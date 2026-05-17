Greetings from the Underground and welcome to another edition of Policy Gripes,

A couple weeks ago I introduced a new series where I’ll go over current events through a policy lens. The goal is to dig deeper than the outrage cycles of mainstream media to look at the actual systems underneath issues with the law, court decisions, institutional structures, and policy failures that shape how power is wielded in this country. We’ll break down what the issue is, how current policy operates, the historical and constitutional framework behind it, and what realistic reforms should look like moving forward.

Voting rights have been back in the national spotlight after the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais, which significantly weakened Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and immediately triggered new redistricting fights across the South. States like Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee are already moving to redraw congressional maps in ways critics argue dilute Black voting power while remaining legally defensible under the Court’s new framework. The issue is no longer just explicit voter suppression… it’s about how maps and procedural rules reshape our representation while appearing “race-neutral” on paper.

At the same time, concerns surrounding Palantir continue to grow as government agencies expand use of large-scale data systems. The company’s platforms are tied to intelligence, military, immigration, and law-enforcement operations for years including contracts connected to ICE and federal data integration systems. Surveillance is no longer just about what information the government directly collects. It’s increasingly about what information agencies can purchase, combine, and operationalize through private contractors and interconnected databases.

That brings us to geofence warrants and the Fourth Amendment. The Supreme Court is now weighing Chatrie v. United States, a case centered on whether police can compel companies like Google to hand over location data from every device inside a geographic area during a specific time window. Instead of identifying a suspect and then obtaining a warrant, investigators can search a crowd first and determine suspicion afterward. The constitutional question is larger than one robbery case in Virginia. It goes directly into what privacy, probable cause, and public space mean in a world where nearly everyone carries a device constantly recording where they’ve been.

Voting Rights, Gerrymandering, and the Quiet Rewriting of Representation

For many Americans, voter suppression still conjures up images of another generation — one of literacy tests, poll taxes, and state troopers standing outside polling places in the Jim Crow South. The assumption is that attacks on voting rights have to be obvious to be real, or that they have to openly announce their racism.

Modern voting law rarely works that way.

Today, representation is more often shaped through maps, procedural rules, burdens of proof, and legal standards that appear race-neutral on paper while still producing unequal outcomes. The issue isn’t whether people are allowed to vote, it’s whether communities can meaningfully translate votes into representation once the system around them has been engineered to dilute their political power.

That fight returned to the center of American politics after SCOTUS’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais, a ruling that reshaped how states can use race when drawing congressional maps. The case involved Louisiana’s congressional districts and whether the state’s second majority-Black district constituted an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The court ultimately ruled that the district violated the Equal Protection Clause, despite arguments that Louisiana was attempting to comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision immediately sent shockwaves through redistricting battles across the South because it narrowed the space states have to draw districts that preserve minority voting power while still surviving constitutional scrutiny.

The effects were immediate. Louisiana lawmakers quickly moved to eliminate one of the state’s two majority-Black congressional districts, while Alabama officials sought relief from prior court orders that had required maps providing Black voters a stronger opportunity to elect candidates of choice. In practical terms, the decision created a contradiction that states now have to navigate: they can be sued for failing to account for racial vote dilution under the Voting Rights Act, but they can also be sued for accounting for race too directly when attempting to comply with it.

That contradiction is the center of modern voting-rights law.

To understand how we arrived here, it helps to look at the legal framework of the Voting Rights Act itself. Section 2 prohibits voting practices that result in racial discrimination, even without explicit discriminatory intent. In Thornburg v. Gingles (1986), the Supreme Court established the framework courts still use in vote-dilution cases. Plaintiffs generally have to show that a minority population is sufficiently large and geographically compact to form a district, that it is politically cohesive, and that majority voting patterns usually defeat the minority group’s preferred candidates.

That standard became one of the primary legal tools for challenging maps that diluted minority voting strength.

