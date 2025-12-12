Author’s Note:

This is my first piece of fiction — a political thriller set after the collapse of the Republican Party and the imprisonment of the former president. Paid subscribers receive early access to new chapters before they go public.

Part 1: Prologue + Chapter One begins below.

Prologue

The movers spent the entire weekend preparing the Oval and the residence. It should’ve taken an afternoon, maybe less, but I’ve learned quickly that nothing in Washington happens at the pace of my expectations. During the transition, Eric — my chief of staff, my campaign manager, and the closest thing I have to a conscience — insisted that we keep the Resolute Desk. He thought it symbolized continuity. Said the public liked it.

But I couldn’t sit where Trump had. Not after what he did. Not after what he almost got away with.

I chose the Wilson Desk instead — Thomas Woodrow Wilson, our twenty-eighth president. The historians and cable news lawyers clutched their pearls when they heard. They know the story: segregationist, Southern Democrat, complicated legacy. I told the press that using the desk was meant to remind me of how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go. That it would stand as a symbol of equality and renewal.

They applauded. They always applaud when you tell them you’re honoring the past.

What I didn’t tell them is that the first executive order I’ll sign on that desk deals with segregation — not the old kind, of course. Something new I’ve been thinking about. Something modern. Something… necessary.

We’ve worked with counsel to word it carefully, with just enough ambiguity to keep the press docile until I’m ready for them to understand what they voted for. The last of the MAGA loyalists need… containment. Integration with the American way of life has failed. Deprogramming has failed. And frankly, mercy has failed.

These people are vermin. An infestation. And history will ultimately thank me for dealing with them.

Trump narrowly dodged the Epstein files, and he would’ve dodged Father Time if he had the chance. In the end, it wasn’t morality, justice, or even the Constitution that brought him down — it was greed. A neat, crisp $100 million in cash from a Kremlin-tied Russian executive. Not the first time, just the sloppiest. He betrayed his Secretary of State one too many times, and this time there was a camera rolling.

The footage hit the press before Congress got ahold of it.

And now here I am — thirty-eight years old, waiting to walk into the Oval Office for the first time as President of the United States. The youngest in history. The one no one saw coming.

It took a practical supernova of energy to get me here — investigations, arrests, the collapse of the Republican Party, and a youth movement desperate for someone who wouldn’t lie to them. They think I’m here to rebuild, to heal, to uproot the corruption that has plagued them for the last decade — and to restore democracy.

What they don’t understand is how much power they’ve just handed me.

And what I’m willing to do with it.

One thing Richard Nixon contributed to this building — besides his own self-serving bullshit — was the boldness of the tapestry he chose for the Oval Office. The last guy filled it with cheap, gold-painted trinkets (yes, we checked, it was fake) to mimic wealth he never really had. I wanted something with actual presence. Something worthy of the office and the man now sitting in it.

So I took back red.

Red curtains, red couch, red cushions on the maple chairs. A tan carpet with my seal in the center. The color had been poisoned for years, commandeered by a movement that confused rage with patriotism. But it was ours again. My administration would set the tone, not inherit one.

The Oval Office — center of world power, sacred to some, terrifying to others — was where presidents had decided wars, toppled dictators, rescued economies, and condemned people they’d never meet. All with the stroke of a pen. All from this one simple room.

But now the room was mine.

And now here I am — not even forty years old, about to walk into the Oval Office for the first time.

My hands didn’t shake. I didn’t sweat either — never have.

Maryanne gathered the press for my entrance. No one had seen the redesign except the staff, myself, and the decorators who’d set the government back a modest fifty grand. Relax. Before anyone gets sentimental about fiscal responsibility, the contracting firm was run by an undocumented immigrant still waiting for his visa approval. He was here for the ceremony. I insisted.

Kiss my ass, Donny.

I’d been perfecting the opening remarks for weeks. There’s a speechwriting team — kids, really, holdovers from the campaign — but I’ve always written best in my own voice. They try their hardest — most of them state-school strivers with scholarships and caffeine addictions. But these were going to be the first words spoken from the most powerful office on Earth. They needed to be mine.

I walked behind the Wilson desk, smoothed the cuffs of my suit, and began.

“Thank you all for being with me on this historic day.

“Being the youngest president elected in this nation’s history has put a lot of pressure on a lot of people — but that pressure belongs to me. I am prepared to handle the decisions and responsibilities of this office, and I assure you the protection of the American people will always be at the forefront of my mind.

“As you know, with this first executive order I am signing, we are announcing the closure of the camps the previous administration created. Many of you know them by their ‘cute’ monikers — which I will not repeat — but as of this moment, they are closed and being dismantled.”

“Mr. President! Mr. President—!”

Maryanne’s voice cut above the noise. “Please — let the President finish.”

