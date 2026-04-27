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Colly66's avatar
Colly66
14hEdited

Great article again Evan. It seems ridiculous you can’t criticise Israel when what they are doing is no better than terrorists. To use the excuse of actions of hamas,(I don’t agree with their actions but can certainly understand where the hatred comes from), as open slaughter of innocent is shameful. I said it on another site but not yours, my father fought four years in ww2 he said giving Israel a country & not giving Palestinians a country was a disaster and there would never be world peace. Well he was so right.

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David the Grey's avatar
David the Grey
18h

Zionism must die

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