For decades, another major part of the Voting Rights Act operated alongside Section 2: preclearance. Under Section 5 of the Act, jurisdictions with histories of discrimination were required to obtain federal approval before changing election laws or district maps. But in Shelby County v. Holder (2013), the Supreme Court struck down the coverage formula determining which jurisdictions were subject to preclearance. The Court argued that the formula relied on outdated conditions and infringed on state sovereignty.

The practical effect was huge. States previously subject to federal oversight could now implement voting changes without prior approval, shifting the burden onto plaintiffs to challenge those laws after the fact through litigation. In other words, instead of preventing discriminatory systems before implementation, the law increasingly required affected communities to fight expensive, lengthy legal battles after the damage had already occurred.

The Court’s 2023 decision in Allen v. Milligan initially appeared to strengthen Section 2 protections when it upheld a challenge to Alabama’s congressional map and required a second district where Black voters had an opportunity to elect representatives of choice. But Louisiana v. Callais complicated that trajectory by tightening the scrutiny around race-conscious districting itself.

That is the larger policy issue unfolding in America.

The modern debate isn’t over whether race can be considered in redistricting, it’s whether the law has created a system where minority voting power can be diluted through technically legal mechanisms while courts narrow the tools available to challenge the outcomes. And because redistricting happens through maps, formulas, demographics, and litigation standards… most Americans never see it happening in real time.

That is what makes gerrymandering such an effective political tool.

A district map can determine which communities are divided, which populations get packed together, which parties maintain power, and which voters effectively lose influence before Election Day arrives. The process does not require overtly racist language or bans on participation, only that enough legal and procedural insulation is there to survive judicial review.

The current environment has also normalized mid-decade redistricting fights in ways that further destabilize public trust. Historically, congressional maps were generally redrawn after the census every ten years. Increasingly, states are attempting redraws whenever political opportunities emerge, often after favorable court rulings. That creates a system where electoral rules can shift repeatedly depending on who controls the state legislatures, the governor’s office, and judicial interpretations at any given moment.

The result is a democracy that can remain formally functional while becoming structurally less representative.

None of this means that every redistricting dispute is simple or that every district involving race is unconstitutional. Legislatures still have to balance geography, communities of interest, equal population requirements, and constitutional limits. The issue is that the legal framework surrounding those decisions has become increasingly unstable and contradictory, making representation itself more vulnerable to manipulation.

That vulnerability isn’t accidental, it’s the consequence of policy choices, judicial doctrine, and institutional incentives piled up over decades.

There are several realistic policy responses available if lawmakers and courts are serious about stabilizing representation and protecting voting rights moving forward.

Congress could restore a modernized version of pre clearance through new Voting Rights Act legislation using updated coverage formulas tied to contemporary voting rights violations rather than historical conditions alone. Independent redistricting commissions could reduce direct partisan control over congressional maps in states where legislatures currently control the process outright. Federal standards could limit mid-decade congressional redraws except under narrow circumstances such as court ordered corrections. Public transparency requirements could force states to release demographic, partisan, and community impact analyses before maps are finalized, allowing voters to see how representation may shift before elections occur.

Courts could also clarify the balance between Section 2 compliance and Equal Protection doctrine so states are not placed into contradictory legal positions where considering race creates liability while ignoring racial vote dilution creates separate liability.

The country is entering an era where representation can be reshaped quietly through legal doctrine, procedural complexity, and institutional design rather than overt exclusion. The danger isn’t that people lose the right to vote, it’s that the structures surrounding the votes become engineered in ways that weaken political power while preserving the appearance of fairness.

And those systems don’t have to openly discriminate anymore to produce unequal outcomes.

Palantir & The Privatization of Surveillance

For years, most Americans thought about surveillance through the lens of direct government collection. Wiretaps. NSA programs. Metadata leaks. Intelligence agencies intercepting communications after 9/11. The assumption was that surveillance depended primarily on what the government itself gathered and stored.

That is no longer the full picture.

Modern surveillance increasingly operates through a partnership between state agencies, private contractors, interconnected databases, and analytics performs capable of combining enormous amounts of information into searchable systems. The issue is no longer just what the government directly collects. It is what agencies can purchase, aggregate, analyze, and operationalize through companies that exist outside traditional democratic oversight.

