ever is.”

I watched him walk out.

The coffee was still untouched.

So were the eggs.

And for the first time since the order came down, I understood exactly what enforcement demanded — not from the system, but from me.

Maryanne called instead of texting.

That was the second tell.

“Don’t come back to the office,” she said.

“I’m already halfway there.”

“Then don’t go upstairs,” she replied. “Meet me in the garage.”

The garage smelled like exhaust and concrete — cold, damp, indifferent. Two Capitol Police officers stood near the elevator bank with the kind of posture that meant someone put them there.

Maryanne was waiting by her car, phone in hand, folder in the other. She didn’t greet me. She just opened the folder and held it so I could see the top page.

MOTION TO DISMISS FOR LACK OF SUBJECT MATTER JURISDICTION.

MOTION TO STAY PENDING INTERLOCUTORY APPEAL.

“Filed ten minutes ago,” she said. “They’re trying to freeze the schedule before it bites.”

“On what grounds?” I asked.

“Separation of powers,” she said. “They’re arguing Congress can’t compel enforcement. That the referral is discretionary. That the court can’t order the Executive Branch to do its job.”

“Can they?” I asked.

Maryanne’s eyes stayed steady.

“They can argue anything,” she said. “The question is whether the judge allows them.”

I glanced past her. A black SUV idled near the far wall. No plates I could see. Too clean. Too patient.

“What else?” I asked.

Maryanne pulled out her phone and scrolled. She showed me an email.

“Committee counsel just got notice,” she said. “They’re opening an ethics inquiry based on ‘concerns about improper coordination.’”

“Improper coordination with who?” I asked, even though I already knew.

“You,” she said. “Me. Anyone who looks like leverage.”

“That’s bullshit,” I said.

“It’s pressure,” she replied.

She flipped to the second page in the folder.

A memo header. A list of names. Staff. Consultants. People adjacent to me but not famous enough to be protected, not insignificant enough to ignore.

“They’re going to start issuing preservation demands directly,” she said. “And subpoenas. Not for information. Just to exhaust us.”

I read the names.

“Where’d you get this?” I asked.

“Someone inside counsel’s office,” she said. “Someone who doesn’t want to be the one holding the bag when this turns into a standoff.”

I looked up. “So we begin.”

“We began the moment the judge put dates on paper,” she said. “Now it becomes a question of enforcement.”

I watched the SUV in the far corner. Still idling.

“Whats the media framing?” I asked.

Maryanne didn’t smile.

“They’re starting to roll it out now,” she said. “You’re a rogue actor. You’re destabilizing the country. You’re forcing a constitutional crisis for personal gain.”

“Jesus Christ,” I said.

“Presidential ambition,” she said. “They’re going to say it until people believe it.”

My phone buzzed.

Unknown number again.

A second buzz — this time a push notification.

WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: COURTS CANNOT DICTATE EXECUTIVE DISCRETION

A statement designed to sound lawful while announcing defiance.

Maryanne watched mystery face. “You have to decide,” she said.

“Decide what?”

“How public you want to be with this,” she said. “Because once you go loud, they go louder. And once they go louder, it won’t stop with you.”

I thought of Eric in the diner. Staff. Friends. Leverage.

“What’s the judges next step?” I asked.

“Possible hearing within 48 hours,” she said. “If he denies the stay, the calendar stays live.”

“And if he grants it?”

“Then the schedule quietly dies,” she said. “Which is what they’re betting on.”

I looked at the folder in her hand.

“Okay,” I said. “Then we make enforcement the story.”

Maryanne’s expression didn’t change, but her voice tightened.

“That’s going to start a war,” she said.

“I know,” I replied. “They’ll get what they want.”

We didn’t go back inside.

Maryanne drove. I watched the city pass like a map of forces: barricades had moved, cameras repositioned, uniforms multiplying at the seams. Not chaos, but preparation.

We got to her place and she locked the door behind us out of habit.

She set her folder on the table and opened her laptop.

“Okay,” she said. “If we’re doing this, we do it clean.”

“Meaning?” I asked.

“Meaning we can’t be sloppy,” she said. “No side channels. No casualness. No meetings we can’t account for.”

She typed fast. Pulled up the docket again. Refreshed.

Then she froze.

“Maryanne?” I said.

She turned the screen toward me.

A new entry. A notice filed by the court.

ORDER SETTING EMERGENCY HEARING

SHOW CAUSE — FAILURE TO PRESERVE / FAILURE TO COMPLY

I stared at it, reading it twice to make sure my eyes didn’t deceive me.

“They already moved,” I said.

“The judge did,” Maryanne replied.

I felt the air grow cold.

“Who’s show cause?” I asked.

Maryanne scrolled.

Then stopped.

She looked at me the way she did when deciding whether to soften the blow.

“It’s not you,” she said.

I took a breath. “Then who?”

She pointed to the top of the screen.

A staffer. One of mine.

Someone too low to have lawyers on retainer. Someone who’d followed me because they believed I knew what I was doing.

My phone buzzed again.

This time, it was a message from said staffer.

They’re outside my apartment.

I stared at the screen.

Eric’s question came back like a bruise you don’t notice until you bump it.

If someone has to be sacrificed…

Maryanne’s voice cut through the silence.

“This is the alignment,” she said.

I didn’t answer.

Because my mouth was full of the truth I’d been avoiding:

They weren’t going to beat me in court first.

They were going to make me choose who paid for the calendar.