Medicaid Cuts & the Case for Immediate Restoration
The “Big Beautiful Bill” didn’t trim Medicaid, it built a decade long off-ramp designed to push people off coverage through eligibility traps, paperwork, and state funding squeezes. The effects are backloaded so the political pain hits later, when fewer people are paying attention — and many have already moved on.
What the law does:
Federal Medicaid spending is projected to drop by about $911 billion over a decade under the enacted reconciliation package, using CBO’s cost estimate as summarized and allocated by KFF.
The same CBO-based estimate projects the package will increase the number of uninsured people by about 10 million.
The cuts aren’t even distributed over time: 76% of the ten-year Medicaid spending reductions are projected to occur in the final 5 years of the budget window (2030-2034)
The bill is designed so that the “savings” show up later, after any headlines or memory has faded, and the damage has set into the infrastructure.
The Mechanism: “Work requirements” + “churn” + state budget pressure
The biggest lie in the bill is that it’s about getting people to work. The policy is about making coverage more difficult to keep.
Work requirements:
KFF’s summary of the enacted law (citing CBO) estimates provision alone would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $326 billion over 10 years and increased the number of uninsured by 5.3 million in 2034.
Effective date: no later than December 31, 2026 (states are able to implement earlier).
More frequent eligibility checks (the churn engine):
The law requires eligibility redeterminations every 6 months for Medicaid expansion adults.
KFF (citing CBO) estimates this provision would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $63 billion over 10 years and increase the uninsured by 700,000 in 2034.
Effective date: applies to renewals scheduled on or after December 31, 2026
State financing squeeze:
KFF’s overview of the enacted package shows that the largest savings come from a combination of:
work requirements for the ACA expansion group,
limits on provider taxes,
restrictions on state-directed payments, and
added barriers to enrollment and renewal.
By design, even if a person still “qualifies,” the system is engineered so more people fall off and states are boxed into cutting benefits, provider payments, or pathways to eligibility.
The human impact: millions pushed off, even if they’re working
The predictable result is coverage loss — especially among adults in the expansion population.
The Center for Children and Families at Georgetown summarizes CBO projections tied to the bill’s Medicaid provisions, describing 7.8 million people becoming uninsured due to Medicaid provisions, with 4.8 million of those tied to the work reporting requirements, another 2.2 million tied to other Medicaid provisions (including the 6 month reverification cycle).
This is why “work requirements” are bullshit. The bill is built around reporting requirements.
The economic shock is on the way.
This isn’t only a healthcare story. It’s an economic demolition plan aimed squarely at states.
A Commonwealth Fund analysis of the House reconciliation version describes:
$863 billion in Medicaid cuts over 10 years
and models that in 2029 — when the policies are fully implemented — cuts to Medicaid and SNAP would result in 1.2 million jobs lost nationwide and a hit to the state GDP.
So even if someone thinks, “that won’t be me,” it will be their clinic, their hospital, their job market, and their state budget.
The Young Adult Problem
Urban Institute warns the bill will leave roughly 3 in 10 young adults ages 18-24 who rely on Medicaid vulnerable to losing coverage — at the exact stage of life defined by unstable work, schooling transitions, and limited financial cushion.
But this isn’t a problem confined to youth.
There are accounts of people who grew up on Medicaid because there was no other option. Families that couldn’t afford private insurance, and recurring health complications making coverage non-negotiable. Medicaid doesn’t just help in these instances, it saves people’s lives.
Now, as adults, these same people are navigating a job market that has pushed millions out of stable employment. Because of the cuts and eligibility barriers imposed by this government, they no longer have insurance at all — despite many living with complex medical needs.
That’s the real world consequence of a political choice: tax breaks and kickbacks for billionaires paid for by stripping health care from the people who need it the most.
If these cuts remain in place, the outcome over the next decade will be tough to bear. Delayed care, preventable crises, and loss of life. If Democrats take back Congress in the midterms, undoing the damage of the “big beautiful bill” must be immediate.
A Medicaid Restoration & Stabilization Act
A post-midterm Democratic governing proposal.
Purpose
To immediately reverse the Medicaid cuts enacted under the “Big Beautiful Bill,” restore coverage to millions of Americans, stabilize state health systems, and permanently protect Medicaid.
Medicaid is not a welfare program, it is a national health infrastructure.