Enter Palantir.

Palantir Technologies has become the most influential and controversial data analytics contractor in the United States government. Founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel and others in the aftermath of 9/11 (with reports of CIA funding), the company built its reputation on software designed to help intelligence and law enforcement agencies organize massive datasets and identify patterns inside them. Its Gotham platform, widely used by military, intelligence, and federal agencies allows analysts to pull information from separate databases and search relationships between people, devices, moments, records, and networks.

The company’s early development was backed in part by In-Q-Tel, the CIA-linked venture capital firm created to invest in technologies useful to the intelligence community. That history matters because it illustrates where the company’s foundational purpose originated: large-scale intelligence analysis and data integration.

Over time, those systems expanded beyond counterterrorism and military intelligence and into immigration enforcement, policing, public administration, healthcare infrastructure, and broader government operations.

That expansion is what raises larger policy concerns.

Palantir’s relationship with ICE has become one of the clearest examples of how modern surveillance infrastructure operates. The company has worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for years through platforms designed to help agents identify, track, and deport individuals by combining information from multiple government and commercial databases. Reporting and advocacy investigations surrounding ICE’s ImmigrationOS platform describe systems capable of integrating immigration records, travel history, visa information, law enforcement data, public records, and other datasets into unified investigative tools.

The issue isn’t merely possessing the information, governments have always collected records, it’s the growing ability to centralize and operationalize that information at scale.

A driver’s license database might seem harmless on its own. So might utility records, visa applications, vehicle registrations, social media data, cell phone location history, or financial information sitting in separate systems. But modern analytics platforms are designed specifically to eliminate these separations. The power comes from the combination.

And that combination changes the relationship between citizens and the state.

Once enough information is connected together, ordinary life becomes administratively searchable. Movement patterns become analyzable, associations become trackable, networks become mappable. Investigations no longer depend entirely on identifying a suspect first, they increasingly depend on data points, relationships, patterns, and anomalies inside a system that already contains millions of people.

That is the deeper shift happening beneath most public debate surrounding surveillance.

Much of this infrastructure expands quietly through procurement rather than dramatic legislation. Congress doesn’t always vote on a giant “surveillance bill” that changes everything overnight. Instead, agencies sign government contracts. Databases become interoperable. Software systems gain new capabilities. Data retention policies expand. Vendors add AI-assisted analytics tools. Public agencies integrate systems in the name of efficiency, modernization, or national security.

Procurement becomes policy.

Software architecture becomes policy.

Data retention becomes policy.

Because these systems are highly technical, the public only sees fragments of what they actually do. Oversight becomes difficult when elderly legislators, judges, or even agency officials don’t fully understand how datasets are being combined, what algorithms are prioritizing, or how long information is retained once collected.

That creates a serious democratic accountability problem.

Private companies operating under government contracts can end up shaping the practical scope of state power while remaining less transparent than the agencies themselves. Trade-secret protections, classified systems, procurement structures, and nondisclosure agreements can shield large portions of surveillance infrastructure from meaningful public scrutiny.

The contradiction surrounding Peter Thiel and companies like Palantir also reflects a broader tension inside American politics. Much of Silicon Valley built its public identity around skepticism of government bureaucracy and regulation. Yet many of the same firms increasingly profit from building tools that expand the administrative and enforcement capacity of the state itself.

Surveillance doesn’t disappear once political power changes hands either. Systems built for one administration become available to the next. Authorities justified for one emergency remain in place long after the original justification fades. Once those systems become normalized, the threshold for using them tends to move outward.

The issue isn’t whether government agencies should have access to technology. Modern law enforcement, intelligence, and public administration all require technological systems to function. The issue is whether democratic oversight, constitutional protections, and public accountability are evolving at the same pace as the infrastructure itself.

Right now, they aren’t.

There are several policy responses that could begin addressing that imbalance without crippling legitimate government operations. Congress and state legislatures could require public disclosure of surveillance-related procurement contracts involving data aggregation, AI-assisted analysis, and interagency information sharing. Independent civil-rights impact assessments could become mandatory before agencies deploy large scale analytics platforms. Limits could be placed on how agencies combine datasets across departments without judicial authorization or statutory approval.

