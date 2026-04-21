Greetings from the Underground,

There’s a lot of moving parts this week and we’re trying to get on our feet by digging into work.

Lincoln Square made a decision yesterday that turned things upside down on our end, but it also clarified something I’ve been thinking about for a while now: what this political media ecosystem actually is, who it serves, and where it’s heading.

So that’s where we’re starting today.

Last week, TMZ expanded its footprint into Washington, D.C., opening a bureau focused on covering Congress, federal agencies, and the broader political ecosystem.

The move marks a notable shift for a company best known for celebrity coverage, paparazzi tactics, and rapid-fire publishing. According to reporting and public statements tied to the expansion, the D.C. operation is designed to pursue political stories with the same urgency and style that built TMZ’s brand in entertainment media by prioritizing speed, exclusivity, and direct confrontation.

Early coverage has reflected that approach. Reporters have been seen approaching members of Congress in public settings, capturing candid footage, and publishing stories that emphasize optics, behavior, and perceived hypocrisy—especially during moments of political tension, including government funding disputes and recess periods.

The expansion comes at a time when the boundaries between political journalism and entertainment media have been increasingly blurred. Social media platforms reward immediacy and virality, cable news frequently adopts personality-driven formats, and elected officials themselves often become celebrity-like public profiles.

Within that environment, TMZ’s entry into Washington is less an outlier than a continuation of a broader shift in America—one where political coverage is shaped as much by attention economics as it is traditional reporting standards.

TMZ’s DNA

In a political environment where image, spectacle, and personality carry as much weight as their policy position, it was only a matter of time before entertainment culture fully emerged with politics.

So the question isn’t really why TMZ ended up here…

It’s why now and what they’re bringing with them. To understand that, you have to look at how TMZ was built.

I grew up in Southern California while TMZ was just taking off, and if you were around it, it was unavoidable. Cameras everywhere outside restaurants. Photographers waiting outside clubs. People getting followed from their cars to the moment they walked in the house.

And over time, that environment began to escalate.

TMZ didn’t invent paparazzi culture, but it helped reshape it. The demand for real time content turned celebrity coverage into something that was aggressive, immediate, and more difficult to escape. Critics have pointed out for years that the outlet relied heavily on footage and photos captured through intrusive methods, including paparazzi chasing young Hollywood stars through public spaces in ways that were described as dangerous and excessive — bright flashes while people were driving, ignoring traffic laws, pushing samaritans out of the way.

The pressure for not only a single paparazzi to be the one that got “the shot,” but TMZ to deliver immediately, created a feedback loop.

The more chaotic the footage, the more valuable it became. The more invasive the access, the more attention it generated. Eventually, the line between documenting behavior and provoking it began to blur.

You saw it play out in real time with people like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton—young stars who became constant targets during the height of that era. The culture around them was more than coverage — it was the pursuit, the saturation, and it drove a media ecosystem that rewarded whoever got it first.

In January 2008, during a 5150 psychiatric hold at the home of Britney Spears, emergency responders were delayed at the gate due to the number of photographers gathered outside. During that delay, Spears was reportedly under the influence and had locked herself in a bathroom with her infant child. After a standoff, she was eventually placed into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital. The scene quickly became a spectacle that was flooded with paparazzi trying to catch every moment, turning a medical emergency into content centered on one of their most relentlessly targeted subjects.

Paparazzi point cameras into the back of an ambulance as pop-star Britney Spears was removed from her home in early 2008 under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Because TMZ is optimized for speed and being the first wasn’t just their goal, it was the business model. When speed becomes the product, everything else starts to bend around it — including facts, integrity, and accuracy.

Verification gets compressed, context gets stripped, and judgement calls are made at the expense of basic responsibility.

In 2020, TMZ was the first outlet to report the death of Kobe Bryant. The report spread instantly, it was the worst day of my life and I’ll never forget my friend calling me and asking me to check TMZ and tell me it wasn’t true. The backlash for TMZ was immediate after it became clear that family members had not yet been formally notified. Law enforcement officials publicly criticized the decision, and multiple lawsuits from Bryant’s widow followed.

That wasn’t an isolated controversy. Over the years, the outlet has faced repeated criticism for publishing sensitive or graphic information, including details families asked to remain private and footage that sparked backlash after being released.

But those moments weren’t a deviation from TMZ’s model, they were working exactly as intended.

Relentless. Immediate. Unforgiving.

And now that model is being applied in Washington D.C. There’s an argument for what that could mean — more visibility, less insulation, politicians being confronted outside of controlled environments instead of speaking through carefully managed press appearances. But the model doesn’t change just because the subject does.

If anything, it scales.

Because when you take a system built on speed, confrontation, and attention—and drop it into the center of American politics—you don’t just get faster political coverage, you get politics filtered through the same lens that once turned personal breakdowns into headlines.

So, what happens when the culture that chased celebrities through Hollywood streets starts chasing power in Washington? And what is the cost of being first when the stakes aren’t fame, but governance?

Politics is the Perfect Target

The conditions that made TMZ successful in Los Angeles already exist in Washington.

Politics has been moving toward a performance-based ecosystem for years — especially the last decade since Donald Trump entered politics. Elected officials build followings, manage personal brands, and operate in a media environment that rewards visibility as much as substance. Cable news and mainstream media have leaned into personality-driven coverage, often prioritizing conflict and immediacy over depth and facts. Social media has accelerated the shift by compressing complex policy discussions into moments that can be clipped, shared, and reacted to in seconds.

