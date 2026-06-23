Greetings from The Underground,

We are back with more chapters of The American Successor — a political thriller that I’ve been working on for a while. If you need to catch up on previous chapters, they’re available below.

Chapter 25: The Offer

The call came just after midnight.

Not the private number. That had stopped sometime around dinner after six unanswered calls and three increasingly polite messages asking for a conversation.

This one came from a secure government line with no caller id.

For a moment I considered letting it ring.

The last forty-eight hours had turned every conversation into a problem. Leadership wanted explanations. Reporters wanted statements. Staff wanted direction. Half the country wanted me to keep going and the other half wanted me investigated.

I was tired.

Not physically.

Physically I felt fine.

It was the other kind of exhaustion. The kind that creeps in after you’ve spent enough time staring at a machine that everyone insists is functioning normally while pieces keep falling off of it.

The phone rang again.

Then again.

Finally I answered.

“Congressman.”

The voice on the other end was calm. Older. Professional.

No introduction.

No explanation.

Just enough confidence to suggest he assumed I already knew who he was.

I looked at the clock on the nightstand.

12:17 a.m.

“Who is this?”

A brief pause.

Then: “My name is William Harper.”

Another pause.

“The Director of National Intelligence.”

I sat up immediately.

Not because I was surprised someone important had called.

More so because there are certain people who don’t call members of Congress around midnight unless something has gone terribly wrong.

Or they’re trying to prevent something from going terribly wrong.

“I’m listening.”

“I imagine you are,” he said.

The strange thing wasn’t his tone.

It was how unsurprised he sounded.

Like he’d expected me to answer eventually.

Like he’d been watching the same story unfold and had arrived at the same conclusion everyone else in Washington was slowly coming to realize.

That I wasn’t going to stop.

For several seconds, neither of us spoke.

Outside my apartment, the city settled into the middle ground between night and morning. The traffic had thinned. The streets were quiet.

The entire country felt like it was holding its breath.

“I watched your statement today,” Harper said finally with no judgement in his voice.

No anger.

No accusation.

If anything, he sounded curious.

“So you know why people are calling.”

“Yes.”

Another pause.

That was the first moment I felt genuinely uneasy, because every conversation since the shooting had followed the same pattern. People wanted me to slow down. Be careful. Think about consequences.

This felt different.

It wasn’t a warning.

Not yet.

An invitation.

I waited for him to continue.

People in Washington love silence because they think it makes them sound important. Most of the time it’s theater. A negotiation tactic or a way of convincing the person on the other end of the line that they’re about to hear something worth waiting for.

This felt different.

Harper wasn’t searching for the right words.

He was deciding how much he wanted to tell me.

“You’re becoming a problem,” he said eventually.

I laughed.

“That’s hardly breaking news.”

“No,” he replied. “For leadership, you’re a problem. For the White House, you’re a problem. For the media, you’re becoming an opportunity.”

The way he separated those categories caught my attention immediately. Not because he was wrong, but because it sounded like someone describing pieces on a board.

“And for you?” I asked.

“That depends.”

There it was. The first honest answer.

I stood up and walked toward the window. The city lines stretched across the darkness below, thousands of people asleep while a handful of powerful men spent the night deciding what version of reality everyone would wake up to in the morning.

“Depends on what?”

“Depends on whether you’re looking at the right target.”

The words hung there. Simple. Deliberate…

Dangerous.

“What does that mean?”

“It means,” Harper said calmly, “that the entire city is currently focused on the witness.”

“Yeah, he was murdered.”

“Yes.”

“The president is under investigation.”

“Yes.”

“And leadership is trying to bury it.”

“Probably.”

Probably. Not yes. Not no…

Probably.

The answer irritated me immediately.

“You seem remarkably unconcerned about all of that.”

“On the contrary,” he said. “I’m very concerned.”

“Then what am I missing?”

Harper hesitated.

Not long. Just enough to make me realize that what came next was the reason he’d called in the first place.

When he finally spoke again, his voice was quieter.

“Congressman, have you considered the possibility that someone wanted the witness dead.”

“Of course they did.”

“No.”

His tone never changed.

“Not someone trying to stop testimony.”

I stopped pacing while the city lights blurred beyond the glass.

“What are you talking about?”

Another pause.

Then: “Have you considered the possibility that the murder was supposed to happen?”

For a moment neither one of us spoke.

My first instinct was to dismiss it.

My second was worse. Somewhere deep inside my brain, a part of me was already trying to make the pieces fit. And that was exactly what frightened me.

The President.

The witness.

The committee.

The press.

The timing.

Every conspiracy theory starts the same way, with someone presenting a pattern.

And someone deciding whether to believe it.

“What exactly are you trying to tell me?” I asked.

Harper exhaled slowly.

“I’m trying to tell you that very intelligent people sometimes become dangerous when they start reaching conclusions before they understand all of the players involved.”

The statement should have felt like a warning.

Inside it felt personal, like he wasn’t talking about the investigation anymore.

