Catch up on Chapters 21 & 22 here:

Chapter 23: Decision

By morning, they had already gotten the language figured out.

That’s how these people survive, they control the distance between the event and the explanation. By the time I walked into the committee offices, every conversation was already orbiting the same carefully constructed phrases like, “measured response,” “institutional stability,” “avoiding escalating tensions.” The witness had been murdered inside a federal courthouse no less than twelve hours earlier and somehow the discussion had already shifted away from the body and toward the risk of public overreaction.

They weren’t trying to uncover what happened anymore. They were only trying to manage what people were allowed to think it meant.

I sat at the end of the conference table and listened to them talk themselves into paralysis. Some of them looked exhausted, others looked angry in the way career politicians always do when reality interrupts their version of events that had been carefully curated for television hits.

Nobody said the President ordered it. No one even came close. Instead, they buried themselves in procedural bullshit and legal caution, convincing themselves that restraint was wisdom instead of fear. Every sentence sounded responsible right up until you remembered that a cooperating witness had just been executed before testifying against the most powerful man in the nation.

I realized halfway through the meeting that none of them actually believed the “lone actor” theory they kept repeating. Not really. You could hear it in the hesitation every time someone attempted to say it out loud, the slight pause before they landed on the words, like even they understood how ridiculous it sounded coming out of their mouths. A witness tied directly to the President is shot inside a secure federal building and suddenly everyone wants to warn against moving too aggressively.

Not because the facts weren’t there, but because they were becoming impossible to contain.

One of the senior members finally leaned forward and folded his hands together like he was about to say something profound instead of cowardly. He started talking about the country and how institutions only survive if people continue believing in them, even during moments of crisis. I remember looking around the room while he spoke and realizing that most of them weren’t scared of the President, they were scared of what happened if the system could protect itself from him. That was the real panic setting in… Not corruption or murder, but collapse.

And sitting there listening to them dress fear up as restraint, I understood something that I hadn’t admitted to myself before that morning. They were never going to finish this or follow through. They would investigate, debate, poll test, leak selective outrage to reporters, and bury the rest beneath layers of procedure until urgency disappeared and the country moved on to something easier to digest.

That’s how Washington survives every scandal: not by confronting the rot, but by stretching time until the outrage decayed on its own.

The senior member cleared his throat and looked around the table before speaking again, the way people do when they already know the room will agree with them.

“I think the responsible course of action here,” he said carefully, “is to temporarily suspend further public movement until we have a complete understanding of the situation.”

There it was.

Not justice.

Not accountability.

Procedure.

A few heads nodded almost immediately. Not enthusiastic, but relieved. As if they no longer had to hold onto the weight of the decision.

That was the part I don’t think most people understand about Washington, cowardice rarely looks dramatic in these rooms. It doesn’t announce itself. It arrives disguised as caution and professionalism. People convince themselves they’re protecting the country when what they’re really protecting is the comfort of continuing to operate inside the system they understand.

“And how long does that take?” I asked.

The room grew quiet.

The senior member turned toward me with the kind of expression older politicians use when they think they’re being patient with someone younger than them.

“We don’t know yet.”

“Days? Weeks?”

“We need to assess the implications before we make emotional decisions.”

Emotional, the word almost made me laugh.

A cooperating witness had been shot dead inside a courthouse and somehow I was the emotional variable in the room.

“What exactly are we assessing?” I asked. “Whether the murder changes the facts?”

“That’s not what anybody is saying.”

“Okay, then what are you saying?”

Another silence.

Not because they didn’t have the answers, but because saying them out loud would force everyone in the room to hear what they actually sounded like.

One of the legal advisors finally stepped in to smooth the edges before the conversation became something too difficult to control.

“What leadership is trying to communicate,” she said carefully, “is that we need to be conscious of institutional stability during this volatile moment.”

There it was again— Stability. The word had moved through every conversation since the shooting like a virus.

I looked around the room again, at the lowered eyes, the folded hands, the carefully neutral expressions. None of them believed the witness had died randomly. You could feel that sitting underneath the surface, heavy and unspoken. But believing it and acting on it were two different things entirely.

“What happens if we pause?” I asked.

No one answered immediately, because they all knew. Momentum dies, the story changes, and the public moves on. Once that happens, the system survives long enough to rebuild itself around the damage like it always does.

