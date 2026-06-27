Greetings from The Underground,

In May of 2024, I saw Pete Davidson perform stand-up at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs as part of his Prehab Tour.

I’d been a fan for years. Pete has built an entire career around saying the things people are afraid to admit out loud. His comedy is equal parts self-deprecation, trauma, and uncomfortable honesty. He’ll joke about addiction, failed relationships, mental illness, or losing his father on September 11th with such a dry, deadpan delivery that audiences often find themselves laughing before they realize what they’re actually laughing at. His act has always felt less like traditional stand-up and more like someone inviting you into a therapy session they somehow managed to make hilarious.

Over the years, he’s also been remarkably candid outside of comedy about living with borderline personality disorder, PTSD, depression, and the ongoing work of trying to stay healthy.

The show itself was exactly what I expected. He was sharp, quick, and effortlessly funny. He joked about the letdown for every woman he slept with after Ariana Grande famously insinuated the size of his manhood. At one point he made another joke about his dad dying, brushing off one of the most devastating experiences a child can endure while the audience responded with a mix of laughter and discomfort that has become Davidson’s trademark.

But as I watched him, I found myself paying less attention to the jokes than to everything happening between them.

There was an exhaustion about him that was difficult to explain. The pauses lingered a little longer. His posture seemed heavy. Even when the audience erupted, there were moments where it felt like he was simply going through the motions of a job he knew how to do exceptionally well. The comedy never suffered—but something underneath it seemed to be carrying an incredible amount of weight.

I don’t know Pete Davidson, and I would never pretend to diagnose someone from a ninety-minute comedy show. But I know what depression looks like because I’ve spent years living with it myself. Sometimes it isn’t crying or falling apart. Sometimes it’s being exceptionally good at making everyone else laugh or relate while quietly fighting a battle they never see.

Last night, I watched Pete Davidson sit down with John Cena.

Like most people, I knew Cena as a professional wrestler first. Then the actor. The larger than life personality who seemed almost impossible to dislike.

Over the last few years, I’ve realized that isn’t who John Cena actually is.

The real Cena exists away from the cameras.

He’s the man who has quietly granted more wishes for critically ill children than anyone else in the history of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The man who shows up — not because he has to, but because he understands that for a child and their family, a few hours of genuine hope can last a lifetime.

It’s an incredibly admirable thing. Not because of the number of wishes or the publicity surrounding them. Because it tells you something about his character. Anyone else in that business can play a hero in front of millions of people, it’s much more difficult to become one when there’s nothing to gain except knowing you made someone else’s day a little brighter.

That was the version of John Cena sitting across from Pete Davidson.

Not a wrestler.

Just a good man.

It didn’t take long before the conversation turned to Make-A-Wish.

Pete admitted that he’d only participated in one wish.

It wasn’t because he didn’t care or that he didn’t want to help…

It was because the experience broke his heart.

As he tried to explain what happened, he wasn’t searching for the right words as much as he was trying to make sense of feelings he’d apparently been carrying ever since. He described meeting a child whose biggest wish was to spend time with him, and instead of walking away feeling proud, he walked away asking himself a question that only someone who has battled depression could understand.

Why me?

Why would this kid choose me?

It wasn’t false humility.

It was the kind of question depression teaches you to ask. The illness has a way of convincing you that your own value is always less than what everyone else sees. You spend so much time questioning whether you’re enough that genuine admiration almost feels uncomfortable. Instead of accepting it, you begin searching for reasons it must be misplaced.

Cena didn’t interrupt him.

He didn’t rush to reassure him.

He didn’t tell him he shouldn’t feel that way.

He just listened.

When Pete finished, Cena quietly offered a different way of looking at it.

The child wasn’t asking Pete Davidson to cure cancer.

They weren’t asking him to solve a family’s problems or make everything okay.

They were asking to spend a little time with someone who had already brought them joy.

That’s it.

For a child living through hospitals, treatments, uncertainty, and fear, a few hours laughing with the comedian who helped them forget about all of that could mean everything. Pete wasn’t being asked to perform a miracle. He was simply being invited to be present.

