Greetings from The Underground,

How is everyone doing? Are we ready to get started on another week?

Because I’m sure as hell not. This is getting exhausting. A shooting at the Hilton in D.C. during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner threw everything into chaos. People immediately started questioning the presence of the entire cabinet, whether Pete Hegseth was on coke, the security lapses, and the photos of Trump’s reaction.

With his polling at historic lows, the timing raised serious questions. If you really wanted to go down the rabbit hole, you could point to old footage of the alleged shooter at a college event where Usha Vance was also present.

Are we saying it was staged? Not necessarily. But with this regime, the first instinct should be to question what we’re shown.

Before I go any further, I just wanted to say thank you for being here. It’s a lot, and that was just one weekend. Today, I wanted to make the case for why Israel hasn’t been a friend to the United States — something I wasn’t allowed to publish at Lincoln Square, but feel strongly about.

— This is a long article —

This Was Never Friendship

The story we’ve been told about the United States and Israel is simple, clean, and emotionally satisfying. A young democracy born out of the ashes of the Holocaust, found its footing in a hostile region. America, guided by moral clarity, steps in as its closes allies. Shared values, shared enemies — a bond forged in history.

That version of events leaves out almost anything that actually matters.

When President Harry Truman recognized Israel on May 14, 1948, it wasn’t the inevitable beginning of a lifelong alliance. It was a rushed political decision made over the objections of his own foreign policy establishment. The State Department warned about alienating Arab nations, destabilizing the region, and jeopardizing access to oil. U.S. officials were already thinking in terms of long-term geopolitical costs — not moral symbolism.

And they weren’t wrong to be cautions, they were even early.

Because from the beginning, the relationship wasn’t built like traditional American alliances. There was no mutual defense treaty, no formal obligation that said if Israel is attacked that the United States must respond with force. That kind of agreement exists with countries like Japan and members of NATO. It has never existed with Israel.

What developed instead was something far more flexible and one-sided.

In the early years, Washington didn’t even treat Israel as a primary strategic partner. The U.S. tried to balance its position in the Middle East, weighing relationships with Arab states, managing post-colonial instability, and protecting access to oil. Israel was part of that equation, but not the center of it.

That changed in the 1960s, not because of shared values, but shared enemies.

As the Cold War intensified, Arab nationalism — particularly under Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser — began aligning with Soviet support. Israel, by contrast, was positioned as a stable, Western leaning state in a region where American influence had begun to slip. U.S. policymakers didn’t suddenly discover a deeper moral bond, they identified a strategic asset.

That shift is where the modern relationship begins.

But even then, it wasn’t clean.

In 1956, Israel joined Britain and France in attacking Egypt during the Suez Crisis after Nasser nationalized the canal. The United States, under Dwight D. Eisenhower, opposed the invasion and forced all three countries to withdraw. Israel wasn’t acting as an extension of American strategy, it was pursuing its own regional objectives, even when they directly conflicted with Washington’s.

That pattern never really changed.

By the early 1960s, another fracture point emerged behind closed doors. Israel’s nuclear program at Dimona triggered serious concern inside the Kennedy administration. JFK pushed for inspections and made it clear that American support depended on transparency. What Kennedy got instead was partial cooperation and, eventually, deception about the scope of the program.

That moment mattered because it didn’t have the weight to break the relationship.

A country receiving growing American support misled the United States about a nuclear weapons program, and the partnership moved forward anyway.

(Some tin foil hat people might say that it moved forward because Kennedy was out of the way)

Then came 1967.

During the Six-Day War, Israeli forces attacked the USS Liberty, a U.S. Naval intelligence ship operating in international waters. Thirty-four Americans were killed. Investigations concluded it was a case of mistaken identity, but the fact remains: American servicemen died at the hands of a country that would soon become one of the largest recipients of U.S. military aid.

And the relationship deepened.

Six years later, in 1973, U.S. support for Israel during the Yom Kippur War triggered an oil embargo by Arab nations. Gas prices surged. The American economy took a direct hit. Lines formed at gas stations across the country as President Carter scrambled to fix the issue. The cost of the relationship with Israel showed up in the daily lives of millions of Americans.

And still, the relationship deepened.

By that point, the foundation had been set. Not a treaty-bound alliance. Not a simple friendship. Something completely different: a relationship where strategic alignment, domestic politics, and regional power calculations overrode nearly every point of friction.

