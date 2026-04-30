Greetings from the underground,

We are back with more chapters of The American Successor, the political thriller that I’ve been working on since late last year. I apologize that it’s taken so long for me to get new chapters out, the words just weren’t coming to me. But, I think I’ve experienced enough chaos from our federal government over the last few months that I’m back with more material than I could dream of.

Thank you again for supporting my work. It’s a pleasure to be able to put things like this out there and have people enjoy it. It means a lot to me.

— You can go back through my posts and find all previous chapters if you need to catch up —

—Evan

Chapter Twenty-One

The Shot

The hallway outside of Courtroom C was quieter than it should’ve been.

Not silent, there was always noise in a federal building, but it was contained. Shoes on polished tile. Low voices that didn’t carry. The hum of ventilation pushing air through a sealed floor that wasn’t listed on any public schedule. The kind of quiet that was intentional.

Two U.S. Marshals stood at the far end of the hallway, positioned just beyond the line of sight from the main elevator bank. Another sat at a folding table near the entrance to the courtroom, checking credentials against a list that never left his hand. No phones allowed. No press. No unnecessary movement. Even the staffers who had been cleared to be there moved differently. They spoke in half-sentences and glared over their shoulders as if they weren’t entirely sure they were allowed to be there.

The hearing itself wasn’t on the docket. No case number was posted. No public notice. On paper, it didn’t exist.

Unofficially, everyone in that hallway knew exactly how serious this was.

The man they were waiting on had already been moved twice in the last forty-eight hours. Different cars. Different routes. Different entrances. The kind of precautions that were reserved for people whose value wasn’t measured in testimony alone, but in what that testimony would confirm.

He hadn’t just heard about the meeting.

He was in the room.

Not at the center of things, that wasn’t his role, but close enough to understand what was going on. Close enough to recognize what was offered, what was accepted, and what it would cost.

A hundred million dollars wasn’t discussed like a campaign donation. It wasn’t dressed up in euphemisms or routed through layers of deniability that could be unwound later. Not at that level. Not with that kind of risk.

It was direct.

And so was he.

Which was why he was there.

A marshal checked his watch. Another shifted his weight, scanning the hallway that led toward the secondary stairwell. There weren’t any windows on this floor. No way to tell what time it was without looking at your watch. The building was designed that way — deliberately disorienting once you were past the public spaces, like a Vegas hotel room with no clocks.

Control the environment and movement, you control the outcome.

They always had that assumption.

The elevator at the end of the hall chimed. Soft and muted. The doors slid open without ceremony.

Another two marshals stepped forward immediately, closing the distance before anyone had a chance to react. A third man exited behind them, his expression neutral in the way people learned to behave when they were being watched from every direction.

He didn’t look like someone about to end a presidency.

He looked like someone who hadn’t slept in days.

One of the marshals leaned in, said something too quiet to hear, and the man nodded once. No hesitation. No visible fear. Just an acknowledgment. Whatever he had decided to do, he had already made peace with it before he arrived here today.

They began moving down the hallway.

Not fast. Not rushed. Controlled.

The marshal at the table didn’t look up as they passed, he didn’t need to. The list in front of him had already been cleared for this exact moment. The door to Courtroom C was less than thirty feet away, reinforced glass set into a frame that had been retrofitted after a different threat, years earlier, when people still believed violence came from the outside.

The lead marshal reached for the handle.

There was a sound.

Not loud at first. More like something striking metal at a distance, out of place enough that it didn’t register immediately for what it was. The kind of noise that made people pause, but not react.

The second sound was much more clear.

Sharper.

By the time anyone moved, the man now between them had already folded.

It wasn’t dramatic. There was no stagger or gasp for last words. His body simply shut off and gave way, knees buckling as if something had been removed from inside him. One of the marshals caught his arm on instinct, lowering him to the ground in a motion that seemed practiced, almost rehearsed, until the blood made it clear what had happened.

“Down!” Someone said, too late to be useful.

The hallway broke into chaos.

