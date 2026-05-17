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Deb's avatar
Deb
12hEdited

I’ve been highly suspicious for a number of years, especially after I learned in the 2010’s that the phone companies and govt were building data centers with HUGE storage capacities. It was done very quietly. Since I was in IT and regularly read industry news, I learned of it. My guess is the general population did not. My focus was security and I myself am a bit of a privacy freak.

I’ve said for a very long time that our technical capabilities have far outstripped our ability to deal with said capabilities in a mature and ethical manner. The rise of Palantir and other such companies has only reinforced my view. Their capabilities are truly frightening. Given some of the reporting around techno-feudalism, it’s more than frightening. Computers and their programs are tools, nothing more. It’s the ppl and their intentions that live behind them that bear watching and guardrails.

I don’t know how we deal with this. A lot of ppl do not understand it and there are many digital natives that truly don’t even understand or relate to the concept of privacy. When I was coming up, one could go off grid and truly be lost to the world. I’m not even sure that’s possible any more. These are certainly important questions and need to be part of the national discourse.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
12h

Far too many people do not understand what’s happening and more importantly, what’s coming next. Thank you

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