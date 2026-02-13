Shane Gillis has a joke that every little boy is his Mom’s first gay best-friend. What you think of him aside, it’s truly a funny bit because it clocks the relationship that young boys experience with the first woman in their life.

You look at your Mom like she’s everything. Protector. Granter of life. Best friend. And there is no embarrassment attached that comes later. It is one of the purest forms of love one can witness or experience.

I was raised primarily by my mother. My dad was in the military and gone a lot, emotionally absent through his own trauma, and my mom was the one who taught me pretty much everything. This matters, not as some romanticized origin story, but as a sociology lesson I didn’t know I was living through. Early attachment teaches you what connection feels like. It teaches you whether emotion is something you’re allowed to bring in the room, or something that should be checked at the door. My baseline was closeness, conversation, feeling, and observation. Not weakness. Awareness.

What I’m talking about is older than identity or politics, older than whatever men are told they’re allowed to feel. I was emotional before I had the language for it. I was introspective before I learned the word. I found it easier to be close to women — not because I was “less masculine,” but because they didn’t ask me to amputate parts of myself that could name what was happening inside me.

Adolescence arrived like it does for a lot of boys: not as any form of natural maturation, but as an initiation. Masculinity wasn’t offered to me as character — it was more a set of prohibitions, a narrowing of the acceptable self. Don’t cry. Don’t overthink. Don’t be a pussy. Don’t be too intense. Don’t be “gay.” I spent my teens and twenties trying to rebel against what shaped me, because society told me that emotional fluency was dependence, softness was fragility, and honesty was room for exposure.

What I see now — on the other side of trauma work, therapy, and the slow unlearning of performance for others — is that the parts I tried to bury were the parts that made me survivable. The softer parts. The outspoken parts. The parts that could sit with pain without converting it into anger. The parts that could tell the truth without needing to dominate something.

If there is a “feminine side” to me, it isn’t a deviation from manhood. It’s the part of me that refused to become numb just to become accepted.

Adolescence

What adolescence does to boys is rarely described honestly. We talk about it as growth, as puberty, as independence, as “becoming a man,” but what it actually functions as is enforcement. It’s the period where the emotional latitude you’re given as a child gets narrowed, not by biology, but by social consequence. You learn very quickly what draws ridicule, what invites suspicion, and what costs you status.

Masculinity isn’t introduced as a set of values so much as a perimeter to stay inside.

This is the thing that people miss when they talk about boys “pulling away” from their mothers or becoming emotionally distant. It isn’t a natural severing. It’s collective pressure. Intimacy becomes suspect. Emotional fluency or empathy gets rebranded as dependency. Sensitivity becomes a liability. But you don’t stop feeling, you stop showing. Because the feedback loop tells you that visibility comes with penalties.

For me, it didn’t arrive in a single moment. I remember in middle school having conflict over my perceived softness despite my size. It made me an easy target. I remember a kid named Noah punching me in the face during passing period in sixth grade. Looking back, I could have hurt the kid, but I let it go and internalized it because my Mom taught me not to fight. Last I checked, Noah was in prison.

I remember my baseball teammate Tyler… he recorded an Eminem cd on a tape for me that he had gotten recently. One morning at school, he gave it to me, called me a ‘faggot’ and then told me we weren’t friends anymore. It was locker rooms. Casual jokes that carried instructions inside them. The message wasn’t just don’t cry, it was don’t reveal anything. Don’t let people see how deeply you register things. Don’t ask too many questions. Don’t ask for help. Don’t linger in emotion.

Convert it into something more simple. Something louder. Something that reads as strength.

What’s often framed as rebellion in teenage boys — recklessness, withdrawal, emotional hardness — is better understood as adaptation. A recalibration to the rules of the room. Masculinity at that stage isn’t about becoming yourself. It’s about whittling yourself down to something safer. Something legible to others. Something that won’t be challenged.

The cost of that edit doesn’t show up immediately. It shows up down the road, when emotional muscles you were told not to use atrophy. When intimacy feels foreign. When anger is the only socially acceptable language for distress. When connection requires translation instead of presence. You don’t realize what you’ve lost because you were taught to mistake numbness for control.

That was the contradiction I lived in for most of my teens and twenties. I wasn’t less emotional — I wasn’t allowed to be emotional. And the farther I got from the parts of myself that could name experience clearly, the more I relied on performance to fill the gap. Strength as posture. Detachment as maturity. Silence as proof of self-sufficiency.

None of it made me feel stronger. It just made me quieter.

Adulthood

Adulthood is where the bills come due — both literally and figuratively.

On paper, everything looks fine. You’re functional. You show up. You work. You keep moving. From the outside, there’s nothing obviously broken. That’s part of the problem. The version of masculinity we’re trained to into doesn’t collapse loudly — at least not at first — it stabilizes just enough to pass inspection.

Weekend long binges followed up by a pristine uniform at Monday morning formation. Early waivers for promotion. Despair and crying in private.

What’s missing isn’t responsibility or effort, it’s internal access.

By adulthood, the emotional restrictions learned in adolescence don’t feel like rules anymore. They feel like infrastructure and personality. Distance gets mislabeled as a form of maturity and stoicism. Silence gets reframed as self-control. The ability to endure without complaint becomes proof of strength, even when endurance is the only thing holding it all together.

