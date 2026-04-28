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Connie's avatar
Connie
7h

Has Colorado snowfalls become less over the past few years, because they sure have here in Illinois. We don't depend on the snowfall like Colorado does though. One thing Colorado could do in advance of data centers coming to the state is putting a moratorium on them like our Governor Pritzker has done in IL. He got a two-year suspension of state tax incentives for new data centers starting July 1. Without tax incentives companies aren't usually interested then. Also, several local governments have enacted temporary, local bans to study impacts on energy and water. Maine has also put a 18 month moratorium on data centers.

Hopefully if we a get a Democratic House and Senate, which looks likely right now, they'll do something about the water problems in the west. This should be getting a lot more attention.

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Sharon Heidē Ward's avatar
Sharon Heidē Ward
11h

A very important topic. The cost of water is notoriously high in the City of Silverton. When we bought this place, just outside the city limits in 1987, having our own well was a BFD.

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