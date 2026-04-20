He arrived early — just like always.

The waiting area hadn’t changed. Same chairs arranged in a carefully separated formation. The muted television in the corner, playing a nature show with subtitles that mimicked animal noises. Same stale pot of coffee that had been reheated often, but never replaced.

He checked in at the counter. The woman didn’t look up, just asked his name, nodded like she’d already seen him that morning.

“Have a seat. They’ll call you back.”

He chose the chair against the wall. He liked being able to see everything. The door stayed closed, a thing strip of light underneath like something just out of reach.

A man sat across from him, tapping his foot in a slow, noticeable rhythm. Not nervous. Not impatient. Just… noticeable. Like he was doing it on purpose.

The television flickered.

He glanced up.

The subtitles lagged behind the noises. An animal would growl, and the letters would arrive a few seconds too late, like they were catching up to what already happened.

He looked back at the hallway door.

Still closed.

“—you’re making real progress.”

He hadn’t noticed the voice at first. It came from behind the counter, soft and practiced. The kind of voice that didn’t expect a response.

“Real commitment. That’s important.”

The woman hadn’t moved. She was still staring at the screen, hands resting on the keyboard like she’d forgotten what she was typing.

“Consistency is key.”

He waited for someone to answer.

The man across from him kept tapping his foot.

The hallway door opened.

A different man stepped out—thinner than he should have been. He paused in the doorway like he’d forgotten why he was there. Then looked around the room, eyes moving from chair to chair, like it was an attempt to recognize something.

“Great work today,” a voice said from behind him.

The man nodded.

He walked past the desk without stopping.

Past the coffee.

Past the television.

Straight to the elevator.

He didn’t check out.

Didn’t say anything.

Just left.

The elevator doors closed behind him.

The numbers lit up as they tracked the descending floors.

“Evan?”

He looked up.

The woman was smiling at him now, like she hadn’t been there the whole time.

“They’re ready for you.”

The hallway was longer than he remembered.

Or maybe it just felt that way.

The woman at the desk had already turned back to her screen by the time he reached the door. It clicked shut behind him with a soft, final sound that lingered.

The room at the end of the hall was clean. Not sterile—just careful. Like everything had been arranged with intention and left alone.

A couch waited for him across from the table and chair.

He sat.

The woman didn’t look up right away. She finished writing something first, then placed the pen down parallel to the edge of the paper before meeting his eyes.

“Evan.”

She smiled like she was already listening.

“How have things been since we last met?”

He opened his mouth, then stopped.

He tried to remember what he had said last week.

Something about sleep, maybe. Or work. Or marriage.

“I’ve been… good,” he said.

It felt like a lie as soon as it left him.

She nodded, already writing.

“That’s consistent with what we’ve been seeing.”

He watched the pen move.

“I’m glad to hear that,” she said. “You’re showing real commitment.”

He shifted in the seat.

“I—”

“You’ve been keeping your appointments,” she continued, not looking up.

“That’s important.”

He closed his mouth.

There was a pause. Not long enough to be intentional, just enough to linger.

“Anything you’d like to talk about today?”

He thought about it.

There had to be something.

He tried to picture the last few days but they came back in pieces. Mornings that ended too quickly. Evenings that felt non-existent.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

She nodded again, like that was the right answer.

“Progress doesn’t always feel like milestones,” she said. “Sometimes it’s about stability.”

Her pen moved across the page in a steady line.

He leaned forward slightly, trying to catch a glimpse.

The lines were already there.

More than there should have been.

He leaned back.

“That’s something you’ve been doing well,” she said. “Staying steady.”

He nodded again, not sure what that meant.

The clock on the wall ticked once. He looked up at it.

The second hand hadn’t moved.

When he looked back, she was already closing the folder.

“Same time next week?” she asked.

He hesitated.

It felt like he had just sat down.

“Yeah,” he said.

She smiled again.

“Keep doing what you’re doing.”

He stood. For a moment he thought about asking her what that was.

Instead, he nodded and reached for the door.

The hallway felt quieter on the way back, or maybe he just noticed it more.

The door clicked shut behind him again, softer this time. Like it had completed its job.

