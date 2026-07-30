Greetings from The Underground,

For most of human history, the destruction of books has been understood as an act of power… this regime and the culture we live in is no different.

Books have been burned by emperors who wanted history to begin with their reign. They have been confiscated by churches that feared competing interpretations of the divine. They have been destroyed by conquerors seeking to erase the memory or history of the people they defeated. They have been thrown into bonfires by fascists who understood that controlling a population requires the stories, arguments, identities, and possibilities available to it.

The methods have changed over the centuries… the objective hasn’t.

A government, religious authority, occupying army, or powerful institution decides that the continued existence and circulation of certain books and writings stands in the way of something it wants. The books are gathered, access restricted, and the physical records are destroyed. What people are permitted to know after is determined by whoever remains in control.

We are watching a modern version of that process unfold before us.

AI (artificial intelligence) companies and the middlemen working for them are purchasing books on an industrial scale, cutting off their spines, separating their pages, scanning their contents, and destroying physical copies after the information has been extracted for financial needs. The books aren’t even being preserved for public libraries. The scans aren’t being deposited into a university public archive. Readers, students, writers, historians, and the communities that would benefit these works aren’t being given open access to what was taken.

The books are being converted into private corporate property for financial gain.

Their language is being absorbed into systems designed to reproduce human writing.

Then the originals are thrown away or destroyed.

This is a modern version of book burning.

There isn’t a public bonfire, there are no uninformed students marching through streets with torches or protests, there is no minister of propaganda standing before the flames and declaring which authors are enemies of the nation…

Instead, there are anonymous bulk orders, scanning contractors, industrial paper cutters, nondisclosure agreements, proprietary databases, and executives who have learned that destruction becomes easier to accept when it is described as data acquisition.

The fire has been replaced by a scanner. The ash has been replaced by data training. The ideology has been replaced by profit… And the result remains the concentration of knowledge in the hands of the billionaires who believe their ambitions entitle them to decide what happens to the human record.

The most revealing evidence comes from Anthropic, the company responsible for the Claude artificial intelligence system.

Court records exposed an internal initiative called Project Panama. In one document, the company described the project in direct terms: an effort to destructively scan “all the books in the world.” The same document stated that Anthropic did not want the project to be publicly known.

Read those two ideas together… “All the books in the world,” “We don’t want people to know.”

Anthropic purchased millions of physical books, including large secondhand retailers. It contracted with companies capable of destructive scanning, a process in which a book’s binding is removed and its loose pages are fed through high speed and intelligent equipment. The method is faster and cheaper than preserving the physical volume with overhead or specialized scanners… much less the humans that would have benefitted from the experience of reading them.

The destruction wasn’t an accident or consequence of preservation… it was part of a larger business model.

Reporting based on the court records indicates that Project Panama processed millions of books. The company regarded the purchase and destruction of physical copies as a legally safer method of constructing a training library after also acquiring millions of digital books from pirate repositories. Anthropic ultimately agreed to a $1.5 billion copyright settlement involving pirated books while federal courts treated its scanning of lawfully purchased physical books differently.

It shouldn’t satisfy the people.

The court reasoned that Anthropic had purchased the print copies and replaced them with searchable digital versions for its internal library. Because the source copies were destroyed and the company didn’t retain any physical copies, the digitization was treated as an okay format.

That reason treats books as though they were nothing more than a storage device.

They aren’t.

A book isn’t interchangeable with a database entry merely because the same sequence of words can be extracted from it. Its edition, printing, binding, typography, marginalia, inscriptions, ownership history, physical deterioration, and place within a circulating collection all carry meaning. A handwritten note from a previous reader may reveal how a work was received in a particular decade. An out of print edition may include an introduction that was later removed. A local history may contain photographs, names, or testimony preserved nowhere else. A technical manual that appears worthless to a bulk purchaser might be one of only a few records of an abandoned process.

These companies performing the operations of greedy AI companies haven’t produced the complete public inventory demonstrating that historically significant, annotated, scarce, or irreplaceable copies have been excluded from the demise of some greedy tech nerds.

They are asking us to assume that nothing important disappeared. That the secrecy of the project gives us no reason to grant them that trust.

Anthropic isn’t the only cause for alarm.

Recent reporting describes companies or intermediaries anonymously purchasing enormous quantities of books from secondhand markets. Bulk buying services have advertised the ability to source thousand, hundreds of thousands, or even millions of books while shielding the identity of the ultimate buyer. Booksellers have described unusual orders showing little concern for genre, author, subject, or price… but a strong preference of carrying ISBNs.

