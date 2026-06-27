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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
9h

As a trainer of new GS leaders back in the olden days (my granddaughter always says “but you’re from the 1900s”), I would try and get them to understand their job was to listen. Listen to the girls. Hear what they are saying. See what they are saying with body language rather than words. It’s the hardest skill to just listen and not immediately try and “fix” whatever it is. Thank you, Evan, for introducing us to some good men like you.

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1 reply by Evan Fields
Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
10h

So insightful. Love that you bring up rough issues and aren't afraid to dive in. Keep doing you. It benefits us all

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2 replies by Evan Fields and others
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