The senior member leaned back slightly, his voice lowering as if that somehow made what he was about to say more reasonable.

“What happens,” he said, “is that we avoid turning this into something even more destabilizing than it already is.”

I stared at him for a moment and realized that was the first honest thing anyone said in this meeting.

Not because it was true, but because it revealed what they were afraid of. They were afraid that if this continued moving forward, the country might finally see how powerless the institutions they believed in had actually become.

The moment I understood that, I understood something else too.

I was sitting in a room of people who were waiting for permission to do the right thing.

I wasn’t waiting anymore.

Eric caught up with me before I reached the elevator.

“Walk with me.”

He didn’t say it loudly, he didn’t need to. There was something in his voice that told me this wasn’t about optics or staff coordination or figuring out the next news cycle. He waited until we were halfway down the hall before speaking again, putting enough distance between us and the committee room to make sure no one overheard.

“They’re going to pause it,” he said.

It wasn’t a question.

I kept walking.

“They already have.”

The hallway outside the committee offices was mostly empty by now, staffers moving quickly between rooms with phones pressed to their ears, trying to stay ahead of a story that had already outpaced them. Somewhere downstairs I could hear reporters gathering outside the building, their voices muffled beneath the mechanical hum of the ventilation system.

Eric glanced toward me as we turned the corner.

“You look calm.”

“I am.”

“That’s what worries me.”

I didn’t answer right away.

Eric had known me long enough to recognize the difference between anger and certainty. Anger burns hot and fast. Certainty is much more quiet. It settles in… hardens. By the time someone reaches that point, they’ve usually justified whatever comes next.

“They’re afraid,” I said finally.

“Of course they are.”

“No,” I replied. “Not of him. Of what happens if they actually admit what this is.”

Eric slowed beside me, enough that I finally looked over at him.

“And what do you think it means?”

There were a hundred different ways I could’ve answered that question, but none of them would’ve sounded reasonable out loud. Saying them plainly would force them into existence in a way that still felt dangerous.

“It means the rules are gone,” I said.

He stared at me for a second without speaking.

“That’s exactly the kind of thinking that has gotten people killed.”

I almost laughed.

“A witness was murdered inside a federal courthouse less than twelve hours ago, Eric.”

“And now you’re starting to talk like you’re the only person who understands what’s happening.”

Those words landed harder than I expected. Not because they offended me, but because some part of me immediately tried to argue that I was.

We stopped near the end of the hallway beside a window overlooking the street below. Press vehicles were stacked along the curb outside the Capitol complex, satellite dishes pointed skyward like weapons waiting for instructions.

Eric folded his arms.

“I know what they’re doing is pathetic,” he said. “I know they’re trying to slow this down because they’re terrified of where it leads. But you need to understand something before you make whatever decision I can see forming in your head right now.”

I said nothing.

“They still believe there’s a line,” he continued. “You’re starting to believe there isn’t one anymore.”

“That line disappeared the second somebody put a bullet through a witness before testimony.”

“Maybe,” he admitted. “But once you convince yourself the rules are gone, you can justify almost anything after that.”

That sat with me for a moment. Not because I thought he was wrong, but because I knew he was trying to stop something in me that was already moving.

“You think I’m overreacting.”

“No,” he said quietly. “I think you’re right about most of it.”

That surprised me enough to finally look directly at him.

“The problem is that being right long enough can make a person believe they should be the one deciding what happens next.”

The elevator doors opened at the end of the hall with a soft mechanical chime.

Neither of us moved.

“You know what they’re going to do,” I said.

Eric looked toward the window.

“They’re going to wait,” he admitted.

“And waiting kills this.”

“Maybe.”

“No,” I said. “Definitely.”

He nodded reluctantly, because he knew it too.

The silence after that felt heavier than the argument itself. We both understood where the logic eventually led if no one stepped in to stop it.

Eric looked at me one last time.

“Just don’t become so convinced of your own righteousness that you stop recognizing what you’re turning into.”

Then he walked away, leaving me alone in the hall with the sound of reporters gathering outside and the growing realization that he might’ve been the last person left trying to pull me back from something.

By the time I reached the staircase leading down the Capitol steps, I could already hear them.

Reporters. Dozens of them.

The sound carried differently when the story was real, much louder, less controlled. You could hear it in the overlapping voices, the movement of camera crews repositioning for a better angle before anyone knew where the statement would happen.

