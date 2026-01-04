Here’s Chapter 6 because I love you guys and writing makes me feel better.

And lately, I’ve needed to feel better.

-Evan

Chapter Six: Blowback

I woke up to a rainy D.C. morning.

The kind that washes the city just enough to make you forget, for a moment, how much filth it carries underneath. I welcomed it. Rain always resets things for me mentally. It makes the noise feel quieter, the air a bit more honest.

Before I got out of bed, I reached for the remote and turned the television on.

That’s when I saw the headline.

Me.

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN WARNS AMERICAN PEOPLE ABOUT PRESIDENT

Ah. Shit.

If he hadn’t viewed me as a threat before, he certainly did now. The thought was barely finished forming when my phone buzzed on the nightstand.

It was a text from a producer at the network. The one who’d helped book and shape the interview.

“He called the boss. He’s pissed. Threatening licenses.”

I stared at the screen for a moment, the rain tapping against the window like rapid punctuation.

So this was the response. He was going to try and ice me out through sheer will.

Same old strongman, mobbed up bullshit.

I’d seen this playbook before. The president didn’t invent it, he learned it.

He picked it up in the 1970s from his lawyer and fixer, Roy Cohn. Cohn had cut his teeth as counsel under Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, when careers were destroyed by accusation alone, the truth being irrelevant as long as the narrative stuck. That was the lesson Cohn carried forward — the law was one of two weapons. Fear was the other.

After his stint in government, Cohn went private. He represented mobsters, grifters, and men who made their money in the shadows. People like Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno. When the president began moving into Manhattan real estate, he didn’t just need a lawyer. He needed a shield.

Cohn gave him one. Along with his playbook.

Intimidation. Delay. Public pressure. Private threats. Stiff the powerless. Drown opponents in noise. Make the cost of resistance unbearable.

By the time the president was buying Atlantic City parking lots from mob figures and turning them into bankrupt casinos, the pattern was already set.

So when he called a network executive to threaten licenses, I didn’t see outrage.

I saw instinct.

All this to say — the response wasn’t surprising. It was inevitable.

I called Eric about fifteen minutes later, after I’d gotten up and made my usual double espresso — black. He picked up on the first ring.

“This fucking asshole thinks he’s going to ice me out,” I said without wasting time.

“He’s got his pampers in a wad because someone told the truth for once. I’m tired of sitting back and watching everyone pretend this is normal while he dares people to blink.”

Eric let the silence sit for a beat. He always did that when he knew I needed to cool down.

“Listen,” he said finally. “I get why you’re pissed. But I think this might actually work for us.”

“How so?” I asked.

Eric didn’t answer right away. “Last night, while you were at Truman’s thing, I had a drink with Erika Wright.”

I paused. “The journalist?”

“Yeah,” he said. “We talked for a while. At some point, it came up that you were at Senator Truman’s house.”

“And?” I said.

“And Erika’s got a source,” he continued, “who says Senator Truman isn’t nearly as loyal to the party as she wants people to think.”

“And you think she’s telling the truth?” I asked.

Eric didn’t hesitate. “It’s Erika Wright. She doesn’t fuck around. She broke this whole thing wide open.”

I exhaled. “Alright, did she elaborate?”

“Yeah,” he said. “Apparently Truman isn’t planning to run for re-election. In exchange for a few… acknowledgements, the president’s lining her up with a private equity firm once she’s out.”

“I didn’t notice anything last night,” I said. “Aside from her correcting me about that AI guy’s merger, everything seemed fine.”

“That’s because he told her to bring you in,” Eric said.

The speed of it caught me off guard.

Party lines were already being crossed. Deals already cut. All of it in service of stopping me from dragging one man’s crimes into the light. These people weren’t in the business of governing anymore.

They were in the business of protecting a criminal. And business was booming.

Later that evening, my phone rang. The number was local, but unfamiliar.

I picked up.

“Congressman,” Senator Elaine Truman said. “I wanted to thank you again for joining us last night.”

“Oh,” I replied, caught slightly off guard. “Of course, Senator. It was my pleasure. You have a lovely home.”

“I’m glad,” she said. Then, without changing her tone, “I’ve been thinking about our conversation, and I wanted to offer my condolences.”

“Condolences?” I asked.

“For the loss of Ms. Andrews,” she said. “She was clearly a valuable member of your staff. I know how difficult these transitions can be — especially when you’re still finding your footing in Washington.”

The tone landed softly.

The meaning didn’t.

“I appreciate that, Senator,” I said. “Jessie was a very capable staffer. She’ll be missed by the entire team.”