The reason is simple…

AI models require an enormous amount of human created material. The open internet once appeared to offer almost unlimited supplies, but the internet is now dominated by AI output. Search results, product descriptions, websites, social media, self published books, advertisements, and supposed news articles are being filled with AI language.

Companies are beginning to face the consequences of their own success.

The more machine generated material that enters the information environment, the more difficult it becomes to locate reliable and original human writing for the next generation of models. Books published before the explosion of AI are especially valuable. They represent comparatively uncontaminated editions of human language, thought, imagination, and experience.

The industry has spent years insisting that writers were replaceable.

Now it’s buying their work by the truckload because machines can’t develop without them.

That should be the center of every discussion about AI.

A large language model doesn’t sit alone in a room and contemplate morality. It doesn’t grow up poor and discover a library or experience war, lose a child, fall in love, endure prejudice, change its politics, study civilizations, interview a witness, or spend years developing an argument. It consumes the language produced by people who have done the work.

The machine can imitate the patterns, but the human experience belongs to the writers whose work was put into the system or model. The corporations aren’t destroying books because books have become obsolete… They’re destroying them because books and writers remain indispensable.

The phrase book burning is interpreted too literally…

Fire is just one mechanism of the past.

The historical crime has always been the deliberate destruction or removal of recorded thought in service of concentrated power. The important question isn’t whether the match was struck, it’s whether knowledge was taken out of circulation so that an authority could control what remained or what the populous had seen.

In 1553, Catholic authorities in Italy ordered the burning of the Talmud and other Hebrew books. Surviving volumes still show the marks of censorship that followed.

Campaigns of conquest and forced conversion in the Americas, European clergy destroyed Indigenous manuscripts, including Maya codices, serving later generations from portions of their own recorded history.

In authoritarian states, libraries have been purged, writers imprisoned, presses seized, and prohibited works removed without every confiscated volume ending in a public fire.

During wars, invading forces have attacked libraries and archives because memory itself is a form of national and cultural resistance. UNESCO has repeatedly treated deliberate destruction of documentary heritage as an assault on communities’ history, identity, knowledge, and fundamental rights.

When ISIS burned thousands of books on philosophy, law, science, and property in Mosul… UNESCO described the destruction as one of the most devastating attacks on a library collection in human history. The books were targeted because ideas allow people to understand worlds other than the one imposed by them.

That’s what makes book so dangerous to invading power. A book permits a dead person to contradict a living ruler. It allows a poor child to encounter ideas that were never discussed in their home.

It lets someone discover that the customs surrounding them aren’t universal, that their suffering isn’t inevitable, that other systems have existed, that other faiths have been practiced, that other people have survived what they’re experiencing, and that people in authority are lying to them.

A book can cross class boundaries without permission. A person doesn’t need to be born into a wealthy family to read Frederick Douglass, Virginia Woolf, James Baldwin, George Orwell, Gabriel Marques, Karl Marx, WEB Du Bois, or John Locke. A library card can give a young person access to conversations from which their economic circumstances would otherwise exclude them.

That possibility has always frightened people who benefit from inherited ignorance.

We can’t discuss book destruction without confronting Nazi Germany.

On May 10, 1933, Nazi university students held book burning ceremonies throughout the country. The campaign reached dozens of universities, towns, and cities. More than 25,000 books considered “un-German” were burned, including those by Jewish writers, pacifists, liberals, socialists, communists, sex researchers, and critics of nationalism.

The bonfires weren’t random acts of vandalism… they were ceremonies celebrating purification.

Students marched with torches while speeches were delivered. Books were condemned through ritualized fire oaths. The burnings were meant to represent that German culture would be reconstructed according to Nazi ideology and that ideas incompatible with the new order would no longer be permitted.

The Nazis understood that political domination required cultural domination.

Before a government can persuade people to accept the persecution of their neighbors, it has to narrow their moral imagination. Before it can make cruelty appear necessary, it has to discredit the writers, scholars, artists, journalists, and witnesses capable of describing that cruelty accurately. It has to replace citizenship with obedience and must reduce the number of places where people can encounter another version of reality other than the one they are presenting.

The book burnings didn’t cause the holocaust, but they revealed the kind of regime that was being built. They showed that the Nazis intended to decide which ideas belonged to Germany, whose voices would be erased, and which version of history the next generation would inherit.

Historical comparisons don’t require identical motives, victims, or outcomes. They require us to recognize recurring relationships between power and human history.

The Nazis destroyed books so that people couldn’t read what was inside them. AI companies destroy books after their machines have read what is inside them. The Nazis wanted to dictate the boundaries of acceptable German culture while technology companies are constructing systems that increasingly mediate the boundaries of what billions of people can discover, summarize, learn, and create.

