Greetings from The Underground,

What makes someone an American?

The answer seems obvious on the surface. You’re born here, you become a citizen, you wave a flag on the Fourth of July, you get pissed off in traffic, argue about politics online, believe your hometown has the best pizza, barbecue, or tacos in the country.

“Congratulations, you’re an American.”

Millions of people have been born here without believing much of anything about the country they inherited… they’re comfortable with just existing. At the same time, millions of others crossed oceans, learned a new language, took an oath of citizenship, and embraced this country with a conviction that many American born people take for granted.

Maybe being American has never really been about where you happen to be born, but about what you choose to carry forward. That’s what makes the United States so unusual. Most nations are built around a shared ancestry, language, religion, or culture. They answer the question “Who are we?” by pointing to a common history or common people.

America tries to answer a different question: What do we believe?

That may not sound revolutionary today, but in 1776 it turned centuries of political tradition upside down. Most of human history was centuries of inbreeding where authority came from bloodlines. Other parts were dick measuring conquests that created divine rights. Kings ruled because they inherited a throne or overtook it. Empires expanded because they had the power to do so. Ordinary people weren’t expected to govern themselves; they had to obey their life of mediocrity.

Then a group of imperfect men in Philadelphia proposed something radically different. Not that governments should occasionally listen to their people or that kings should rule more kindly… But that governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

In other words, government didn’t own the people. The people owned the government, and that single idea didn’t just create a new country… It created an entirely different way of thinking about what a country could be.

Somewhere along the way, I think we started believing America belongs to the government instead of the other way around. Listen to the way we talk: “The government won’t let us,” “Washington decided,” “Congress did this,” “The Supreme Court took that away.” It’s as if we’ve convinced ourselves that America is something happening to us instead of something that belongs to us.

That was never the idea.

The president isn’t America, neither is Congress, or the Supreme Court. Hell, even the Constitution isn’t America. Those are all institutions created to serve an idea that is much older and bigger than any one person who temporarily occupies an office that was essentially purchased for them.

America has never belonged to kings, queens, presidents, billionaires, political parties, or whoever happened to win the last election — and it sure as hell doesn’t belong to a man willing to burn it to the ground for his own gain.

It belongs to ordinary people.

The teachers grading papers at midnight. The guy fixing potholes at the asscrack of dawn. The immigrant studying for a citizenship test after working a ten-hour construction shift. The nurse working on Christmas and the soldier standing watch. The firefighter running toward danger and the parent teaching their kid the truth even when it’s hard. Your neighbor mowing the lawn of an old couple because it’s the right thing to do.

Those are the kind of people that don’t make headlines, but they’re always the ones carrying the experiment forward. America has never survived because extraordinary people occasionally showed up and saved it. It didn’t survive because billionaires got a tax break and did the right thing.

It endured because millions of ordinary people kept choosing it.

Owning something, especially an idea, has always come with responsibility. you don’t inherit your grandparents’ house to just let it decay, and you don’t become a parent expecting someone else to raise your children.

We spend so much time arguing over who gets to run the country that we’ve stopped asking who is responsible for taking care of it. Citizenship became something we watched instead of something we practice… as if democracy were a television show that happened in Washington while the majority sat on the couch complaining about the latest episode.

The idea that the Founders came across in Philadelphia wasn’t simply that people should elect their leaders every few years. Presidents come and go, members of Congress are replaced, Supreme Court justices retire, and political parties rise and fall. The country endures only because millions of people do the quiet, ordinary work that no election can replace.

Being an American isn’t measured by how loudly you sing the national anthem, how many flags you own, or whether your family arrived here on the Mayflower or stepped off an airplane last year. It’s measured by whether you choose to participate in the difficult and frustrating work of self-government. It’s voting even when your preferred candidate loses, serving on a jury when you don’t want to, helping a neighbor because they’re part of your community, or defending a woman’s rights when it’s easier to stay silent, and leaving the country in better condition than you found it because you understand that it never belonged to you alone.

America isn’t something that’s owned by presidents, billionaires, corporations, or the government itself. It’s an idea held in trust by regular people who inherit it for a little while before passing it off to the next generation. And every generation has the opportunity to expand that promise or diminish it, strengthen it or neglect it, but none of us gets to keep it or take it with us to the afterlife.

Maybe what makes someone American isn’t where they were born, but whether they choose to leave the country stronger than they found it.

Until next time,

Evan.

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