I allowed a beat. Timing matters more than truth in this line of work.

“There is another announcement,” I continued, letting my tone settle into something colder, something earned. “As an extension of this order, we must confront the sickness that allowed those camps to receive public support—while people seeking a new life disappeared behind fences and elsewhere.

“As president, I have been informed by the National Security Agency that I now hold the authority — granted by the previous administration — to obtain the payment records of anyone who donated to those camps or to the former president within the last eighteen months.”

Every neck tightened. Eyes widened. A ripple moved through the press corps like a wind across tall grass. They knew. Or they thought they knew. I could feel the silence growing—expectant, frightened, electric. A conductor couldn’t ask for a better audience.

I continued.

“For too long, hardworking Americans have watched their tax dollars subsidize corruption while a con man funneled money from deceitful citizens into his own coffers. Those tax dollars deserve to be returned to the American people — and they will be — through the seizure of offshore accounts connected to the Republican Party.

“Coinciding with those efforts by the SEC is an operation currently being carried out by the FBI. Agents are securing members of a group that has terrorized our country for far too long. They are being transported to the first camp created by the former president — Alligator Alcatraz — where they will be held indefinitely while the Department of Justice and White House Counsel determine the next steps.

“Thank y—“

That was when they lost it. All thirty of them at once— screaming, shouting, begging for clarification, for comment, for sanity. I could barely make out a single question through the chaos.

This was the moment I’d been waiting for.

Not the tapestry.

Not the history.

The wielding of the sword.

Chapter One: The Fall of the Former President

It was a young, independent journalist who finally got her hands on the footage. Nobody knew the name Erika Wright outside of niche political circles, but she had what the rest of Washington pretended to: sources with a pulse. One of them, reportedly the Secretary of State himself, passed her the drive.

The country would learn the story later. I learned it by watching the clip myself, in the dim light of my congressional office, the cursor spinning on the YouTube link a staffer had sent me as the video buffered. And then there he was.

Trump.

In all of his orange, sweating, self-aggrandizing glory.

He leaned forward in a private meeting room at a hotel down the road, that crooked smirk on his face, sweat beading down his temples like he was trying not to shit himself. He was waiting for the moment. You could see it in the gleam of his eyes.

“Mr. Trump,” the Russian emissary said, “I am here on behalf of our friends at the Kremlin. As a gift from myself and our nation’s leader — we present you with $100 million cash for your efforts in ending the conflict and regaining Russia’s rightful territory.”

And God help this country, he reached for the bags before the man even finished his sentence.

Those greasy fucking fingers shot out like they were spring loaded.

I remember pausing the video, leaning back in my chair and just staring. There’s no way this could be real.

I’d just been a nobody then — a freshman Congressman with a cheap apartment in D.C. and a communications director who still misspelled “appropriations” all the time. But this. This was the kind of thing that didn’t just change administrations. It changed everything.

My phone exploded.

Calls.

Texts.

Emails.

Push notifications.

Missed messages from reporters, colleagues, chiefs of staff, donors, trolls, former classmates, family, strangers.

It was pure chaos.

I ran to social media and found timelines frozen, servers down. Every major platform buckling under the weight of a country, a world, finally seeing what it had been trying not to see for years.

This was the big one.

This was the fall.

This was the moment the whole movement finally buckled.

And somewhere inside of me, I knew the country was about to go looking for someone new.

Someone young.

Someone untouched.

Everything was happening at once — the footage spreading like wildfire, the social platforms crashing, the country losing its collective shit — but inside me there was a strange, steady calm.

This was the rupture we’d all been waiting over a decade for. The moment the world cracked open and something new, something leaner and sharper, could step through the void.

I didn’t waste time.

I grabbed my phone, tapped the ‘Contacts’ icon, scrolled past reporters and swiped away panicked messages before hitting the only name that mattered.

Eric.

My campaign manager and chief of staff. The only person I trusted with what this moment could become.

He picked up on the first ring.

“Tell me you’ve seen the video,” I said.

“I’m already on my way,” he replied.

I stood there in the glow of my office window, the metro sirens rising in the distance, the video still paused on Trump reaching for the bag.

History had just cracked wide open — and my old college roommate and I were about to walk right through that door.

He showed up with takeout from Ben’s about thirty minutes later — practically giving me a panic attack with how many times he hit the buzzer. I let him in, and he came up the stairs two at a time, already breathing like he’d sprinted here from Capitol South.

I’d been hard at work putting together a brainstorm outline for our would-be strategy session. The phone calls hadn’t stopped since the video dropped, so I switched mine to silent and tossed it face down on the desk. We were going to be here all night.

“What the fuck just happened, man?” Eric said as soon as he walked in. “We knew he was stupid, but Jesus Christ.”

