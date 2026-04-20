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A.Ash's avatar
A.Ash
2h

That's it? That's how "therapy" works for a Veteran looking for help? Evan, this is a great piece of writing. I felt like I was there with you ,sharing every uncaring interaction you were forced to deal with. I'm sorry that society is letting you down. We live in the richest country in the world and this is all we got.

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Nadine H's avatar
Nadine H
1h

I had to read it all.

Being numb. Going through the motions. Not truly getting help. Loved how you didn’t try to summarize or sanitize. Left it there for the readers to process - or not. Thank you.

Keep writing…that’s your anchor.

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