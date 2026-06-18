Greetings from The Underground,

A large portion of Americans have spent the better part of a decade arguing about what kind of country we are and will be moving forward.

You turn on the television, open social media, or glance at a mainstream media chyron, and you’ll find no shortage of inflammatory opinions. Depending on who it’s coming from, the United States is either in irreversible decline or standing on the edge of a cultural apocalypse. We’re told that our institutions are failing, our politics are broken, our communities fractured, and that our differences are impossible to overcome. Every day brings another scandal, another shooting, another outrage, another war, and another reason to believe that the country is somehow less than it once was.

And to be fair, some of those concerns are legitimate. We have real problems that deserve our attention. Millions of Americans are struggling to afford housing, healthcare, and basic necessities. Polarization in politics has reached levels that would seem unimaginable a generation ago. Trust in institutions continues to erode. There is plenty to criticize and a shit ton of work to do.

But something unexpected is happening this summer.

Millions of visitors from around the world have arrived in the United States for the FIFA World Cup, and instead of participating in the endless national argument we have, they’re talking about America itself.

Not Washington.

Not Congress.

Not the cable news drama.

Not the embarrassment of Trump on the world stage.

America.

They’re talking about the cities they’ve visited, the people they met, the food, the landscapes, the accents, the sports culture, and the everyday experiences that most Americans barely notice anymore. Visitors have found themselves fascinated by everything from Costco and barbecue to diners and road trips. Some were surprised simply by how large the country is, others were astonished by how different one city feels from the next, and many commented on something that rarely makes the headlines anymore — the friendliness of ordinary people.

The videos and stories online are wholesome in their simplicity. A bartender recommends a local restaurant before a stranger helps someone navigate public transportation. A family points visitors toward a neighborhood festival while fans from different countries share drinks, conversation, and recommendations with people they never met before. These aren’t the kinds of interactions that dominate mainstream media, but they are often the experiences that visitors remember after they turn home.

Reading those accounts and seeing videos online hit me with an uncomfortable realization…

Many of the people traveling thousands of miles to experience the United States seem to appreciate aspects of this country that Americans have really stopped seeing.

It’s not because they’re naive… They’re fully aware of our politics, our divisions, and our shortcomings — because the rest of the world has access to the same headlines that we do. They know about our elections, January 6th, the controversy, and our endless cultural battles.

Yet when they arrived, they discovered something else.

They discovered that a country is more than its arguments or politics… and in doing so, they may have reminded Americans of something we desperately need to hear.

One of the themes that keeps showing up in videos, interviews, and social media posts from World Cup visitors is how surprised they are by the variety of experiences they’ve been having across the United States.

To many Americans, that probably sounds obvious. We know that New York is different than Houston. We get that Los Angeles feels nothing like Boston and that Seattle has little in common with Miami. We have spent our entire lives navigating regional differences of accents, traditions, food, and cultures that make up our country…

But to someone arriving from overseas, the scale of those differences can be astonishing.

A visitor could spend a few days in New York surrounded by towering skyscrapers, crowded sidewalks, and public transit before finding themselves in Texas where the roads seem endless and the portions of food somehow get even bigger. They can travel from the Pacific Northwest to the Deep South and experience entirely different climates, histories, cuisines, and social customs. In many parts of the world, crossing that much cultural distance requires crossing multiple international borders. In the United States, it’s just a domestic flight.

What many of these people are discovering is that America feels less like a single place and more like a collection of communities and cultures that are stitched together by a shared identity.

That identity isn’t always found in politics… It’s found in the little things.

It’s the restaurant owner who insists that visitors try the local specialty. It’s the sports fan explaining the history of their team to someone seeing the stadium for the first time. It’s the stranger offering directions when someone looks lost. It’s the bartender recommending the hidden gem that doesn’t appear on a travel guide.

Those interactions are so ordinary that most Americans barely notice them anymore… but they appear over and over again in the stories being shared by visitors from around the world.

Maybe that shouldn’t surprise us.

For all of our disagreements, Americans have always had a tendency to take pride in where they come from. If you ask someone from Kansas City about barbecue, prepare for a 20-minute conversation. Mention pizza to a New Yorker and you’ll quickly learn why every other city is supposedly doing it wrong. Ask a Texan about Texas and you’ll have to clear your schedule for the afternoon.

We laugh about these stereotypes because they’re true.

It’s simply people enjoying to share the places they love.

What a lot of World Cup visitors seem to be discovering is that Americans are often at their best when they’re given an opportunity to do exactly that.

The observation points to something more important..

One of the mistakes we frequently make when talking about countries is assuming that government and citizens are interchangeable — they aren’t.

Most Americans have very little control over what happens in Washington. We don’t write legislation, we don’t negotiate treaties, and we don’t decide foreign policy or control the endless stream of bullshit drama that dominates our news cycle.

What we do control is how we treat the people around us.

We decide whether to be welcoming or hostile. We decide whether to help a stranger. We decide whether to make someone feel at home in an unfamiliar place.

When visitors from the World Cup leave the United States and tell stories about their trip, these will be the moments they remember.

Not the congressional hearings or the political speeches.

Not the trends on social media…

The people.

The family they met at a restaurant or a volunteer who helped them find the stadium. The Uber driver who recommended a local attraction or the stranger who struck up a conversation to make them feel welcome.

Those moments don’t really make the headlines but they shape how people experience a country far more than any politician ever could — and maybe that’s the lesson hiding underneath all of this.

The World Cup visitors aren’t saying that America’s problems don’t exist or claiming that our politics are healthy or our divisions are imaginary. The challenges our country faces are real and pretending otherwise would be foolish.

What they’re reminding us is that those challenges aren’t the entirety of the American story.

We are more than our elections. We’re more than our scandals. We’re more than the loudest voices.

A nation is also communities, traditions, landscapes, and the millions of ordinary people who go about their lives every day trying to be decent to one another.

For years, we have become accustomed to defining ourselves through what is broken. We measure our country through political dysfunction, social media outrage, and a constant stream of bad news. Over time, it becomes very easy to believe those things are all there is.

Then millions of visitors arrive from around the world and start talking about barbecue, baseball, road trips, national parks, local festivals, and the kindness of strangers.

They remind us that there’s another side to our story.

Eventually, the World Cup is going to end. The crowds will return home, the stadiums will empty, and the attention of the world will move somewhere else.

But I hope one things remains behind — the reminder.

Millions of people crossed oceans to experience the United States. They arrived carrying the assumptions shaped by headlines, politics, and social media. Many of them will leave talking about hospitality, community, and the people they met along the way.

In a moment when so many Americans seemed determined to focus exclusively on our shortcomings, it took visitors from around the world to remind us of something surprisingly simple…

A country is more than its government.

More than its politics.

And sometimes it takes us seeing ourselves through someone else’s eyes to remember who we really are.

Until next time,

Evan.