Greetings from The Underground,

There’s an old question people like to ask: If you could have a beer with anyone, who would it be?

Right now? Hunter Biden. Hands down.

And before anyone gets excited, this is purely hypothetical. Both Hunter and I are trying to make better life choices these days.

Given the choice, I would rather line up a Flinstones quarry full of crack rocks and spend my life savings on big booty Latina’s with Hunter than spend five minutes with anyone in Trump’s orbit.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Biden is going scorched earth on X. He’s got smoke for everyone — from Jake Tapper to the Trump family and just about every internet troll in between.

And it’s fucking awesome.

For years, Hunter Biden has been turned into a political punching bag for the right. He’s been stalked, harassed, mocked, investigated, and transformed into a walking projection screen for a movement that spent years accusing him of being everything they refused to acknowledge in themselves.

Now he’s getting his licks, and judging by the uproar… people are excited about it.

He has never been a politician. He never ran for office. He never held elected office. He never wrote legislation or cast a vote in Congress. Yet for nearly a decade, Republicans talked about him as if he were the shadow president of his father’s administration.

This week, that hack asshole from CNN, Jake Tapper, criticized Jill Biden’s new memoir and her handling of Joe Biden’s “decline,” Hunter fired back. Rather than apologize for existing, which has been the role assigned to him for the last decade, he turned his attention toward Tapper, the Trump family, and the various business ventures that have followed them through politics.

Hunter Biden's X account has become a social media firestorm.

And Hunter has a point.

Maybe Joe Biden’s decline deserved more scrutiny. Maybe there were legitimate questions about what was happening behind the scenes. That’s a fair conversation to have. What isn’t fair is pretending that Jake Tapper and half the mainstream media just stumbled onto the story yesterday.

These are the same people who spent years sitting in front of cameras, watching Joe Biden and Trump age in real time, and somehow only one side became a profitable publishing opportunity.

Trump rambles about sharks, batteries, and windmills before he falls asleep at the resolute desk. He confuses names, drifts into bizarre tangents, and increasingly sounds like a guy at the retirement home yelling at the television. And somehow, the conversation always circles back to Joe Biden.

That seems to be what’s pissing Hunter (and the rest of us) off.

Not that journalists ask questions… that they’re only asking certain questions.

The media spent years turning Hunter Biden into an obsession. His addiction. His relapse. His personal life. His family trauma. Every mistake he ever made was examined like it was evidence in the trial of the century.

Now those same people want to position themselves as brave truth tellers exposing what was “hidden” from the public and criticizing a former First Lady for releasing a book.

Give me a fucking break. Look at the Trump family.

For nearly a decade, you would have thought Hunter Biden personally controlled the Federal Reserve, the CIA, and the weather.

Meanwhile, the Trump family has spent years setting fire to the line between public service and private enrichment, so much so that people barely react anymore.

Crypto ventures. Licensing deals. Merchandise. Media companies. Foreign business relationships. Investment funds.

Political influence is converted into financial opportunity with the subtlety of Trump shitting his pants in the Oval Office.

Hunter’s argument isn’t that he’s perfect, it’s that the standards are bullshit. He’s not claiming he never made mistakes. Hell, half the country knows more about Hunter Biden’s mistakes than they do of their own family members.

What he’s pointing out is that one side’s sins became a national obsession while the other’s behavior was normalized through repetition.

That’s why the posts resonate. Not because everyone suddenly loves Hunter Biden or because he was always right… but because Americans are exhausted by the double standards. They’re tired of being told that one family represents corruption while another family openly monetizes political power. They’re tired of watching media figures discover principles only after a book deal is involved. And they’re tired of pretending that addiction, recovery, and personal failure are worse than greed.

Maybe that’s why Hunter’s posts are so satisfying…

For years, he was expected to sit quietly while millions of strangers defined him by the worse moments of his life.

Now he’s talking back… and after a decade of being everyone’s punching bag, he seems to finally have realized that the people who built careers attacking him were never interested in accountability…

They just needed a villain.

Unfortunately for them, the villain got a Twitter account and is talking shit.

Until next time,

Evan.