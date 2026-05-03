Greetings from the underground,

Grad school wasn’t easy. It was constant reading, writing, thinking, and research — over and over again until it rewired how I saw the world.

Now… I see systems, rules, regulations — the logic behind why things are built the way they are and how quickly they fall apart when people decide that the rules don’t apply to them.

So, now that I’m free to do my own thing… I’m going to write about it more.

Consider this Policy Gripes, an every so often series of the small (and not so small) things that break the systems we all rely on, and why they’re worth paying attention to.

Backing In, Blocking Everyone, and the Rules People Pretend Don’t Matter

There’s this thing people love to do today, like they’re tactically parking a military vehicle for quick departure but turning it into a personality trait — backing into parking spaces.

Some people swear by it. Others think it’s obnoxious. But…

There isn’t a universal law that says you can’t do it.

Parking rules are usually local. Some cities restrict reverse parking in certain areas because of enforcement issues like reading license plates or because angled spaces are designed to work one way. But broadly speaking, the law isn’t about how you park, it’s about whether you’re screwing things up for everyone else while you do it.

Take Colorado Revised Statutes § 42-4-1211. It doesn’t say “don’t back into parking spaces,” it says you can’t back a vehicle in unless it can be done safely and without interfering with traffic.

And the safety argument isn’t as simple as people think. AAA has pointed out that backing out of spaces is often more dangerous than backing into them. In busy lots, pulling forward out of a space gives drivers better visibility and reduces the chance of hitting pedestrians or other cars. One study found that in serious parking lot crashes, about 90% happened while drivers were backing out, not in.

So, backing into a space isn’t automatically the problem.

But that doesn’t mean what we are seeing happen every day actually works, because parking lots weren’t built for what American vehicles have become.

A standard parking space in the U.S. is about 8.5 to 9 feet wide and about 18 feet long. That made sense when cars were smaller.

Now look at something like a modern F-150 or a Chevy Silverado.

You’re talking about a truck that’s over 19 feet long and nearly 8 feet wide without mirrors — add on one of those oversized trailer hitches and it’s asinine.

So when one of those trucks decides they’re going to back into a space in a crowded lot: they swing wide, they stop traffic in both directions, the bumper hangs out into the aisle or sidewalk (blocking access for disabled people and wheel chairs) and the mirrors push into any pedestrian path that’s left.

Now everyone else — the people trying to get in, get out, grab groceries, go home — they all have to stop and wait while one person completes a maneuver that “technically” fits but fucks everyone else.

It’s not just “annoying,” and it’s not a pet peeve.

These vehicles actually change how safe a public space is.

Research from Consumer Reports found that some full-size pickups have blind spots 11 feet longer than sedans because of hood height. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has shown that forward visibility has grown worse over time, with some SUVs showing up to a 58% reduction in visibility within a 10-meter range, and larger blind zones are being linked to a 70% higher risk of pedestrian crashes during turns.

So when you combine oversized vehicles, tight parking infrastructure, and drivers making slow, wide, obstructive maneuvers…

You don’t just get inconvenience… You get risk. You get a system that works on paper but breaks down the second a child runs into the street after a ball.

And the fix isn’t complicated…

Designate larger vehicle spaces where they belong, on the edges of lots. Enforce obstruction rules instead of arguing about preference. Stop allowing vehicles to hang into pedestrian areas that fuck over disabled people. Update parking standards for the vehicles we actually have now, not the ones from 20 years ago.

We already regulate visibility when it becomes deadly, the federal government required backup cameras in most vehicles under 10,000 lbs starting in 2018 because people were getting hurt and killed backing up.

So the logic is there… we just haven’t applied it to the rest of the problem.

Phones While Driving

Every time you’re on a local street, a parkway, a highway, or the interstate… you’re guaranteed to see someone looking down at their cell phone.

I drive I-25 almost every day and there’s always some asshole in the left lane going 65 in a 75. Cars are forced to move into the right lane to pass them and get where the hell they’re going. As you pass them, it’s some moron staring down at their phone and not paying attention.

You say to yourself, “this mother fucker… PAY ATTENTION AND GET OFF YOUR PHONE!” Because it’s a simple rule, and actually a law, that you can’t be on your phone while driving — but everyone still does it and cops don’t seem to give a damn.

