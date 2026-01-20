Intelligent Masculinity with Evan Fields

Intelligent masculinity is something you might’ve heard about here on Substack recently — it’s an idea that I’ve been discussing for quite some time with my friends Nick Paro, Shane Yirak, Eric Lullove, Walter Rhein, Centered America, and others.

I view intelligent masculinity as having the integrity and introspection to question yourself and how you live each day — and it’s something that is critical to our country surviving going forward. If we’re being honest, men are falling behind… specifically white men.

This past decade has been marked by mediocre white men destroying our country. From the manosphere in podcasting and comedy to the MAGA movement making it into the White House twice — we’ve got a lot of fucking work to do to fix this place.

That’s why Nick Paro started his series Intelligent Masculinity in order to get a grasp on how men across the spectrum view this idea and apply it in their daily lives.

Today I was lucky enough to join Nick to talk about my own life and how I came to view the world the way I do. It was an incredible conversation that evolved organically and led to some good discussion.

I’m always grateful for my friendship with Nick — he’s truly an amazing human being with such good perspective and helps me live the values I aspire to.

Give it a watch or download it for a podcast listen when you get a chance!

