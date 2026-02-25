What are we even doing anymore?

It’s practically comical at this point — so far beyond any Hollywood lampoon script that could have captured a country in chaos. We are run by a group of wealthy pedophiles and their bought and paid for political cronies. The man in charge is a career criminal who has taken on the shape of a mob boss in his latest assault on our collective psyche.

The Medal of Honor means jack shit after a gunshot victim received one for kidnapping a foreign leader. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is going to a goal keeper for being a supporter of the president. And the “opposition” showed more deference and decorum than should ever be afforded to a fascist dictator standing at a podium.

The speech itself dragged on for over an hour and a half — a bloated victory lap delivered by a man who has already decided that everything belongs to him. It wasn’t a State of the Union so much as a hostage video for the public. Clap or be marked for shame. Stand or be side-eyed by Erika Kirk. Applaud the lie or confirm your disloyalty.

Every line was soaked in grievance. Every pause was bait. He talked about the “golden age” while millions of people are drowning under rent, debt, medical bills, and a system that feels designed to humiliate them for needing help. He bragged about strength while governing through complete fear. Fear of immigrants, fear of protest, fear of difference, fear of losing control.

The economy was “booming.” Crime was “crushed.” Borders were “sealed.” Wars were “ending.” None of it was accompanied by evidence, because facts don’t matter anymore. Assertion, volume, and repetition do. If you say it long enough, loudly enough, with enough flags behind you — everything becomes negotiable, even reality.

Threaded through the entire speech were carefully curated human punctuation marks dragged into the gallery to cue applause and emotional release. Pain was flattened into optics in order to fit the narrative. Suffering repurposed as stage dressing for a man who has never shown interest in the cost of the things he destroys.

The chamber exactly how you were expecting: one side leapt to its feet like trained seals cheering for the cruelty disguised as strength. The other, stiff, restrained, and clinging to decorum that should no longer exist. There was no large disruption outside of Rep. Al Green holding a sign referencing the video Trump recently posted depicting the Obama’s as apes, Rep. Ilhan Omar shouting retorts, and Rep. Jayapal throwing jabs from the gallery.

By the end, nothing meant anything. Not the Medal of Honor. Not the praise of working class guests. Not the office. Not the U.S. Mens Olympic Hockey Team. Not the ritual itself. The State of the Union used to be about accountability — a moment where people had to at least pretend it answered to the public. Last night, it was just a rally with better lighting and worse consequences.

And that’s the most ridiculous part of it all. Not anything that happened, not what he said — that we’re still pretending this is normal, that it’s governance, or democracy. That standing quietly while it burns is some kind of moral high ground.

Because what the fuck are we even doing anymore?

On the other side of reality, the death penalty for abortion is on the table in Tennessee. The gold-medal-winning women’s team had to be celebrated by regular people and corporate sponsors footing the bill for a Vegas trip — just to soften the embarrassment handed down by the president and the men’s team. Groceries are more expensive than they’ve ever been. We’ve bombed something like seven countries in the first thirteen months of his second term. And we have new evidence that the FBI removed pages from the Epstein files with credible accusations of sexual assault by the president against an underage girl.

We don’t have the time or space to worry about everyday life anymore. Everything is swallowed by politics. Every conversation, every decision, every background thought.

When was the last time you spent an entire day without thinking about politics?

When was the last time you had a day where the president didn’t embarrass you?

When was the last time you felt like you could just exist — without bracing for the next headline?

Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democrats’ rebuttal speech from Colonial Williamsburg.

She asked three questions — is the president working to make life more affordable, is he keeping Americans safe at home and abroad, and is he working for you? The implied answer she gave was ‘no’. She pointed to housing, healthcare, energy, and childcare costs that have left families struggling, slapped down the administration’s tariffs that have cost the average household $1800, and criticized a “reckless trade policy” and broken immigration enforcement that has led to federal agents killing multiple people in the streets.

Her speech was sensible, thoughtful, and rooted in facts about everyday hardship Americans are facing. It was the antithesis of the spectacle that had just unfolded. It was a reasonable argument in a world that no longer rewards reason. She was speaking like a governor who believes that policy still matters, like the presidency still answers to the people, and like the messengers of competence can outperform the bullshit artists.

Spanberger didn’t turn suffering into props or make a spectacle of pain, she offered accountability, economic struggle, and constitutional norms — all things that used to matter when we believed the State of the Union was a report to the public rather than a pep rally for a dictator.

In modern American politics, where bold performance outpaces a sober explanation, her message felt timid. Not because she lacked the content, but because it assumed language and standards that no longer apply. And that’s why you won’t hear about it today.

Trump stood for nearly two hours, weaving bullshit with grievance, spectacle and self-congratulation, and then turned to deliver medals and props like they were prizes at a carnival game. The crowd responded with programmed applause. Spanberger stood for accountability and affordability, and was met with virtual silence.

We’re still pretending discourse and evidence matter.

We’re still pretending reason can outshine performance.

We’re still pretending that the presidency operates inside a framework of mutual accountability.

Spanberger’s rebuttal was the definition of competent politics, and that’s the problem. Competence doesn’t compete with chaos, fact-based debates don’t compete with spectacle, and reality doesn’t compete with a loyal base trained to look away from it. Because reality doesn’t come with built in applause lines.

The Democrats are operating like this is 1996 while Republicans are operating like it’s an authoritarian television series with live fan reactions. And the public is caught in the feedback loop that rewards the latter.

So let me answer my own question:

What the fuck are we even doing anymore?

We’re playing by rules that the other side abandoned a long time ago.

We’re arguing substance to an audience that’s been conditioned to react to spectacle.

And we’re losing our country because the people in charge refuse to throw that playbook out the window.