I remember the first time I heard the I Have a Dream speech. It was a recording played in Mrs. Lardy’s fifth-grade classroom. We followed along on a printed handout as the crackling audio filled the room, listening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. enunciate words that felt bigger than the paper in our hands.

I was a young white boy, growing up on a protected Air Force base — about as secure an upbringing as you could imagine. It was a kind of bubble. A place where the dangers of the world felt distant, abstract, almost fictional. At that age, the hardest problems in my life were personal ones, not structural, not inherited.

That day, I really understood race for the first time. I understood inequality. I understood that there were entire generations of Black children and children of color — and adults — who didn’t grow up with the same baseline sense of safety that I took for granted every day.

But that wasn’t what struck me most.

What stayed with me was the strength. The strength of Black people. The strength in King’s voice, his resolve, his clarity. I remember being confused by the idea that people who spoke with that much conviction, dignity, and moral certainty could ever be considered “other” — or anything less than me. If anything, they seemed to carry more. More courage. More endurance. More belief in a country that had given them far less.

As we grow, those early lessons blur. We settle into friend groups. Life intrudes. Responsibilities pile up. The things that once felt unmistakably clear get buried under noise, distance, and the quiet assumption that the hardest parts are behind us.

What I didn’t understand then — and what took me years to see — is that sense of normalcy I grew up with wasn’t accidental. That distance from the days when Black Americans had to organize en masse just to demand basic civil rights, dignity, and recognition wasn’t the result of time alone.

It was manufactured.

We were taught to experience the civil rights movement as something far away, settled, and complete. As history. Not as something recent. Not as something unresolved. Not as something whose echoes are still shaping the country we live in.

That distance is part of the lie.

It’s why nearly every image we are shown of Martin Luther King Jr. is in black and white — drained of recency, stripped of proximity. Why the footage looks shaky, degraded, locked in the visual language of another era, even though color photographs and video exist. Even though this wasn’t ancient history at all.

Black and white doesn’t just make the movement look older. It makes it feel finished.

Finished struggles are easier to celebrate. They require nothing from us except reverence. They let us quote the right lines once a year, nod solemnly, and move on with our lives believing the work was done by braver people in a more difficult time. Black and white turns moral agency into nostalgia.

Color does the opposite.

Color collapses time. It makes you notice how young King was. How young the people marching beside him were. Teenagers. College students. Parents carrying children. Faces that look more like our neighbors than our grandparents. Color makes it harder to pretend this was some distant moral test that only previous generations passed or failed.

When you see the civil rights movement in color, the lie starts to crack. The violence doesn’t look symbolic anymore. The hatred doesn’t look abstract. The courage doesn’t look theoretical. It looks immediate. Familiar. Uncomfortably close.

And that closeness demands something.

Distance is comfortable. Distance allows us to believe progress is linear and inevitable. Distance lets us frame injustice as a temporary malfunction rather than a recurring feature. If the struggle happened long ago, then we can tell ourselves we would have been on the right side of things — without ever having to prove it.

That’s the trick of black and white.

It teaches us that bravery lived back then, not now. That sacrifice belonged to someone else. That moral clarity was easier in another era. It quietly trains us to believe our role is to admire that courage — not to practice it.

I don’t think most of us were consciously taught this. I think it was absorbed. Reinforced. Repeated just enough to feel natural. The civil rights movement became a unit in a textbook, a grainy clip in a documentary, a quote stripped of its anger and urgency. Dr. King became a monument instead of a man — frozen in time, safe to agree with because he could no longer ask anything of us.

But Dr. King wasn’t asking for agreement. He was asking for disruption. For sacrifice. For people — especially comfortable people — to risk something real.

That part rarely survives the editing.

Seeing him only in black and white makes it easier to forget how threatening he was to the status quo. How unpopular he was when he was alive. How often he was told to wait. To be patient. To be reasonable. To stop pushing so hard, so fast. The same language that gets recycled every time people demand justice a little too loudly for those in power.

Color reminds you of that continuity. That the resistance to quality didn’t vanish, it adapted. That the calls for “unity” and “civility” often arrived precisely when change became inconvenient.

And that realization is uncomfortable — especially if, like me, you grew up insulated from the sharpest edges of injustice. If your childhood came with built-in security. If the system mostly worked for you. Color makes it harder to hide behind the idea that history naturally bends toward justice on its own.

It doesn’t.

People bend it. At a cost.

When I think back to that fifth-grade classroom, I don’t feel guilty so much as aware. Aware of how early narratives shape what we expect from ourselves later. How easily moral courage gets archived instead of activated. How comforting it is to believe the hardest fights are already behind us.

They aren’t.

They’ve just been reframed. Softened. Artificially aged. Turned into something safe enough to admire without confronting what unfinished work looks like in the present.

Black and white tells us the story is over.

Color tells us we’re still in it.

And once you see that, you can’t unsee your place in the frame.