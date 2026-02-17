The “Big Beautiful Bill” didn’t trim Medicaid, it built a decade long off-ramp designed to push people off coverage through eligibility traps, paperwork, and state funding squeezes. The effects are backloaded so the political pain hits later, when fewer people are paying attention — and many have already moved on.

What the law does:

Federal Medicaid spending is projected to drop by about $911 billion over a decade under the enacted reconciliation package, using CBO’s cost estimate as summarized and allocated by KFF.

The same CBO-based estimate projects the package will increase the number of uninsured people by about 10 million.

The cuts aren’t even distributed over time: 76% of the ten-year Medicaid spending reductions are projected to occur in the final 5 years of the budget window (2030-2034)

The bill is designed so that the “savings” show up later, after any headlines or memory has faded, and the damage has set into the infrastructure.

The Mechanism: “Work requirements” + “churn” + state budget pressure

The biggest lie in the bill is that it’s about getting people to work. The policy is about making coverage more difficult to keep.

Work requirements:

KFF’s summary of the enacted law (citing CBO) estimates provision alone would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $326 billion over 10 years and increased the number of uninsured by 5.3 million in 2034.

Effective date: no later than December 31, 2026 (states are able to implement earlier).

More frequent eligibility checks (the churn engine):

The law requires eligibility redeterminations every 6 months for Medicaid expansion adults.

KFF (citing CBO) estimates this provision would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $63 billion over 10 years and increase the uninsured by 700,000 in 2034.

Effective date: applies to renewals scheduled on or after December 31, 2026

State financing squeeze:

KFF’s overview of the enacted package shows that the largest savings come from a combination of:

work requirements for the ACA expansion group,

limits on provider taxes,

restrictions on state-directed payments, and

added barriers to enrollment and renewal.

By design, even if a person still “qualifies,” the system is engineered so more people fall off and states are boxed into cutting benefits, provider payments, or pathways to eligibility.

The human impact: millions pushed off, even if they’re working

The predictable result is coverage loss — especially among adults in the expansion population.

The Center for Children and Families at Georgetown summarizes CBO projections tied to the bill’s Medicaid provisions, describing 7.8 million people becoming uninsured due to Medicaid provisions, with 4.8 million of those tied to the work reporting requirements, another 2.2 million tied to other Medicaid provisions (including the 6 month reverification cycle).

This is why “work requirements” are bullshit. The bill is built around reporting requirements.

The economic shock is on the way.

This isn’t only a healthcare story. It’s an economic demolition plan aimed squarely at states.

A Commonwealth Fund analysis of the House reconciliation version describes:

$863 billion in Medicaid cuts over 10 years

and models that in 2029 — when the policies are fully implemented — cuts to Medicaid and SNAP would result in 1.2 million jobs lost nationwide and a hit to the state GDP.

So even if someone thinks, “that won’t be me,” it will be their clinic, their hospital, their job market, and their state budget.

The Young Adult Problem

Urban Institute warns the bill will leave roughly 3 in 10 young adults ages 18-24 who rely on Medicaid vulnerable to losing coverage — at the exact stage of life defined by unstable work, schooling transitions, and limited financial cushion.

But this isn’t a problem confined to youth.

There are accounts of people who grew up on Medicaid because there was no other option. Families that couldn’t afford private insurance, and recurring health complications making coverage non-negotiable. Medicaid doesn’t just help in these instances, it saves people’s lives.

Now, as adults, these same people are navigating a job market that has pushed millions out of stable employment. Because of the cuts and eligibility barriers imposed by this government, they no longer have insurance at all — despite many living with complex medical needs.

That’s the real world consequence of a political choice: tax breaks and kickbacks for billionaires paid for by stripping health care from the people who need it the most.

If these cuts remain in place, the outcome over the next decade will be tough to bear. Delayed care, preventable crises, and loss of life. If Democrats take back Congress in the midterms, undoing the damage of the “big beautiful bill” must be immediate.

A Medicaid Restoration & Stabilization Act

A post-midterm Democratic governing proposal.

Purpose

To immediately reverse the Medicaid cuts enacted under the “Big Beautiful Bill,” restore coverage to millions of Americans, stabilize state health systems, and permanently protect Medicaid.

Medicaid is not a welfare program, it is a national health infrastructure.