Word had spread faster than leadership expected. A witness connected to the President was murdered and suddenly every outlet in the country was trying to figure out whether this was still an impeachment story or something much worse.

A staffer near the entrance spotted me and immediately started moving in my direction.

“They don’t want anyone speaking yet,” he said quickly. “Leadership is coordinating messaging right now.”

Of course they were.

Even now, after everything that had happened, they still believed this was fundamentally a communications problem.

I looked through the glass doors toward the crowd gathered outside. Capitol Police trying unsuccessfully to maintain a perimeter while reporters shouted questions at anyone exiting the building fast enough to suggest they knew something.

“Congressman—” the staffer started again.

I pushed past him before he could finish.

The noise hit as soon as the doors opened.

Questions came all at once, layered over each other so quickly they barely sounded human.

“Congressman, do you believe the shooting was politically motivated?”

“Is leadership suspending the impeachment proceedings?”

“Do you believe the White House was involved?”

“Have federal investigators briefed the committee?”

Flashes erupted across the steps as cameras turned toward me. I could feel people behind me inside the building starting to realize what I was doing, staffers slowing near the doorway, security shifting position as if they weren’t sure whether to stop me or protect me.

I stepped toward the microphones before anyone else could.

For a second, nobody spoke.

That almost never happens with reporters. Usually someone keeps yelling until the silence breaks naturally, but something about the fact I had come out there alone without leadership beside me seemed to freeze the crowd.

“A cooperating witness tied directly to the President of the United States was murdered before testimony inside a federal courthouse,” I said, my voice steady enough that it even surprised me. “And less than twenty-four hours later, people in this government are already discussing how to slow this investigation down instead of asking why this happened.”

The noise exploded again.

“Are you accusing the President of ordering the attack?”

“Who wants to slow it down?”

“Are impeachment proceedings being suspended?”

I didn’t answer the first question.

That was important. There’s a difference between saying something directly and forcing people to arrive there themselves. One sounds reckless, the other sounds dangerous because it might be true.

“What I’m saying,” I continued, “is that fear cannot be allowed to dictate whether the truth moves forward. Not now. Not after this.”

I could see the movement behind the glass now. Committee staff. Security. A couple members of leadership stepping into view with the exact expressions I expected — controlled panic hidden beneath political composure.

Good.

“They want patience,” I said. “They want restraint. They want the country to believe that stability matters more than confrontation or consequences.”

I paused for a moment, looking directly into the cameras.

“But stability built on fear isn’t stability. It’s surrender.”

That landed. You could feel it immediately. Not because people agreed with it yet, but because they understood that it wasn’t supposed to be said out loud.

Questions started flying again, louder now, more aggressive.

“Are you defying leadership?”

“Has the committee lost confidence in the investigation?”

“Do you believe democracy is under threat?”

Democracy. That word almost sounded naive.

I looked past the cameras for a moment, out toward the crowd gathered beyond the barricades. Staffers, tourists, Capitol Police. Ordinary people stopping in the middle of their day because somewhere deep down they understood they were watching something shift in real time.

Eric’s words came back to me then.

Being right long enough can make a person believe they should be the one deciding what happens next.

Maybe he was right.

But standing there with cameras fixated on me and leadership scrambling behind glass doors trying to regain control of a story they had already lost, I understood something just as clearly.

Waiting was a decision too. So was fear.

I stepped away from the microphones before anyone could ask another question, leaving the noise to erupt behind me as reporters shouted over each other trying to turn thirty seconds of truth into breaking news before someone else did it first.

By the time colleagues reached the bottom of the steps, it was already too late.

The story belonged to me now.

Chapter 24: Aftermath

When I got back to my office, they were already playing it on every screen in the building.

Not the entire statement, just the parts they knew would spread the fastest. The witness, the pause, stability built on fear is surrender. Cable news had reduced thirty seconds of controlled anger into segmented clips and oversized graphics before I’d even made it back through security. One network ran my face beside the words CONGRESSMAN BREAKS WITH LEADERSHIP in bold lettering while another looped footage of me stepping away from the microphones like I had just declared war instead of answered questions no one else was willing to honestly.

