Dana White said something recently on that troll Katie Miller’s podcast that stuck with me.

He said he was tired of all this “men’s mental health bullshit,” and that men are providers who don’t have the ability or time to sit around thinking about their emotions.

My first thought was, “Well, is that why you slapped the shit out of your wife?”

Because that’s the answer to the whole thing, isn’t it?

What happens when men are taught to bottle everything up? What happens when every emotion gets shoved down into your gut because vulnerability is weakness and talking about your feelings makes you soft?

It builds. And builds. And builds.

Until eventually it comes out somewhere else. Through rage. Through addiction. Through drinking, gambling, fighting, self-destruction, or hurting the people around you. Eventually all that pressure has to escape somehow.

Men’s mental health doesn’t have to be some giant public performance where everyone sits in a circle and has a deep poetic conversation about their trauma. Sometimes it’s simpler than that.

Sometimes it’s just writing things down and deleting them.

About an hour ago, I wrote an entire piece about everything I’ve been struggling with lately. I laid it all out — the anxiety, exhaustion, fear, hopelessness, the weight of trying to hold together a life that feels like it slipped through my fingers. Some of it was the most personal shit I’ve put on a page.

And then I deleted it.

Not because it wasn’t real, but because sometimes the point isn’t publishing it. Sometimes the point is just letting yourself actually feel the emotions men are taught to suppress. Sometimes you just need to get the poison out of your system so it doesn’t rot you from the inside out.

Before I wrote it, I was having a rough time and posted on Threads: “Life is really fucking hard, dude.”

After I finished writing and deleting the piece, I got a text from somebody who saw the Threads post.

“Are you sad again motherfucker?”

“No, just tired… that’s all”

A half-truth.

“Then quit being emo on Threads.”

They weren’t really being serious. It was sarcasm mixed with a check-in. A quick “I see you, now let’s keep it moving.”

And honestly, sometimes that’s enough.

Sometimes getting the feelings out and having someone acknowledge you is enough to remind you that there’s still a world outside your own head waiting for you to step back into it.

Because if you don’t let things out somehow, they come out in uglier ways later.

And you don’t want to become the kind of man who spends his entire life swallowing his emotions until the only way he knows how to deal with anything is through violence, alcohol, or hurting people.

Until next time,

Evan.

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