Greetings from the Underground,

Just as millions of Americans made their way into church on Easter Sunday morning, dressed in carefully curated outfits, ready to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus…

The president who leads a christian nationalist movement that many of them ascribe to posted, “Praise be to Allah,” on his social media site.

Wrapped inside that message was a threat to commit what would amount to war crimes against Iran if they did not open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Trump and his secretary of defense Pete Hegseth have threatened multiple times in the last week to “bomb Iran back to the Stone Age,” implying that they would begin to take out power centers within the country along with bridges the Iranian people rely on.

The Strait of Hormuz isn’t just another foreign policy talking point or mainstream media sidebar. We know that roughly a fifth of the world’s oil moves through that narrow stretch of water, which means when Iran closed it off, the economic shock made its way to America. It hit gas prices, shipping, global trade, and then the wallets of the American people. Reuters reported on Sunday that the average U.S. gas price had already climbed to $4.11 per gallon as the closure dragged on.

That’s why Trump is so desperate to get it reopened right now. He’s staring down the midterms after already seeing historic swings in special elections, and he has no real policy to run on. The longer the Strait stays restricted, the harder it becomes to sell his regime as successful — and the harder it is to hide the economic pain people are already starting to feel. Add in the chaos of a 48-hour rescue operation for two U.S. pilots inside Iran, and you can see why his public messaging has become even more batshit crazy.

But what he’s threatening here isn’t normal military posture or diplomacy. When he starts talking about “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day,” he’s openly threatening civilian infrastructure out in the open for political leverage.

Threatening war crimes for political leverage.

The laws of armed conflict don’t work the way our mob boss in chief talks. International humanitarian law requires distinction between military objectives and civilian objects. The ICRC states plainly that power plants are civilian objects and are protected against attack, and Reuters has already reported that legal experts said Trump’s previous threats against other essential civilian infrastructure could violate international humanitarian law. Deliberately attacking essential services and civilian infrastructure can amount to war crimes.

So this is the reality of what he posted on Easter morning and then threw a “Praise be to Allah” on top — not toughness, not strategy, not some brilliant political maneuvering — a public threat to bomb a country’s civilian infrastructure unless it gives him what he wants on a deadline that he pulled out of his ass based on his tv viewing patterns. That is escalation rhetoric masked as strength, and it’s the language of someone trying to dominate the news cycle, not resolve a crisis.

Trump has always thrived on distraction and being able to dictate the narrative the mainstream media feeds the public. That’s why there has been constant chatter about the war being started in the first place to distract from the Epstein fiasco he was facing before he kicked it off with bombing a girls’ school. There was never any large scale planning for this, it has all been on the fly and reactionary based on the political problems Trump is facing at home — just like we saw with the operation that led to the capture and kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

The American people are being led by a man who is suspected of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s child-trafficking network and members of Congress have reported that there are credible accusations that involve Donald Trump possibly raping a child. We live in the most ass backward of times if that isn’t an immediate pulling of the e-brake on democracy.

Let’s zoom out for a second and play hypothetical

We, the American people are being led by a pedophile. A malignant narcissistic pedophile who feels threatened. We are so far beyond him being greedy and a grifter — this is purely self-preservation and historical legacy aka “being remembered forever” Ala Hitler, Stalin, etc.. We forced Congress to pass a law that would release the files that would show whether or not he was a pedophile and a rapist (possible murderer) of children, and he said “okay fine.” But then he didn’t do it.

We rightfully said, “hell the fuck no, dude.”

And then Bibi came to him and was like, “Hey buddy… I see you’re in a bad spot. I could get you out of it but you’d have to do me a favor.”

And now the entire future of the country is absolutely torched because he got us into this war as a distraction/favor to his overlord and we are shooting missiles into girls’ schools that could be spent on healthcare. I just saw a report out of Iran that the Iranian military shot down another MQ-9 Reaper drone, at a cost of $54 million each when they are fully loaded.

$54 million dollars would pay for the healthcare of 7,000 Americans pre-ACA subsidies and just under 53,000 post-subsidies for a full year.

That’s what we are watching right now while Congress does nothing.

Which brings us to Trump’s sudden turn toward christian rhetoric and the hypocrisy and outright cruelty of misusing ‘Alhamudulilah’ in an open threat toward Iran.

The sudden surge in Christian nationalist messaging, the “easter miracle” language about a rescued pilot in an unnecessary war, the overt displays of faith from Trump and his batshit crazy cabinet — it’s all part of the same song and dance. They don’t use religion to guide them, they use it to justify whatever they’re already going to do and make it palatable for what’s left of the MAGA base.

That’s how you get a president threatening to bomb civilian infrastructure in a Muslim country on Easter morning, then throwing out “Praise be to Allah” like it’s a joke he expects his audience to laugh at.

And they do.

Because at this point, the beliefs system isn’t built on any form of morality, it’s pure alignment. If the cruelty is aimed at the right people it will always get a pass. If the violence is framed as righteous, it gets defended. If the language contradicts everything they claim to believe, they outright ignore it.

That’s what Christian nationalism looks like in practice — power wrapped inside religion being used to excuse anything. And when you step back and look at the full picture of the threats, the timing, the distractions, their rhetoric — it all points in the same direction.

Control.

Control of what people are paying attention to and how his base interprets what they’re seeing. Control of whether any of it ever reaches a point where it turns into real consequences. Because as long as the conversation stays on war, religion, and whatever spectacle he throws out next, it never has time to settle on the things that actually threaten him.

It’s why the christian rhetoric is so important. It’s not about faith, it’s the framing. If you can convince people they are part of something righteous, something under attack, something chosen, then it doesn’t matter how many contradictions stack up in front of them. It doesn’t matter if the message shifts, if the facts don’t line up, or if the behavior cuts against everything they claim to believe. Loyalty replaces their judgement. Alignment to Trump and “Murica” replaces their morality. And once that happens, you don’t need to win an argument — you just need to keep your people in line.

That’s his play.

Not winning the midterms. Not fixing the economy. Not even finishing the war in any meaningful way. Just maintaining enough control over the narrative and the people who still believe that nothing can stop him in the short term. And if nothing stops him, then he keeps going.

Not faith.

Not strategy.

Control.

Until next time,

Evan.