You’re expected to manage relationships, conflict, grief, ambition, and loss with the toolset you were never allowed to fully develop. The expectation is competence. The training was avoidance. So what develops instead are workarounds. Anger becomes the acceptable outlet because it reads as decisive. Withdrawal becomes the default because it avoids exposure. Productivity becomes a stand-in for stability. If you’re busy enough, useful enough, successful enough, no one asks what’s happening underneath.

This is how emotional impairment disguises itself as normal adulthood.

You don’t lack feelings — you lack the language to express them.

You don’t lack care — you lack permission.

So distress gets routed into whatever channels remain socially or personally legible. Irritability. Detachment. Control. Sometimes excess risk. Sometimes numbness. Sometimes a low-grade dissatisfaction that never quite escalates but never resolves itself either.

What makes it especially insidious is that it often works — until it doesn’t.

It works in professional settings that reward stoicism. It works in friendships that never go deeper than shared circles. It even works in relationships, for a while, if performance substitutes for presence. But over time, something starts to erode. Intimacy feels like effort. Conflict feels overwhelming or intolerable. Emotional conversations feel like an ambush rather than an opportunity to connect. You begin to sense that you’re reacting to life rather than participating in it.

This is where a lot of men get stuck — not because they’re incapable of growth, but because the problem doesn’t announce itself clearly. There’s often no single failure to point to. No dramatic breakdown. Just a slow recognition that the strategies you were taught to survive adolescence aren’t sufficient for adult life.

I lived, admittedly, in that space for too many years. I could function. I could perform. What I couldn’t do was remain present with discomfort without either shutting down or converting itself into something more acceptable. The emotional fluency I’d once had hadn’t disappeared — it got buried.

That’s the contradiction of adulthood under restrictive masculinity — you’re asked to carry more emotional weight with fewer tools, and praised for pretending you don’t feel the strain.

Eventually that pretense fails. Not because you’re weak, but because it was never sustainable. And when it fails, it doesn’t ask politely. It forces a reckoning — one you can either keep deflecting, or finally face directly.

The Lesson

The problem men face today isn’t simple, but it is consistent. It begins early, shaped by fear and insecurity enforced through peers long before we understand what’s being taken from us. The language changes over time, but the lesson is the same: emotional expression carries risk.

Loneliness isn’t an accident. It’s the byproduct of learning that vulnerability invites punishment. The threat doesn’t disappear with age, it internalizes. Somewhere in the background there’s always the voice of a middle school bully or a former friend, ready to remind you what happens when you reveal too much. So you learn to self-edit. You learn to stay contained. You learn to pass.

Insecurity follows naturally from that training. When certain emotions are framed as disqualifying, you don’t just avoid them — you turn them on yourself. Doubt becomes self-reinforcing. You anticipate rejection before it arrives. You mistake imagined judgement for inevitability, and over time, that expectation begins to shape your behavior more than reality ever did.

What often gets labeled as “toxic” behavior is, in many cases (not all), misdirected survival. When softness is denied, it doesn’t disappear — it reemerges as anger, withdrawal, and performance. We distance ourselves from the emotional literacy we first learned through our mothers, not because it failed us, but because we were taught it would cost us some false sense of belonging. In doing so, we betray the parts of ourselves that once made connection feel natural.

For me, that system held until it couldn’t. Trauma, loss, and defeat — particularly during my time in the Army — pushed past the limits of the tools I’d been using. The weight didn’t lessen and the strategies had failed. The people around me could see what I couldn’t articulate yet: I was carrying too much with too little.

So I got help.

I went to therapy. I went to the doctor. I got on medication. And for the first time, I stopped treating emotional numbness as strength and began learning what competence actually looked like.

Listen, I’m not offering myself as a model of how to do this perfectly. If anything, I’m better described as an accumulation of mistakes. I’ve misjudged people. I’ve burned bridges I never figured out how to repair. I’m dealing with divorce. None of that disqualifies the argument — it’s part of the evidence.

We don’t arrive at understanding through perfection. We arrive there through failure, repetition, and reckoning. The goal isn’t to be flawless. It’s to be more honest about what hasn’t worked, and more willing to change when the cost of staying the same becomes clear.

I was 29 when I left the Army, and even then I hadn’t fully named what was missing. I had learned endurance. I had learned discipline. I had learned how to carry more weight than most, quietly. What I hadn’t learned was how to metabolize emotion without turning it into distance and silence. That lesson came later — through therapy, ongoing mental health treatment, and the slow process of relearning skills I once had and was taught to abandon.

I still have work to do — that part never ends. But one thing has become increasingly clear: the lessons my mother taught me early on — the ones I spent years resisting — are serving me far better now than any version of toughness I performed in their place. The capacity for introspection. The willingness to speak openly. The ability to sit with discomfort without needing to dominate it. These are not deviations from manhood. They are prerequisites for a life that can be fulfilling.

If there is a lesson here, it isn’t that men need to become something else. It’s that we need to give ourselves permission to reclaim what was taken from us under the guise of strength. The softness that once made connection feel natural. The emotional fluency that allows honesty without the inevitable collapse. The courage to be present rather than protective.

I don’t think masculinity fails because it asks too much of men. I think it fails because it asks too little of our inner lives. And the farther we get from that inner work, the quieter we become. Not because there’s nothing to say, but because we were never taught how to say it without fear.

That’s the work now. Not to erase masculinity, but to make it a survivable experience.