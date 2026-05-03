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Patricia Murphy's avatar
Patricia Murphy
13h

I love this. When I was a manager, I looked for problems like this so we could improve and make lasting change for the better. Please keep doing this series!

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Reese's avatar
Reese
12h

I love this. Looking forward to the next one

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