It’s hard to be happy.

Not in a dramatic way, just in general. Being an adult human being is genuinely hard. We’ve all been through shit: trauma, loss, money problems, increased personal pressure, deaths of people we love. Any one of those would be enough on its own without being expected to carry all of it while getting up, making the bed, going to work, being decent to other people, and somehow finding a little joy in the margins.

We get tired. Worn down. Exhausted. We want a break. We need a vacation we can’t afford. Even a small escape would help — hell, at this point I’d settle for a good steak and a quiet night.

All of that would already be more than enough to handle.

Instead, we’re living in a country where the person at the top — the supposed moral beacon, the leader we’re supposed to rally behind — is entangled in pedophilia and child trafficking allegations, grift and fraud, open imperialism, and casual cruelty toward the most vulnerable people in society. And we’re expected to just keep going. To act like any of this is normal. Like it isn’t poisoning everything it touches.

We’re not okay. Not really.

We’ve been taxed with this bullshit — this constant erosion of dignity, of trust, of worth — for more than a decade now. It’s seeped into our relationships, our mental health, our sense of who we are as Americans and as people.

And pretending otherwise doesn’t make it go away.

Donald Trump is an infestation on the bloodstream of American society. He is repulsive. Greedy. Narcissistic. And let’s be truthful, the man shits in diapers.

He’s a loser. A genuine fucking loser. And it is endlessly infuriating that someone with such open contempt for the basic agreements of this country has been allowed to loot it in plain sight.

He lies. He cheats. He steals. He abuses. He rapes. He pillages. Every relationship he touches turns transactional and sadistic. And over the past decade, the rot has been passed on to 330 million people — some willingly, everyone else trapped inside it.

The damage is profound. So much so that it’s hard to imagine a meaningful recovery in my lifetime. What we’ve witnessed isn’t just one man’s rise, but the steady capitulation of people who were supposed to know better — people who fed his worst impulses in exchange for money, access, and protection.

Protection from accountability. Protection for insider trading. Protection for careers built on nothing but proximity to power.

They show up every day not to serve constituents, but to preserve their positions. One compromise after another. One inch of rope at a time. All in service to a man who wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire.

Access. Cocktail parties. Gilded ballrooms. Dim rooms where secrets and favors are traded like currency.

And in the end, it’s all so small. So stupid. They can’t take any of it with them. Not the titles. Not the money. Not the illusion of importance. None of it will fix their unresolved traumas or excuse their cowardice. And history won’t be kind — it never is with this shit.

My grandparents were Republicans. One still is. He worshipped Reagan. Believed he and Nancy represented the best version of this country’s future and bought the shining city on the hill line. My grandfather didn’t graduate high school. He got married at seventeen and joined the Navy, serving his country before coming home to build a life.

That version of American life is gone. He was one of the last generations to fully reap its rewards.

He became a millionaire. Retired by sixty-five. Belonged to a country club down the street from his upper middle-class home in a gated Palm Springs community. His wife never worked a day in her life. They moved through the world like royalty, convinced their status was permanent — as if the titles and money could follow them to the afterlife.

The last thing she said to him?

“I hate you, you son of a bitch.”

She was dead the next morning.

Within a month, all her clothes, shoes, purses — tens, maybe hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of possessions — were dumped at a thrift store. Erased. Gone.

He lived with her words until dementia gave way to Alzheimer’s. He’s set the microwave on fire multiple times in the past year. My mom is one of the few people he still remembers.

That’s the truth no one wants to confront: it’s all a lie. All of it. You can’t take any of your things with you. What remains when you don’t wake up is the story people tell about you — and how you made them feel.

And right now, our government is making people feel like shit every single day.

That isn’t right. It isn’t normal. And it isn’t okay.

We already have enough to carry as adults — work, grief, money, health, family, marriage, parenthood. We shouldn’t also have to fear for our safety. We shouldn’t have to watch armed agents shoot mothers in the face, gas peaceful protesters, or normalize violence just to get through the week. We shouldn’t have to beg to just feel okay.

I’m sick of it.

We should be able to live our lives, go to work, and be with our families without sacrificing basic safety or healthcare just to survive in the country we call home.

And yet here we are, being told that this is what people voted for. That this is necessary. That this is just how things are now.

That it’s normal to live in a country where armed federal agents raid neighborhoods, shoot civilians, detain families, and disappear people into a detention system that’ll probably look more like concentration camps through the lens of history — all while elected officials tell us to “turn the temperature down.” That it’s normal to watch peaceful protesters get gassed in the streets while the people responsible hide behind press releases and bullshit lies. That it’s normal to feel unsafe in your own country while being told to smile, work harder, and be grateful that it isn’t worse.

It isn’t normal. It’s cruelty layered on top of exhaustion.

People are already stretched thin. Groceries are unaffordable. Rent burns you dry. Healthcare is a gamble. Wages haven’t kept up in decades. Savings disappear the moment something goes wrong. And instead of relief, instead of protection, instead of leadership, we get intimidation. We get threats. We get a government that treats fear as a governing strategy.

That’s why average people are in the streets. Not because they’ve been radicalized. Not because they’re violent. But because the system has made it impossible to breathe.

You can’t tell people to calm down while guns are pointed at them and their neighbors. You can’t preach order while dismantling dignity. You can’t demand patience from a population that’s been asked to absorb loss after loss after loss while those in power have insulated themselves from every consequence or hardship.

This is what happens when leadership collapses into performance and cruelty becomes policy. When the economy grinds people down and the government finishes the job. When rhetoric dehumanizes and enforcement follows.

People don’t want chaos. They want stability. Safety. A chance to live without fear. A government that doesn’t make their already difficult lives even more difficult on purpose.

That’s not radical. That’s basic humanity. And the fact that it feels impossible right now says everything about the people in charge — not the public that’s resisting.

Happiness isn’t things. It isn’t stuff. It isn’t titles or status or anything you can carry into the afterlife.

Happiness is something you hold onto while you’re here. It shows up when you feel secure. When your neighbors are safe. When you can breathe without fear hanging over you.

Most people don’t give a damn about being rich. They want to pay their bills and put a little money away without knowing it’ll be wiped away by a surprise expense or a forgotten charge that pushes you into panic. They want to live in a country where a bad year doesn’t turn into resentment, where stress doesn’t eat away at marriages until fury replaces love and divorce becomes inevitable.

I want my nieces to grow up in a world where empathy and kindness are expected — not exceptional. I want to be able to retire someday and see a place I never had the chance to visit. I want trans people and the LGBTQ community to live without fearing for their safety just for existing.

I want to write about policy. About solutions. About how we make life better for people, instead of constantly documenting the existential threats from our own government pressing in on all of us.

I want to be happy.

And I want you to be happy, too.

Which shouldn’t be too much to ask.