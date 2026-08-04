Greetings from The Underground,

Throughout the trials and tribulations of my life, whether it’s moments of joy, moments of heartbreak, years spent fighting battles that nobody else could see, and the ordinary struggle of simply getting out of bed some mornings… one truth has remained remarkably constant.

I am still here because I’ve never truly been alone.

There is a tendency in our culture to celebrate the image of the self-made individual, the person who overcomes every obstacle through sheer determination and willpower. We tell stories about grit, resilience, and independence. We admire people who appear capable of carrying the entire weight of the world on their own shoulders.

Not many people actually do.

Behind almost every survivor is someone who answered the phone. Someone who stayed a little longer. Someone who refused to give up when giving up would have been easier. Sometimes it’s a parent, a sibling, a friend, a spouse, or a partner. Sometimes it’s an online community made up of strangers who eventually stop feeling like strangers at all.

Throughout the years I’ve struggled with my mental health, wrestled with trauma, questioned my self-worth, and spent more nights than I care to remember wondering if I could face tomorrow. Throughout every one of those instances, there has been one constant that made the difference merely existing and continuing to move forward.

My support system.

It’s made up of family who never stopped believing I was worth fighting for. It is made up of Marissa, whose compassion has reminded me what healthy love actually looks like. It is made up of friends who have shown up when I needed them the most. It’s also made up of all of you here in The Underground. Without your encouragement, conversations, messages, and belief in my writing have given me purpose on days when purpose felt difficult to find.

None of us make through life entirely on our own, because I sure as hell didn’t. If I’m being honest with you… I don’t think I would be here today without the people who chose time and time again, to remind me that I was never carrying this alone.

Support system don’t just make life better…

Sometimes they save your life.

There’s a dangerous lie that people tell themselves.

It sounds admirable on the surface. It celebrates independence, strength and perseverance. It tells us that asking for help is weakness. It tells us that asking for help is weakness and the strongest people are the ones who figure out everything on their own.

I don’t believe that anymore.

I’ve had some of the worst nightmares that you could imagine. I’ve punched pillows and had such vivid night terrors that I’ve scared the ones I love. I’ve grown exhausted of being resilient, even thought people think it’s an admirable quality — it’s incredibly draining. I’m convinced that I can be too much at times and the ones that I love most will leave because they can’t handle it anymore.

But the older I get, the more convinced I am that the people who survive life’s darkest chapters rarely do because they were stronger than everyone else… They survive because, somewhere along the way, someone refused to let them fall into the abyss, or the darkness that would lead to something horrible.

We survive because someone stayed.

Someone answers the phone instead of letting it ring. Someone notices that the smiles aren’t quite as genuine as it used to be. Someone refused to accept that “I’m fine,” as the end of a conversation. Someone reminds you, over and over again, that I’m loved on these days where I struggle to believe in myself.

For me these people have worn many different faces throughout my life.

My family has been there through seasons that I know couldn’t have been easy for them to get through or witness. They’ve watched me stumble, watched me make mistakes, watched me fight battles that I wasn’t equipped to win, and somehow they never stopped believing that I would eventually find my way back. Looking back now, I realize that kind of unconditional love isn’t something I take for granted. It’s one of the greatest gifts a person can ever receive.

Then there is Marissa.

I know that I tell her, but I don’t think she fully understands how much she has changed my life. She has loved someone whose nervous system still remembers multiple forms of trauma. She has held me after nightmares, reassured me after panic attacks, and she has seen the moments where old wounds convinced me that I was too difficult to love, too broken to understand, or too much to ask someone else to carry it.

And instead of walking away…

She stays. She reassures me that she’s never going anywhere. She tells me she loves me.

She has shown me that healthy love doesn’t demand perfection. It doesn’t expect someone to have all of the answers before they’re worthy of being cared for. Healthy love is patient. It communicates, forgives, chooses compassion over criticism, and understanding before judgment. For someone who spent years believing that love and fear were somehow intertwined, that lesson has changed everything.

Then there is all of you.

When I started The Underground, I honestly didn’t know where it would lead. I thought I was simply creating a space to write about politics, policy, current events, along with other things that interested me. I never imagined that this would become a community.I never imagined that people all over the country — let alone the world— would take time to read my words, send me messages, share their own stories, encourage me when I was struggling, and celebrate with me when life was going good.

Some of you have been here from the very beginning.

Some of you found this little corner of the internet only recently.

Every single one of you has reminded me that words matter because people matter. Every subscription, every comment, every email, and every conversation has reinforced something that I desperately needed to learn: that there’s incredible strength in allowing people to care about you.

I think that’s what we so often misunderstand about support systems. They aren’t there to solve our problems for us and they don’t erase the trauma. They don’t magically eliminate depression, anxiety, grief, or trauma. They make sure that when we begin to lose hope, we don’t lose it alone.

If you’re fortunate enough to have people like that in your life, tell them. Call your parents. Hug your spouse or partner a little tighter tonight. Tell your friends you love them and that you’re grateful they answer the phone. Thank the people who check on you when you didn’t think anybody noticed you were struggling.

Because they’ll probably never realize just how much their kindness mattered. They may never know that a conversation, a hug, an encouraging text, or simply refusing to give up on someone became the difference between surrender and survival.

I’m not sure if mine do, but they deserve to know.

If this article accomplishes nothing else, I hope every one of the people who has walked beside me through the most difficult times of my life understand one thing…

You didn’t just make my life better.

You helped save it.

Until next time,

Evan.