That’s the part that doesn’t get said out loud.

The United States didn’t gain a traditional ally in Israel, it built a relationship where rules don’t apply. Where continued support through conflict, contradiction, and cost, without the structure of reciprocity that defines most American alliances.

Everything that comes after — the money, the weapons, the diplomatic cover, the potential blackmail — grows out of that foundation.

And that foundation was never about friendship.

From Moral Cause to Strategic Asset

By the early 1960s, whatever moral framing once defined the relationship started to give way into something more familiar to American foreign policy: utility.

The shift didn’t happen all at once. It happened administration by administration, as Washington recalibrated its position in the Middle East that was no longer shaped by European empires, but by Cold War competition.

Under Harry Truman, recognition had been immediate, but not strategic. It was driven by domestic politics, post-war sympathy, and pressure from competing factions inside his own administration. There was no long-term doctrine behind it. If anything, the early posture of the U.S. was cautious in the way they tried to avoid fully alienating Arab states while still acknowledging Israel’s existence.

The balancing act didn’t last very long.

By the time Dwight Eisenhower took office, the United States was already confronting a different Middle East, one shaped by Arab nationalism and a growing Soviet presence. Eisenhower’s approach wasn’t to fully embrace Israel, but to prevent the region from slipping into Moscow’s orbit. His administration leaned heavily into relationships with Arab states while attempting to keep Israel within reach, not at the center of things.

The Suez Crisis made the limits of that approach crystal clear. When Israel coordinated with Britain and France to attack Egypt, Eisenhower forced the withdrawal and signaled to Israel that it would not dictate U.S. regional policy. At that moment, the relationship still had boundaries.

Those boundaries began to erode under JFK.

Kennedy inherited a Middle East where Gamal Abdel Nasser had become the face of Arab nationalism — a movement that increasingly aligned with Soviet backing. Nasser wasn’t just a regional leader, he was a geopolitical problem for Washington. His influence threatened Western access to resources, challenged pro-American regimes, and gave the Soviet Union a foothold in one of the most strategically important parts of the world.

Israel offered something different: stability, military capability, and alignment with Western interests.

Kennedy didn’t formalize a full alliance, but his administration began laying the groundwork for one. Arms sales expanded and diplomatic coordination increased. At the same time, tensions simmered beneath the surface — particularly over Israel’s nuclear ambitions at Dimona. Kennedy pushed for further inspections because he understood what a nuclear-armed Israel would mean for regional escalation. Israel pushed back by limited transparency into its continuing program.

The relationship was deepening, even as trust was being broken.

Under Lyndon B. Johnson, the transformation accelerated.

(Funny how that works)

Johnson viewed Israel not just as a partner, but a reliable counterweight in a region where American influence was under pressure. The 1967 Six-Day War reshaped the map of the Middle East and solidified Israel’s military dominance. It also marked a turning point in United States policy. Washington didn’t just accept Israel’s expanded territorial control, it began integrating Israel more fully into its strategic framework.

Military aid increased, political backing strengthened, and the relationship became less conditional.

But that shift came with consequences.

The attack on the USS Liberty during the Six-Day War, which killed 34 American servicemen, could have been a breaking point. Instead, it became a signal that even deadly incidents involving U.S. forces would not fundamentally alter the trajectory of the relationship.

By the time Nixon entered office, the Cold War logic was set in stone.

Nixon and his national security team, particularly Henry Kissinger, saw the Middle East through a singular lens: global power competition with the Soviet Union. Israel was no longer just a regional actor, it was a strategic asset capable of countering Soviet-backed states like Egypt and Syria.

That calculation defined the U.S. response during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

When Israel faced early losses, the United States launched a massive resupply effort by sending weapons and equipment to ensure Israel could regain the upper hand. It worked. Israel stabilized its position and ultimately pushed back opposing forces.

But the cost didn’t stay contained to the battlefield.

Arab nations responded with an oil embargo, targeting the United States for its support of Israel. Oil prices surged and inflation spiked. The American economy took a direct hit. Gas lines stretched across the country and for the first time, millions of Americans felt the downstream effects of a foreign policy decision tied directly to the U.S. — Israel relationship.

And still, the relationship held.

Because from Washington’s perspective, Israel had proven its value. It could win wars. It could counter Soviet influence. It could serve as a forward operating partner in a region where American troops weren’t always present.