Power doesn’t move at the speed of legislation anymore, it moves at the speed of narrative. The moment something escapes the carefully managed language inside those committee rooms, it stops belonging to the institution and starts belonging to whoever can shape public understanding first. Leadership still believed this was about process and timing. The networks already understood it was really about conflict, fear, and collapse. The possibility that the country had just watched a branch of government become too afraid to confront the man it was supposed to hold accountable.

My office felt different. Smaller somehow. Tighter. Staffers moved with the kind of nervous energy that settles over political offices once everyone realizes the situation has crossed from strategy into history.

Phones rang nonstop. Television audio bled through half-open doors. Every few seconds another alert lit up across the screen of my phone—clips circulating online, reporters requesting statements, commentators arguing over whether I was reckless, courageous, dangerous, or some combination of all three. I stood there for a moment watching my own face speak from three muted televisions at once and realized something that should have unsettled me more than it did.

They were listening now.

I got a call from leadership less than ten minutes later.

I let it ring.

I wasn’t trying to make a point, I just already knew what the conversation would sound like before it happened. Anger carefully disguised as professionalism. Warnings framed as concern. People who had spent their entire careers navigating controlled environments suddenly realizing they had no longer controlled the direction of the story.

The second call came immediately after the first.

Then another.

One of my staffers stepped into the doorway holding a tablet against his chest like he wasn’t entirely sure whether he should interrupt or warn me.

“They’re losing their minds downstairs,” he said carefully.

I looked up from the television mounted against the wall. One network had already split the screen between footage of my statement and a live shot of the White House briefing room. Another had a panel openly debating whether impeachment leadership was collapsing in real time. Every chyron felt more dramatic than the last.

CONGRESSMAN BREAKS RANKS

WITNESS KILLING ROCKS IMPEACHMENT

WHITE HOUSE DENIES INVOLVEMENT

The same footage looped again.

My face.

My voice.

Stability built on fear is surrender.

“It’s working,” I said quietly.

The staffer hadn’t answered right away, which told me more than if he had.

“That depends on what you think this is supposed to do.”

I leaned back slightly in the chair and looked toward the window overlooking the Capitol grounds below. Reporters were still gathered outside near the steps, cameras aimed toward the entrances in case someone else decided to speak. Nobody expected the story to break apart this fast. Not leadership. Not the White House. Probably not even me.

But now that it had, nobody knew how to put it back together again.

The phone started vibrating again against the desk.

Leadership. Again.

“They want you upstairs,” the staffer said. “Immediately.”

“Of course they do.”

“They think you blindsided them.”

“No,” I replied, still looking out the window. “I forced them to stop hiding.”

That sounded self-righteous the moment it left my mouth.

I recognized that immediately. So did he.

Neither of us said anything for a moment after that. The television behind him shifted to another clip of my statement, this time slowed slightly for emphasis while commentators dissected every word like prosecutors examining evidence.

“He’s accusing his own party of backing down.”

“He’s implying the witness assassination was politically motivated.”

“This is the strongest public split we’ve seen since the proceedings began.”

The thing about momentum is that once it starts moving, everyone suddenly pretends they knew where it was heading all along.

My chief of staff finally stepped further into the room and lowered his voice.

“You need to be careful now.”

Careful.

The same word. The same instinct.

Everyone in Washington was suddenly speaking the language of restraint while pretending restraint hadn’t created this situation in the first place.

“They killed a witness,” I said flatly.

“And if you keep escalating this publicly, they may decide they need to stop more than just the investigation.”

That pulled my attention away from the window.

For a second, neither of us spoke. Not because I thought he was wrong, but because I realized he genuinely believed it.

The room felt quieter after that. Not calm. Heavy. Like the building itself understood something irreversible had happened inside it.

The phone stopped vibrating.

Then immediately started again.

I didn’t answer that call either.

By now they had probably moved past anger and into damage control, which is where Washington does its best work. Somewhere upstairs, people were stationed around polished conference tables trying to decide whether I was still an asset, a liability, or something more dangerous than either of those. The White House was likely doing the same thing at the exact same moment, except their version of the conversation probably included federal agencies and opposition research teams instead of communications staff.

The staffer stayed near the doorway, watching me carefully in the way people do when they’re trying to figure out whether you’re still operating inside the same boundaries they understood yesterday.

“They’re saying the White House is preparing a response,” he said.

I nodded once.

“Of course they are.”

“No, I mean a real response. Not a statement.”

That got my attention.

