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Daniel P. Douglas's avatar
Daniel P. Douglas
9h

Thank you for writing this. Things sound familiar, so you're not alone.

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Eric Lullove's avatar
Eric Lullove
9h

Hey bro. One thing I’ve leaned in 55 years - the boy at 7 is not the adolescent at 16 — not the young man in his 20s and 30s and certainly not the wiser middle ager in 50s — let alone as we age into our 70s and 80s.

Priorities change. Needs change. Life skills develop and grow. Coping systems change and adapt.

The one constant is time. It’s the one commodity we all have that is worth more to us than anything else on the planet — how you use YOUR time effectively and emphatically determines your happiness. Not wealth, things or toys.

We get rich by the life we lead, the people we love and who love us back - the real measure of one’s life — not gold embossed Wal-mart painted decorations.

You’re seen. You’re heard. And WE read you.

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