“You are running a vendetta factory at the Department of Justice.” -Rep. Jamie Raskin to Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee this morning for a high-stakes oversight hearing that quickly turned contentious. Democrats pressed Bondi on the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files and the implementation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, while Republican members largely defended her leadership and priorities.

The sharpest exchanges centered on whether the Justice Department has fully complied with congressional transparency requirements. Democratic lawmakers accused the department of withholding key documents and failing to provide clarity about individuals implicated in Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal network. Bondi pushed back, defending the department’s process and arguing that previous administrations shared responsibility for delays and redactions.

The most emotionally charged moment of the hearing came during questioning from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Jayapal asked survivors of Epstein’s abuse who were present in the hearing room to stand if they had not been able to meet with Bondi’s Justice Department. Every survivor in attendance rose.

Jayapal then asked Bondi to turn, acknowledge them, and apologize for the department’s failure to meet with them directly.

Bondi declined.

“Congresswoman, Merrick Garland sat in this chair twice…” Bondi responded, pivoting to her predecessor rather than addressing the survivors. When Jayapal pressed her again to apologize, Bondi accused the congresswoman of grandstanding.

“She doesn’t like the answer… Why didn’t she ask Merrick Garland this twice? I’m not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics,” Bondi said.

The exchange set the tone for the remainder of the hearing: Democrats repeatedly attempted to steer the discussion back to Epstein-related transparency, while Bondi continued to redirect.

At one point, when questioned about the release of the files, Bondi veered into economic talking points, stating, “The DOW is over 50,000 dollars. I don’t know why you’re laughing,” before accusing Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of being “a great stock trader.” The comments drew visible reactions from members as the discussion drifted further from the matter at hand.

At another point in the hearing, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) pressed Bondi over redactions in the Epstein files, including an instance in which Epstein associate and financier Les Wexner’s name appeared blacked out. Massie questioned the consistency and rationale behind certain redactions, asking whether politically connected individuals were receiving special treatment.

Bondi responded sharply, accusing Massie of having “Trump derangement syndrome,” and calling him “a failed politician.” The exchange marked a rare moment in which Bondi clashed with a member of her own party, underscoring the increasingly personal tone of the hearing.

Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), by contrast, used his time to ask whether former CIA Director John Brennan would be indicted. Bondi responded, “I can confirm we have received a referral from you, Chairman Jordan, to investigate John Brennan,” signaling that the department is reviewing the matter.

Democrats also focused on the integrity of prior testimony from administration officials. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) played a clip of FBI director Kash Patel appearing to misstate, under oath, the number of times President Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, pressing Bondi on whether the department would clarify the record.

Later, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) played widely circulated footage of Epstein and Trump socializing together at Mar-a-Lago and asked whether there were underage girls present at any party the two attended together. Bondi dismissed the line of questioning.

“This is so ridiculous. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime,” she said.

Lieu responded sharply: “I believe you just lied under oath.”

The hearing underscored the partisan divide over the Epstein files and the broader role of the Justice Department. For Democrats, the issue remains one of transparency, victim accountability, and whether powerful individuals connected to Epstein’s network have been shielded. For Republicans, the focus shifted toward alleged misconduct by past officials and perceived politicization within law enforcement.

As the hearing concluded, no new disclosures were announced, and no commitments were made to release additional names. What remained was a room that witnessed survivors standing in silence, cross-party accusations, and personal attacks — and a Justice Department that continues to face questions about transparency, independence, and what the public will ultimately be allowed to see.

By the afternoon session, the tone of the hearing has gotten out of hand.

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) pressed Bondi on whether President Trump was aware of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein before appointing him. Lutnick visited Epstein’s private island in 2012 — after Epstein’s prior conviction was already public.

Balint framed the question directly:

“This is pathetic. I am not asking trick questions here. The American people have a right to know this. These are senior officials in the Trump administration. This is not a game.”

Bondi declined to answer directly, instead shifting to familiar political counterpoints.

“I’m curious if the congresswoman asked Bill Clinton about this. Didn’t see one tweet, not one about Joe Biden,” Bondi said, reading from a prepared binder.

The pattern mirrored the morning session: pointed questions about transparency were met with deflection, comparison, or counterattack.

Immigration Pivot

Republican members used their time to pivot sharply away from Epstein transparency and toward border enforcement.

Bondi defended ongoing immigration crackdowns, stating:

“We’re going to get illegal criminal aliens out of this country. The gangs, TDA, MS-13… all of the gangs in this country. We’re gonna get the drug dealers out and that’s what we’ve been fighting to do.”

According to figures discussed during the hearing, ICE made approximately 400,000 arrests in 2025-2026. Roughly 58% involved individuals with prior charges or convictions, including 13.9% categorized as violent crimes. Approximately 40% had no criminal charges or convictions, though immigration violations are civil infractions rather than criminal offenses.

Rep. Garcia (D-IL) criticized ICE operations in Chicago and referenced the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good as examples of what he described as excessive or abusive enforcement practices. As Garcia spoke, Bondi appeared disengaged, at one point yawning and returning to prepared materials in her binder.

Transparency Claims and Counterclaims

Bondi reiterated that “3 million pages” of Epstein-related documents had been released and said they were “approved by President Trump.” When pressed about remaining unreleased files — estimated at roughly 3 million additional pages — she cited “pending investigations in our office,” as justification for withholding them.

Democratic members argued that continued withholding runs counter to the intent of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) methodically entered over a dozen exhibits, memorandums, and articles into the record to challenge Bondi’s prior statements and timeline of document releases.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) began his questioning by acknowledging Bondi’s work following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting while she served as Florida’s Attorney General. He then laid out what he described as inconsistencies in the administration’s handling of Epstein materials:

“It’s been twelve months since you gave Republican influencers part one of the Epstein files. You said the list was on your desk. Then a memo came out that said there was no list. Phase two of the binders never happened…”

Bondi responded by criticizing Moskowitz’s framing and dismissing parts of his line of questioning, at one point joking about references to a “Trump Bible.”

The exchange escalated later when Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) confronted Bondi and she demanded that Goldman apologize for his role on the impeachment committee during Trump’s first term, telling Goldman “Don’t yell at me,” and prompting the chair to call the room to order and restore Goldman’s time.

Goldman again asked survivors in attendance to stand. When asked how many had spoken with the DOJ, none raised their hands. When asked how many had requested or offered to speak with the department, all indicated they had.

Afternoon Tone

As the hearing stretched on, the dynamic remained largely unchanged: Democratic members returned repeatedly to questions about transparency, documents, and access for survivors, while Republican members focused on border enforcement and alleged misconduct by prior administrations.

At one point, Bondi held up photographs of detained immigrants, describing them as dangerous criminals and terrorists, and accused Goldman of “not caring about his constituents,” in New York.

Throughout the session, Bondi frequently referenced prepared materials in her binder, drawing stark contrasts between the administration’s immigration enforcement priorities and what she characterized as partisan attacks from Democrats.

The Broader Picture

By the end of the afternoon session, and after Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) left the the hearing after Bondi’s refusal to acknowledge her line of questioning — the central questions remained unresolved:

Why have all Epstein-related materials not been released?

Why have survivors not met with the Department of Justice?

And what standard is being applied to redactions involving politically connected figures?

Instead, the hearing concluded much as it began — with partisan lines drawn, accusations exchanged, and survivors once again left standing without answers.

