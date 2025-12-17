I'm Broken and Need Time

Hard times in the Underground,

My life was turned upside down yesterday and it looks like yours truly will be riding out their future alone in 2026. Betrayal is a motherfucker and I’m not doing good right now.

But these are the times that people need to see. They need to see how ugly mental illness can get. They need to see a grown man cry to know that people are out there struggling and not doing okay — and that the state of this country is only making it more difficult to bear.

So I’m being honest with you all — it looks like I’m going to be dealing with a divorce after finding out I was betrayed. I’m going to need your patience and understanding for a while, but I will not let you all down.

The Midweek Burn might be on pause for a couple weeks so I don’t cry in front of a guest, but I will continue writing and trying to process my way through this.

There are incredible people out there and I am overwhelmed by your kindness — I just didn’t want anyone wondering if I disappeared or not.

-Evan