Radios came alive all at once, voices overlapping, stepping on each other in a rush of clipped commands that didn’t quite form a coherent message. One marshal moved toward the stairwell, another toward the elevator, both of them searching for something or someone that should have been obvious, but wasn’t.

No one fired back.

No one pointed.

There was no visible threat to respond to.

The marshal with the man on the floor knelt beside him and tried to press a hand on his chest, then harder, then both hands, as if holding the blood in could reverse what had already happened.

He was gone.

“Where did it come from?” Someone asked.

No one answered.

The door to Courtroom C remained closed, now locked for security measures.

Inside, a handful of people were waiting for testimony that would never be given, unaware of the outcome that had been decided without them.

A supervisor’s voice cut through the noise, forcing a kind of order that didn’t gain control of the situation.

“Lock it down. Full floor. Nobody in or out.”

Another voice, closer this time, quieter:

“We lost him.”

There was a moment where everything seemed to settle. It wasn’t calm. It wasn’t a resolution. Just the absence of motion while everyone recalibrated to a reality that hadn’t existed moments earlier.

The assumption had been wrong.

This wasn’t a breach.

Breaches were chaotic, filled with mistakes. Failures in protocol that could be traced, corrected, and explained.

This was precise.

Intentional.

Allowed, or made possible, in ways that would take months to understand and even longer to admit.

One of the marshals looked down at his hands. The blood had already begun to darken his skin. He looked back up to the empty hallway as if expecting something, or someone, to reveal itself.

Nothing did.

Only the low steady hum of the building remained, pushing air through a system designed to keep everything inside it contained.

Control the environment.

Control the movement.

Control the outcome.

For the first time that morning, it wasn’t clear who still could.

Chapter Twenty-Two

Pressure

The call came before the news broke.

They didn’t call because they needed me. They called because they were already trying to figure out how to slow things down.

That was the first thing I thought when I saw the number.

It wasn’t Eric or anyone from my staff. It wasn’t even someone from the committee who normally handled communication when things were beginning to move. It was leadership, one of the people who had spent the last week carefully supporting what I was doing in public while quietly trying to shape it in private.

That kind of call doesn’t come this early unless something has really gone wrong.

I answered before it could ring again. I already knew what it was going to sound like.

“We have a situation,” he said, skipping anything that might have made this a normal conversation.

There was a time when that phrasing would’ve meant uncertainty. Now, it was the opposite. It meant they already knew enough to be afraid of what might come next.

“I heard,” I said.

There was a pause on the other end, just long enough for him to realize that I wasn’t reacting the way they expected.

“You heard?”

“Enough to know this call isn’t about impeachment.”

He didn’t push back immediately, which told me more than anything he could’ve said.

“They’re trying to figure out what happened,” he replied, carefully, like he was selecting each word before he let it go. “There are early indications that it could have been an isolated incident. A lone actor. We don’t have anything confirmed yet.”

That was the first real signal.

Not about the shooting itself. Not the fact that a cooperating witness had been killed inside a federal courthouse before he ever reached the stand. Those were facts. Facts could be shifted, interpreted, and softened.

The signal was their fear and how quickly they tried to describe it.

“They don’t know what it was,” I said.

It wasn’t a question.

“No,” he admitted, “but that’s exactly why we need to be careful about how we respond to this.”

Careful.

A useful word. It sounds responsible. Measured. Like the person using it is thinking about consequences instead of reacting to them.

In practice, it usually means something much simpler.

Don’t move.

“They’re already talking about pausing the proceedings,” he continued. “Just temporarily. Until we understand what we’re dealing with here. There are concerns about things escalating in the current environment.”

The current environment.

Another bullshit phrase that sounded neutral and meant nothing.

A man had been escorted through layered security into a sealed floor of a federal building, identified as a cooperating witness in a closed hearing tied directly to the President, and killed him before he could take ten steps toward the door.

And the current environment is the concern.

I leaned back in my chair and let him keep talking, not because I needed to hear it, because I wanted to understand how far they were willing to go with it.