He was talking about me.

“What players?” I asked.

He didn’t answer immediately.

When he finally spoke, his voice had changed. Not dramatically. Just enough.

The conversational tone was gone.

“Tell me something, Congressman.”

I waited.

“How many people knew where the witness would be that morning?”

I frowned.

“What?”

“The courthouse, the schedule, the route, the timing…”

“I don’t know.”

“Neither does anyone else.”

It caught me off guard.

“You just said—”

“I said people are reaching conclusions.”

I had a distinct feeling that Harper wasn’t speaking from opinion.

He was speaking from information.

“Security footage has already been reviewed,” he continued.

“Federal agencies are involved.”

“And?”

“And nobody likes the timeline.”

A knot formed in my stomach.

“What timeline?”

He paused.

“The witness was relocated twice.”

I stopped moving.

“What?”

“Twice.”

The word landed like a hammer.

“The first relocation was approved.”

A pause.

I stared out into the city.

“What the hell does that mean?”

“It means the witness was moved approximately thirty-seven minutes before the shooting.”

My grip tightened on the phone.

“How? Why?”

"If I knew that, Congressman, I wouldn’t be calling you.”

The answer sounded rehearsed.

Not false. Carefully true… There was a difference.

“The committee doesn’t know this?”

“No.”

“Leadership?”

“No.”

“The White House?”

Another pause… longer this time.

When Harper finally answered, his voice was almost impossible to read.

“That’s one of the questions keeping people awake tonight.”

The room suddenly felt smaller.

The witness. The murder. The timing. The chaos afterward.

I started to view this from a different angle.

Not as an attack.

Not as a cover-up.

But as an operation.

And I wasn’t sure which possibility frightened me more.

“Why are you telling me this?”

The question came out quieter than I expected.

Harper didn’t hesitate.

“Because everyone in Washington is fighting over who benefits from the murder.”

I waited.

“And?”

His answer came immediately.

“Nobody is asking who needed it.”

The silence that followed was like any other that night.

Not because it was empty. Because it wasn’t.

For the first time since the witness died, I felt the shape of something moving underneath the story.

Something larger than the President.

Larger than impeachment.

And whatever it was, William Harper had just made sure I saw it too.

“Congressman.”

The sound of my title snapped me back into the conversation.

I realized I’d been silent longer than I intended.

Harper let the pause sit between us, because he knew exactly what he had just done.

He’d changed the shape of the board.

“If everything you say is true,” I said carefully, “then someone inside the government moved that witness.”

“Yes.”

The answer came immediately.

No hesitation.

No qualification.

Just yes.

“And nobody knows who authorized it.”

“Not yet.”

The distinction caught my attention.

Not yet.

Not no.

Not impossible.

Not yet.

I sat on the edge of the bed.

The entire investigation suddenly felt less stable than it had an hour earlier.

Not because I trusted Harper.

I didn’t.

But because he had given me something I couldn’t easily dismiss.

Facts create problems.

Good lies usually do too.

The difference is that facts continue causing problems after you stop believing them.

“Why call me?” I asked again.

“Because you’re about to make a mistake.”

I laughed.

“That narrows it down.”

“I’m serious.”

For the first time, there was something resembling urgency in his voice.

Not panic.

Concern.

“You think the President is at the center of this story.”

I opened my mouth to respond.

Harper kept going.

“Maybe he is.”

That stopped me.

Maybe.

“The entire city is currently making decisions based on that assumption,” he continued, “Leadership. Agencies. Everyone.”

“And you think they’re wrong?”

“I think they’re committed.”

“To what?”

“The answer.”

The words hung there.

I frowned.

“What does that mean?”

The line went quiet.

When Harper spoke again, his voice had become more calm.

Measured.

Controlled.

“Let me ask you a different question.”

I waited.

“If the President disappeared tomorrow, would the problem disappear with him?”

I didn’t answer.

Harper must have sensed it.

“The country is preparing for a political crisis,” he said.

“What worries me is that nobody is preparing for the possibility that this isn’t one.”

I felt another shift in my stomach, because deep down I already knew what he was doing.

He wasn’t defending the president.

He wasn’t defending the administration.

He wasn’t even trying to stop the investigation.

He was trying to get me to look somewhere else.

Somewhere bigger.

“Tomorrow,” Harper said.

The words cut through my thoughts.

“Tomorrow what?”

“Seven o’clock.”

I stood.

“What happens at seven?”

“You decide whether you want answers.”

“No staff.”

A pause.

“No leadership.”

Another.

“No phones.”

I tightened my grip on the phone again.

“Where?”

“I’ll send instructions.”

The annoyance crept in again.

“That’s it?”

“That’s enough.”

Everything suddenly sounded official. Deliberate. Compartmentalized.

“One more thing, Congressman.”

I waited.

“If you come tomorrow, leave impeachment at the door.”

The line went dead.

Chapter 26: The Meeting

I didn’t sleep.