In that environment, the distinction between political figures and public figures has blurred. Lawmakers are no longer only judged on votes and legislation, they’re judged on their presence, tone, and how they carry themselves in unscripted moments.

That’s the space TMZ operates in.

When the outlet began covering Congress during the Department of Homeland Security standoff, its focus was not the committee hearings or legislative text — it was where lawmakers were, what they were doing, and how that behavior looked against the backdrop of furloughed workers. Photographs of Senator Lindsey Graham with a bubble wand wandering around DisneyWorld and other members of Congress on vacation circulated alongside reports of missing paychecks and financial strain for federal employees.

The framing was simple, but difficult to ignore.

That approach works because it translates governance into something visual and accessible. It removes the layers of process and replaces them with moments that feel direct for the people.

TMZ hasn’t necessarily shifted the nature of political coverage, it’s that political coverage has changed enough for TMZ to thrive in it.

The Upside

Traditional political reporting often depends on access. Interviews are scheduled, statements are prepared, information moves through channels that allow elected official to control how and when they respond. That structure can create distance between public officials and the people who are affected by their decisions.

TMZ throws a wrench in that structure.

By approaching lawmakers in public spaces without prior coordination, it forces interactions outside of those controlled environments they thrive in. Responses are immediate. Reactions are unfiltered. The exchange isn’t mediated by a communications team or shaped through multiple rounds of revision.

In some cases, it produces clarity.

During recent funding disputes, the contrast between lawmakers traveling or taking time away from Washington and federal workers missing paychecks became more tangible when it was captured in real time. The images carried weight because they showed behavior rather than describing it. For audiences who felt disconnected from the political process, they were furious to see members of Congress going to Mexico, Las Vegas, and Disneyland for reprieve while they continued to struggle.

There is also broader frustration with how political media operates. Many readers and viewers see a system that prioritizes relationships, insider access, and institutional norms over direct scrutiny. Against that backdrop, a more aggressive approach can feel like something that applies pressure where it is often absent.

That’s the argument in favor for what TMZ is doing.

It reduces distance and forces elected officials into the open where contradictions can be exposed and engagement is forced.

But it does so using a model that was never designed for governance.

The Danger

The underlying structure of TMZ’s reporting doesn’t change just because the subject has shifted from celebrities to elected officials. It remains built around speed, confrontation, and attention. Those elements shape both what is covered and how it is understood.

Moments become elevated because they’re immediate, not because they’re representative or important. Behavior is emphasized over substance because it translates more easily into a visual format. The incentive is to capture reaction rather than explain content — Kash Patel chugging beers over the investigations he could be handling back in D.C.

Over time, that alters the way political information is consumed.

Policy discussions, which are often complex and slow-moving, receive less visibility than brief, high-impact interactions at The Capitol. Legislative outcomes compete with moments that are easier to process and share. The public’s understanding of governance becomes tied to what can be seen quickly rather than what requires sustained attention and critical thought.

That shift rewards performance.

Lawmakers who understand how to navigate that environment may adapt to it by prioritizing visibility and reaction over deliberation. The risk isn’t just that the coverage becomes sensational, it’s that the behavior being covered begins to change in response to the coverage itself.

A system built to capture spectacle can end up encouraging it

— and when that happens, the distinction between reporting on politics and shaping it becomes more difficult to maintain.

Selective Pressure

Questions about consistency follow naturally when it comes to that model.

TMZ is owned by Fox Corporation, placing it within the broader media structure that has well-established political connections. Ownership alone doesn’t determine editorial decisions, but it does influence the environment in which those decisions are made.

The outlet’s approach depends on identifying moments that generate attention and pursuing them aggressively. That creates a form of selective pressure where some stories are elevated quickly and repeatedly while others receive less focus.

If confrontation is applied unevenly, the effect shifts. What appears to be accountability can begin to function as narrative shaping, depending on which individuals and actions are emphasized.

Are members of Congress like Ted Cruz much more likely to get coverage or someone like Jaime Raskin?

Will Fox have influence over the culture inside TMZ’s offices?

The question is not whether TMZ will uncover real behavior, it’s whether the application of its model remains consistent across subjects, or whether it follows a more selective path that rewards access.

That distinction will define how its presence in Washington grows over time.

Bigger Than TMZ

TMZ’s arrival in Washington is more of a reflection of the existing system than a break from it.

The conditions that allowed a celebrity-focused outlet to expand into political coverage were already in place. The emphasis on speed, visibility, and personality had been building across platforms for years. The line between reporting and entertainment had already begun to fade.

What TMZ represents is the removal of any remaining ambiguity.

The model is explicit now.

Coverage is immediate, confrontation is key, and attention drives what rises to the surface. The question isn’t whether that model can function in political media, it already is, it’s what happens when it becomes more entrenched. A system built around capturing moments doesn’t easily return to explaining them and when that shift takes hold, the way power is seen and understood — changes with it.

This week in The Underground:

Wednesday — The Midweek Burn (30 minute livestream) at 2 p.m. ET,

Thursday — The Diogenes Club (intelligent masculinity) w/ Nick Paro, Eric Lullove, and Walter Rhein — Policy article on water usage, droughts, and what you can do to prepare for this summer ( News from Underground )

Friday — The Underground Newsletter ( for paid subscribers ).

Sunday — New Chapters of The American Successor

Until next time,

Evan.

And check out some of my favorite independent authors from across Substack:

Melissa Corrigan, she/her , Dana DuBois, Kristofer Goldsmith, Eric Lullove, Walter Rhein, Suzanne Lambert, Ellie Leonard, Nick Paro, and Abi Baker