“Well,” Truman said smoothly, “that’s actually what got me thinking — and why I called.”

I didn’t interrupt.

“I have someone in mind to step in,” she continued. “A member of my own staff. Graduated top of his class at Princeton. He’s steady, experienced, and already understands how things work around here.”

She paused, just long enough for the implication to settle.

“I think he’d be a very good fit for you. Especially right now.”

“That’s incredibly generous of you, Senator,” I said. “Truthfully, we’ve been stretched thin since Jessie left, and continuity would help right now.”

I paused, just long enough to sound thoughtful.

“If he’s willing, I’d be happy to meet with him tomorrow.”

Of course he was willing.

This wasn’t an offer. It was a placement.

“I’ll have my office reach out tonight,” the Senator said. “You’ll have confirmation in the morning.”

She paused.

“And Congressman,” she added.

“Yes, Senator?”

“It’s good to see a young member making the correct decisions.”

I grabbed a bacon, egg, and cheese on the way to the office. I was dragging ass, so the espresso went from a double to a quad.

By the time I reached the Capitol, the caffeine was doing its job — my body was upright even if my brain hadn’t caught up yet. I headed straight for my office.

As I turned the corner, Maryanne — my press secretary — was already waiting. She didn’t smile. That alone told me enough. Before I could ask what was wrong, we rounded the corner and I saw the answer.

He was early thirties, maybe younger. Polished in the way only Washington produces. Rested, contained, untouched by anything that couldn’t be deferred to someone else. He didn’t look nervous. He didn’t look curious.

He looked comfortable. Too fucking comfortable.

Jessie’s desk wasn’t empty anymore. He was already logged in, legal pad out, coffee I didn’t recognize sitting by his side. My calendar pulled up on his screen like it belonged to him.

No introduction. No waiting. Just presence.

This wasn’t someone sent to help. It was someone sent to observe. To report. To remember things differently than I would.

He stood when he noticed me, extending a hand like we were meeting for the first time instead of occupying the same space.

“Congressman,” he said. “I’m Daniel. Senator Truman asked me to assist while things stabilize.”

Stabilize.

Maryanne didn’t look at me. She didn’t need to.

I shook his hand anyway. Of course I did.

“Maryanne, call Eric,” I said. “Then meet me in my office.”

I started toward the door, already reaching for a moment of privacy before the headache got worse.

Movement caught my peripheral vision.

“Not you,” I added, without turning. “You stay.”

Maryanne and I wrapped up about five minutes before Eric arrived. He didn’t look suspicious when he walked in — but we hadn’t exactly gone out of our way to hide anything, either.

He punched in the code and stepped inside.

Only four people had access to that door: me, Eric, Maryanne, and Jessie.

That was going to be a problem.

“Mar,” I said, “get facilities in here to change the code before Daniel starts getting ideas.”

“Already done,” she replied.

That was Maryanne. Always anticipating the next move. Always having my six.

Eric didn’t waste any time.

“Did you get my text?”

“No,” I said. “I got, uh… sidetracked.” I noticed Maryanne smirk.

“Well,” he replied, “the Speaker just announced an ethics probe into you.”

I felt the mood settle.

“He held a press conference outside the West Wing after meeting with the president,” Eric continued. “They’re not even pretending anymore. This criminal is trying to burn you.”

“Okay,” Maryanne cut in calmly, “let’s all take a breath.”

“She’s right,” I said. “There’s not a damn thing they can get me on. I don’t own real estate. We sold the publication before I ever ran. I’m not married. No secret kids. No skeletons they can just pull off a shelf.”

I paused.

“So what the hell is this?”

“Hold on,” Maryanne said, glancing down at her phone. “I just got an email from the Chair of House Ethics.”

She read silently for a moment, then looked up.

“They’re requesting all correspondence related to the impeachment probe,” she said. “They’re alleging you leaked and retained classified information.”

The room went quiet.

“They want you in this afternoon for closed-door testimony,” she continued. Then after a beat, “And… Eric.”

She looked between us.

That was when Daniel knocked.

Not tentative. Not polite. Sharp enough to cut through the conversation.

I opened the door and he was already moving, ushering us toward the common area. “You need to see this. Now.”

He didn’t wait for permission. He crossed the room, turned on the television, and flipped to the news. And there it was.

My apartment building. Swarmed with unmarked cars and FBI jackets moving in and out of frame. Cameras parked across the street like they’d been there all morning.

The chyron burned across the screen:

SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTED BY FBI ON DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN’S HOME OVER CLASSIFIED INTEL INQUIRY

For a moment, nobody spoke.

What.

The.

Fuck.