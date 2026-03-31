There’s a version of this where I tell you that Democrats are still out of touch (to a degree they always will be), stuck in the past, still running the same tired playbook while the American people move on without them. That would be easier to write and probably feel good to say…

But it wouldn’t be accurate.

The people who put this together understand what’s broken and know that their outreach hasn’t been working. They know that voters don’t trust the party the way they used to. They know campaigns have been operating like machines built to generate activity instead of persuasion. In one section, they acknowledge that hundreds of millions of voter contact attempts only resulted in a small fraction of actual conversations which is a blunt admission that the current model is producing activity, not the persuasion voters need.

The DNC has entire sections that read less like strategy and more like an internal critique about how staff aren’t trained properly, volunteers are either burnt out or underutilized. Metrics have been inflated and sometimes meaningless while the system as a whole produces more effort than results.

The playbook showing that level of clarity is important because it means that the conversation has moved beyond denial, but it’s also where the optimism should pause. Because recognizing the problem and actually fixing it are two different things and what the DNC lays out runs directly against the way the party operates.

They’re Trying to Change How Campaigns Work

The biggest shift in the 200-plus page document is philosophical.

Instead of treating organizing as a numbers game, they want to focus on building relationships. That means fewer cold interactions and more engagement inside existing communities like churches, small businesses, campuses, union spaces, and other places where people have some level of built in trust with each other. Organizers are being told to listen more and to spend time understanding what matters locally rather than leading every conversation with a script.

The playbook repeatedly points to examples like organizing through small business networks in Virginia or union-led career events in Nevada, where campaigns positioned themselves inside existing trust networks instead of building their own from scratch.

There’s a focus on making participation easier. Not every person wants to knock on doors or make phone calls, so the playbook expands on what it means to be involved. Hosting small events, having conversations within your network, and sharing content in ways that feel natural are options listed. In some cases, that includes in-language outreach campaigns where messaging is created and delivered by people already embedded in those communities rather than campaign staff.

The idea is to remove the sense that politics is something separate from every day life.

Throughout the document there is an emphasis on staying engaged beyond election cycles in order to build something that lasts. Training people instead of cycling through them in order to keep relationships intact after votes have been counted and elections decided.

None of this feels superficial, rather it reflects a more realistic understanding of how people make decisions and who they trust.

It also reflects how much ground Democrats have lost.

The Problem Isn’t the Idea — It’s the System

Everything in this playbook depends on time, stability, and a level of local awareness and participation that most campaigns don’t have access to.

Trust doesn’t scale like that and won’t respond to deadlines. You don’t build it in the final months before an election and you don’t maintain it if the structure supporting it disappears every two years.

Campaigns are still built around urgency. Staff are hired late to save money, often with limited experience, and expected to hit the ground running. Training is inconsistent, turnover is high, and the goal is to hit targets — not build something durable. When election season ends, the infrastructure dissolves and the process starts over.

This playbook assumes a level of continuity that the system hasn’t shown it can sustain while assuming a level of discipline that hasn’t been present. Relationship-based organizing requires the patience to allow local voices to shape the approach. That runs against a political culture that is cautious and highly managed with controlled messaging and decisions that flow from the top. There’s an expectation that campaigns stay on script and avoid anything too risky.

That tension isn’t addressed in a meaningful way.

There’s Still A Blind Spot

One thing that stands out is how the playbook approaches disengaged voters.

There’s a lot of focus on meeting people where they are through understanding cultural context, communicating more effectively, etc. — which is all necessary, but it’s being framed as an access problem, not a credibility one.

Even when the document acknowledges the distrust — in sections focused on Black, Latino, and working-class voters — the solutions are still centered on better outreach rather than deeper institutional change.

There’s less attention paid to why people stopped listening in the first place.

For some voters, it’s economic frustration. Costs are high while wages are stagnant and policy wins don’t translate into any immediate relief. For others, it’s a broader sense that institutions don’t reflect their concerns. For a lot of people, it’s strictly AIPAC, foreign intervention, and lobbying. None of those get solved through better outreach alone.

The playbook acknowledges distrust, but it treats it as something that can be managed through improved engagement. That only works if the party addresses the underlying issues. Otherwise, it risks becoming more messaging layered on top of a deeper problem.

The Emotional Reality

Another limitation is tone.

The document is measured, procedural, and focuses on systems and tactics. That’s expected in a political party playbook, but when released to the public it creates distance from the environment people operate in.

Politics in 2026 is driven by emotion. The American people are frustrated. They have resentment. And they need an identity to run with. Those are the things shaping how people engage with information and who they trust. Campaigns that ignore that dynamic won’t perform well.

The playbook doesn’t entirely ignore it, but it doesn’t fully engage with the idea either. It leans toward structure over narrative and prioritizing organization over influence. This leaves a gap between what is being proposed and what’s actually driving behavior and votes.

A Structural Reset, Not a Midterm Fix

Even if everything in the playbook is implemented the way it’s written, the timeline doesn’t work in the DNC’s favor.

Building trust, training people properly, and changing internal culture take time. None of those things align neatly with an election calendar that’s already approaching.

There will be attempts to apply parts of this approach in the short term, and some of them will show results. But what’s being proposed is a shift in how campaigns are supposed to operate at a fundamental level. The playbook itself frames this as building long-term infrastructure and sustained community relationships, not just winning a single election cycle.

Those shifts don’t take hold overnight.

The document isn’t a quick fix. It’s a recognition that the current model isn’t sustainable and reflects a party that understands it has connection problems — not just a messaging one. They know that something needs to change and there is value in that acknowledgement. It’s better than the old “shut up and listen because we know better.”

At the same time, it raises a difficult question.

Can the Democratic Party operate in the way this playbook describes?

There’s no clear answer to that yet.

Where That Leaves Us

Reading through the playbook, the takeaway isn’t that Democrats are lost. It’s that they’re aware of where they’ve fallen short.

That’s progress.

What’s less clear is whether they’re positioned to follow through. The changes outlined here would require a level of consistency and structural adjustment that hasn’t been a defining feature of their campaigns. They would require giving up some control, investing in long-term capacity, and operating with more patience.

Those are difficult shifts to make under pressure. Pressure from lobbyists. Pressure from the old way of doing things. And pressure from outside forces that don’t want the system to change.

The document lays out a path, but it’s yet to be seen if the party can walk it.

With the midterms approaching, we’ll see how they thread the needle of now and what they see as their future.

Until next time,

Evan.