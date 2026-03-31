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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
7h

Interesting. I hope they follow through. Lots of us working on it.

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GigiLeigh's avatar
GigiLeigh
2h

"I Read the DNC Playbook So You Don't Have To." And we thank you for it.

One of the problems we have is we have let RW media and politicians demonize us for so long without fighting back. People really do believe what Hair Fuhrer says about us. Enemies and terrorists. Hard to get around that without buying our own media conglomerate.

But I do like that they are starting to work on some of our problems. Maybe it's not in time for 2026 but maybe it will be just in time for 2028.

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