He paused for a second, hand still on the handle — like he was forgetting something.

He let go.

The waiting area looked the same. Same chairs. Same television. Same man across the room, foot tapping in a steady rhythm.

Evan didn’t sit.

He moved past the chairs, toward the elevators at the end of the hall.

The button lit up when he pressed it.

He waited.

The man’s foot kept tapping behind him.

The television flickered.

A low growl came from the screen. The subtitles followed seconds later.

The elevator doors opened. Empty.

He stepped inside and pressed the button for the first floor.

The doors closed, the numbers lit up.

The doors opened again.

The space on the other side was wider than he expected.

Not quite a lobby. Not quite anything else.

A desk sat off to the side, unoccupied. A sign listed hours that had already passed.

He stepped out, the elevator doors closing behind him.

For a moment, he just stood there. There should have been more. A door. A hallway. Something that led outside.

Instead, there were signs mounted neatly along the wall.

CAREER SERVICES —>

TRANSITION SUPPORT —>

RESOURCE CENTER —>

All pointing in different directions.

He chose one at random.

The hallway it led to looked newer than the others. Brighter. The lights hummed faintly overhead.

A row of doors lined the wall. Each one labeled. Each one closed.

He stopped at the first.

“Career Services.”

He reached for the handle. It didn’t turn.

He tried again, slower this time. Nothing.

There was no sign on the door. No explanation. Just the label.

He moved to the next… “Transition Support.”

Locked.

The next… “Resource Center.”

Locked.

He stood there for a moment, hand still resting on the last handle.

It felt like he was doing something wrong.

“Evan?”

The voice came from behind him.

He turned.

A woman stood at the end of the hallway. Not the one from the desk. Not the one from the room…

Someone else.

She smiled like she had been expecting him.

“We just want to make sure you’re set up for continued progress,” she said.

He looked back at the doors.

“I thought this was—”

“These are great resources,” she said, stepping a little closer. “We’ll get you connected.”

He nodded. He wasn’t sure what that meant.

“Before that,” she continued, “there are a few additional steps we’d like you to complete.”

He looked over at the signs again.

The arrows didn’t seem as clear now.

“That won’t take long,” she said.

He hesitated. For a moment, he thought about asking her which door opened.

Instead, he nodded. “Okay.”

She turned and began walking back the way she came. He followed.

The hallway behind them looked longer than it had before.

He counted to ten, then stopped.

He didn’t mean to.

It just felt like a place to stop.

The hallway stretched in front of him. Same fluorescent lights. Same hum. Same distance that never matched the steps it took to walk.

He looked down on the floor, then back up.

Nothing changed.

“Evan?”

He didn’t turn right away.

The voice waited.

He turned.

She was still there.

Same distance.

Same posture.

Like she hadn’t moved at all while he was standing there thinking, which didn’t make sense because he had watched her walk ahead of him.

“We can go ahead and get started,” she said.

He nodded.

“Right.”

He didn’t move.

She waited.

He realized she was waiting for him to follow, so he did.

This time, he didn’t look at her.

He watched the walls.

The signs.

The corners where the hallway bent slightly before straightening out again.

He tried to remember how many turns they had made. One, maybe two.

It didn’t feel like enough to be this far from the elevators.

“Have you had a chance to look into any of the resources we discussed?” she asked.

He almost answered.

Stopped.

The question sounded familiar. Not just the words, the timing. How it landed.

“I tried,” he said.

That felt safer than saying nothing.

“That’s great,” she said immediately. “Taking that step is important.”

He nodded.

He hadn’t taken any steps.

They reached another door. Or the same door…

He wasn’t sure.

She opened it. “Go ahead.”

He stepped inside.

The room was—

He stopped.

It wasn’t the same.

It couldn’t be.

The table was on the other side now.

The chair angled differently.

The pen—

He looked at the pen. Still parallel. Still exact.

He walked to the couch.

Didn’t sit.

He looked at the cushion.

Perfect.

Pressed down on it with his hand.

He held it there — long enough to feel the fabric shift.

Long enough to know it had moved.

Then he sat.