“If this gets framed incorrectly,” he said. “If it looks like we are trying to leverage a violent incident for political gain, it could undermine everything we’ve built.”

Everything we’ve built.

Another signal.

Not that they were worried about optics, that was expected. It was that they still believed this was something they had built. Something they could shape. Something that existed within a set of rules they understood.

“You think that’s what this is,” I said.

Another pause.

“I think we need to be responsible,” he answered.

Responsible.

I looked down at the notes on my desk, the timeline I had been building, the names that had begun to repeat themselves in ways that didn’t feel like an accident.

They were still thinking about the process. Still thinking about how things were supposed to work.

“He was in the room,” I said.

“I know.”

“No,” I continued, not raising my voice, just making it clear that I wasn’t going to let him move past it. “He wasn’t speculating. He wasn’t guessing. He was in the room when the exchange happened.”

“I understand that—“

“And now he’s dead.”

Silence.

Not disagreement this time.

Just the absence of a response that wouldn’t immediately collapse under its own bullshit.

“He was the cleanest piece of this we had,” I said, more to myself than him. “No intermediaries. No gaps. No deniability.”

“That’s exactly why we need to slow down,” he said, and I could hear it now — not just caution, but something underneath it that sounded a lot like fear. “We are not equipped to handle what this becomes if we push things right now.”

There it was.

Not uncertainty.

Not confusion.

Fear of what happens if we push back on a murder.

“They fucking killed him,” I said.

The words didn’t come out with extra emphasis. They didn’t need to.

“That’s not something we can say at this point—“

“They killed him inside a federal courthouse before he could testify,” I repeated, the same way I had said it in my head the moment I first heard the report. “You can decide not to say it, but that doesn’t make it any less true.”

The line went quiet again, and this time it stayed that way a little longer.

“We need to regroup,” he said finally. “There are implications here that go beyond the committee, beyond the process. You need to be part of that conversation before anything else happens.”

I nodded, even though he couldn’t see it.

Of course I did.

That was the conversation they wanted to have.

The one where everyone sat in a room and agreed on the fear based version of events that felt more manageable.

“When?” I asked.

“Later today. We’re putting something together.”

“And until then?”

A slight hesitation.

“Until then, I would strongly advise that you don’t move on anything. We need to stay aligned.”

Aligned.

Another word that sounded like cooperation and functioned as control.

I let it sit for a moment before answering.

“Understood,” I said.

I ended the call before he could say anything else.

They weren’t trying to understand what happened.

They were trying to decide what version of events they could live with. That was the difference.

I had seen it before, just not this clearly.

Every time something moves too fast, every time a piece of information forced a decision instead of allowing one, the instinct wasn’t to follow it to its logical conclusion. It was to reshape things until they fit back inside something familiar.

Procedure.

Process.

Stability.

Control.

I stood up from the desk and walked to the window, more out of habit than anything else. There wasn’t anything to see that would change what had already happened. The city moved the same way it always did, traffic cutting through intersections, people crossing the street, everything continuing as if the center hadn’t just shifted underneath it.

Somewhere across that city, they were already working on the next part of it.

Not the investigation, the correction.

They didn’t need to raise their voices.

That’s the thing people and television always get wrong about it. They expect tension to do the work. Raised tones. Threats. Something visible that tells you where the line is.

In reality, the line is already behind you by the time you realize you’re in the room.

The staffer had been sitting there long enough for the edges of what was happening to blur. Long enough for the initial surge of adrenaline to burn off into something quieter, something more sustainable. The kind of fear that doesn’t spike so much as settles. It sits with you. It waits.

Fear is loud at first. Then it gets quiet. And when it gets quiet, it’s easier to work with.

They didn’t introduce themselves. They didn’t need to. Nothing about the room suggested this was optional, and nothing about their posture suggested they were there to negotiate.

“You understand why you’re here,” one of them said, taking a seat across from him without opening the folder he had placed carefully on the table.

It wasn’t a question.

The staffer nodded.

That was enough.

