Greetings from the Underground,

The United States is heading into the summer of 2026 under increasingly unstable water conditions, and Colorado is a clear example of what’s at stake. Snowpack levels, the primary driver of water supply in the West, have fallen below historical averages this year, and several basins have reported less than half of normal accumulation.

Snowpack isn’t just a seasonal metric, it determines how much water supply actually makes its way into reservoirs, rivers, and municipal systems over the course of the year. Early projections are already pointing toward significantly reduced runoff, with some estimates suggesting flow could fall to a fraction of what water managers expect during a normal season. At the same time, the majority of the state is expecting drought conditions with large portions classified as severe. This is part of a broader pattern of declining reliability across Western water systems.

What makes this so consequential is that policy is not in alignment with the projections or current conditions. Federal direction is focused on expanding access to water, expanding development, and rolling back key regulatory protections that govern how water systems are managed. The result is a growing disconnect between supply and demand: natural inputs are becoming less predictable, while usage continues to increase across agriculture, population centers, and industrial infrastructure like data centers.

This article argues that the United States isn’t facing a simple shortage of water, but a policy-driven condition of water stress. One where decisions about how water is allocated and protected are amplifying long-term risk. Using Colorado’s 2026 drought as a case study, we’re going to examine how declining supply, rising demand, and federal policy shifts are creating a high-risk environment for the coming summer… and what that means for households, local governments, and the future of water management in the United States.

The problem isn’t just that Colorado is dry, it’s that the policy response isn’t matching the scale of the conditions.

Colorado is entering the summer with historically weak snowpack, reduced runoff projections, and drought conditions spreading across the state. In the Colorado River Basin, federal drought analysis shows a majority of streamflow forecasts are expected to produce less than 30% of average runoff, while the Bureau of Reclamation is warning that Lake Powell could fall below minimum power pool by August without major intervention (Drought.gov).

And yet, the broader posture of the federal government is still built around expansion. The Trump regime has prioritized water storage, conveyance, and infrastructure development across the West — including federal participation in the Sites Reservoir Project and hundreds of millions in new water infrastructure funding. Some of that investment is needed because storage does matter, as well as aging infrastructure. Communities need reliable systems, but infrastructure alone doesn’t solve water stress if the governing assumption is that more access and more development can outrun declining supply.

That’s where the contradiction becomes unavoidable. The same federal government moving to expand water delivery is also narrowing the regulatory framework that determines which waters are protected under the Clean Water Act. The EPA and Army Corps’ revised “Waters of the United States” proposal is framed as regulatory clarity, but the narrower definition shifts more responsibility onto states and local governments while reducing reach over wetlands, streams, and connected water systems (US EPA). In a period of drought, flood volatility, groundwater stress, and increased demand — weakening protection isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a resource management one as well.

Colorado also shows how disaster policy feeds into water policy. Wildfires, floods, drought, reservoir decline, and infrastructure strain aren’t separate problems anymore. They are connected parts of the same stressed system. So when the Trump regime denies Colorado’s requests for federal disaster relief after wildfires and flooding, it does more than block recovery money. It pushes the cost of climate and water instability down to state agencies, local governments, and ordinary Americans. AP reported that Trump has approved major disaster aid for Republican-leaning states at about twice the rate of Democratic ones, which makes the policy question even more serious — what happens when disaster relief becomes conditional at the same time disasters are becoming more frequent and expensive?

At the local level, communities have been forced to manage scarcity directly. Aurora, CO has already declared Stage 1 drought restrictions. Denver Water is warning about historically low snowpack and severe drought conditions across its collection of service areas. These are practical consequences of water stress: watering limits, conservation rules, higher pressure on municipal systems, and the possibility that local governments have to do more with less while federal policy still remains focused on development and deregulation.

This is also where data centers belong in the conversation. They are not the largest water user in the west, agriculture still dominates Colorado River water consumption — but data centers represent a growing industrial demand that many communities are only beginning to understand. Large facilities can use millions of gallons of water per day for cooling, while typical facilities may use hundreds of thousands of gallons daily (Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 2025). In a wet year, that might be treated as an economic development question. In a drought year, it becomes a public policy one — how much industrial demand should be approved in regions already asking households, farmers, and cities to conserve?

That’s the core issue. We’re not simply running out of water… we’re making choices about who gets access, who has to conserve, who receives federal help, who absorbs the risk, and whether long-term water security is treated as a public good or another casualty of short-term growth.

What this means for the summer of 2026 is relatively straightforward, even if the causes aren’t. Residents across Colorado and much of the West should expect tighter watering restrictions, increased pressure on municipal systems, and the very real possibility of even higher utility costs as water becomes more difficult to source and manage.

Local governments will be forced to make faster, more consequential decisions about allocation, while continuing to operate with limited federal support and growing infrastructure demands. For households, that shows up in smaller ways at first — less outdoor use, rising bills, stricter enforcement — but those are early indicators that the system is under strain. When supply becomes less reliable and demand continues to rise, the consequences don’t arrive all at once — they build quietly, season by season, until they become impossible to ignore.

Until next time,

Evan.

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