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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
1h

I keep picturing Joe reading these and softly snickering to himself, “that’s my boy!!”💪🏼😏

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Vic Williams's avatar
Vic Williams
1hEdited

You could also headline this, “Hunter is a real man,” owning his illness, his mistakes, his weakness. Unlike the MAGAsphere wimps and assholes, including the Shitter-in-Chief, who have never had and never will have the stones to take responsibility for anything.

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