The door clicked behind him.

He didn’t turn.

“Evan.”

He closed his eyes for a second.

Just a second.

“How have things been since we last met?”

He opened them and looked at her.

Really looked at her this time.

Her expression hadn’t changed.

It hadn’t needed to.

“I don’t remember,” he said.

The words came out softer than he expected.

There was a pause — longer this time.

Not much.

Just enough.

“That’s okay,” she said. “We’ve been seeing consistent improvement.”

He let out a small breath.

Almost a laugh.

Not quite.

He looked at the table.

At the folder.

At the edge of the paper inside.

“Can I see that?” he asked.

It came out before he could stop it.

Her pen didn’t pause.

“We document progress so we can better support you,” she said.

Not an answer.

He nodded anyway.

Of course.

That made sense. It always made sense.

He leaned forward again. This time he didn’t try to hide it.

He looked directly at the page.

The writing was there.

Lines. Paragraphs. Notes. Detailed. Complete. His name at the top.

Dates underneath.

More dates than there should have been.

He felt something shift.

Not in the room.

In himself.

Like something finally lined up, or maybe came loose.

“I didn’t say that,” he said.

She didn’t look up.

“That’s consistent with what we’ve been seeing,” she said.

Same tone.

Same rhythm.

Same place in the conversation.

He leaned back slowly.

The cushion didn’t move.

He watched her finish the sentence before she spoke it.

Watched her hand move before the pen touched the page.

Watched the pattern settle into place: clean, repeatable, uninterrupted.

He nodded.

“Okay,” he said.

His voice was steady again.

“Same time next week?” she asked.

He didn’t hesitate this time, “Yeah.”

He stood.

This time, he didn’t look at the room on the way out.

He didn’t look at the table or the pen.

He opened the door.

The hallway was waiting.

He stepped into it.

And for the first time—

He didn’t try to figure out where it went.

He arrived early.

The chairs were already set.

The television flickered in the corner, something low and distant playing beneath the subtitles. The same delay. The same seconds-long lag between sound and meaning.

The coffee sat untouched.

He didn’t check in right away.

He stood for a moment, just inside the room, watching it.

Counting without meaning to… One. Two.

The man across from him tapped his foot — steady. predictable.

Evan looked at the door.

The strip of light underneath it hadn’t changed.

It wouldn’t.

“—you’re making real progress.”

He heard it before it was said.

Not the words, the shape of them.

He stepped forward and gave his name.

The woman nodded without looking up.

“Have a seat. They’ll call you back.”

He sat against the wall. Same chair.

He didn’t need to think about it.

The television flickered again.

A low sound.

The subtitles followed.

Late.

He watched the door.

Waited.

The handle turned and a man stepped out.

Thinner than he should have been.

Pausing like he had forgotten something.

Evan didn’t look at him for long.

He didn’t need to.

“Great work today,” the voice said from behind him.

The man nodded, walked past the desk, past the coffee — toward the elevator.

Evan followed him with his eyes just long enough to know what would happen next.

The doors would close.

The numbers would move.

Down.

They always moved down.

He looked away before it happened.

“Evan?”

He stood. Not quickly. Not slowly. Just when it was time.

The woman was smiling at him now, like she had always been there.

“They’re ready for you.”

He nodded. “Yeah.”

His voice didn’t catch this time.

It didn’t hesitate.

He stepped toward the hallway, then stopped.

Not long. Just enough.

There was movement behind him.

A chair shifting.

He turned.

A new man had taken a seat. Younger.

Or maybe just newer.

Hands resting on his knees, fingers pressing into the fabric like he needed to feel something solid.

His eyes moved around the room before landing on the door.

The television.

The people.

Trying to place it.

Trying to understand it.

Evan watched him.

For a moment, something almost surfaced. A question, a warning, something that felt like it should be said.

He held it there, then let it go.

The man looked at him.

Just for a second.

Evan nodded.

Not reassurance. Not acknowledgment.

Just… something.

The man nodded back like it meant something.

Evan turned.

The hallway was waiting.

He stepped into it.

The door closed behind him.

The strip of light disappeared.

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