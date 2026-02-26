This article contains subject matter that may be disturbing.

Right now, I don’t care to be alive.

I’m going to keep living, I just don’t feel particularly attached to the idea of it.

No, this isn’t a note or a cry for help. It’s just me telling the truth out loud.

Nothing specific happened today, or this week. In fact, by external measures, things are fine. I have people to talk to, I got paid, the bills are all paid, there’s no immediate crisis. Things are objectively good.

And yet, there’s this unshakable pressure in my chest. A low flame that feeds the internal dialogue determined to destroy my mental health.

No one loves you.

You’re too much.

There’s too much history, too much context, too much damage to take on.

Don’t bother others with it.

Why go out? You won’t have the courage to talk to other people anyway.

You think they want to be friends with you? Wait until they see you when you’re not happy.

There’s an old rap song by the Geto Boys called My Mind is Playing Tricks on me, and that’s exactly what it feels like. I know what’s happening — anxiety, depression, and trauma have taken over the mic and they’re pretending to tell the truth.

But that doesn’t make it any less exhausting.

I watched Eileen Gu talk at the Olympics about how malleable our minds are — how she can decide who she wants to be each day and how freeing that feels. When she said it, I felt something very close to envy. Not resentment, but grief. Grief for a kind of mental flexibility that I haven’t known in quite some time.

I can change my thinking — sometimes for seconds, sometimes after days of beating myself up with self-criticism, doubt, and a relentless replay of memories that seem designed to prove the worst things I believe about myself.

It’s exhausting to have to fight your own brain just to stay upright.

Some days, I hate that I joined the Army. I hate that I was an emotional kid who needed a way out and traded his mind and body to the government, only to be discarded when I was no longer useful. I hate that the person I became in the process still feels unfamiliar to me — rattled, disconnected, and broken in ways I don’t always know how to explain.

It’s not that I don’t know myself. I do.

I’m educated. I’m intelligent. My parents spent thousands of dollars making sure I have a nice smile. I’m kind. Empathetic. I can be funny. I’m confident in who I am. On paper — and majority in practice — I’m someone people would look at and reasonably ask, “what the hell does he have to feel bad about?”

Believe me, I ask myself the same question every day.

And somehow that makes it worse.

Because there’s a particular kind of frustration that comes from recognizing your own value — seeing it clearly, honestly — and still being unable to get your brain to stop working against you. It’s knowing you’re not broken, not blind to your strengths, not lacking self-love… and still feeling stuck inside a mind that won’t give you any peace.

That’s the part people don’t understand. It’s not about loving myself. It’s about loving myself and still losing arguments in my own thoughts. Arguments that I know I should be winning.

37-years old. Newly single. Not broke. No kids. A master’s degree. A writing career I worked my ass off to build.

On paper, this is the part of life that people would line up for. There are probably thousands of guys who’d look at it and say, sign me up.

And yet, days like this, it feels like I’m white-knuckling the steering wheel at 120 miles an hour aiming straight at the guardrail.

Not because I want to crash, but because my nervous system doesn’t seem to know how to slow down. Which is the most difficult part to explain, because it isn’t despair in the cinematic sense. It’s not a collapse. It’s a constant sense of impending impact, like something terrible is coming simply because things are too quiet.

I’ve built a life that should feel stable. I’ve removed so many of the variables that could have been blamed for unhappiness, and my body still reacts as if I’m under threat.

So I grip tighter. I scan for exits. I rehearse worst-case scenarios I don’t actually believe in. I brace for loss that hasn’t happened yet.

And when people say, “You’re doing great,” I don’t disagree with them… I just don’t know how to explain that doing great and feeling safe are two completely different things.

I know this will pass. I know things are going to be okay — they always are eventually — no matter what this bullshit voice in my head insists on telling me.

That’s almost what makes these stretches so difficult.

It’s the in-between period. The waiting. The lull where nothing is actively wrong, but the thoughts creep in anyway. The mind fills the silence with worst-case scenarios and self-interrogation, like it can’t tolerate calm without inventing a threat.

When people ask, “Is there anything I can do for you?” I don’t have a real answer. There’s nothing to fix. There’s just the relentless internal noise of sarcasm and cruelty telling me that I’m too much, that I shouldn’t reach out, that people don’t want to hear from me.

I know these thoughts aren’t true. I can say that truthfully, rationally, and without hesitation — but they’re convincing.

That’s what anxiety, depression, and trauma do when they get together for a party. They don’t announce themselves as lies. They sound reasonable. Protective of yourself, even. They present themselves as clarity when they’re really just polished up fear.

So here I am, on a random Wednesday night, spiraling quietly — looking for something that feels like safety and finding myself at a keyboard, typing my way through it because it’s the only outlet that doesn’t ask anything back.

I know that I’m useful, it’s just that I’m not feeling it right now.

And if any of this resonated with you, just know that you aren’t alone.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm: call or text 988