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David Hurwitz's avatar
David Hurwitz
20h

Is there going to be a “next time,” Evan? Unfortunately, the suffering that has already occurred may only be the tip of the iceberg compared to what may come next.

Humanity itself may even be on the “Eve of Destruction,” in the words of Barry McGuire, largely because of the depravity of the Trump regime and moral turpitude of the American people.

We are our own worst enemy being that we opted to reelect a raging psychopath knowing full well who and what he is.

Fascism came to America wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross. And we the American people fell for it. Shame on us!

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3 replies by Evan Fields and others
Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
20h

I recently used the word “batshit”, but regretted disparaging bats. Henceforth I shall say Trumpshit crazy. Speaking of batty stuff, I’m still waiting for my vampire husband to find me. It’s been over 400 years, but who’s Counting. ✨🖤🧛🏻‍♂️🖤💫

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