They let the silence sit for a moment after that, not because they needed time, but because he did. Because the longer he sat in it, the more he would start filling things in himself.

“We’re not interested in you,” the man continued, folding his hands together with a kind of patience that didn’t read as calm but more as control. “You’re not the variable here.”

The staffer shifted slightly in his chair, not enough to be obvious, but enough to register.

“We’re interested in your boss.”

He didn’t say my name.

He didn’t have to.

That was part of it too. The less specific they were, the more room they gave him to build it up in his own head. To assign weight to the situation. To decide for himself how serious this actually was.

“What we need from you is clarity,” the second man said, stepping in just enough to change the rhythm of the conversation without changing the tone.

“Clarity about how he’s operating, what he’s doing, who he’s talking to…”

They already had pieces of it.

That was obvious.

No one starts a conversation like that unless they believe they’re already close to something. This wasn’t about discovery. It was about confirmation. About closing the gap between suspicion and something they could use.

The staffer didn’t respond right away. He looked at the folder for a moment, then back up at them, trying to read something in their faces that wasn’t there.

“What exactly do you think I can give you?” He asked finally, and even he could hear the edge in his voice, the part of him still trying to control things.

The first man didn’t answer right away. He reached forward, not to open the folder, but to rest his hand on it, like it was something that belonged to him.

“We think you’ve been in the room,” he said. “We think you’ve heard things that haven’t been written down. We think you understand how this is moving in a way that most people don’t.”

A slight pause.

“And we think you’re smart enough to recognize what happens if it keeps happening..”

That’s where it shifted.

Not into a threat.

Into inevitability.

The staffer swallowed, his eyes dropping again to the folder.

“What happens if I don’t?” He asked.

It came out quieter this time, less controlled.

The second man leaned forward just slightly, not enough to invade space, just enough to make it clear that the answer mattered.

“That depends on how this develops,” he said. “Right now, you’re adjacent. That’s manageable.”

Adjacent.

“If this escalates,” he continued, “if things start getting framed in a way that suggests coordination, intent, and liability… that’s when positions change.”

The first man tapped the folder once.

“We can keep you where you are,” he said. “Or we can let this situation define you.”

There it was. No protection. Just placement.

The staffer closed his eyes for a moment, just long enough to feel things settle in, just long enough to understand that this wasn’t about giving them something new. It was about deciding which version of things he was going to be forced to build.

“We can help you,” the first man said after a moment, his tone softening just enough to make it feel like an option. “We can make this go away before it becomes something too big for you to handle.”

That was the offer… Control.

They didn’t need him to confess anything.

They just needed him to believe that staying where he was would eventually cost him more than moving.

As I sat there at the desk, I stared at my phone, thinking.

They were going to do exactly what they always did when something started forcing decisions, they were going to contain it.

Not because they didn’t understand who did this, but because they understood it too well.

I looked at my phone again, at the call that just ended, at the request that had been buried underneath all of the language about responsibility and alignment.

Control.

And they already had control.

They had it when the evidence started to line up. They had it when the testimony began to change. They had it when the process still had guardrails, when it still existed inside a framework they understood.

They chose to manage things instead of finishing them.

Now it had moved past them.

They just didn’t want to admit it.

I leaned back in the chair and let that settle, not rushing it, not forcing things into a cleaner version of what it was. There’s a moment in situations like this where everything becomes obvious, where the smaller decisions people made along the way begin to line up into something you can no longer ignore.

This was that moment.

They weren’t going to move.

Not when it meant stepping outside the lines they spent their entire careers learning how to operate within. They would slow things down to reshape them. They would convince themselves that preserving “stability” was the same thing as doing the right thing.

It was fear being dressed up as accountability, which still leads to the same outcome.

Nothing changes.

I picked up the phone again, not to call them back or ask for permission, not to wait for whatever meeting they were putting together to tell me what version of things I was allowed to be.

They had made their decision.

That was clear.

The only thing left was whether I was going to let it become mine.

I didn’t.

Not this time.