That was the tradeoff.

Not shared values or mutual obligation. Strategic utility.

By the mid-1970s, the transformation was complete. Israel was no longer viewed primarily through the lens of its founding story. It had been absorbed into the machinery of Cold War geopolitics. They were a partner whose importance was measured by what it could do for American power projection, not by the ideals that once framed its creation.

And like most relationships built on utility, the costs were never evenly distributed.

The United States gained a regional ally. Israel gained something far more important: sustained military support, diplomatic protection, and a level of political backing that continued even when its actions complicated American interests.

That imbalance didn’t emerge overnight. It was built, decision by decision, president by president, until it became the default position of U.S. foreign policy — rarely questioned, almost never challenged, and increasingly disconnected from the interests of the people paying for it.

The Costs We Were Told Not to Count

By the time Israel became useful to the United States, the cost of the relationship was beginning to pile up.

Some of those costs were obvious: weapons, aid packages, diplomatic protection, gas prices, dead American service members, regional blowback, a foreign policy that kept dragging the United States deeper into conflicts most Americans could barely explain.

But some were quieter…

They showed up in the way Americans were told to talk about Israel. The way criticism was treated as a moral failure with one simple word: anti-semitism. The way Palestinian suffering was pushed to the margins. The way a foreign government’s interests became fused with America’s political language until questioning the relationship felt like questioning decency itself.

That didn’t happen by accident.

Israel understood very early that American support couldn’t survive on strategy alone. Cold War logic might explain why presidents saw Israel as useful, but usefulness doesn’t build emotional loyalty among ordinary people. For that, Israel needed a story. It needed Americans to see Israeli security not as a foreign policy choice, but as a moral obligation.

The Holocaust became central to that story.

That doesn’t mean the Holocaust wasn’t real, or not one of the greatest crimes in human history. It was. It means the memory of that crime was gradually folded into a political project that asked Americans to treat Israel as a permanent exception. The horror of Jewish extermination camps in Europe became attached to the modern Israeli state in a way that made criticism of Israel policy feel, to a large group of Americans, like a betrayal of Jewish survival itself.

That framing was doing a lot of heavy lifting.

It helped collapse distinctions that should have remained separate: Jewish people and the Israeli government, antisemitism and criticism of occupation, historical trauma and present-day military policy. Once those lines were blurred, the debate was no longer about whether Israel’s actions served American interests — it became a test of moral identity.

That was the power of the narrative.

Israel even has a name for its public diplomacy strategy: hasbara. The idea is that if Israel can explain its position clearly and repeatedly to foreign audiences, especially American audiences, it can preserve support for its policies. That effort reaches into media, academia, political networks, and cultural spaces where perception is formed long before policy gets debated.

American audiences were simply not informed about Israel, they were cultivated.

Politicians were cultivated. Journalists. Civic organizations, universities, donors, and policy networks became part of a broader ecosystem that kept the relationship politically protected.

AIPAC is the most visible piece of that system. It operates openly, organizes donors and voters, and plays a major role in shaping how candidates approach Israel policy. That’s not a secret, it’s how influence works in Washington and on this issue, it works every time.

The result is one of the most durable funding pipelines in American foreign policy.

Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since WWII. The current 10-year agreement guarantees $3.8 billion annually in military aid. That number moves regardless of economic conditions at home, political leadership, or what Israel does with the support.

There is no equivalent arrangement for most American priorities.

Then came October 7th, and the numbers began to surge.

Emergency packages, weapons transfers, regional deployments… all layered on top of an already massive baseline. The scale of support expanded without a meaningful national debate about what the United States was getting in return.

The costs were never only financial either.

Every time the U.S. shields Israel diplomatically, it spends credibility. Every time American weapons are used to bomb journalists, in dense civilian areas… it inherits part of the outcome. Every time Washington insists that this relationship represents shared democratic values while the rest of the world sees something else, the gap between rhetoric and reality widens.

That gap is expensive.

It shows up in how the U.S. is perceived globally, how seriously American officials are taken when they talk about human rights, and it shows up in the resentment that builds across the region. Eventually, it finds its way back into American policy decisions.

The same pattern exists in media coverage.

For decades, American reporting has often framed Israeli security as immediate and human, while Palestinian suffering is treated as background noise or consequence. One side is individualized, the other generalized. One side is explained, the other is reacted to.

