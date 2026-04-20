LS Fired Me Today

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The Midweek Burn
News from Underground is a veteran-run newsletter delivering sharp political analysis that breaks through the narrative, exposes threats to democracy, and amplifies those fighting back.News from Underground is a veteran-run newsletter delivering sharp political analysis that breaks through the narrative, exposes threats to democracy, and amplifies those fighting back.
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