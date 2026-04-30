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Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
3h

“There was a moment where everything seemed to settle. It wasn’t calm. It wasn’t a resolution. Just the absence of motion while everyone recalibrated to a reality that hadn’t existed moments earlier.” This is an amazingly accurate paragraph. Recalibrating reality. Great writing.

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