News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
Dec 24

The plot thickens. What comes next to the country? The lie is too big! (And it is amazing what a person can get pulled into.) Thanks, Evan. Good read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Evan Fields
Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
Dec 24

Being positioned inside of history. That is such a cool idea. 🏵️ “We took the train back to D.C. There was something grounding about it.” This detail is nice. I love taking the train or light rail when possible, as opposed to being in a car with my 73-year old husband whose driving scares the shit out of me. 🏵️ I pray I’ll live long enough to see accountability for The Monster and his apprentices. 🏵️ I must have a half dozen books started. This is the one I’m most looking forward reading. Great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Evan Fields
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture