Are you starting to finally get it?

No… hang on.

Just move out of the way for a sec.

Yeah, you.

The assholes who have uttered the words “Trump derangement syndrome” at somebody. You over there who called your sister crazy for warning about Trump in 2017, and then your entire family proceeded to ostracize her as you went deeper into the MAGA rallies. All of you who, over the past decade, normalized this by telling us how guardrails would protect us. “Career officials.” How we were overreacting. How he couldn’t possibly do enough damage as one person…

Fuck all the way off.

Because we are in the midst of being manhandled psychologically. Thrown violently from wall to wall inside this shit box double-wide living room with lawn chair furniture. Our pedophilic abuser, in the ironically-clad “wife beater,” is loading up for another swing to knock our fucking block off because we dared call him crazy today.

And I don’t know about you guys, but I’m fucking tired.

I’m exhausted. I can’t handled this dude anymore.

We have called CPS. We have called every government institution meant to protect victims from their abusers, but he owns every single one of them, and there’s nothing left to do but fight back.

Today might have been the most mentally taxing of all.

He threatened to end an entire civilization by nightfall in a batshit temper tantrum if Iran didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz. Literally committing war crimes on social media with the very mention of the threats, and we all sat there — seeing these fucked up negotiations take place in real time like some kind of dystopian live feed where our fate was being decided for us — waiting for it to happen.

I beg of anyone to please explain to me what the fuck this reality is, because it feels like there have been a large portion of us saying since “the guy from The Apprentice” — the fucking dirtbag with the shit-eating grin who we knew would do anything and everything to keep himself at the center of the world if he ever actually became the blind squirrel finding the nut — would be an absolute disaster.

Let’s start with the fact that he’s always been a fucking moron — no, that would’ve never been a bad idea as president. We don’t need serious people.

Oh, yeah… we knew he was a philanderer and a dirtbag for years before this — again, not like that would ever affect the United States on the world stage.

He’s always cheated at everything he does and bullied weak people — outstanding. Great qualities. Elect him twice.

But the media, billionaires, the whole fucking system — the evangelicals and the inbreds — got all spun up and normalized his bullshit and called us crazy.

“Trump derangement syndrome.”

Yeah, now look at you, asshole… paying $4.50 a gallon like everyone else in your mall crawler because you wanted to own the libs a second time.

I will never, for the life of me, understand the lack of common sense in large swaths of this population. I don’t know who the fuck raised some of you dipshits, but the starvation of basic knowledge that will make your life easier is astounding. I truly hope that at some point in the near future, you stop mistaking your head being implanted in your ass with me having “Trump derangement syndrome,” you absolute fucking hillbilly.

What I saw today made me ashamed to have ever served this country. It makes me feel stained with the piss-poor image of being “American” right now.

We used to mean something in the world. The word of the president in brief could slightly affect diplomacy or the speed at which things flowed through foreign policy or markets — a carefully worded announcement could ease tensions with a foe like Iran and keep a strait flowing.

Today, there are outright threats to end those same people, and the media settles it as a neutral victory — that we are now going to pay $2 million per ship to a country we illegally invaded in order to open up access to 20% of the global oil supply — because word just came down that prices won’t dip below $100 a barrel until at least mid-2027.

But you’re right — fucking Trump derangement syndrome.

The reason we were so loud for the last decade — some people dating back to pre-2015, when there were even whispers of him joining a race — is because having effective and stable leadership matters for this very reason.

When you don’t have it, when you run on a system that likes vibes over policy, when you let your cultural brain rot through a decade of reality television slop, you think it’s cool when Dear Leader huddles up next to Jake Paul and asks his opinion on policy and notes “he’d be great in politics.”

You don’t think about how the dipshit at the top wants to look like a tough guy, and in his 80-year-old, bullshit-soaked brain, he’s actually a petulant child bully who’s going to go, “HEHE, I bet this would get the boys going…”

And then he threatens to end a civilization.

What you dipshits don’t realize is that on the backend of your “vibes party” is actual, real-life stuff that will end up on your doorstep — after it has already destroyed the lives of all the poor and brown people you thought were expendable.

Your groceries are going to cost a metric fuck-ton because shipping sucks and no one wants to trade with us.

Your gas is going to be expensive as shit for the same reasons.

Your country won’t have as much money — sorry, less cool and fun shit, broski.

Another ten years from now, you’ll see other countries have really cool shit you didn’t even know about.

Do you know who else would have cool shit, cheap groceries, healthcare, money, all of it — if we would’ve taken politics (and ourselves) seriously?

FUCKING US, DUDE.

This shit has gone on for too long. Ten years of us being abused daily and being gaslit over it because people were fat and happy enough to ignore the pedophilic rapist we warned you about.

Now our country is a shit-show. We have to worry about nuclear war on a fucking Tuesday because Happy Meal Hitler needs a negotiation strategy, and I can’t even imagine a future where wages would ever even come close to catching inflation.

We are so royally fucked at this point that I don’t even know what we can do.

But I do know what Congress can do…

They can impeach the motherfucker — yesterday.

I know what JD and the rest of those dipshits in the cabinet can do…

Invoke the 25th Amendment — yesterday.

This is not who we are, and we can worry about the bullshit of JD and Peter Thiel and the next evil man up, next time.

Because right now, there is a deteriorating madman at the helm of our federal government who is going to get us all killed in a thousand-year war with a Persian empire if we don’t get him the fuck out of there.

…And you’ll be eating microwave Mac and cheese from 2023 if you survive.

Until next time,

Evan.