The motive is different, the concentration of power over knowledge is not.

That’s why this is modern book burning

The physical destruction is only the first part of this story.

The more consequential transformation is what happens after the book disappears.

For centuries, access to knowledge gradually expanded through printing, mass literacy, public education, affordable publishing, used bookstores, and public libraries. None of those institutions have been perfect. Publishing excluded voices, libraries reflected racial and class hierarchies… Education remained unequal and books could be expensive, censored, or inaccessible.

Yet the democratic aspiration showed that knowledge should circulate.

The public library movement placed books in communities where ordinary people could reach the Carnegie library program while it helped build more than 1,500 public libraries in the United States and more worldwide which made books available to millions and accelerated the growth of access to books.

That mattered because education has always been one of the few pathways toward upward mobility for intelligent children born without wealth or influence. A rich child may have tutors, travel, private schools, and professional networks while a poor child might have a shelf in a public library.

That shelf might change a life.

It can teach a child history that their school neglected, help someone learn a trade, understand government, study literature, prepare for college, recognize the abuse they were enduring, question authors, comprehend a legal problem, or simply imagine a future beyond the neighborhood where they were born.

That freedom isn’t an ornament of freedom… it’s material. It determines who can educate themselves without receiving approval from a family friend in a corporation, a school board, employer, parent, religious authority, or government officials. The library connects free reading with democratic participation, decision making, creativity, and equal access to diverse viewpoints.

AI threatens to reverse that direction. Instead of moving knowledge from private collections into public institutions, these companies are taking books from public circulation and into private computational systems.

Instead of a reader selecting a book and confronting the author directly, they are encouraged to ask a corporate intermediary for the answer. Instead of seeing the source, context, argument, uncertainty, and language of the writer, the user receives a generated response assembled according to the process of an algorithm.

The original work becomes invisible while the machine becomes authoritative. The corporation stands between the reader and the human record.

This is where the danger extends beyond copyright or the destruction of rare editions of the works we have come to love as a people. We become accustomed to asking AI systems rather than reading books and those systems gain extraordinary power over the public understanding.

A book doesn’t change the argument because a corporation revised a policy or silently updated overnight. It can’t personalize its political conclusions according to the reader’s profile or search history. It can’t remove an inconvenient passage because an executive received a call from the government… It can’t rank its own chapters according to partnerships or pretend a sentence was never printed.

But an AI system can.

A model can be trained, filtered, fine tuned, restricted, or instructed to answer differently. Its owners can alter what sources it depends upon, which subjects it refuses, which historical interpretations it presents as fact, which publications it considers trustworthy, or which ideas it labels as dangerous or false.

Sometimes those might be responsible and necessary but a system shouldn’t fabricate medical advice, incite violence, or present lies as established facts.

The problem is that the public has very little power over this process.

We’re being asked to place an unprecedented amount of our informational lives inside privately governed systems while companies behind them resist meaningful transparency regarding their training data, rules, commercial incentives, and government funding.

UNESCO has warned that Ai can widen technological bias, cultural diversity, and could determine which forms of knowledge become visible or marginalized. Its work on AI and culture emphasizes that these companies can expand access while also producing cultural inequalities.

AI can make information easier to obtain while simultaneously narrowing the amount of information people encounter. Convenience isn’t the same as freedom and an answer delivered in seconds may feel more accessible than a book but the company determines the price, access, model, restrictions, and continued existence of service.

A public library doesn’t require a child to surrender a detailed profile before opening a book. A used book doesn’t disappear because a venture capital firm changes its priorities. A paperback doesn’t become unavailable because a server is shut down or a government demand compliance.

Physical books distribute authority while AI systems concentrate it.

The industry’s long term ambition can’t be separated from what it’s doing to books.

These companies aren’t scanning literature because they admire it. They’re using it to develop products capable of generating literature like material without ever employing the people who create it.

They want systems that can write advertisements without a copywriter, a screenplay without the screenwriter, the illustration without the artist, the news summary without the journalist, the lesson without a teacher, or eventually a novel without a novelist.

The language used to describe the process is bloodless and cruel: automation, efficiency, productivity, and democratized creativity.

What it means is that the work of countless humans is being absorbed without consent and converted into a commercial and profitable machine while devaluing the future of human labor.

The writer becomes the raw material and the competitor. Their books teach the system how prose works, how characters teach narrative, how research teaches history, how vulnerability teaches emotional language, and their mistakes teach it boundaries.

Once enough of that has been taken… the corporation can tell publishers, studios, schools, newspapers, businesses, and readers that paying a human is inefficient or ineffective.