Not because I was afraid of meeting the Director of National Intelligence.

I was afraid he might be right.

By six in the morning I was sitting at my kitchen table surrounded by documents that made perfect sense twenty-four hours ago. Witness statements. Committee notes. Security timelines. Press summaries. Half-finished legal analyses that someone on staff had emailed me after midnight.

The same evidence was sitting in front of me.

The problem was that it no longer seemed to be pointing in the same direction.

I found myself returning to the same details over and over again.

Thirty-seven minutes.

The witness had been moved thirty-seven minutes before the shooting.

Not evacuated or rerouted because of a threat.

Relocated. And that distinction bothered me.

Witnesses don’t relocate themselves, someone authorizes it. Someone signs paperwork. Someone makes a call. Someone takes responsibility.

At least that’s how it was supposed to work.

I flipped through the timeline again in my head.

Arrival.

Security check.

Movement.

Shooting.

Every version of events I had seen publicly started at the courthouse.

None of them started before it.

That suddenly felt important.

My phone buzzed against the table.

There were already three missed calls from party leadership.

Two messages from reporters

One email from committee lawyers asking if I was available for an emergency strategy session.

Nobody mentioned the relocation.

Nobody even seemed aware it existed.

Which meant one of two things. Either Harper was lying, or the people running the investigation were missing something right in front of them.

Neither possibility made me particularly comfortable.

I gathered the documents into a stack and looked at the clock.

Seven thirty-two.

Washington was already awake.

Television producers were booking guests. Staffers were drafting statements. Committee members were preparing to spend another day arguing over the President’s impeachment.

Meanwhile, I couldn’t stop thinking about a dead witness and thirty-seven missing minutes.

The realization irritated me more than I wanted to admit.

For months I had been pushing everyone else to stop getting distracted…

Now I was the distracted one.

The irony wasn’t lost on me.

My phone buzzed again.

This time it wasn’t leadership or a reporter.

The message contained no name, no signature, and no explanation.

Just an address. A time. And a single sentence.

Come alone.

I stared at the screen for several seconds before I deleted the message.

Not because I wasn’t going.

Because I already knew I was.

I looked down at the folder.

For a moment I didn’t open it.

After everything that happened—the witness, the shooting, the late-night phone call, the trip across the city to a building that officially didn’t seem to exist—I should have been desperate to know what was inside.

Instead, I found myself staring at it. Because opening it meant accepting that whatever came next was real.

Harper sat across from me and waited.

Not impatiently.

Not dramatically.

Just waiting.

The folder itself wasn’t marked classified. No stamps. No warnings. No giant red lettering like the movies.

It looked ordinary, which somehow made me trust it less.

Finally I opened it.

The first page wasn’t a report.

It was an organizational chart filled with names, titles, lines connecting offices and departments.

I frowned.

“What am I looking at here?”

“An administration.”

I flipped through another page.

Then another.

The same names appeared repeatedly.

Not cabinet officials.

Not elected officials.

Deputy directors. Senior advisors. Agency counsel. Chiefs of staff.

People most Americans would never even recognize if they passed them on the street.

“What is this?”

“The government.”

I looked up.

Harper didn’t smile.

Didn’t react.

“That’s not an answer.”

“It’s more accurate than you realize.”

I glanced back down.

One name appeared three times across different departments. Another showed up attached to offices that shouldn’t have had anything to do with one another. A third appeared in meeting summaries spread across multiple agencies.

Not impossible.

Just unusual.

The kind of thing you only notice when someone forces you to look.

“I don’t understand.”

“That’s because you’ve spent the last six months investigating a President.”

His voice remained calm.

“Everybody has.”

I turned another page.

This one was filled with timelines, meeting dates, travel records, and communication summaries.

The witness’s name appeared near the bottom.

So did the date of the shooting.

My pulse quickened slightly.

Harper noticed. Of course he did.

“People like to imagine power as a pyramid,” he said. “One person at the top with everyone else beneath them.”

I kept reading.

“The reality is usually much messier.”

I stopped at a page covered in redactions.

There wasn’t much text left visible.

Just names.

Dates.

And one sentence.

I read it twice before looking up.

“What is this?”

Harper folded his hands.

“The reason I called you.”

The room felt completely silent. Not tense, but focused. The kind of silence that exists when two people realize they’re no longer talking about the same thing they were discussing an hour ago.

I looked back down at the page.

The witness’s name appeared again.

Beneath it was another name.

One I didn’t recognize.

Then another.

And another.

Each connected to meetings that had occurred months before the bribery investigation ever became public.

Months before impeachment.

Months before anyone knew there would even be an impeachment.

I felt my stomach tighten.

Suddenly the timeline didn’t make sense anymore.

And if the timeline didn’t make sense, neither did the story I’d spent months telling myself.

Harper watched me work through it.

Then quietly asked the question he’d probably been waiting to ask since I entered the room.

“Congressman.”

I looked up.

“What if the witness wasn’t the target?”