News from Underground LIVE

This week was an informal version of The Underground Newsletter.

It feels like we’re all just playing catch up to a chaotic life that has been created for us. Multiple trips to the grocery store because we can’t afford a full shopping trip. People in public are fed up and not as pleasant to be around. Everything just feels… shitty.

And it’s not our fault — it comes directly from the top. Trump has spent the past year bombing the shit out of anybody he can as a distraction for his terrible policy at home. We’re struggling financially and there’s no end in sight.

I get tired of it because it seems like I’m just regurgitating the same doom and gloom every week when I should have some form of hope to sell you all — but I’ll never lie to you.

One bright spot is the lack of support Erika Kirk is getting as the head of TPUSA — she is bleeding turnout at events they are holding and that spells good things for the Democrats in November.

The midterms should offer us some form of emotional support, as long as Democrats get their shit together and have a plan.

I appreciate you all joining me for this informal live. Sometimes it’s good to just hang out instead of being told what to think. We can take a step back from the noise and actually work through things together. I know I’m not always the most informative in this format—and some of this may already be familiar—but writing is where I’m at my best, even if video is what rewards the algorithm most.

I love you all and appreciate you being here with me.

And for those who asked, here is the CNN story we discussed during the live.

Thank you Kathryn, Ms.Yuse, Bob, the Free Radical, silversprings62, Tracey Files, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.