No corporation purchasing millions of books through second hand channels should be permitted to decide that a particular copy has no value. Libraries and archives employ trained professionals to evaluate condition, scarcity, annotations, editions, and preservation because significance is not always visible to an industrial purchase…

A rare book isn’t merely an expensive book. A cultural important copy might look ordinary. A personal inscription can connect a text to family, movement, school, a military unit, congregation, town, or historical event. Marginal notes might preserve the response of a reader whose voice never appeared in an archive. Small books, local histories, technical publications, independent poetry collections, religious texts, foreign language editions, and self-published memoirs might exist in limited numbers without appearing on a list of prestigious artifacts.

When those books are destroyed, the public loses the physical and emotional record.

The evidence that a particular person once read a particular passage and considered it important doesn’t equate to those things being important to preserve a culture… It is built to extract usable patterns.

The most disturbing difference between historical book burning and its modern equivalent is visibility. Traditional book burnings were spectacles and that’s what made them terrifying, but it also made them undeniable.

People could see the flames, they could identify the books, they could hear the speeches, and they could announce the violence and perpetrators themselves.

Industrial AI scanning happens in private facilities. Their bindings are severed. Their pages pass through machines. The data enters a private archive while remnants are discarded.

Nobody gathers in a public square or smells smoke.

The lack of spectacle allows us to pretend that no cultural destruction has occurred.

But secrecy doesn’t make the destruction less real, it makes resistance more difficult.

The Nazis wanted the public to see their bonfires because fear was part of the message. The tech industry wants the public not to see its shredders because public disgust might interfere with profits. Both understand that controlling books means controlling more than paper… it means controlling the relationship between the past and the future.

At a minimum, there has to be an immediate public accounting of destructive book scanning by AI companies and their contractors. They should disclose how many books they have purchased, where they obtained them, which editions were destroyed, what procedures were used to identify rare or significant copies, and where the resulting files are being stored.

Independent librarians, archivists, historians, authors, publishers, and public interest representatives should be permitted to audit the process.

Destructive scanning should be prohibited for out of print, annotated, historically significant, culturally sensitive, or potentially unique materials unless preservation professionals determine that destruction is unavoidable.

Where physical books are digitized for commercial AI development, preservation copies should be deposited with public or research libraries under conditions that protect copyright while ensuring the work doesn’t disappear into a corporate vault.

Authors and publishers should have transparent compensation when their work is used to construct commercial AI systems. Training datasets should be documented well enough for scholars and regulators to evaluate which languages, cultures, political traditions, disciplines, and communities are being represented or excluded.

Public institutions should invest in nonprofit, transparent, and human centered digital archives rather than allowing private companies to become the default custodians of the world’s written record.

Most importantly, we have to reject the idea that technological capability creates moral permission. The ability to buy a book doesn’t create an obligation to destroy it. The ability to scan a library doesn’t create a right to privatize it. The ability to imitate a writer doesn’t make the writer disposable. And the ability to answer a question doesn’t confer the authority to determine what everyone else is allowed to know.

History rarely repeats itself with the same costume. The emperor becomes the executive, the palace becomes a data center, the censor becomes the content policy, the forbidden book list becomes the training filter, and the bonfire becomes the industrial scanner.

The people exercising power will insist that the comparison is unfair because they aren’t driven by hatred, religiousness, nationalism or racial ideology… They are driven by market incentives as though greed has never destroyed anything worth preserving.

The historical book burner looked at a library and saw dangerous ideas that had to be eliminated. The modern AI company looks at the same library and sees unpaid data that can be extracted and monetized.

One seeks to leave the public with fewer ideas while the other leaves the public with a machine that tells us what ideas matter which might prove even more powerful. A burned book is visibly absent.

A book absorbed into AI systems can be invisibly altered. Its argument can be summarized incorrectly while the context is removed. The uncertainty can be replaced with confidence and the author becomes a generated paragraph where radicalism is softened. The humanity can be flattened into the average probability of the next word while the reader might never know what was lost.

That’s the future being constructed… not a world without books, a world in which fewer people can read them directly, fewer writers can create them, fewer physical copies remain in circulation, and more human knowledge is encountered through systems controlled by corporations powerful enough to change the answer.

For the intelligent child born without money or opportunity… it’s dependency. For the writer, it’s not recognition, it’s extraction. For the public, it’s not universal knowledge, it’s permission to consult a company’s approximation of knowledge.

They are taking books written by human beings… by authors… and they are ripping them apart.

They’re feeding them into machines built to replace the people who wrote them.

They’re destroying the originals and hiding the process.

They’re calling it progress… but let’s call it what it is…

Modern book burning.

Until next time,

Evan.