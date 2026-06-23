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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
1d

Please try not to make us wait so long next time.

My pulse was up. My breathing was faster. I kept wanting to turn the pages faster. I’m loving this. There’s nothing like a good political thriller 🔥🥰

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2 replies by Evan Fields and others
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1d

Thank you, Evan for writing a great story. It’s important that you continue to.

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