That simple shift in perspective changed the entire conversation.

The wish was never about whether Pete Davidson deserved to be chosen.

It was about what his presence meant to someone else.

And that’s when I realized that John Cena had said something so simple that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.

“Talk about it.”

The conversation was much bigger than Make-A-Wish.

Because “talk about it” sounds almost too simple.

It sounds like something we put on posters, wristbands, and mental health awareness campaigns until the words lose their meaning. But sitting there, watching John Cena say it to Davidson, it didn’t feel like a slogan.

It felt like masculinity in its purest form.

Not the fake kind or the performative bullshit version that tells men the highest form of strength is silence. Not the version that convinces boys they have to swallow every emotion, make a joke out of every wound, and treat vulnerability like it’s some kind of personal failure.

The real kind.

The kind where a man can look at another man who is clearly carrying something heavy and doesn’t make him carry it alone.

That’s what Cena did.

He didn’t turn Pete’s pain into a punchline. He didn’t get uncomfortable and change the subject. He didn’t respond with a hollow “you’re the man, bro” reassurance that would have let both of them escape the moment without actually dealing with it.

He stayed there.

He listened.

He let Pete talk about why that wish affected him in such a depressing way…

And then he gently reminded him that the kid wasn’t asking him to be perfect. He wasn’t asking Pete to be some larger-than-life hero who had everything figured out. He wasn’t asking him to erase the pain of illness, treatment, or fear.

He was asking him to show up.

That’s it.

Be there.

Make him laugh.

Give him one moment where the world felt lighter.

That is such a simple idea, but it cuts through so much of what men are taught to believe about themselves. Because a lot of men are “lonely,” right now. We can call it an epidemic, a crisis, a cultural problem, whatever language makes us feel like we’re seriously addressing it, but at the center of it is something painfully basic.

A lot of men don’t know how to talk to each other. Not really…

They know how to talk about sports. They know how to talk about work. They know how to talk shit in a group chat, send memes, complain about politics, or make fun of each other in the way men have convinced ourselves counts as intimacy.

But ask a man how he’s actually doing, and you can almost feel the panic enter the room.

Suddenly everything is deflected.

“I’m good.”

“It is what it is.”

“Can’t complain.”

“Living the dream.”

Or, if the conversation gets too close to something real, someone will throw out the old escape hatch.

“That’s gay.”

And I think we need to be honest about what that actually means.

Most of the time, it’s not even about sexuality. It’s fear wearing the dumbest possible disguise.

It’s a man saying, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to care about you like this.”

It’s a man saying, “I don’t know if you’ll still respect me if I admit I’m hurting.”

It’s a man saying, “I want to say something real, but I’m terrified you’ll make me regret it.”

So instead of telling the truth, we make it a “joke.”

Instead of saying, “I love you, man,” we say, “don’t be weird.”

Instead of saying, “I’m worried about you,” we say, “you good?”

Instead of saying, “I’ve been depressed and I don’t know what to do,” we disappear into work, weed, alcohol, anger, isolation, video games, conspiracy theories, or whatever else helps us avoid sitting alone with the one thing we refuse to say out loud.

I’m not saying that every man needs to become an emotionally fluent therapy influencer who cries on Instagram every morning…

Please, god, no.

But there is a massive difference between handling your business and slowly drowning because you’ve convinced yourself that asking for help would make you less of a man.

That’s why what John Cena said stuck with me.

Because he wasn’t performing sensitivity or trying to sound profound.

He was just showing what it looks like when a man is secure enough in himself to make emotional honesty feel safe for another man.

That’s not weakness.

It’s leadership. It’s brotherhood. And it’s love without making it awkward.

If we are serious about male loneliness, that’s the simplest place to start.

Not with another podcast telling men to be big dick alphas.

Not with another insecure millionaire selling boys a course on dominance.

Not with another generation of men being told that the only acceptable emotions are anger, lust, and ambition.

Maybe it starts with something much simpler.

A friend who doesn’t flinch.

A room where the joke doesn’t have to save you.

And a man strong enough to say the words and actually mean them.

“Talk about it.”

Until next time,

Evan.