I. The Problem This Proposal Addresses

The current law:

Cuts nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over 10 years

Pushes 7-10 million people off coverage, largely through paperwork and eligibility traps

Backloads the damage into 2030-2034, ensuring long-term structural harm

Forces states into fiscal triage that leads to hospital closures, provider shortages, and lack of care

Reversing this damage requires more than a repeal — it requires restoration, re-enrollment, and structural reform.

II. Legislative Framework

Title I: Immediate Repeal of Coverage Restricting Provisions

Effective immediately upon enactment

Repeal all Medicaid work requirements Prohibit conditioning Medicaid eligibility on employment, reporting, or “community engagement” Apply retroactively to any state program approved under the prior law Eliminate mandatory 6-month redeterminations Restore 12-month continuous eligibility as the federal minimum Apply retroactively to any state program approved under the prior law Invalidate administrative termination actions Any Medicaid termination occurring solely due to reporting, paperwork, or procedural noncompliance after January 1, 2026 is deemed invalid.

Title II: Automatic Re-Enrollment & Coverage Restoration

Goal: Undo the damage without forcing people to fight bureaucracy that pushed them out.

Automatic Re-enrollment Program All individuals terminated from Medicaid since enactment of the cuts are automatically reinstated. No new application, work verification, or documentation required Coverage restored retroactively for up to 90 days to prevent medical debt accumulation Federal Enrollment Funding CMS provides 100% federal funding for state administrative costs tied to re-enrollment Temporary staffing grants to process restorations within 90 days Presumptive Eligibility Expansion Hospitals, clinics, and community health centers granted expanded authority to enroll patients on the spot.

Title III: Federal Medicaid Stability Guarantee

This is to prevent future sabotage of Medicaid.

Minimum Federal Coverage Standards States may not: Impose eligibility barriers unrelated to income, residency, or citizenship Increase reporting frequency beyond annual renewal Create enrollment procedures that exceed federal administrative standards Anti-Churn Protections If a beneficiary remains income-eligible, coverage cannot be terminated for procedural reasons States required to use existing federal and state data before requesting documentation from enrollees Pre-clearance Requirement Any future Medicaid eligibility restriction requires CMS approval based on: Coverage impact analysis Equity impact analysis Provider access impact analysis

Title IV: Provider & System Stabilization Fund

Because coverage without access is meaningless

Emergency Provider Stabilization Grants Targeted funding for: Rural hospitals Safety-net clinics Community mental health providers Priority given to regions experiencing closures or service reduction tied to Medicaid cuts Medicaid Payment Floor Establish a federal minimum reimbursement benchmark to prevent states from balancing budgets by underpaying providers Access Protection Requirements States receiving stabilization funds must maintain: Geographic access standards Appointment availability standards Network adequacy requirements

Title V: Long-Term Financing & Narrative Reset

Funding mechanism Restore Medicaid funding by: Repealing the high-income tax provisions enacted alongside the cuts Closing corporate pass-through and carried interest loopholes Explicitly tie restoration funding to reversal of billionaire tax giveaways Statutory Declaration Congress affirms: “Medicaid is a core component of the nation’s health, labor, and economic infrastructure and shall be protected as such.” Public Reporting Requirements Annual CMS report detailing: Enrollment levels Coverage losses prevented Economic and workplace impacts Hospital and clinic stability metrics

III. Implementation Timeline

First 30 Days

Repeal work requirements

Freeze all Medicaid terminations

Begin automatic re-enrollment

First 90 Days

Complete re-enrollment surge

Distribute stabilization funds

Restore provider payments

First 12 Months

Enforce federal standards

Publish first public impact report

Lock in long-term protections

IV. Political Reality

This proposal is not about returning to the status quo.

It is about recognizing a simple truth:

Healthcare stripped by bureaucracy is healthcare denied.

If Democrats regain Congress and fail to act decisively:

The coverage losses become permanent

The provider damage becomes irreversible

The moral responsibility becomes bipartisan

This is the minimum obligation of governance to undo damage done by the Trump regime.

V. Closing Mandate

The previous Congress chose to fund billionaire tax breaks by shrinking who gets to live securely in this country.

A Democratic majority must choose differently. They must act clearly, quickly, and permanently.

Not later.

Not half-assed.

Immediately.