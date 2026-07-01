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Two Rivers Merge's avatar
Two Rivers Merge
12h

"Maybe what makes someone American isn’t where they were born, but whether they choose to leave the country stronger than they found it."

Well said.

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GigiLeigh's avatar
GigiLeigh
12h

Absolutely nailed it! Beautiful!

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