“I guess Marco got tired of being the punching bag for the cameras and chose a political future,” I told him.

He handed me a half-wrapped chili dog, still warm. Small wins.

Three years earlier, after we’d sold our newsletter and pro-democracy media startup to a larger company, it was Eric who’d asked if I wanted to give politics a shot. I thought he was insane. But that was just like him — always ten minutes ahead of everyone else and dragging me with him.

Eric and I have been best friends since our fraternity days at Stanford. We were progressives surrounded by the offspring of conservative royalty. Legacy kids with yachts and god complexes. We had big ideas — social spending, government housing, taxing the rich — and we weren’t shy about saying them out loud.

Our ideas were popular enough with the co-eds, but not with the sons of conservative donors. It made us outcasts. Scholarship kids. “Other.” The ones who weren’t supposed to be in these sorts of rooms but were too smart to ignore.

It bonded us.

Still does.

“I’m thinking we do an interview. Maybe we call Erika herself and give a reaction,” I offered.

“Hang on, man…” Eric stopped pacing. “Let’s game this out together.”

He dragged a chair over and sat across from me, elbows on his knees, staring at the paused frame on my screen — Trump’s fingers still reaching for the money.

“We just watched the president of the United States take a hundred million in cash on video,” he said. “This isn’t something we react to. This is something we shape.”

That line hit the center of my chest.

Eric continued, lowering his voice like someone was listening:

“Right now every Democrat on the Hill is panicking. Every Republican is scrambling for their future. Every journalist is trying to figure out if the footage is actually real. We’re not doing an impulse interview. We have time to do this the right way.”

“You’re right,” I told him. But I couldn’t help it — I already felt the pull of momentum, the tide turning with us. “This is our opportunity. If we’re going to seize it, we need to move quickly.”

Eric didn’t disagree. He just looked at me — long enough that I knew he could see what I wasn’t.

He ran both hands through his hair, then braced them on the back of the chair as if he needed it to hold him upright. He stared at the frozen frame of Trump reaching for the cash, then turned back to me with that look — the one he got when he saw ten moves ahead and was about to walk me through all of them at once.

“Okay. Listen,” he said. “Here’s the reality.”

He took a breath, pointed at the screen.

“Every young person in this country is losing their shit right now. They already hated him. They already didn’t trust their institutions. They’ve spent the last decade being told to shut up when they say they’re sick and hungry — to wait their turn, to “vote harder.” And now they’ve finally got proof — actual proof — that the President of the United States sold them out.”

He was standing now. Pacing around the room.

“They’re not looking for calm leadership. They’re not looking for unity or measured rhetoric or whatever bullshit the consulting class will push out tomorrow. They want blood. They want consequences. They want someone who speaks their anger in a way that feels righteous, not reckless.”

He stopped pacing and turned toward me.

“That’s you.”

He let the words linger for a second, then continued before I could respond.

“You’re not part of the old guard. You’re not tainted. You weren’t in any of those rooms. You weren’t shaking hands with donors who knew. You’re the youngest member of Congress who isn’t a total dipshit, and more importantly, you’re the only one the youth movement actually listens to. They trust you. They see you as one of them — because you are, even if the Hill doesn’t want to admit it yet.”

He grabbed his phone, swore under his breath, then kept going.

“Meanwhile, the VP is already scrambling. He’s trying to contain this, trying to control the narrative, which means he’s cooked, too. People smell weakness. The minute he hesitated, he lost the country. And here’s the thing — he’s tied to this, whether he wants to admit it or not. He knew something was off. He had to’ve. You don’t sit that close to the Oval for four years and not feel the rot.”

Eric leaned in, sitting again.

“And the Speaker? He’s dead in the water. Mark my words. Someone is going to leak that he set the meeting up — staffers, aides, somebody who doesn’t want to go down for him. The second that happens, or his Grindr profile leaks, the entire party implodes. We’re going to watch the Republican establishment eat itself on live television.”

He sat up straight.

“Which means for us, that this vacuum needs to be filled. Someone has to articulate the path forward. Someone has to channel the rage, the betrayal — and direct it somewhere productive for that generation. You go out there now, you call for investigations, consequences, hearings, arrests — own this moment. Everyone else will look reactive. You’ll look prepared.”

He checked his phone again. His face changed.

“Oh, shit. Okay — I guess this is happening.”

He turned the screen toward me just long enough for me to see the caller ID.

Jack Herren. The owner of the largest major progressive news network in the world.

Calling at midnight.

Calling Eric to ask about me.

Eric swallowed, then quietly said:

“They’re already looking at you, man. The powers that be. The people who shape these kinds of narratives. They want to know if you’re ready to talk.”

He let that settle, then added:

“And you better be.”