We don’t need more awareness campaigns. We don’t need another billboard or highway sign telling people “put the phone down.” We already know what’s going on, we already know it’s dangerous, and we know how to fix it — we just haven’t decided to.

There’s no single federal law banning phone use while driving. Instead, it’s a patchwork system handled at the state level. Most states have taken some form of action — typically banning texting, restricting handheld use, or placing stricter limits on younger drivers. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, those are the three primary approaches used across the country.

At this point, the baseline is that texting while driving is broadly illegal. As of recent federal tracking, 49 states and multiple U.S. territories ban it for all drivers.

Places like Colorado have gone further. As of 2025, drivers are required to use hands-free devices for calls and navigation. You can’t hold your phone. You can’t text. Violations come with fines and points on your license that escalate with repeat offenses.

So the system has already acknowledged the risk, but solving it is another issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that distracted driving killed over 3,200 people in 2024. The Federal Communications Commission has highlighted that even a quick glance at a phone (5 seconds) means traveling the length of a football field at high speeds without looking at the road.

And yet… people still do it.

According to AAA, more than 90% of drivers recognize that texting or scrolling while driving is dangerous. At the same time, large numbers admit they still do it by sending messages, reading notifications, or holding their phones while behind the wheel.

Phones aren’t neutral tools, they’re engineered systems designed to hold our attention. Notifications, app design, message previews, vibration patterns… everything is built to pull you back in. That doesn’t stop the moment you get into a car.

And we know that because the companies involved acknowledge the limitations.

Verizon has pointed to research showing that even hands-free use reduces driver attention, with measurable drops in brain activity tied to visual processing during conversations. The National Safety Council has been even more direct by saying hands-free technology doesn’t eliminate cognitive distraction. The problem isn’t just that your hands are occupied, it’s that your attention is as well.

So when laws focus primarily on handheld use, they are only addressing part of the issue.

Layer in behavioral data that shows even with laws in place, drivers are still interacting with their phones at a steady pace. One analysis found that drivers spend nearly two minutes per hour tapping or interacting with their devices while driving — that adds up quickly across millions of drivers and billions of miles.

And the technology to limit the behavior already exists.

Modern smart phones are fully capable of detecting when you are driving. Apple devices have a “Driving Focus” mode that can activate automatically based on motion or vehicle connection. Android devices have similar modes and Do Not Disturb features that can reduce or silence notifications while in motion.

These systems can: block incoming alerts, send automatic replies, limit app functionality, and reduce temptation to engage.

They’re already built into your device but they’re always optional. You can turn them off as soon as the notification pops up or they can be disabled in your settings.

The fixes aren’t complicated and they don’t require reinventing anything. Phones can default to driving mode when sustained vehicle speed movement is detected and provide an override for passengers. Manufacturers can require users to actively opt out, rather than passively ignore the safety features. App functionality can be locked — especially high distraction features like video and typing — and limited while a device is in motion unless a user confirms they aren’t driving.

Regulators can move beyond handheld bans and begin addressing cognitive distraction as part of the safety framework. And carriers and phone makers can standardize these protections instead of treating them as optional add ons buried in menus.

None of these eliminate personal responsibility, but they recognize reality. People don’t make perfect decisions in environments to pull their attention away from what they should be doing — but we can put policies in place that account for that and have stricter settings on accessing your phone while driving.

No Duty to Protect

I was watching an old rerun of FBI this morning and something clicked.

A mother reports her daughter as missing and nothing happens. Days pass. Then a senator’s daughter goes missing and suddenly the gears of the system grind into place — resources mobilize, leads are followed, doors get kicked in. The senator’s daughter is found alive. The working class mother who pleaded with the FBI days earlier, found out her daughter was dead. It feels like a tv exaggeration, but the reason it clicked was because it reflects something real about how our system is structured. Urgency isn’t evenly distributed, and in many cases, it’s not legally required to be.

Under U.S. law, police are generally not constitutionally required to protect any specific individual from harm. The foundation for that principle comes from DeShaney v. Winnebago County, where the Supreme Court held that the Fourteenth Amendment does not impose an affirmative duty on the state to protect individuals from private violence. In that case, a child suffered severe abuse after social services failed to intervene despite clear warning signs. The Court acknowledged the tragedy, but concluded that the Constitution protects people from the state, it doesn’t guarantee protection by it.