Governments could also prohibit agencies from purchasing information through data brokers that would otherwise require warrants if collected directly. Audit requirements could ensure that systems used by ICE, DHS, law enforcement, or intelligence agencies are regularly reviewed for constitutional compliance, data retention practices, discriminatory impacts, and misuse. Stronger deletion requirements could prevent information on uninvolved individuals from remaining permanently inside searchable government systems.

Because the larger issue extends beyond Palantir…

The country is rapidly building administrative systems capable of turning ordinary life into searchable intelligence. Not through one dramatic act of authoritarianism, but through contracts, databases, procurement decisions, and interconnected technologies layered together over time. And most Americans will never see those systems until they find themselves inside them.

Geofence Warrants & The Fourth Amendment

For most of American history, the Fourth Amendment operated on a relatively simple principle: the government needed a reason to search you before it conducted the search. Police identified a suspect, established probable cause, obtained a warrant, and then searched for evidence connected to that person.

Modern surveillance technology has begun reversing that sequence.

Today, law enforcement agencies increasingly possess tools that allow them to search large groups of people first and determine who appears suspicious afterward. The clearest example of that shift is the growing use of geofence warrants — a controversial investigative tool now sitting at the center of one of the most important Fourth Amendment cases the Supreme Court has considered in years.

That case is Chatrie v. United States.

At issue is whether police can compel companies like Google to provide location data from every device inside a specific geographic area during a particular time period. In the underlying case, investigators responding to a 2019 credit union robbery in Virginia obtained a warrant directing Google to search its location history database for devices with a roughly 150-meter radius around the bank during the timeframe of the robbery. From there, investigators narrowed the pool of devices until they identified a suspect.

That investigative model represents a major constitutional shift.

Traditionally, police identified a suspect first and then sought authority to search them. Geofence warrants invert the logic. Investigators can now search a digital crowd and build suspicion afterward. This changes the relationship between ordinary citizens and the Fourth Amendment.

A person no longer has to be suspected of committing a crime to become part of a government search, they just have to be nearby. Walking past the wrong building, driving through the wrong intersection, attending the wrong protest, or standing near the wrong store at the wrong time — they can all place someone inside a searchable dataset without their knowledge.

That is the larger constitutional issue now unfolding in American law.

The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable searches and seizures and requires warrants to be supported by probable cause and particularity. Historically, these protections developed around physical spaces and tangible evidence — homes, papers, vehicles, private property. But modern surveillance increasingly revolves around digital records generated automatically by ordinary life itself.

Cell phones constantly produce location information, apps record movement patterns, and devices interact with Wi-Fi networks, GPS systems, Bluetooth signals, and cell towers throughout the day. Most people are carrying systems capable of generating a highly detailed map of their movements without actively thinking about it.

The legal framework surrounding that data has evolved unevenly over time.

In Katz v. United States (1967), the Supreme Court established that the Fourth Amendment protects people, not just physical places, introducing the idea of a “reasonable expectation of privacy.” Decades later, cases like Smith v. Maryland helped establish the “third-party doctrine,” where information voluntarily shared with companies could lose some Fourth Amendment protection because it had been disclosed to another party.

That doctrine made more sense in a world of bank records and dialed phone numbers.

It becomes a lot more complicated in a world where phones generate continuous location histories capable of revealing where you sleep, worship, protest, work, seek medical care, or spend time socially. The Supreme Court acknowledged part of that reality in United States v. Jones (2012), which dealt with GPS tracking, and more directly in Carpenter v. United States (2018), where the Court ruled that historical cell-site location data generally requires a warrant because of how deeply revealing location information can be.

But Carpenter left major questions unresolved.

The government’s argument in cases like Chatrie is that geofence warrants are limited in time and geography and involve users voluntarily sharing data with companies like Google. Privacy advocates counter that the constitutional problem is broader: these searches sweep in large numbers of people who are not individually suspected of anything and effectively allow police to work backward from a digital crowd toward a suspect.

