If you notice a change with my profile this morning, it’s because I’m officially on my own!

News from Underground is the only publication you will see under my profile from now on because Lincoln Square fired me :)

Why would they fire a young disabled veteran contributing writer, you say?

Because he dared to step on the toes of the important people at the top.

Yesterday I posted a Note on here that included screenshots where I had attempted multiple times over the past year to get in contact with some of the larger personalities on Substaack. Included in that were Stuart Stevens, Michael Fanone, Adam Kinzinger, and Molly Jong-Fast.. among others.

I let it sit there for a while in my frustration while I thought about how it’s a reflection of our nation — how people at the top, people with access like to ignore regular people despite their repeated pleas for assistance or a leg up. I wasn’t asking for a lot, I was extremely polite.

“Hey, my name is Evan Fields and I’m a writer from Colorado and a disabled Army veteran. I really respect your work and I’m just trying to get some feedback on mine and was wondering if you could take a look…”

Dick. Nothing. Zero.

Like I don’t even exist.

And when that shiny little purple check mark that Lincoln Square attached to my profile shows up — they get the message.

Listen, I know this sounds like a crash out but it’s more like I’m tired of the bullshit and I refuse to accept any of it.

I’ve always been outspoken. I used to tell adults things they didn’t want to hear as a little kid and into my teenage years. If somebody is an asshole to me or trying to hurt me, you better believe that I’m going to tell them their least favorite thing about themselves…

Some might call that spiteful and aggressive… but I’m not going to be disrespected and treated as “other.” We are all human beings and we are all here going through the bullshit, some of these people need to recognize that they don’t get to treat people like this…

So fucking excuse me when I snapped back after receiving this email this morning:

“Evan,

Stuart Stevens is an investor in Lincoln Square and sits on the Lincoln Project’s board. He also writes in his substack bio that he does not keep an active account, which is why he likely won’t see your messages. I appreciate your work, but I was really taken aback by your reply to a legitimate concern. And it shows that you contributing to Lincoln Square is not a good fit for us.

Susan.”

NOT STUART STEVENS!!! THE HORROR!!

The reply refused to address my concerns about the industry as a whole and the lack of introductions or assistance that I had been afforded despite pumping out newsletters for Lincoln Square every week and on top of that allowing them to use articles from my own publication for free.

They paid me a paltry $200/wk for those newsletters. Not even enough to cover groceries at this point. If that was my main source of income, I would’ve been writing The Lincoln Logue from the back of my car… but thank god that this beautiful country of ours fucked me up enough in my Army service that I have disability to fall back on…

What a world we live in.

I had to scratch, claw, and beg for opportunities only to be told to be grateful while they sent out fundraising emails talking about how they wanted to raise $500,000 by the midterms and how they were already 10% to their goal.

I got bitched at one time because I accidentally added my tag to a post that I needed a transcript from and got interrogated about “How did you get into our back end?”

I got online and begged for public assistance to try and make sure that my wife and I didn’t freeze last year when our furnace went out — I didn’t hear a fucking word from the “colleagues” that Susan was talking about.

I love how they are colleagues when it’s the protection of Lincoln Square but I’m just some jerk off when it comes time to help out the guy writing newsletters.

It’s all a lie. They don’t give a shit about you and they yelled at me for being too critical of Israel in an edition of Fourth & Democracy — I said that Israel wasn’t a good ally to the United States and laid out concrete examples and committed the grave sin of saying that Israel committed a genocide… and was told I needed to write a new section because “our investors are strong supporters of Israel.”

Fuck that. Those people are Nazis and terrorists. Benjamin Netanyahu is the most evil man on the face of this earth, maybe only topped by Donald Trump. They have taken a rightful claim to being victims and twisted it over the last 40 years into an entitlement to the rest of the world and land that doesn’t belong to them — I’m tired of not saying that.

So excuse the rant — I get frustrated when an organization that makes probably $50,000 a month in paid subscriptions has six employees and extracts free labor from every person running articles that you see on there while Stuart Stevens has his feelings protected at the top.

I’m completely grateful for Rick Wilson and the opportunity that he gave me. I’m not even sure if he knows about this yet… I’m sure Susan called him this morning and had him sign off on it but I just talked to him the other day and he seemed excited. He was saying that we needed to connect after he finished this latest draft of his book and I was excited about that.

Rick has always been great to me… did he always help as much as I wanted or thought he was capable of? Not necessarily, but he’s a good man. I think that generation as a whole has a lot to learn about enabling access and opportunities to others and lifting people up outside their ecosystem — but Rick does his best and he’s a good person.

Listen, I know I’m rambling here but I just wanted you all to hear this from me because I knew there would be questions.

I told you all that I would never lie. I told you that I’m outspoken to a fault and that I will never let anyone walk all over me and this is just an example of that.

These people do not get to treat me like I’m less than or other and by extension they don’t get to treat you that way either. This is about class solidarity and people that HAVE recognizing that they can do their part to make this society better through helping others — ESPECIALLY disabled veterans.

Instead of addressing my concerns… Instead of answering my pleas for more work and more opportunities… Lincoln Square and Susan Demas decided to keep trotting out the people that “mattered” in front of the cameras and prioritized fundraising for the board while extracting free labor from people who wanted an opportunity…

Yes, I was paid $200 for newsletters — but this was after I sent Rick multiple emails prior to his trip to England last year BEGGING him for some way to make money because I was going to freeze to death and was behind on my mortgage.

“I can’t offer you a lot, but I can have Susan add you as a staff writer on Lincoln Square, that should start to help things…”

Listen, like I said… I love Rick.

But a young disabled veteran who you had been mentoring emails you with desperation and begging you for a way to not freeze to death that winter and catch up on his mortgage — and you tell him “best I can do” and then don’t ever follow up.

The next day, Susan added me as a “contributing contracted writer,” and offered me $200/newsletter and that they would “highlight” my articles.

I’m still not caught up on my mortgage and now I’m without that money…

It’s just pathetic how people don’t realize the actual struggle that people go through while they are sitting in the comfort of their own home — and god forbid those people who are struggling ask for too much..

All of this is to say, I’m on my own now…

I could use your support as a paid subscriber now more than ever because I’m not quitting. If anything.. I’m going to go so hard in calling out the bullshit that you might end up storming the capitol.

I appreciate you all that choose to remain here with me and support a veteran trying to use his voice for the greater good.

We all deserve to be treated like human beings and respected, and I’ll never stop standing up for that.

Until next time,

Evan.