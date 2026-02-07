I’m scared.

My current reality feels like a daily dose of purgatory. It isn’t sustainable and it’s not good for my mental health. Some days I half-jokingly tell my parents things like, “Just waiting for a terminal diagnosis,” or, “I might as well jump off a bridge.” I know how dark that sounds. It’s not right. It’s fucked up. But it comes from fear, not humor.

I’m in the middle of this damn divorce that flipped my life upside down in a matter of minutes — from Christmas shopping plans to total free fall. What followed was the grief of losing a ten-year relationship I fully expected to keep working. I was working on it — maybe for too long in hindsight.

I’m not scared because the relationship failed. I’m sad that it did. I feel guilt in some ways, deception and hurt in others. Some mornings I wake up with a glint of hope, but it usually fades by early afternoon — a few short hours into my day.

I feel the anxiety coming before it arrives. The dread settles in my gut like something bottomless, something that couldn’t possibly resolve itself. And sometimes I catch myself wondering whether this kind of sustained stress eventually demands a physical cost — whether the jokes I make aloud are really just my body asking to be noticed.

I don’t know exactly what comes next. I just know I can’t stay here forever.

Not just physically, but mentally.

I can’t exist in this space and be productive.

It isn’t possible.

There isn’t even a clean explanation for what I’m feeling. That’s part of the problem. It’s why I’m sitting here at 10:31 p.m. on a Friday night, thinking out loud to a few thousand people on the internet. Reaching for connection in a reality that doesn’t seem capable of producing one that holds.

This isn’t a sob story so much as a confession.

You’re the priests. I’m asking for absolution.

Loneliness — twenty Hail Marys.

Yes, Father.

I’m guilty.

I’m lonely. Not in the sense that I’m longing for someone in particular. But if we’re talking about deepest fears — the things you don’t say out loud, the thoughts that keep you awake — mine is being alone.

I’m scared of death.

I’m scared of not meaning something.

I’m scared of never experiencing a connection that actually shifts the ground under my feet.

I’m scared of not being able to share my full potential — not just with the world, but with someone I care about.

And that fear has been fucking me up lately.

I talk about the internal monologue in my head a lot in my writing — not as the point, more as a passing acknowledgment. Just enough so you understand what I’m carrying while I’m trying to say everything else.

It can be incredibly effective when I’m in a good place — when I have some grasp on what I’m feeling and the space to process it without panic. The emotions build, turn into thoughts, get read back to me in my own head, and then come out on the page. I can’t explain it — I just feel, and I write.

I can’t do that by speaking. Panic attacks are a regular occurrence. Words collapse in my throat. But on the page, they organize themselves. Writing is how it gets out.

On days like today, that looks like this: two articles, a newsletter, a poem, a song, a chapter of the nonfiction work I’ve been chipping away at — and now this. Which, ironically, is what a “bad” day looks like when my brain is short-circuiting.

And that’s when the questions start.

Maybe I’m broken.

Maybe I’m too much.

Maybe I feel too deeply.

Maybe people get pushed away by me.

Maybe I should be alone.

Maybe I’d end up ruining someone else’s life.

Maybe I should just save everyone the time and the space.

…Not now, Evan.

Because then, sometimes, I can turn it. I can channel it into something honest. Something productive. Something real. Those same insecurities become a slow burn in my chest, the thing that pushes back instead of folding.

An internal matador, standing his ground against the bull inside.

So I choose the fight.

I take my suffering — if you can call it that — and channel it into something larger than myself. The anxiety. The guilt. The depression. The trauma. The rage. The constant hunger for something more. I point it all toward a target.

But what happens when there are too many targets?

When the world is burning.

When your life is upside down.

When you can’t see clearly.

When you’re alone.

Then what?

How are you supposed to plan for a future like this? How do you make sense of the insensible unfolding in the world around you? And who could possibly understand it from the inside?

I keep hearing the same advice from everyone:

You need to take time for yourself.

You need to be alone.

You need to make sure you’re in a good place.

You need to be there for yourself before you can be there for someone else.

I get it. I really do.

And this isn’t some plea to the masses for a matchmaking moment where Chris Harrison materializes with a new bride and a rose. This is just that internal monologue, laid bare — the anxiety about the future playing out in public.

