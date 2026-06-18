News from Underground

News from Underground

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
2d

Thank you for the article, Evan. I thought when President Biden was elected we would get back to business. I never thought we Trump would be re-elected. Then Kevin McCarthy went to Florida. I pray every night for my friends and country. I believe in the light of hope through, Independent Media. Trump is trying to get his impeachment hearings thrown out. January 6 th truly did happen. The reflection pool needs to be emptied out and water flow properly and pipes need to be fixed. We need to have hope for the midterms.

Reply
Share
CE's avatar
CE
1d

Uplifting and much needed. And while remembering our basic goodness, we should also remember that we are a nation born of a revolution and built by immigrants, and demand that our government respect our real roots.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 News From Underground · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture