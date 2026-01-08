Greetings from the Underground,

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not enforcing immigration law. It is enforcing fear.

If ICE were a conventional law enforcement agency tasked with border security, it would operate quietly, precisely, and with discipline. It would prioritize warrants over raids, intelligence over spectacle, and accountability over secrecy. Its objective would be compliance with the law, not submission to power.

That is not how ICE operates.

Instead, ICE stages pre-dawn raids, deploys masked agents, resists identification requirements, shields itself from oversight, and treats civilian terror as an acceptable byproduct of its work. These are not incidental failures or rogue decisions made in the heat of the moment. They are structural choices with the intent to produce intimidation over order and enforcing uncertainty over the law.

That is not an agency that has lost its way. But one that has found its purpose — at precisely the moment the regime it serves is losing control.

The mainstream media narrative has insisted that ICE is simply “too aggressive” or “poorly supervised.” We’re told that law enforcement agencies need better training, clearer rules, or updated procedures. This framing becomes politically convenient because it suggests ICE’s violence is accidental — isolated incidents caused by a lack of guidance rather than intent.

You do not accidentally construct an institution that operates with military tactics against civilians, conceals the identities of officers, exercises sweeping discretion, and survives repeated scandals without consequence. Those aren’t glitches in the system. They are the feature.

ICE was built to operate at the edge of the law so fear can do the work that policy can no longer accomplish — especially when any form of political legitimacy is eroding.

ICE isn’t malfunctioning or confused about its mission. Greg Bovino and his boys are operating exactly as designed for a political system that values dominance over legitimacy and intimidation over consent.

Theatrical raids. Public arrests. Pregnant women dragged across snowbanks. Unmarked vehicles ramming nurses on their way to work. Masked agents pointing weapons at civilians. Press statements released before facts are established.

None of this improves outcomes. It amplifies fear. And that’s the point.

Fear only works if it is visible. It must be witnessed, circulated, and internalized. ICE raids are designed to be talked about — in homes, in schools, in workplaces, and in communities already conditioned to understand that safety is conditional on their obedience.

The message delivered by Bovino and his enforcers is unmistakable:

We can take you at any time. And no one will stop us.

ICE is a domestic political weapon.

Its primary function is not deportation efficiency, or even deportation at all. It’s deterrence. Not of unlawful entry, but of civic participation. Fear suppresses organizing, protesting, testifying, reporting abuse, and asserting constitutional rights. It pushes entire communities into silence and invisibility at a time when the regime is most vulnerable.

That is far more efficient than mass incarceration or martial law. You don’t need to arrests thousands of people if millions are already afraid to speak.

ICE enforces that silence for the regime. And once silence becomes normalized, it spreads rapidly.

What makes this moment uniquely dangerous isn’t just what ICE is doing — it’s why they’re escalating now.

As public anger intensifies — over Israel, Iran, Venezuela, affordability, and everything else — protests proliferate, court losses accumulate, and trust in government collapses — the Trump regime faces a familiar authoritarian dilemma: govern through consent, or replace it with fear.

Donald Trump has chosen fear.

He has never governed through legitimacy. He governs through dominance and theater. Rage substitutes for discipline. Spectacle for strategy. Loyalty for competence. And when mistakes pile up and any form of legitimacy erodes, escalation becomes instinctual.

ICE’s behavior mirrors that leadership style: volatile, impulsive, confrontational, and increasingly unrestrained.

Institutions adapt to survive and that’s exactly what Greg Bovino is doing. Agencies that persist under this regime learn quickly: escalate, act fast, and ignore consequences. Accountability is optional and your restraint is viewed as weakness.

Authoritarian systems don’t grow calmer as they attempt to consolidate power. They grow more careless as they lose it. Early abuses are controlled and undeniable while later ones become public and chaotic. Violence is less precise. Lies become easier to detect. Errors multiply. Civilians are harmed more frequently.

ICE’s increasingly reckless behavior — including shooting an innocent woman in the face — is not an anomaly. It’s evidence that command discipline is breaking down, intelligence is being replaced by impulse, and the paranoia is starting to override coordination.

This is when danger peaks.

Authoritarianism doesn’t arrive with tanks in the streets. It arrives through selective enforcement, legal ambiguity, targeted fear, and plausible deniability — often wrapped in inflammatory rhetoric the media dutifully repeats (ex: JD Vance and Kristi Noem press conferences).

ICE embodies all four.

It operates in gray zones. It exercises extraordinary discretion. It targets politically vulnerable populations. And when something goes wrong, talking points intensify until responsibility evaporates.

That pattern is not unique to this moment in the United States. History records it with brutal consistency. The branding changes, the uniforms change, the language evolves…

The function stays the same.

This is not an immigration issue anymore. Any government that normalizes masked agents, unaccountable raids, civilian terror, and secrecy as routine governance will inevitably expand that power, and we’re already watching it happen.

First immigrants.

Then protesters.

Then journalists.

Then “extremists.”

Then anyone deemed inconvenient.

ICE cannot be fixed because it is doing exactly what it was built to do — and as the Trump regime grows more unpopular, more desperate, and more paranoid, ICE will grow louder, sloppier, and more dangerous. Every raid, every shooting, every panicked denial isn’t a display of control or strength — it’s a broadcast of decline.

Decline of our way of life. Decline of the regime. Decline of our democracy.

The question is no longer whether ICE has gone too far — it’s whether we are willing to admit why it has — and what we are prepared to do now that the regime has made fear and force its last remaining tools.

It’s time to fight back.

Renee Nicole Good was a mother.

Just like many of you.

She kept stuffed animals in her glove box for her child. She was part of a community. She wanted her neighbors left in peace. She wasn’t a threat. She wasn’t resisting. She wasn’t doing anything wrong.

She was shot in the face and killed anyway.

This has to be the line.

This has to be the moment where you stop thinking in abstractions and start seeing yourself, your family, your neighbors — in someone else.

This has to be the moment where fear stops working on us. Because that’s what they’re counting on. They are desperate. They are panicked. They know what they are doing is wrong and they’re hoping that after a decade of chaos, cruelty, and exhaustion, we won’t have the energy to stand up to them.

They’re hoping we’ll stay quiet.

They’re hoping we’ll stay scared.

But this is the moment where we stop being afraid of what they might do to us, and start demanding accountability for what they’ve already done.