That kind of framing doesn’t need to be coordinated, only consistent.

And the influence doesn’t stop at politics or media. Figures like Robert Maxwell, the publishing magnate and father of Ghislaine Maxwell who was rumored to have Mossad connections, acquired Macmillan in the late 1980s — one of the largest educational publishers in the United States. He merged its school divisions into what became one of the country’s most dominant textbook companies.

Maxwell wasn’t just a publisher. He was a geopolitical actor with deep international ties and longstanding allegations of intelligence connections.

Which raises a more difficult question about proximity and influence.

The same networks that operate in politics and media don’t exist in isolation. They overlap with institutions that shape how Americans learn about the world — what gets emphasized, what gets contextualized, and what gets left out.

Influence at that level doesn’t need to be explicit to matter. It just needs to be present.

And over time, that presence helps create a version of reality that feels settled, even when it isn’t. That’s how a relationship sustains itself. Not just through policy, but through perception.

We paid in 1956 when Israel pursued its own regional agenda during Suez and Washington had to intervene. We paid in 1967 when American servicemen died aboard the USS Liberty and the relationship moved forward anyway. We paid in 1973 when support for Israel contributed to an oil embargo that hit American households directly.

We are still paying now.

The bill shows up in appropriations, in foreign policy decisions, in controlled opposition, in global credibility, and in the quiet expectation that this relationship will continue no matter the cost.

That’s the part we were told not to count.

Because once you start counting it, you start asking questions the system isn’t built to answer.

What do we actually get out of this?

What does it cost us?

And why does one country, above all others, operate under a completely different set of rules?

Those questions have been sitting there for decades.

They’re just easier to ignore than answer.

Zionism, Power, and the Present Crisis

If the beginning phases of the U.S. — Israel relationship were built on recognition and strategy… what we’re looking at now is something different.

This is where ideology, domestic politics, and raw power collide.

To understand the current moment, you have to understand Zionism — not as a slogan, but as a political project. At its core, Zionism is the belief in a Jewish homeland in historic Palestine. For many, it’s a response to “centuries” of persecution culminating in the Holocaust. For others, especially the Palestinian people, it has meant displacement, statelessness, and the loss of land and political/human rights.

Those two realities exist simultaneously.

The problem is that in American political discourse, only one of them is centered consistently.

As the Israeli state expanded, especially after 1967, it didn’t just defend itself. It occupied territories, built settlements, and created a system where millions of Palestinians live without any political rights. Human rights organizations, including groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have described elements of this system as apartheid. That’s serious language coming from established institutions.

And yet, the U.S. relationship didn’t weaken — it only grew stronger.

That’s where ideology meets American politics.

Support for Israel became tied not to foreign policy, but to identity. It was a religious identity for evangelical voters, strategic identity for warhawks, and political identity for elected officials who understood the cost of stepping outside the consensus — both professionally and financially.

By the time Benjamin Netanyahu had consolidated power, the system was already in place. He didn’t create the relationship, just learned how to effectively operate inside of it.

He aligned himself closely with American conservatives, built direct relationships with U.S. lawmakers, and openly challenged U.S. presidents when it suited him — most notably his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal under Obama. A foreign leader addressing Congress to undermine a sitting U.S. president’s policy is not normal. In this relationship, it happened anyway.

At home, Netanyahu’s political survival has been tied to coalition building with far-right factions, many of which support aggressive resettlement expansion and a harder line against Palestinians. His tenure has also been shadowed by corruption charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery that have kept him in a constant fight to maintain power.

This matters because leadership decisions in Israel are being shaped by political incentives, legal pressure, and the need to hold together fragile governing coalitions.

Then came October 7th.

Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians was undeniable. It shocked the region and triggered a response that has reshaped global perception of the conflict.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza that followed has been nothing short of a genocide — airstrikes, ground operations, widespread destruction of infrastructure, killings of journalists, aid workers, and small children… and a humanitarian crisis affecting millions of Palestinians. Civilian casualties are too high to pin an exact number on. Entire cities have been leveled. Access to food, water, and medical care has been basically nonexistent during the conflict.

Some legal scholars, UN officials, and international bodies have raised concerns about whether Israel’s actions could meet the threshold for genocide under international law. Cases have been brought before the International Court of Justice. Investigations are ongoing. The debate isn’t settled, but the accusations are there.