I’ve spent more than five years being there for myself. Making sure I was in a good place. Making sure we were in a good place. Showing up every day. Going back to school. Building a writing career. Putting myself out there when it was uncomfortable.

I was ready to share that with someone.

So now what?

Do I choose solitude for the sake of solitude, even when I’m at the strongest point of my life? At a point when human connection is essential.

Who do you share realized potential with once you’ve earned it?

Where do you go — and who do you meet — when starting over is the first step, but you can’t even figure out how to begin?

What do you do when you have no ties and all the freedom in the world?

The easy answer would be to travel.

But I can’t do that to Hazel or Ace.

I can’t do that while the threat of harm is coming from within.

I can’t use the privilege of my situation — financially, personally, or otherwise — to dissociate while other people are actively hurting.

I’m scared because other people are scared, too.

And I’m scared that fear — shared, unresolved, everywhere — is what makes real connection harder to reach at scale.

It’s 11:04 now.

Thirty-three minutes.

I probably won’t fall asleep until five. I can already feel that settling in. I’ve been tired three separate times today, but none of them turned into rest.

Every time I close my eyes, something surfaces — a thought I’m not ready to process, a memory I’m not prepared to revisit yet. Trauma that isn’t asking permission, just knocking ever-so impolitely.

I know what they are. I’m not avoiding them. They’re not going away at this point and I’m comfortable with where I’m at in the work.

But I’m still scared.

I can’t sleep and this room is slowly turning into a cell. I want connection but can’t seem to make it. I wan’t activity but can’t seem to initiate it. I want conversation but can’t sustain it.

Everything feels just out of reach.

Like somewhere along the line, I got off track.

One step up and two steps back.

It’s hard to feel like a bad person right now — especially when the worst among us are running the asylum — but it’s almost impossible to feel good.

How could we?

I haven’t had a genuinely decent day since December 15th. Probably longer. I don’t remember what it feels like to operate from hope or faith instead of a low-grade desperation for escape. And the cruel part is that there is no escape.

We see it too clearly now.

The mask was lifted for those who hadn’t already looked behind the curtain, and what was revealed was enough to fracture something fundamental — not just the tragedy of what we witnessed, but the devastation of what it forced us to feel. The realization that this wasn’t an aberration. This was the system showing its true face.

How could anyone look toward the future — near or distant — and feel anything other than fear? Or resentment. Or betrayal.

Some days it almost feels selfish to ask for good ones. To want them. To want connection at all. As if longing itself is a kind of indulgence.

Like a betrayal of your own soul.

Of the empathy you’re supposed to be carrying right now.

Of the pain that should, in theory, be binding us together.

And yet.

We do deserve good days.

We deserve connection.

We deserve the hope — however fragile — that we’ll find someone who doesn’t just meet us where we stand, but shifts the ground beneath our feet. Someone who makes the limits we’ve accepted feel negotiable again.

Not as an escape from the world — but as proof that it hasn’t taken everything.

I’m scared that it isn’t possible anymore.

That society is so fractured — so anxious, so divided, so exhausted — that we won’t be able to find our way back to the surface together. That we’re stuck treading water, burning energy just to stay upright, with no end in sight.

I’m scared that whatever reset we’re waiting for won’t happen in time.

That the damage will outpace our ability to repair it. That the cost of surviving this era will be the very things that make life feel worth living.

So I land in the same spot — not with answers, not with clarity, not with a plan.

Just my honest thoughts.

My fear isn’t unique. That’s the point. My loneliness isn’t a personal failing — it’s happening inside a system that is actively stripping people of stability, trust, safety, and meaning. My divorce didn’t happen in a vacuum. My anxiety didn’t explode out of nowhere. My insomnia isn’t random. It’s all occurring in a moment where connection feels fragile, time feels compressed, and the future feels hostile to softness.

I’m scared because I lost something personal — and because I can see how hard it is for anyone to build something lasting right now.

But the fire still burns and I can’t let it die out.

I can’t live this life without the ground shifting beneath my feet, without my perspective changed by another human being. I can’t move through this world — and this moment — without taking risk, without feeling, and without giving.

You have to show up when hope feels rationed.

You have to want connection without wanting to escape reality.

You have to do the work while you’re still afraid.

That isn’t weakness.

It’s living in spite of the weight of the world.

And it’s the only way I know how to stay human in a time that keeps trying to strip that away from us.

Until next time,

Evan.