He stepped further into the office and lowered his voice instinctively even though nobody else was close enough to hear us.

“One of the committee counsels just called me. Apparently DOJ has been reaching out to people connected to the investigation all afternoon. Staff, former staff, anyone adjacent enough to pressure.”

The room suddenly felt smaller. Not because it surprised me, because it confirmed the direction things were moving.

“Looking for what?”

“Anything,” he admitted. “Financial issues, old complaints, leverage. They’re trying to build profiles.”

I looked back at the muted television. One network had switched to aerial footage of the courthouse while legal analysts speculated about security failures and political violence. Another was replaying my statement again beneath a banner asking whether Congress had lost control of the impeachment inquiry.

Lost control.

That was the phrase everyone kept circling without fully understanding.

The system hadn’t lost control because people like me were speaking publicly, it lost control the moment a witness could be killed before testimony and half the government’s instinct became protecting institutional credibility instead of confronting what it meant.

“There’s something else.”

I looked over at him.

“They contacted Eric.”

That landed differently than expected. Not because I thought Eric had done anything wrong, but because I immediately understood why they chose them. Eric still believed in limits, institutions. In lines that shouldn’t be crossed even when everything around them suggested someone already had.

People like that are easier to pressure because they still think the rules matter.

“What did he say?”

“He wouldn’t tell me.” A pause. “but he sounded shaken.”

The office went quiet again except for the low murmur of television commentary bleeding through the speakers.

For the first time all day, I felt something close to hesitation trying to force its way into the room.

Not fear, but recognition.

Eric had tried to warn me upstairs. He understood before I did that the moment you stop operating inside the approved channels, the system stops treating you like part of itself and starts treating you like a threat.

And threats get managed.

The phone buzzed again.

This time I picked it up. Not to answer, just to look at the number.

Private.

No caller ID.

The staffer saw it too and said nothing.

Neither did I.

The vibration stopped after a few seconds, leaving the office quiet enough that I could hear the reporters outside again through the glass several floors below, their voices faint beneath the city noise.

Then the phone lit up once more.

This time with a text.

We need to talk before this gets worse.

I stared at the message for a while before responding.

I knew who sent it. The phrasing gave it away. It was calm and controlled, not threatening enough to be reckless, but not vague enough to misunderstand either. Whoever wrote it believed they were still operating from a position of authority. The kind of authority that expects acknowledgment before it exists.

We need to talk before this gets worse.

As if worse was still negotiable.

The staffer looked at me from across the office, trying not to appear nervous but failing anyway.

“Who is it?”

I locked the phone and set it face down on the desk.

“I don’t know yet.”

That was technically true, but somewhere underneath the noise of the day — the hearings, the shooting, the cameras, the calls from leadership — a different realization had started coming into view. Something quieter and more dangerous than panic.

They had all spent the last twenty-four hours trying to regain control of the story. Leadership wanted to slow it down, the White House wanted to contain it, and the media wanted to consume it before moving onto the next disaster.

Everyone was still operating under the assumption that this could somehow be folded back into the normal machinery of Washington if the right people said the right things in the right order. But standing there in my office with televisions replaying my face on and endless loop and a private number asking for a conversation, “before this gets worse,” I finally understood what no one was willing to admit.

It was already worse.

The country just hadn’t caught up yet.

I walked back toward the window overlooking the grounds below. The crowd outside had thinned some, but reporters still clustered near the barricades waiting for another statement to leak, another sign that the center was still collapsing beneath the people tasked with holding it together.

For the first time since this started, I stopped thinking about the impeachment as the endpoint.

That should’ve disturbed me more than it did, because somewhere between the witness dying on the courthouse floor and leadership asking me to stay quiet for the sake of stability, something fundamental had shifted in the way I viewed power.

Institutions didn’t survive because they were moral, they survived because people were too afraid of instability to challenge them completely. And I was beginning to realize that fear could be redirected just as easily as it could be controlled.

My phone vibrated against the desk behind me.

This time I didn’t turn around to look at it.

I already knew what waited on the other side of that screen — more warnings, more pressure, more people asking me to slow down before the situation became impossible to contain.

But containment was over. The story had moved beyond procedure, beyond leadership, and beyond the careful institutional language designed to keep panic manageable and truth negotiable.

Whether I was ready for it or not, it was moving toward something much larger now.

Something that no one in Washington was prepared to stop.