That’s why geofence warrants are often described as “reverse searches.”

The government is no longer saying:

“We have probable cause to search this person.”

Instead, the process becomes:

“Search everyone in this area and determine who appears suspicious.”

The constitutional danger is not merely the existence of location data. It is the normalization of systems where suspicion can be generated after the search has already occurred.

Geofence warrants expanded rapidly over the last several years. Reports showed Google receiving thousands of geofence requests annually before the company changed parts of its location history storage policies. Privacy and civil liberties organizations warned that reverse search warrants could expand beyond location data into broader categories of digital behavior, including search histories, online activity, or other forms of behavioral analysis.

That is where the issue begins connecting back to larger surveillance infrastructure itself.

Once government agencies possess systems capable of aggregating and operationalizing enormous datasets — whether through internal databases, contractors, or analytics platforms — the distinction between targeted investigation and generalized digital searching begins to erode. Geofence warrants aren’t just about one robbery case in Virginia, they represent a larger policy question surrounding how constitutional protections function in a society where ordinary movement constantly generates searchable data.

And unlike older forms of surveillance, these systems scale quietly.

A single warrant can sweep in dozens or hundreds of uninvolved people. Data can be retained, cross-referenced, or combined with other systems. Individuals may never know their information was reviewed. Courts may approve technically narrow warrants that still expose large groups of innocent people to government scrutiny simply because they occupied the same physical space as a crime.

The result is a constitutional framework struggling to keep pace with technological capability.

None of this means law enforcement should be unable to use technology to investigate serious crimes. Police agencies need investigative tools, and digital evidence has solved violent offenses, kidnappings, robberies, and other serious cases. The issue is whether constitutional safeguards are evolving at the same pace as the surveillance infrastructure itself.

Right now, they are not.

There are several policy responses available that could preserve legitimate investigations while restoring stronger Fourth Amendment protections. Congress and state legislatures could prohibit broad reverse-location and reverse-keyword warrants except under narrow circumstances involving serious violent crimes. Courts could require individualized probable cause before identifying information tied to specific devices is disclosed to investigators. Strict geographic and time limitations could reduce the number of uninvolved individuals swept into searches.

Additional safeguards could include mandatory deletion requirements for innocent individuals’ data, transparency reporting on how often reverse-search warrants are used, independent judicial review before deanonymization occurs, and restrictions on searching sensitive locations such as houses of worship, medical facilities, schools, or political demonstrations.

Governments could also close the growing loophole surrounding data brokers by prohibiting agencies from purchasing location information that would otherwise require a warrant if collected directly.

Because the larger issue extends beyond one Supreme Court case.

The Fourth Amendment was designed around the idea that the government needed a reason to search people before conducting the search itself. Reverse search systems increasingly flip that principle upside down. Instead of developing suspicion and then searching, modern surveillance infrastructure allows the search to happen first while suspicion is constructed afterward.

And once ordinary movement becomes searchable by default, privacy is no longer something people actively lose but something they never meaningfully possessed in the first place.

In Conclusion…

What ties all of these issues together is that they rarely show up dramatically. Voting rights aren’t usually weakened through grand speeches anymore, they’re reshaped through maps, procedural rules, and judicial doctrine. Surveillance infrastructure doesn’t expand through one massive law that everyone notices at once, it grows through procurement contracts, interconnected databases, and technologies that quietly become normalized over time. Even the Fourth Amendment itself is being tested not by cops kicking down doors, but by systems capable of searching digital crowds before suspicion is ever established.

That’s really why I wanted to start Policy Gripes. I think people deserve to understand the systems governing their lives beyond whatever outrage cycle dominates mainstream media or social media for the week. These issues can seem overly technical or bureaucratic, but they shape representation, privacy, accountability, and power in ways most Americans feel before they can fully see them. And as always, your support and subscriptions allow me to continue doing this kind of work independently. I genuinely appreciate you taking the time to read it.

Until next time,

Evan.