I. The Problem This Proposal Addresses
The current law:
Cuts nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over 10 years
Pushes 7-10 million people off coverage, largely through paperwork and eligibility traps
Backloads the damage into 2030-2034, ensuring long-term structural harm
Forces states into fiscal triage that leads to hospital closures, provider shortages, and lack of care
Reversing this damage requires more than a repeal — it requires restoration, re-enrollment, and structural reform.
II. Legislative Framework
Title I: Immediate Repeal of Coverage Restricting Provisions
Effective immediately upon enactment
Repeal all Medicaid work requirements
Prohibit conditioning Medicaid eligibility on employment, reporting, or “community engagement”
Apply retroactively to any state program approved under the prior law
Eliminate mandatory 6-month redeterminations
Restore 12-month continuous eligibility as the federal minimum
Apply retroactively to any state program approved under the prior law
Invalidate administrative termination actions
Any Medicaid termination occurring solely due to reporting, paperwork, or procedural noncompliance after January 1, 2026 is deemed invalid.
Title II: Automatic Re-Enrollment & Coverage Restoration
Goal: Undo the damage without forcing people to fight bureaucracy that pushed them out.
Automatic Re-enrollment Program
All individuals terminated from Medicaid since enactment of the cuts are automatically reinstated.
No new application, work verification, or documentation required
Coverage restored retroactively for up to 90 days to prevent medical debt accumulation
Federal Enrollment Funding
CMS provides 100% federal funding for state administrative costs tied to re-enrollment
Temporary staffing grants to process restorations within 90 days
Presumptive Eligibility Expansion
Hospitals, clinics, and community health centers granted expanded authority to enroll patients on the spot.
Title III: Federal Medicaid Stability Guarantee
This is to prevent future sabotage of Medicaid.
Minimum Federal Coverage Standards
States may not:
Impose eligibility barriers unrelated to income, residency, or citizenship
Increase reporting frequency beyond annual renewal
Create enrollment procedures that exceed federal administrative standards
Anti-Churn Protections
If a beneficiary remains income-eligible, coverage cannot be terminated for procedural reasons
States required to use existing federal and state data before requesting documentation from enrollees
Pre-clearance Requirement
Any future Medicaid eligibility restriction requires CMS approval based on:
Coverage impact analysis
Equity impact analysis
Provider access impact analysis
Title IV: Provider & System Stabilization Fund
Because coverage without access is meaningless
Emergency Provider Stabilization Grants
Targeted funding for:
Rural hospitals
Safety-net clinics
Community mental health providers
Priority given to regions experiencing closures or service reduction tied to Medicaid cuts
Medicaid Payment Floor
Establish a federal minimum reimbursement benchmark to prevent states from balancing budgets by underpaying providers
Access Protection Requirements
States receiving stabilization funds must maintain:
Geographic access standards
Appointment availability standards
Network adequacy requirements
Title V: Long-Term Financing & Narrative Reset
Funding mechanism
Restore Medicaid funding by:
Repealing the high-income tax provisions enacted alongside the cuts
Closing corporate pass-through and carried interest loopholes
Explicitly tie restoration funding to reversal of billionaire tax giveaways
Statutory Declaration
Congress affirms:
“Medicaid is a core component of the nation’s health, labor, and economic infrastructure and shall be protected as such.”
Public Reporting Requirements
Annual CMS report detailing:
Enrollment levels
Coverage losses prevented
Economic and workplace impacts
Hospital and clinic stability metrics
III. Implementation Timeline
First 30 Days
Repeal work requirements
Freeze all Medicaid terminations
Begin automatic re-enrollment
First 90 Days
Complete re-enrollment surge
Distribute stabilization funds
Restore provider payments
First 12 Months
Enforce federal standards
Publish first public impact report
Lock in long-term protections
IV. Political Reality
This proposal is not about returning to the status quo.
It is about recognizing a simple truth:
Healthcare stripped by bureaucracy is healthcare denied.
If Democrats regain Congress and fail to act decisively:
The coverage losses become permanent
The provider damage becomes irreversible
The moral responsibility becomes bipartisan
This is the minimum obligation of governance to undo damage done by the Trump regime.
V. Closing Mandate
The previous Congress chose to fund billionaire tax breaks by shrinking who gets to live securely in this country.
A Democratic majority must choose differently. They must act clearly, quickly, and permanently.
Not later.
Not half-assed.
Immediately.
