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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
4h

Well done my friend 👊🏼

You have put into a well deserved rage letter every single thing we are all feeling at this moment.

We’re so far done and gone on this charcoal grill of torture, burnt to a crisp.

Thank you for this🔥

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Sandi Zaczek's avatar
Sandi Zaczek
4h

Well, actually this is exactly who we are. That doesn't mean we can't be better. We have seen the reflection in the mirror. I want better. I want it ALL! Free Healthcare, free college, free childcare, and a living wage. Yeah, we are in debt up to our eyeballs, but you know what? I'm tired of waiting. The orange turd and his band of incompetent sycophants has shown us there is plenty of money for cruelty. Time to take that money from cruelty to compassion! First we feed, house, educate, and take care of our people. Taxing the rich at 20% for the first year to get the ball rolling. I want this for ALL of us. Our children should not have to deal with the fuck up from MAGA. Oh, and MAGA and Christian Nationalism needs to die, or crawl back under the rock they came from!

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