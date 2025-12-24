Author’s Note:

This installment continues The American Successor, a serialized political thriller.

Chapters Two and Three widen the lens — moving from the rupture to reaction, and from scandal to consequence.

New chapters will be released on a rolling basis. Paid subscribers receive early access.

You can read the prologue and Chapter 1 here:

Chapter Two: Bright Lights, Big Stage

Jack Herren didn’t waste any time. About ten minutes after he and Eric hung up, his producer called me on Signal — the untraceable app journalists and sources pretend not to rely on, but absolutely did.

“Monday. Nine a.m. In studio,” she said.

Then the line went dead.

I didn’t know exactly what to expect, but I felt the energy shift in the room the moment that call ended. This was the kind of political moment you usually read about years later in textbooks — a hinge point — and somehow I was being pulled into the center of it.

As a young, still-green Congressman, power had always felt distant. Abstract. Sure, there were committee assignments where you gained access to information the American public never saw, but this was different. This wasn’t proximity to power.

This was gravity.

And it felt bigger than I was ready to admit.

I looked toward Eric, waiting for him to make sense of it.

“Yep,” he said before I could even ask. “This is how it starts.”

I laughed once, short and humorless. “I can’t believe I let you drag me into this. We talked about Congress like it was leverage — but this?” I shook my head. “This isn’t committee work. This is Jack Herren calling.”

Eric didn’t smile.

“Let’s slow it down,” he said. “We’ve got a day. We assume every angle they’ll take — the tape, the money, the cover-up, what you think should happen next. We decide what you say, what you don’t, and how you say it so you stay at the center of this without letting them swallow you.”

Then his tone changed — flatter, more deliberate.

“But I need you to understand something before we go any further. The second you step on air, you don’t control this anymore. You don’t get to experiment. You don’t get a do-over. You’ll be defined in that moment before you ever get the chance to define yourself.”

He held my eyes when he said it.

This was Eric’s game face — the one he only wore when the stakes were real and irreversible. No bravado. No bullshit. Just clarity.

We were already in. Whether I was ready or not.

This wasn’t about Congress anymore. Or policy. Or even truth.

I wasn’t being asked to comment on history.

I was being positioned inside it.

It was a cold, overcast morning in New York City. The car dropped us outside 30 Rockefeller Center, the building looming gray against the morning sky, before we were rushed inside. By the time we reached the studio floor, everything shifted into efficiency and silence — the kind that only exists when millions of people are about to be watching.

A production assistant escorted us briefly to a green room, running through timing and logistics in clipped, practiced sentences. The President of the United States accepting $100 million from a Russian emissary was the top story on the planet, and I was about to be asked what came next.

There was no rehearsal. There never is for moments like this.

“Congressman,” Janet Williams began as soon as the cameras went live, “sources are telling us that the cabinet is meeting right now to discuss invoking the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.”

That was news to me.

She didn’t pause.

“Do you expect Republicans to continue to stand by the president? And will Congress be moving forward with articles of impeachment?”

It was go time.

“Absolutely, Janet,” I said, steady. “This is the largest scandal in presidential history, and for the first time we have direct evidence of what many Americans have long suspected — criminal activity by the president of the United States.”

I didn’t rush it. Let it land.

“This is a man who has put himself before the American people every single day he’s been in office. And if my colleagues are unwilling to act — or if the cabinet refuses to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment—“

I paused.

Then finished it.

“—then I personally guarantee the American people that I will go to the ends of the Earth to ensure transparency and accountability for the misuse and abuse of our federal government.”

The studio was silent.

And I knew there was no walking back from this now.

Eric’s phone didn’t stop ringing until he finally switched it to silent when we were in the car. Producers calling to congratulate him — already half-distracted, already moving on to the next thing. Members of Congress texting and calling to ask how in the hell I ended up in that chair, on that show, at that moment.

And me — sitting quietly, realizing that my life had just shifted on its axis.

The anonymity of being a low-level elected official was gone. Not slipping away. Gone. And with it, the option to retreat.

We took the train back to D.C. There was something grounding about it. The steady movement, the rhythm of it cutting down the eastern seaboard. I understood why Biden preferred it — why distance traveled slowly can give you just enough space to think without letting you spiral.

Eric finally looked over at me and smiled.

“Dude…”

Then, more seriously:

“You just crossed a line they can’t erase. You guaranteed transparency and accountability on live television. That makes you Republican enemy number one.”

“Fuck them,” I said. “If they don’t have the balls to cut him loose after that, then they’re doing it to themselves.”

Eric nodded, satisfied.

“Good,” he said. “That’s the narrative now. It fires up young voters and gives everyone else something they’ve never actually gotten before.”

Accountability.

Chapter Three: The Briefing

The cowards couldn’t do it.

The cabinet met four times over the course of the week and failed every time to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment. Not because the evidence was overwhelming. Not because the tape left room for doubt. But because no one wanted to be the first to reach for the knife.

I’d never seen the public this angry. Protests erupted across the country almost overnight — crowds flooding city centers, highways shut down, statehouses surrounded. In Washington, it slipped into something darker. Violence broke out in pockets across the city as people demanded what the system refused to give them: consequences.