But I’m here to say that it is a fucking genocide.

The deliberate, systematic destruction — in whole or in part — of a national, ethnic, or religious group.

Sounds an awful lot like what was happening to the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel.

And through all of it, the United States has remained locked in. Weapons continue to flow. Diplomatic cover continues at the United Nations. Public messaging continues to frame Israel’s actions as self-defense, even as the scale of destruction draws global condemnation.

The historical foundation.

The Cold War calculus.

The political and media insulation.

It all leads here.

Because once a relationship reaches this point — where ideology, politics, and strategy are fused — it becomes very difficult to change course, even when the facts on the ground shift.

That’s what doctrine looks like before it’s ever named, and it raises a question that cuts through everything else:

At what point does support stop being strategic, and start becoming complicity?

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The Deal is Now Doctrine

At a certain point, the pattern stops being coincidence and starts being the actual system.

That’s what this relationship has become.

What began as a rushed recognition under Harry Truman wasn’t built on a long-term alliance or some deeply rooted shared vision. It evolved, step by step, administration by administration, into a Cold War calculation. Israel became useful, then strategically valuable, and eventually politically untouchable. Once it reached that point, it stopped being something that could be openly debated and became something that was either accepted or opposition to “antisemitism.”

That’s how doctrine forms.

Not a single decision, but through repetition. Through moments that should have forced a reassessment, but didn’t. Through costs that should have triggered extra conditions… but never did.

We’ve seen those moments.

When Israel pursued its own objectives during Suez, the United States stepped into clean up the fallout. When concerns were raised about nuclear development at Dimona, the relationship continued anyway. When American servicemen were killed aboard the USS Liberty, there was no meaningful recalibration. When support for Israel contributed to the 1973 oil embargo, the American public absorbed the cost at the pump while the policy remained intact.

That pattern has only become more difficult to break. And now, we’re at the point where it no longer even needs to be justified. It runs on momentum. It runs on the expectation that the outcome is already decided before the conversation begins.

That’s what makes it different from a normal alliance — alliances have terms. They have boundaries, they have expectations that run in both directions. They can be adjusted when the cost outweighs the benefit. They can be questioned without immediately turning into a moral indictment of the person asking questions.

That’s not what’s happening here.

What’s happening is a relationship where the United States continues to provide weapons, money, and diplomatic cover regardless of how those resources are used, and regardless of how those decisions impact American interests at home or abroad. It’s a relationship where the language of “shared values” is stretched to cover situations that would trigger outrage if they involved almost any other country.

And it’s a relationship where the American public is expected to carry the weight of it without ever being given a clear answer as to why — and called antisemitic if they do question it.

Because once you’ve stepped back and follow the through line, the question becomes unavoidable.

So when we see images and videos on our phones of civilians, press, medical teams, and children being killed by bombs that were manufactured here and sent to Israel, when we see entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble while we’re being told there’s no money for healthcare, housing, or basic stability at home, and when speaking out against that is met with accusations designed to shut down the conversation instead of engage it, when “independent” publishers won’t let me go forward with this… it becomes harder and harder to understand what we’re actually defending.

And more importantly, who we’re doing it for.

At that point, calling Israel an ally starts to feel like a description that doesn’t match reality. Calling them a friend is even more batshit crazy.

Because friendship implies something mutual. It implies some level of shared cost, shared accountability, and shared interests. It implies that both sides are opening with a framework where each has something to lose if the relationship breaks down.

That’s not what this is.

This is a system where one side receives consistent support, and the other absorbs the consequences — financially, politically, and increasingly… morally.

Once you see it that way, it becomes difficult to go back to the version of the story that we were originally given.

The one about shared values, moral obligation, and an unbreakable bond.

Because the through line tells a story of a relationship that was never built like a traditional alliance — instead, it was one that evolved into strategic dependency and ultimately became doctrine… one that operates above normal rules and outside any normal questions.

Once you recognize that… the confusion doesn’t need to be forced.

It’s already there.

Until next time,

Evan.

This Week In The Underground:

Tuesday: The article I owe you guys about the drought conditions we face this summer.

Wednesday: The Midweek Burn at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday: The Diogenes Club with Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, and Eric Lullove… plus, new chapters of The American Successor

Friday: The Underground Newsletter, potentially a live show as well.

Saturday/Sunday: Weekend updates and check-in