That principle was reinforced years later in Town of Castle Rock v. Gonzales. A mother repeatedly contacted police to enforce a restraining order against her estranged husband after he abducted their children. Officers didn’t act in time. The children were murdered. The Court ruled that even with a court order in place, police were not constitutionally obligated to enforce it in a way that created individual liability.

At the state level, courts have reached similar conclusions. In Warren v. District of Columbia, the court held that police duties are owed to the public at large, not specific individuals — unless a “special relationship” exists, such as custody. Absent that, failure to act doesn’t typically create legal liability.

Taken together, these cases establish a clear doctrine: police have broad discretion in how and when they respond, and that discretion is legally protected in almost all circumstances.

That’s the system.

Now take that framework and place it in the real world.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of missing-person cases are reported in the United States. According to federal data, more than half of missing person records were entered in 2024, with tens of thousands still active at year’s end. The volume alone means prioritization is happening. Resources are finite. Investigators make decisions about which cases receive immediate attention, which ones are escalated, and which ones sit.

But once protection becomes discretionary, the question shifts from “who needs help?” to “who gets it first?”

And we know where that leads..

Research has shown that attention — from both media and the public — isn’t evenly distributed. Studies on what has been termed “missing white woman syndrome” have found that cases involving white women receive disproportionately more media coverage than those involving people of color. Zach Sommers documented disparities not only in coverage frequency, but in intensity, shaping which cases gain national attention, and which remain local or invisible. Reporting from outlets like PBS News Hour has highlighted how Black individuals are disproportionately represented among missing persons while receiving less sustained coverage.

Media attention is important because it creates pressure. Pressure influences resource allocation. And resource allocation determines outcomes.

Police influence works the same way.

A case connected to a public official or someone with access to power is more likely to generate urgency — not necessarily because officers care more, but because the consequences of inaction are different. Visibility is higher. Accountability becomes immediate. The cost of delay is reputational, professional, and sometimes political.

For everyone else, that pressure doesn’t exist.

This is how the gap forms.

It’s not written into law that wealthy or connected people receive better protection. It’s not a statute that says one life is worth more than another, but when the system doesn’t require action, it allows discretion. When discretion governs response, outcomes are shaped by visibility, influence, and access.

That’s why the FBI storyline clicked. Not because it was literal, but because it reflects the structure where two cases can exist side by side, and one moves faster than the other for reasons that have nothing to do with urgency of harm and everything to do with urgency of attention.

There are limited exceptions. Courts have recognized duties in situations involving custody where the state has created or increased danger. These are narrow and don’t apply to the majority of cases where individuals seek help and are turned away or deprioritized.

So for most people, if you call for help, there is no absolute legal guarantee of how that help will arrive, when it will arrive, or whether it will arrive on time.

And it’s a policy choice.

Standardized, mandatory intake protocols for missing-person reports can eliminate discretionary delays at the front end. There should be no ambiguity, no informal waiting periods, and no ability to dismiss credible reports without documentation.

Objective escalation criteria like age, medical vulnerability, credible threats, and suspected abduction should automatically trigger investigative action and supervisory review while removing subjective prioritization in early stages.

Departments should be required to track and publicly report response times, investigative steps, and case outcomes, disaggregated by demographics. Transparency is what allows patterns to be identified and addressed.

Independent review mechanisms should be triggered in cases where prior reports were made and a victim is later found deceased, ensuring that failures to act are examined outside the agency involved.

Alert systems — whether Amber, Silver, or endangered missing alerts — should be standardized and applied based on criteria, not visibility or external pressure.

And most importantly, there should be a narrowly defined pathway for civil liability in cases where agencies fail to follow required protocols in the face of credible danger. Not every tragedy should result in a lawsuit, but when rules exist and are ignored.. there should be consequences.

These are the kinds of things I notice everywhere. Not the big headline issues, but the smaller decisions, rules, and gaps in the system that quietly shape how everything actually functions. Some of them are easy fixes. Some are more complicated and baked into the way our laws and institutions operate. But they all matter, because small features don’t stay small. They stack, they compound, and over time they turn into larger societal problems that we keep asking ourselves how we ended up with.

If this is the kind of work you find valuable — breaking down how systems function, not just reacting to what’s happening or feeding you advertisement filled articles — your support is what allows me to keep doing it. Subscribing, sharing, and engaging with these pieces helps me spend the time to research, write, and put information out in a way that’s accessible and honest.

I appreciate you being here and taking the time to read it.

Until next time,

Evan.