My appearance on the morning show put me squarely in the crosshairs. Within forty-eight hours, I was named to the impeachment committee — one of the youngest members ever selected. Democrats still held the House, but that was only half the fight. Any articles of impeachment would have to survive two-thirds of a Republican-controlled Senate before the president was forced from office.

And that’s where reality reasserted itself.

Privately, Republicans admitted what the country already knew. No one disputed the tape. No one claimed it was a deepfake. No one tried to explain away a president accepting a bribe from a foreign adversary.

Publicly, though, they fell in line.

One by one.

Hearings devolved into partisan theater — shouting matches and procedural delays dressed up as patriotism. What should have been a methodical search for the truth became a performance designed to exhaust the public and outlast their outrage.

The scandal of the century was unfolding in real time.

And the institutions tasked with responding to it were doing everything they could to survive it.

Back at the office, Maryanne forwarded me an email flagged TOP SECRET.

It was from the Director of the CIA.

The impeachment committee was being convened that afternoon for an intelligence briefing. The location was undisclosed. Attendance was mandatory.

We were escorted into a SCIF — a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility — buried deep inside a federal building that didn’t appear on any public-facing map. Representatives from the CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS were already seated when we arrived. No small talk. No phones. No windows.

A projector sat at the center of the table, wired into the secure SIPR network — the classified backbone that kept everything inside this room sealed off from the rest of the world.

Director Evans of the CIA was the first to speak.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” he said, his voice even, practiced. “Thank you for being here. We have been hesitant to conduct this briefing. However, given the increasingly partisan nature of the impeachment hearings, we’ve determined it is necessary to inform you of certain circumstances previously unknown to Congress — and to anyone else outside this room.”

I felt my stomach tighten.

It really was like the moves. The intelligence community wasn’t just briefing Congress — they were admitting implicitly, that they’d been withholding information. Not for political reasons. For fear of what would happen if it surfaced.

Evans continued.

“This president has placed the American people at risk for far too long. Our agencies have taken extraordinary measures to mitigate and, at times, circumvent his instincts. But now that some of his actions have come to light, it is critical that you understand the full picture.”

He paused, letting the weight of it settle.

“What you are about to see,” he said, “does not leave this room.”

The country would have fallen in an afternoon if the American people had received that briefing.

The man millions had trusted with their financial future had been caught on tape — dozens of times — accepting bribes, abusing stimulants, sleeping with staffers, and becoming physically violent when he didn’t get his way.

In one instance, he sold top-secret military intelligence to Saudi Arabia in exchange for his name on a beachfront property. The Saudi journalist who disappeared around that time? The president personally gave the green light — and it was recorded.

There was no ambiguity. No plausible deniability. No room left for interpretation.

It nearly shattered what little faith I still had — not in him, but in the country itself. In the idea that the United States was something more than a brand people clung to out of habit or self-preservation.

I don’t know how long I sat there after the briefing ended. Minutes, maybe longer. Long enough for the room to be empty and the silence to settle in.

Eric came over that weekend to talk it through.

He didn’t bother with pleasantries when he came through the door.

“I know you can’t give details,” he said, dropping his bag by the chair, “but how bad was the briefing?”

I didn’t answer right away.

“It’s worse than you’re imagining,” I said finally. “There’s no version of this where he survives it. And if he does—“ I shook my head. “The country won’t.”

Eric exhaled slowly, like he’d been bracing for that answer but still wasn’t ready to hear it.

“Okay,” he said. “So we’re past scandal.”

“Way,” I said. “This isn’t about impeachment anymore. It’s about containment.”

He looked at me then—really looked at me.

“That’s a dangerous word,” he said. “You don’t use it unless you mean it.”

“I mean it.”

Eric paced across the room, then stopped.

“Then you need to understand something,” he said. “If this ever comes out the way you saw it, half the country won’t believe it. A quarter of them will justify it. And the rest will want someone to make sure it never happens again.”

I didn’t argue.

“That someone,” he continued, “isn’t going to be the institutions. They’ve already failed.”

The room went still.

“So what are you saying?” I asked.

“I’m saying the question isn’t whether the system can survive this,” he said. “It’s whether the system can survive what comes after this.”

I’d always trusted Eric’s instincts — his ability to see the board before anyone else — this time I wasn’t sure he was right. I couldn’t reconcile what I’d seen with what the country would inevitably learn. How could a nation survive watching its president commit crimes like that in plain view? Would people really tolerate a drug-addled murderer at the top of the food chain? Was the cognitive dissonance of his supporters truly that deep?

I didn’t say it out loud, but the question hung between us anyway.

Because if the truth wasn’t enough — if evidence, recordings, and sworn intelligence still couldn’t break the spell — then this wasn’t a constitutional crisis.

It was something older. Something darker.

And whatever came next wouldn’t be decided in a hearing room or a briefing facility. It would be decided by what people were willing to believe — and what they were willing to excuse — to protect the version of the country they thought they knew.

That was the realization that finally settled in.

The system wasn’t built to survive a lie this large.

And someone was going to have to decide what replaced it.